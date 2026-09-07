UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Matchday 1 clean sheet odds

As the opening round of UCL Fantasy nears, we take a look at the Matchday 1 clean sheet odds to identify which teams have the strongest defensive prospects.

These odds come from our brand-new UCL Fantasy Toolkit!

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 1 squads.

TOP PROJECTED CLEAN SHEET ODDS: MATCHDAY 1

Note: You can access all 36 clean sheet projections in our toolkit.

SUMMARY

PSG are comfortably out in front for clean-sheet potential in Matchday 1. The back-to-back European champions have, according to the bookies, a 71% chance of a shutout at home to Slovan Bratislava. That puts them 16 percentage points clear of every other side.

Slovan had to come through three qualifying rounds to get here, and needed extra-time to squeak past Celje in the play-off.

Manchester United rank second on 55%, despite the iffy domestic defensive form. They host Champions League newcomers Sabah, the rank outsiders for the tournament.

Barcelona complete the top three on 50%, ahead of their home meeting with Feyenoord. Barca have the best defensive record in La Liga so far this season, with just two goals conceded in four games.

This means only three teams have been handed at least a 50% chance of keeping a clean sheet in Matchday 1.

There is then a cluster of sides just below them. Stuttgart sit fourth on 44% for the visit of Viking, while Bayern Munich and PSV are level on 42%. Bayern may seem a little low but remember that Bodo/Glimt made it to the round of 16 last season, and were close to progession to the quarter-finals.

Eight of the nine highest-ranked teams are playing at home. Arsenal are the exception, with a 40% chance of shutting out Napoli despite playing away from home. Any other team bar the stingy Gunners, and they’d be nowhere near this list for a fixture at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

AEK Athens and Liverpool follow on 38%, with Manchester City and Real Madrid level on 36% in 10th place.