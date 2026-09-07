FPL

Gakpo, Szoboszlai, Sangare, Konsa: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 4?

7 September 2026 232 comments
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Our ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ article returns as we consider various transfer dilemmas for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers in Gameweek 4.

These are the players with the most transfers in/out ahead of Saturday’s deadline…

PlayerTransfers in (round)PlayerTransfers out (round)
Gakpo414,473O’Reilly249,609
Rogers320,877Szoboszlai234,552
Isak276,968B Fernandes188,628
Wissa242,530Mbeumo169,140
Palmer241,752Calvert-Lewin168,286
De Cuyper199,341Tzolis158,226
Konsa188,250Shaw137,078
Calafiori186,363Ndiaye135,065
Hall184,669Cherki134,863
Odegaard157,826Thiago132,516

The merit of some of these moves is open to debate – and that’s exactly what we’ll be weighing up in this article.

CODY GAKPO / DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI

FPL pre-season: Gakpo fantastic + Jacquet score upon return 3

It’s now four attacking returns in three matches for Cody Gakpo (£7.2m), who supplied two superb assists at Ipswich Town on Friday.

In that period, he’s probably been Liverpool’s most influential attacker.

In terms of the underlying numbers, the Dutchman has combined seven shots with eight chances created across the first three matches.

Used as a number nine for the final half-an-hour in Gameweek 3, on the surface, it all looks pretty positive for Gakpo.  

That’s absolutely the case in Gameweek 4, when Liverpool host Fulham, who are second-bottom for expected goals conceded (xGC).

They’ve had issues defending their right side, too, as captured below.

gameweek 4 buy keep sell

Above: Fulham’s goals conceded map in 2026/27

But we can’t be 100% sure how Liverpool will line up on Saturday. Could Andoni Iraola shift Gakpo away from the left flank, given that Bradley Barcola (£8.0m) has surely been signed to play in his favoured position?

And what about Victor Munoz (£6.5m), who was again impressive on the right at Portman Road?

It’s a nice problem for the Basque tactician to have, but the positional uncertainty isn’t ideal for Fantasy managers.

After Gameweek 4, it’s a mixed bag of fixtures for Liverpool…

gameweek 4 buy keep sell

So, while Gakpo could deliver against Fulham on Saturday, his prospects beyond that aren’t quite so encouraging. Certainly when you factor in the Reds’ Champions League commitments.

“Cody knows how much we value him, I think there is no doubt. I rate him very highly. I will demand from him, obviously, because there is also a strong competition for minutes because we have good players in those positions and it’s a matter of pushing each other. With Bradley [Barcola], with Rio [Ngumoha], with Victor [Munoz], it’s a matter that sometimes they will start, sometimes they come from the bench, sometimes they will not play. But this competition, I think is going to be good for all of them.” – Andoni Iraola on Cody Gakpo

As for Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m), on another day, he hauls in Gameweek 3. He had three shots from outside the box saved by Kjell Scherpen (£4.5m). He nearly won a penalty, too, which he probably would have taken.

Also, with Ronald Araujo (£5.4m) performing well at right-back, Szoboszlai should spend most of his time in the middle of the park.

Given his multiple routes to points, Szoboszlai, like Gakpo, is a ‘keep’.

However, given the fixture outlook, plus positional uncertainty, we don’t consider Gakpo an immediate priority buy.

VERDICT: BOTH KEEPS

MAMADOU SANGARE

FPL notes: Why Sangare was subbed off + Collins injury latest 5

Mamadou Sangare (£5.7m) is 13th for transfers out this week.

He’s racked up 18 points across the first three Gameweeks, a decent enough return.

But just four of those points have arrived in the last two Gameweeks. He was subbed off at half-time against Sunderland on Saturday, too.

Sangare had been booked, but he was also unable to break up play as effectively as he had done previously, with only one successful tackle.

After his substitution, Brentford improved.

“We started fighting more [in the second-half], we won more duels, we did the ugly side of the game, which then enabled us to go and play. We played with more courage in the second-half. A little bit more conviction. So yeah, I thought there was a real improvement.” – Keith Andrews

Early subs won’t help Sangare hit the defensive contribution (DefCon) threshold, of course. However, he’s still averaging 13.71 DefCons per 90 minutes.

But will he start in Gameweek 4?

That’s less clear-cut, given the impact of his replacement, Yehor Yarmoliuk (£4.9m), who tightened up the Brentford midfield considerably.

Given his price, DefCon potential and a bit of attacking threat (six shots and four chances created in 210 minutes), we think you should look to bench Sangare this week if possible, then reassess ahead of Gameweek 5.

