Champions League

UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Matchday 1 clean sheet odds

7 September 2026 57 comments
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As the opening round of UCL Fantasy nears, we take a look at the Matchday 1 clean sheet odds to identify which teams have the strongest defensive prospects.

These odds come from our brand-new UCL Fantasy Toolkit!

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 1 squads.

TOP PROJECTED CLEAN SHEET ODDS: MATCHDAY 1

Note: You can access all 36 clean sheet projections in our toolkit.

SUMMARY

PSG are comfortably out in front for clean-sheet potential in Matchday 1. The back-to-back European champions have, according to the bookies, a 71% chance of a shutout at home to Slovan Bratislava. That puts them 16 percentage points clear of every other side.

Slovan had to come through three qualifying rounds to get here, and needed extra-time to squeak past Celje in the play-off.

Manchester United rank second on 55%, despite the iffy domestic defensive form. They host Champions League newcomers Sabah, the rank outsiders for the tournament.

Barcelona complete the top three on 50%, ahead of their home meeting with Feyenoord. Barca have the best defensive record in La Liga so far this season, with just two goals conceded in four games.

This means only three teams have been handed at least a 50% chance of keeping a clean sheet in Matchday 1.

There is then a cluster of sides just below them. Stuttgart sit fourth on 44% for the visit of Viking, while Bayern Munich and PSV are level on 42%. Bayern may seem a little low but remember that Bodo/Glimt made it to the round of 16 last season, and were close to progession to the quarter-finals.

Eight of the nine highest-ranked teams are playing at home. Arsenal are the exception, with a 40% chance of shutting out Napoli despite playing away from home. Any other team bar the stingy Gunners, and they’d be nowhere near this list for a fixture at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

AEK Athens and Liverpool follow on 38%, with Manchester City and Real Madrid level on 36% in 10th place.

Gakpo, Szoboszlai, Sangare, Konsa: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 4?
57 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Play 2?

    A) Cherki
    B) Tzolis
    C) Hall
    D) Wissa
    E) Gvardiol

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      BD

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  2. BR510
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Gtg?
    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Konsa De Cuyper Hall
    Bruno Palmer Sangare Yalcouye
    Haaland Pedro
    (Lecomte, Foden, Wissa, Egan)

    Thoughts on this:

    1. If Foden starts vs Porto - Foden to Odegaard
    2. If Foden is benched - Bruno and Yalcouye to Szobo/Saka
    3. Roll

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  3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Thoughts on this free hit team folks??

    Raya
    Konsa VVD De Cuyper
    Gakpo Palmer Rogers Gross
    Haaland Isak JP
    Bench.. 4.0 Slater Thomas Mendy

    Cheers everyone!!

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    1. Diles Mavis
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Looks good. I have Verbruggen Saka instead of Raya Gross and no VVD.

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Ooo nice mate!!! Plenty of points there!!

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    2. Diles Mavis
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Slater > Yalcouye

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Good idea mate!!

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  4. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Hmm I'm considering WC'ing this week. I'm on a -4 already and this draft really tempts me.

    Kinsky 4.0
    Calafiori Konsa Dedic De Cuyper Thomas
    Fernandes Palmer Gakpo Barnes Yalcouye
    Haaland Pedro Wissa

    It's only a few players different to my current team but they are all meaningful upgrades in midfield.

    Fernandes, Gakpo, Barnes vs Szoboszlai, Tzolis, Gross. Plus it eliminates the hit I had to pay. Downside is ofc losing the WC and having a somewhat weak third defense spot. Could just go Muharemovic set and forget as well though.

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    1. ted mcnure
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Not sure it needs it, patience..
      I´ve played BB and TC and I certainly need to cool it, save tfs,
      see how IB goes surely?
      That is not worth a WC, Palmer and Konsa in on the -4?
      gtg

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Dedic with Livra back and Dedic had a horrible last match?

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  5. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Which combo on WC?

    A) Bruno, Kinsky, Egan (5th def)
    Or
    B) Palmer, Kinsky, Vanheck (5th def)

    Rest of the team:
    4.0 xxxx
    Calafiori Konsa Muharemovic Hall xxxx
    Rogers Gross Gakpo KDH xxxx
    Haaland Pedro Wissa

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    1. FDMS All Starz
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      B has Raya, not kinsky

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    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      A. Don't like having a super expensive 5th defender and Raya isn't good value either imo.

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    3. Diles Mavis
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      You need Bruno Palmer Gakpo Haaland Isak Pedro on a WC imo

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      1. ted mcnure
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Ouch

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      2. RICICLE
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Not on a WC ya don’t imo

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  6. Diles Mavis
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    If Hughes drops then I can afford this FH

    Verbruggen
    Konsa De Cuyper Mitchell
    Palmer Saka Gakpo Rogers
    Haaland Isak Pedro

    (Dubravka Yalcouye Mendy Hughes)

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    1. Three Pints of Schlager
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      You need Bruno Palmer Gakpo Haaland Isak Pedro on a FH imo

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  7. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Iwobi and ESR have deleted all Fulham related posts from their Instagram accounts apparently.

