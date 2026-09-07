Scout Notes

FPL notes: Odegaard “great” + Mosquera injury latest

7 September 2026 80 comments
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In a brilliant watch for the neutral, Arsenal came from behind to beat Chelsea on Sunday, with Martin Odegaard (£6.6m) and Kai Havertz (£7.5m) on the scoresheet.

Here are our Scout Notes from the match.

ODEGAARD “GREAT”

In a superb display, Odegaard put Arsenal ahead early in the second-half.

The Norwegian has now scored three goals in four appearances in all competitions this season, having netted only once in 36 matches in 2025/26.

A major factor in this improvement has been his willingness to break into the box whenever possible.

In fact, in the first three Gameweeks, he’s racked up 13 penalty box touches (5.29 per 90). That’s just three fewer than Bukayo Saka (£9.5m).

For context, he averaged only 2.44 penalty box touches per 90 in the Premier League last season.

“First of all, he feels fit and confidence-wise, it’s the highest I’ve seen him. He has a point to prove from last season as well, from missing so much football. Kai [Havertz] is the same; Bukayo [Saka] is the same. We missed so many attacking players last season for long, long periods – I’m not sure how many games they played together last season, but probably not many.

“When you start to feel the chemistry they have between them and what they can produce, it’s great. But for me, he gets to that point because he’s enjoying his football. You have to enjoy what you do, to play with real intent, and that’s what I saw today. He was running forward; he took shots, created so many situations for his teammates – he was great.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard

ARTETA ON HAVERTZ AND TZOLIS

Arsenal’s other attackers stepped up, too.

Havertz netted the equaliser by beating Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) at the near post, before Christos Tzolis (£6.5m) supplied the assist for Odegaard’s strike, which was brilliantly dummied by the German.

Havertz led the line for the third straight match here and put in an excellent shift, with three shots and three chances created.

“He looks happy. He looks settled, happy, and some great things have happened in his personal life as well. He feels fit, he’s training every day and has this routine right now. He’s scoring goals, but not only that – he’s also doing amazing work for the team.” – Mikel Arteta on Kai Havertz

Tzolis meanwhile kept his place on the left wing ahead of Eberechi Eze (£6.4m). And after a slow-ish start, he grew into the game.

“He was unreal again. He has been showing that, the level of threat, the work rate and his decision making are phenomenal to watch.” – Mikel Arteta on Christos Tzolis

Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) was also a constant threat and unlucky not to score.

It’s also important to mention that Riccardo Calafiori (£5.7m) had a goal disallowed, with Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) in an offside position. He was later subbed off in the 66th minute.

KONSA IN, MOSQUERA OUT

Konsa made his full debut for Arsenal on Sunday, as he replaced Cristhian Mosquera (£5.5m).

Mikel Arteta had previously insisted that Mosquera’s withdrawal at Villa Park in Gameweek 2 “was more a precaution than anything else”. However, he failed to even make the matchday squad here.

“He had a muscular issue, and we think it’s not too much. But we need to wait and see the next few days for how it evolves.” – Mikel Arteta on Cristhian Mosquera

In his absence, Konsa had a really solid game and banked more defensive contributions (DefCon) than any other Arsenal player.

ROGERS ON TARGET

Overall, Xabi Alonso will probably be pretty pleased with Chelsea’s performance.

While Martinez should have done better for Havertz’s equaliser, the away side carried a threat in north London, despite their low expected goals (xG).

Morgan Rogers (£7.6m) opened the scoring with a first-time volley after just two minutes. He later curled an effort narrowly wide.

The former Aston Villa man has now produced an attacking return in each of Chelsea’s first three Premier League matches.

There were blanks – and bookings – for Cole Palmer (£9.6m) and Joao Pedro (£7.7m), although Pedro Neto (£6.5m) did hit the post from the latter’s superb pass.

A late Estevao (£6.4m) strike was brilliantly saved, too.

“It was never going to be a game to create 12 opportunities. They are hard to beat, they are hard to create chances [against], but we had three, four chances to score more than one goal. This is a process. It’s still early days for us.