VERDICT: KEEP

EZRI KONSA

With Cristhian Mosquera (5.4m) out injured, Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) made his full Arsenal debut in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Chelsea.

In an assured display, he played the full 90 minutes and hit the DefCon threshold.

“I think he played 11 minutes [before this match], he had five or six training sessions. The way he played tonight against this opponent, playing man-to-man against Joao Pedro, he was phenomenal.” – Mikel Arteta on Ezri Konsa

It’s too early to say if Konsa will be a week-in, week-out starter while William Saliba (£6.0m) is out injured, certainly with any conviction. However, Mikel Arteta will surely want stability in this position, so you’d think he will keep the shirt for now, even when Mosquera is fit.

Mosquera was forced off with a muscle issue in Gameweek 2. At the time, his withdrawal sounded precautionary, but he completely missed out on Sunday, so it’s clearly one to monitor.

“He had a muscular issue. We think it is not too much but we need to wait and see in the next few days how it evolves.” – Mikel Arteta on Cristhian Mosquera

Mosquera remains a doubt for the midweek trip to Napoli, with further updates expected throughout the week.

Given his price of only £4.4m, which is quite frankly ridiculous for an Arsenal defender, we believe Konsa is a straightforward buy.

The Gunners have conceded only 0.89 expected goals (xG) across the first three Gameweeks, having also faced the fewest shots, with 24.

VERDICT: BUY

DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN

FPL pre-season: Calvert-Lewin brace, Gudmundsson injury + Frimpong update

Leeds United forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) has blanked in two of his first three matches.

Against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, he missed two Opta ‘big chances’, and was later subbed off in the 72nd minute for Lukas Nmecha (£5.4m).

10 points from three Gameweeks clearly isn’t enough, particularly when other similarly priced forwards like Yoane Wissa (£6.1m), Gonzalo Garcia (£6.0m) and Thierno Barry (£5.5m) have better upcoming fixtures.

However, we think Calvert-Lewin is probably worth holding onto.

That’s because Leeds have back-to-back home matches against Newcastle United and Crystal Palace coming up. Typically, on home turf, the Whites tend to perform better.

It’s a small sample size, but both Newcastle and Palace also rank among the worst six teams for xGC.

gameweek 4 buy keep sell

Given the fixture swing, you could then potentially switch out Calvert-Lewin for Garcia in Gameweek 6:

VERDICT: KEEP, POTENTIAL SELL IN GAMEWEEK 6

ILIMAN NDIAYE

TC Haaland, best cheap defenders + what to do with Ndiaye? FPL Q&A 4

Iliman Ndiaye (£5.9m) made his Manchester City debut on the left wing in Gameweek 3.

But thrown straight in, with Phil Foden (£7.0m) benched, he failed to really get going, and overall, it wasn’t a great performance.

“Ili [Ndiaye] had just two sessions with us. He needs to understand how to move. Most of the time he was moving in the wrong way, wrong position, but again, he needs to learn, and for sure, he will learn.

“When Marc Guehi had the ball, he was dropping a lot, and we don’t need that. We need him in the last third, so he can a little bit more higher. That space was more for Josko Gvardiol to go there. It was the same thing on the other side, when Khusa[nov] had the ball, sometimes Antoine [Semenyo] was dropping.

“But again, it’s normal. With time, they’re going to learn the way we want them to play.” – Enzo Maresca

With further training time, the output is sure to come. However, given the above criticism, Ndiaye’s place in the team for the Manchester derby is far from secure.

As a long-term hold, we have our doubts.

Firstly, Ndiaye won’t be on penalties anymore, certainly not with Erling Haaland (£15.5m) around.

He probably won’t play 90 minutes on a regular basis, either, which in turn will impact his ability to bank DefCons. Not that Manchester City wingers are renowned for this, anyway.

As a result, we think Ndiaye is a sell this week, perhaps for Kieran Dewsbury-Hall (£6.5m) or James Garner (£6.0m).

VERDICT: SELL

232 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. sirmorbach
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Bench Tzolis, Foden or Groß?

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Tough, likely wrong whichever way you go!! Tzolis for me

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      Foden because of mins worries

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    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Foden

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    4. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Foden

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    5. Gommy
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      Foden by quite a distance.

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  2. Saka Potatoes 01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Verbruggen (Kinsky)
    Shaw Calafiori N.Williams (Hume Palestra)
    Fernandes Palmer Szoboszlai Gibbs-White (Mbeumo)
    Thiago Joao Pedro Calvert-Lewin

    2FT, 0.0ITB

    a) Palestra > White, Mbeumo > Rogers
    b) Palestra > Konsa, Szoboszlai > Rogers
    c) Palestra > Konsa, Mbeumo > Rogers, Thiago > Isak (-4 hit)

    Can't do Palestra to Konsa, Thiago to Isak (-0.1)

    Thoughts?

