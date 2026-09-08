UCL Fantasy 2026/27: All 36 clubs’ set-piece and penalty takers

We’ve put together a comprehensive list of potential set-piece and penalty takers ahead of the start of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy 2026/27.

To do this, we’ve been drawing on the set-piece data from sources like Fotmob, WhoScored and Transfermarkt as well as our good old Members Area.

These are only educated (and data-led) guesses, of course – the managers might have different ideas come the big kick-off.

Remember, managers still putting the finishing touches to their squads can also get plenty of help with our UCL Fantasy Toolkit.

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker, Rate My UCL Team feature and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 1 squads.

UCL FANTASY: PENALTY + SET-PIECE TAKERS