“We want to start having clean sheets, they will come. The players are committed to working hard, to knowing that we’re on the way to compete in each game. Not happy that we couldn’t get anything but we need to keep calm and carry on.” – Xabi Alonso

As for Arsenal, they’ve conceded only 0.89 expected goals (xG) across the first three Gameweeks, the lowest of any team. They’ve also faced the fewest shots, with 24.

WHY COLWILL WAS BENCHED, CAICEDO LATEST

Chelsea’s starting XI showed two changes from the win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Reece James (£5.4m) replaced Malo Gusto (£5.0m) in the middle of the park, while Josh Acheampong (£4.5m) was picked over Levi Colwill (£4.9m) in the back three.

Alonso later said that Colwill was only fit enough for the bench, as he has had “little things during the week”.

Elsewhere, Moises Caicedo (£5.4m) missed out, having come off injured in Gameweek 2.

“It is not long-term but it’s about assessing the risk. Probably, last week, we took him too early and I don’t want to make the same mistake again.” – Xabi Alonso on Moises Caicedo

Wesley Fofana (£5.0m) played in Colwill’s position on the left of the back three and racked up 17 DefCons.

MATCH ANALYSIS

80 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    A Bruno Foden to Palmer Saka -4
    B Bruno DCL to Palmer Isak -4
    C neither

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    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      C
      Any other way to get Palmer or Roger’s without losing Bruno?

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      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        This

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    2. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A

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  2. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Mbeumo or semenyo as a fpl asset for the medium term?

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    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      I think I prefer Mbeumo

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    2. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Mbeumo cheaper and more goal threat. Semenyo will get mostly 6 pointers

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    3. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Mbeumo

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  3. waltzingmatildas
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Which do you prefer?
    A) Gabriel, Sangare to Cala, Rogers
    B) Gabriel, Sangare to Konsa, Palmer

    Would you also do Rodon to Hall (-4)?

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    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      A
      Not this week

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    2. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A
      No

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  4. Kodap
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    How’s the WC looking? Pretty set on this.. 0.4m in the bank.

    Raya
    Gvardiol - Calafiori - Hall
    Gakpo - Rogers - Palmer - Odegaard - Barnes
    Haaland - Pedro

    Verbruggen - Barry - Thomas - Egan

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Raya Thomas Barry to Tzolakis Konsa Wissa for me here

      Likely gets you more points over time, and maybe more money ITB?

      Tzolakis Verbruggen has been working for me since WC2

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      1. Boberella
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Very good advice

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  5. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Anything worth changing in this Fh team?

    Alisson
    Calafiori konsa mitchell
    Palmer rogers gakpo odegaard
    Haaland Isak Pedro

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    1. theshazly
      • 3 Years
      48 mins ago

      Mitchell is shiiii2

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Brace last game, plays ips at home

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  6. theshazly
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Team is

    Verb ( Dubs )
    Cala Hume Robertson ( Thomas / Davis )
    Mbuemo Cherki BrunoF Szoboslai (Gomez)
    Haaland DCL JP

    0.4 ITB / 1 FT

    Do :

    A ) Robertson, Cherki >> Konsa, Rogers for -4

    B ) Hume, Cherki >> Konsa, Rogers for -4

    C ) Robertson, Mbuemo >> Konsa, Rogers -4

    D ) Hume, Mbuemo >> Konsa, Rogers -4

    E ) Just do Robertson or Hume > Konsa ? And if so, which one to Konsa ?

    F ) Something else ??

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  7. theshazly
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Team is

    Verb ( Dubs )
    Cala Hume Robertson ( Thomas / Davis )
    Mbuemo Cherki BrunoF Szoboslai (Gomez)
    Haaland DCL JP

    0.4 ITB / 1 FT

    Was planning to to do Hume or Robertson > Konsa, if so, which one for Konsa ?

    Is it worth it to do -4 for Rogers ? And if so, Cherki or Mbuemo ?

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    1. bigwig
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Not for -4

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  8. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Keep Sangaré, or shift onto one of Scott or Tavernier?! And if so, which one here guys?!

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Hold

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    2. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Scott smashing Defcons and getting assists…

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  9. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Sangare falling out of the RMT template already

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Someone who has a real chance of early subs will never be part of the template

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    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      It's been 3 GWs

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    3. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      I can't believe a midtable DM who bagged 2 jammy goals on his debut isn't scoring every week

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  10. tbos83
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Have anyone else's subs not been done by FPL yet?