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Agree Palestra out definitely, but think some of the moves are too short term - think Mbuemo will end up scoring the same if not more than Rogers, Szob taking out when playing Fulham at home…

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      1. Saka Potatoes 01
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        23 mins ago

        Any other ideas then?

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        1. Saka Potatoes 01
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          23 mins ago

          Also I would like Isak for FUL - any other ways to get him in without a hit?

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          1. H Dog
            • 16 Years
            19 mins ago

            Ignore the defence and transfer out Mbuemo for Barnes/KDH etc

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        2. H Dog
          • 16 Years
          20 mins ago

          Thiago can score against Bournemouth, so think I’d do just Palestra to Konsa

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          1. Saka Potatoes 01
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            16 mins ago

            Or WC?

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            1. H Dog
              • 16 Years
              13 mins ago

              Could, but think I’d look to hold the double United mids until after Fulham then WC in the international break (that’s my plan)

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              1. Saka Potatoes 01
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 mins ago

                Or Bruno > Rogers, Palestra > Gabriel, Thiago > Isak?

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    2. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      just now

      If you're set on getting Isak, c look decent subs.

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  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Does this look ok?

    Kinsky
    Califiori Kadioglu Dedic
    Bruno Palmer Semenyo Gross Sangare
    Haaland Pedro

    Dubravka Diop Thomad Egeli

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Yeah, if this is a wildcard team though the bench feels extremely light, especially when the trade off appears to be for semenyo

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      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        No. Not a WC team. Have all chips remaining infact

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        1. H Dog
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Then the bench doesn’t need to be great until the WC so yeah fine

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    2. JerseyD
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I’m not sure on Seymenyo - I’d consider downgrading to be of your 5.5’s to slater so you can push him to Saka

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  4. Fred the Red
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Current team (GW3 WC):

    Verb Steele
    Calafiori O’Reilly Konsa Hall Egan
    Szob Palmer Cherki
    Haaland Pedro Wissa

    Should I do O’Reilly and Cherki to Gvardiol and Rogers for free?

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Keep ear out for NOR updates - make those transfers if out long term

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      1. Fred the Red
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        What’s NOR?

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        1. H Dog
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Nico O’Reilly

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          1. Fred the Red
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Cheers

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  5. Kane Train
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Which one would you prefer to have?

    A) Rogers & Groß
    B) Gakpo & Elanga

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      A long term, B if for a couple of weeks

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    2. JerseyD
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A for me

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      A

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  6. Kane Train
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) Rogers
    B) Szoboszlai

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    1. Saka Potatoes 01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      A

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    2. JerseyD
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      A

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    3. Rhodes your boat
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      A

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    4. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      A

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  7. JerseyD
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Kinsky // Forster
    Vuskovic, Calafiori, Konsa, Gvardiol // Egan
    Gibbs-White, Palmer, Rogers, Gomez // Slater
    Haaland, Joao Pedro, Isak

    Still have 0.6m in the bank and fairly happy with the structure, but wondering if there are any obvious improvements I’m missing.

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    1. JerseyD
      • 15 Years
      26 mins ago

      I like Palmer to Saka as my first transfer

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    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Is this a WC?

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      1. JerseyD
        • 15 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yes, it’s my WC. Have used BB

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        1. Rhodes your boat
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Looks good and fairly similar to mine below. I personally don’t like a triple attack from one team though. Can see you’ve gone for no Newcastle, not backing them?

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Mbeumo feels clearly better than MGW imo. Guessing this is 4-3-3 most weeks? I like 4 at the back. Generally I think the team is good, though don’t know if the forwards will necessarily outscore the mids in the long run

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  8. Rhodes your boat
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Feeling fairly happy with this WC, 0.5itb. Thoughts?

    Hornicek 4.0
    Cala vuskovic muhamerovic konsa Egan
    Palmer mbeumo odegaard Barnes yalcouye
    Haaland Isak j.pedro

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    1. JerseyD
      • 15 Years
      18 mins ago

      I wanted Hall but not sure he’ll get the minutes. Can’t see any obvious 90 minute man at Newcastle

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      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Thiaw?

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        1. JerseyD
          • 15 Years
          10 mins ago

          Would you take out gvardiol for thiaw?

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          1. Admiral Benson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Yes. Gvardiol may lose minutes to NOR in coming months

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    2. JerseyD
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yacolue over slater?