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    1. ted mcnure
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      *clutches pearls..

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    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      esr showing better work rate on his socials than he has ever shown on the pitch in a fulham shirt

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  8. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Who scores more this week?

    a) Barnes (lee)
    b) Rayan (BRE)

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    1. ted mcnure
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      B please Bob

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  9. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Price changes 8/9

    Rises:
    Isak 9.1
    De Cuyper 4.8

    Falls:
    Tzolis 6.4
    Buendía 5.9
    Dorgu 5.8
    Aït-Nouri 5.3
    Lacey 4.9
    Maguire 4.9
    Matusiwa 4.9

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    1. 3 A
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Tzolis going down even he deliver like Mbeumo.

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      1. Three Pints of Schlager
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        37 mins ago

        Mbeumo already went down and so did Semenyo.

        Tzolis following them could be a good sign.

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      2. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        36 mins ago

        LiveFPL has him trending out for Gakpo

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        1. Three Pints of Schlager
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Hunting previous points and fomo on next haul.

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    2. Three Pints of Schlager
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Thanks

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    3. The Night Trunker.
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I hope more peeps buy Isak.
      He's a wronging in a mid table team this season.
      So over-rated.
      So lightweight.

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  10. Slurpy
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Can't decide if to FH or WC

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    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      I'm leaning FH even if it means missing out on the price gains already made

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    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Show us your team, you mightn’t need either.

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      1. Slurpy
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        Verbruggen Kinsky
        Califiori De Cuyper Gvardiol Shaw Diop
        Ndiaye Cherki Fernandes Szobo Gomez
        J.Pedro Haaland DCL

        4 City players and 1FT

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  11. Kane Train
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    Which one would you rather have?

    A) Pascal Groß
    B) Elanga

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      Neither. Yuck.

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    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      Neither and I'm on WC or FH but Groß

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      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        ... if gun to my head

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    3. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      37 mins ago

      Gross

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    4. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Gomez is 0.5 million cheaper

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  12. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    Pick 1 combo:

    A) Isak, Sangare, O’Shea, Kinsky
    Or
    B) Wissa, KDH, Vanheck, Raya

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      A without O’Shea

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        Saying that in a poncy poet’s voice btw!

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  13. hazza44
    • 14 Years
    51 mins ago

    Hi all, suggested transfers for this week?
    Raya
    Cala Hall De Cuyper
    Palmer MGW Szob Foden
    Haaland JPedro Wissa
    (Dub Sangare Konsa Egan 1FT £0.0)

    A) Roll
    B Foden to KDH/ Barnes Tav
    C) Foden & Sangare to Rogers & Gomez for -4
    D) Other

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

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  14. Doolittle
    • 14 Years
    32 mins ago

    For the next 2 weeks

    A) Bruno and Rogers
    B) Palmer and Cherki

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    1. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not sure yet until we see Chelsea's team in the Milk Cup on Wednesday.

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  15. DeSelby
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    My team value is banjaxed! It's hella aggravating. Feel sorry for me!

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  16. The Night Trunker.
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Let's call a spade a spade.
    That Triple Captain by the Blancmange should go down as the biggest mind feck since the fake Moon landing in rhe 1960's.
    I hope there are some some peeps on this site that are actually friken awake.
    We move.

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      TC Palmer vs Hull... I would just see J P and Rogers doing all the scoring like Son and Kane.

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      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Depends on.if you believe the numbers on the Hull defensive Iron Dome are justified or an enigma that will be busted.
        TC is an absolute no, this chip will be mint further on for the sages.

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  17. tim_oriordan
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    How’s this wildcard looking?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori Konsa Muharemovic
    Saka Palmer Gibbs-White Rogers
    Haaland Pedro Awoniyi

    Dubravka Thomas Isak Egan

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Isak who? as bench player...

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  18. MikeLowrey
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Current squad

    1FT - 0.5 ITB

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel, Calafiori, O'Reilly
    Wirtz, Grob, Schade, Gomez
    Halaand, Pedro, DCL

    (Kinsky, Mbuemo, Maguire, Hume)

    A) Mbuemo to Rogers
    B) Maguire to Konsa
    C) WC

    I think A or B is fine, especially this week, but Ideally I want to move off Gab & O'Reilly as they're not providing value

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      I wouldn't wait, C sorts everything.

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  19. WaynerSpurs
    just now

    Best 9m keeper combination?

    a) 2 rotating 4.5m (Kinsky/Verbruggen)?
    b) Trafford & 4m?
    c) Anything else?

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