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    1. bigwig
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Yeah, weird

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    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      new this season....auto-subs start at 9am UK time the next day after the last match of the gwk

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      1. bigwig
        • 16 Years
        1 hour ago

        Thanks

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      2. tbos83
        • 5 Years
        40 mins ago

        So odd, given they've sped up everything else

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        1. Studs Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          23 mins ago

          It's to cover the OPTA updates that happens after matches

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          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Yes, makes sense to do it at the same time when the points are final.

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  11. Warby84
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Trafford
    Virgil Konsa Calafiori
    Palmer Rogers Scott Gakpo
    Isak Haaland Pedro

    0.3itb
    Free hit gtg?

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      40 mins ago

      Solid. Have a similar attack, slightly different defence

      Verbruggen
      Virgil konsa mitchel
      Palmer rogers gakpo odegaard
      Haaland Isak Pedro

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      1. Warby84
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Looks good

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  12. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Best FH GK for GW4?

    A) Raya (triple up) (also need to play a 4.5 mid then)
    B) Trafford (v Newcastle)
    C) Emi (v Hull)

    Also which Chelski mid?

    1) Palmer
    2) Rogers

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    1. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      B1

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    2. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      B1.

      Or Pickford vs Spurs for GK maybe?

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Oh yeah, good shout

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  13. FantasyClub
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Repost. Need some thoughts plzzzzz

    Guys can we please have a quick discussion bout MGW?

    Ive had him since GW1...im on WC atm and not sure whether to keep him.
    Contrary to the hype hes currently recieving from CCs, ive watched him closely and a bit underwhelmed based on the eye test.
    His stats arent even good so far, with 0.61npxg & 0.11xa.
    His heat map from the games individually doesnt scream must have either.

    Should keep oor sell?

    I can appreciate hes a 90' talisman, on pens and set pieces and no Europe

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    1. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      Got him last week on WC for Mbeumo 🙁

      I too was underwhelmed, as I thought he’d have a field day vs Spurs.

      Will keep for Villa, then re-assess. He’s an easy switch to any Liverpool mid (eye on Barcola), or even back to Mbeumo!

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      1. FantasyClub
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Hes been like that since GW1. His assist was more a credit to a great shot and his goal was a pen.
        I dont understand how the CCs are all piling on now just coz he took a pen.
        Its mad what pen duties does.

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      2. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Surely he can't be sold before Coventry. If he blanks then, no matter how, out he goes. But selling him before Coventry makes zero sense.

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    2. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      just now

      He should have had a penalty last game... robbed as usual in this trash game

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  14. Karan_G14
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Verb
    Calafiori Konsa Ajer
    Bruno Rogers Szobo Groß
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    (Kinsky Ndiaye Davis Maguire)
    0.5m

    GTG for GW4?
    Would you wildcard or free hit this?

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    1. how now brown cow
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Looks fine to me

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  15. how now brown cow
    • 11 Years
    58 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Konsa Shaw
    Mbeumo Fernandes Cherki Szoboszlai
    Haaland Calvert-Lewin Pedro

    (Kinsky Slater Van Ewjik Hume)

    Not sure what do do this week...

    A - target a Chelsea mid (but for who)
    B - save
    C - Hume to a decent 4.5 with ok fixtures.. Mitchell?

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    1. MangoIce
      2 mins ago

      palmer in for bruno prob

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  16. MangoIce
    56 mins ago

    m.sangare to:
    A) Hold
    B) Janelt
    C) Gross
    D) King
    E) Someone else
    0.0 ITB

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      A easy hold and reassess in a week or three

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  17. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    55 mins ago

    How's this looking ? G2G?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori Konsa De Cuyper
    Palmer Cherki Gakpo Szoboszlai Tzolis
    Haaland Pedro

    Matthews Hall Wissa Gvardiol

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  18. Karan_G14
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Start one from each of these:

    A) Groß (cov)
    B) Ndiaye (mun)

    1) Kinsky (EVE)
    2) Verb (cov)

    Appreciate your thoughts! 🙂

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      B1

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    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      31 mins ago

      A1

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    3. NZREDS
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      A2

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    4. MangoIce
      30 mins ago

      gross, verb

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    5. JBG
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      A1

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Sorry meant A2*

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    6. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      A2

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  19. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    50 mins ago

    Planning on moving on Cherki & Foden for Palmer & another. Best £7 mid and under?
    A) KDH
    B) Barnes
    C) Tavernier
    D) Rogers for a -4

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    1. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      A

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      D

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  20. FantasyClub
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    Which one lads?