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      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not sure slater is nailed now with the midfielders they’ve brought in

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        1. JerseyD
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          Yacole got a bad sub GW3, I think he’s the only 4.5 who has played every minute

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  9. Green Arrow
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    On a WC:
    A)Saka and Wissa
    B)Odegaard and Isak

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    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      On B myself

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      1. Green Arrow
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Thank you

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    2. Brazooka
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

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      1. Green Arrow
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Thank you

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    3. One for All
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      B

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    4. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      A.

      Liverpool fixtures crap between 6-12

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  10. GCHILD2K16
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    WHY WHY WHY are people selling tzolis? He played 90 mins and got an assist at Chelsea.
    The odegard form wont last..its odegard after all.

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Probably people are selling for Rogers/Gakpo rather than Odegaard.

      I think Idegaard will be decent, but I also think Tzolis isn’t a sell

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    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm keeping.
      He's definitely going to explode

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  11. Kane Train
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team?

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori / Hall / Konsa
    Bruno F / Palmer / Rogers / Groß
    DCL / Haaland / J.Pedro

    Bench: Steele, Egan, Slater, van Ewijk

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Decent assuming you’ve got some FT’s rolled up. Suspect you’ll want rid of DCL in GW6, plus maybe Rogers

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  12. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    First week I’m tempted to hit the WC button, although I’ve already lost 0.3 in value (players dropping).

    Seems like it’ll be a big price swing this GW for those using the chip this GW.

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    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      Mine really needs a WC badly now.
      But Im saving mine until week 5 in the long IB just so I can have 3 weeks of unadulterated unlimited tinkering

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      1. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        I’ve found that sometimes the first GW after IB doesn’t always go as planned

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  13. sirmorbach
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    White to Konsa and Foden/Tzolis to Rogers worth a hit?

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Not for me

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Maybe to ditch Foden given the minutes concerns

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  14. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Thoughts on this WC team?

    Raya/any 4m
    Gvardiol/Cala/Ajer/Kadioglu/Van Ewijk
    Rogers/Odegaard/Gakpo/Cherki/Yalcouye
    Isak/Haaland/JP

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I don’t like the balance myself. Money is too spread (too much up top and in goal).

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  15. Keane There Dunne That
    • 14 Years
    55 mins ago

    Best move this week:
    A) Rodon -> Konsa
    B) Wirtz / Mbuemo -> Rogers
    C) Fernandes -> Palmer
    D) WC, get them all in!

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    1. One for All
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      C

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    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Can’t comment on option D without seeing your team.

      In isolation, probably C to cover the most popular captain this week.

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    3. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      B with Wirtz

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    4. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      It’s A, but it’s not the sexy move

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  16. One for All
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    A) Saka+Rogers
    B) Palmer, Gibbs White

    A or B guys?

    Thanks

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    1. BradBB
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Im on B

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    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

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    3. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

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  17. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    Good afternoon all!!

    Best option here….. Cherki to

    A- Rogers(Triple attack)
    B- Odegaard
    C- Barnes

    Options B and C mean I can do Szobo to MGW next week

    Cheers everyone!!

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      I like B if it gets your MGW next week

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!!! Yeah it does, It’s a shame I can’t get him this week to be fair

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    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      B

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers buddy!!

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  18. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    2FT 0itb. Currently playing van Ewijk vs Brighton which isn't ideal, but also want to get Rogers in...

    Kinsky
    Calafiori, Dedic, van Ewijk
    Bruno, Szobo, Tzolis, Groß
    Haaland, Isak, JP

    (Rushworth, Maguire, Slater, Hume)

    Best moves here?

    a) Rushworth, Maguire, Tzolis > 4.0, Konsa, Rogers (-4)
    b) Hume > Konsa and roll

    Thanks

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Do you not fancy Bruno to Palmer and use other FT for Konsa?

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      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        just now

        That might be the play tbf cheers

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  19. Q
    • 14 Years
    30 mins ago

    A. Kdb and wissa
    B. Barnes and Barry

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

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  20. Here is Cash, give McGinn
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Hello guys

    So this is my current WC draft. Any suggestions?

    Martinez, 4.0
    Cala, Konsa, Hall, De Cuyper, Egan
    Saka, Palmer, MGW, KDH, Slater
    Haaland, JP, Wissa

    0.2 ITB

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      MGW to Mbeumo

      Otherwise good team, though you’re being a lot on Newcastle

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        *betting

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  21. Supersonic_
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Verb
    Cal Maguire Gvardiol
    Palmer szob tzolis cherki
    Pedro DCL Haaland

    Dub Gomez Diop Ewijk

    A.Cherki and DCL to Rogers/Isak -4? - exact funds.
    B.Gomez to Gakpo
    C. Maguire and DCL to Konsa/Isak -4?
    D.Roll

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