    A) Neco Williams
    B) Dan Munoz

    Munoz will be a starter for sure right?

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    1. theshazly
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      For now Williams is safer

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      1. Brosstan
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Munoz is as safe as it gets under Glasner

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  21. theshazly
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Team is

    Verb ( Dubs )
    Cala Hume Robertson ( Thomas / Davis )
    Mbuemo Cherki BrunoF Szoboslai (Gomez)
    Haaland DCL JP

    0.4 ITB / 1 FT

    A ) Thinking of just Robertson or Hume > Konsa
    B ) Robertson/Hume , Cherki/Mbuemo > Konsa, Rogers for -4
    C ) WC to this:

    Verb ( Dubs )
    Cala Konsa Gvardiol ( Mendy / Davis )
    BrunoF Barnes Rogers Gakpo Tzolis
    Haaland JP ( Barry )

    0.1 ITB

    Please advise lads!!!

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    1. BR510
      3 mins ago

      A

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  22. BR510
    34 mins ago

    Gtg?
    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Konsa De Cuyper Hall
    Bruno Palmer Sangare Yalcouye
    Haaland Pedro
    (Lecomte, Foden, Wissa, Egan)

    Would you do Foden to Odegaard/Szobo if he starts vs Porto? Or just bench and roll

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  23. JBG
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Thoughts on this FH team?

    Trafford-4m
    Gabriel-Calafiori-Mitchell-(Mendy-Giles)
    Palmer-Gakpo-Pino-Tav-(4.5)
    Isak-Pedro-Haaland

    C is between Isak and Pedro.

    I could downgrade Gabriel, but feel like Arsenal might need a CK goal v Sunderland to open up the scoring, so maybe Gabriel can finally put his new hairline to use and score.

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  24. MEGPAL
    • 14 Years
    31 mins ago

    Why has O’Reilly not been auto subbed out of my team? Very odd

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    1. Iain Dowies Love Child
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      Apparently happens 9am the following day after the last game

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  25. aravindnpillai
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Can anyone tell me why the auto substitution is not happening, yet.......since matchday officially ended.

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Apparently happens 9am the following day after the last game.

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  26. marcus2704
    • 16 Years
    22 mins ago

    Any feedback on WC team appreciated 🙂

    Verbruggen
    Cala | Konsa | Gvardiol
    Palmer | Gakpo | Rogers | Odegaard
    Pedro | Haaland | Isak

    Steele, De Cuyper, Egan, Hughes

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Looks good, would actually start Cuyper over Gvardiol personally. But good otherwise

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  27. Malkmus
    • 15 Years
    19 mins ago

    Morning all. Hold FT ?

    Verb (Steele)
    Cala- Hall - De Cuyper
    Palmer (c) - Bruno - Cherki- Sangare
    Haaland - JP - Wissa

    Subs - Thomas, Ajayi, Slater

    Ta

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  28. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    18 mins ago

    There's no need to WC or FH this, right? Still have 1 FT to get Palmer or Rogers, but can't shake the feeling I'll want Boomo & Bruno straight back for Fulham.

    Kinsky
    Calafiori Konsa Ajer
    Bruno Boomo Szob Tzolis
    DCL Haaland JP

    Verbruggen Gomez Davis Hume

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  29. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 min ago

    Some jammy Van Ewijk points for me as 3rd sub this week. 3 is more than most defenders.

    Colwill and O'Reilly both being injury doubts was not ideal.

    I've taken a -4 this week and probably gonna not WC. Team looks decent after some questionable guys stepped up this week.

    There's no way this is a WC right?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori Konsa Colwill
    Palmer Szoboszlai Mbeumo Tzolis
    Haaland Pedro Wissa
    (Rushworth Gross O'Reilly Van Ewijk)

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