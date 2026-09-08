Champions League

UCL Fantasy 2026/27: All 36 clubs’ set-piece and penalty takers

8 September 2026 63 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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We’ve put together a comprehensive list of potential set-piece and penalty takers ahead of the start of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy 2026/27.

To do this, we’ve been drawing on the set-piece data from sources like FotmobWhoScored and Transfermarkt as well as our good old Members Area.

These are only educated (and data-led) guesses, of course – the managers might have different ideas come the big kick-off.

Remember, managers still putting the finishing touches to their squads can also get plenty of help with our UCL Fantasy Toolkit.

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker, Rate My UCL Team feature and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 1 squads.

UCL FANTASY: PENALTY + SET-PIECE TAKERS

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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Gakpo, Szoboszlai, Sangare, Konsa: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 4?
63 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    On WC i have the 3 Chelsea attackers. Is this overkill or swap Palmer for Saka or Rogers for someone else?

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    1. Falafel333
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I think thats personally a bit overkill, would swap Rogers for someone else

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      1. JabbaWookiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        This. Gakpo or MGW if you can afford.

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  2. SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS FOR THE GW4 Q&A
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Hey all

    Taking questions for the GW4 Q&A.

    I’ll post the answers in a standalone article later this week.

    Thanks!

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      1 hour ago

      Gakpo v Rogers v MGW, best pick?

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    2. Nomadic Spurs
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      How will the start of European football competition affect rotations?

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    3. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Planning a GW6 wildcard, would you sell Bruno for Palmer?

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    4. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      46 mins ago

      Are Everton assets being overlooked?

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      1. Pumpkinhead
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        GW 5 and 6 going to determine that. I'd love to get a defender in but doubt I can.

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    5. Flat Footed John
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Who's the kindest player in the league apart from Jack Grealish?

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    6. Jaws
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Best attacking Newcastle option for their upcoming run: Wissa vs Elanga vs Barnes (too early for Fernandes Pardo)

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    7. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Are Thiago and Semenyo actually sells?

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    8. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Should we prioritise Chelsea or Liverpool attack?

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    9. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Is this the time to jump on the Konsa express train - or will it derail?

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    10. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      If you could TC one player this week, who would it be? Palmer, Isak, or Pedro? Should we consider it if Haaland might be rested in easier games, as Maresca’s comments imply?

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  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Ucl. Pick 1

    A) Barcola
    B) Szoboszlai
    C) Cherki
    D) Foden

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    1. JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B

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  4. Falafel333
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Thoughts on my wildcard?

    Verbruggen (Palmer)
    Konsa, Calafiori, De Cuyper, Muharemovic (Davis)
    Palmer, Ödegaard, MGW (Dewsbury-Hall, Yalcouye)
    Isak, Haaland, Pedro

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    1. JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      56 mins ago

      Very tasty. Still think I prefer Kinsky or Petrovic rather than doubling up on Brighton defence.

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      1. Falafel333
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yep, I agree with you, will probably swap Bart

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Good team. I prefer both Rogers and Mbeumo to MGW though, MGW never has great underlying stats

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  5. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    2 FTs. What’s the best move?

    A) Maguire + Tzolis > De Cuyper + Rogers
    B) DCL + Wirtz > Isak + Janelt / D Gomez
    C) Wirtz + Tzolis > Palmer + Janelt / D Gomez
    D) Maguire + Wirtz + Tzolis > De Cuyper + Gakpo + Rogers (-4)

    FWIW I'm leaning towards 'D'. Otherwise it's 'A' and play Thomas at home to Brighton...

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    1. Jstap94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      Gakpo is certainly a tad more of a punt given Barcola. I prefer C i think

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      1. JabbaWookiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        35 mins ago

        I still fancy Gakpo to play a significant part, even alongside Barcola.

        If C would you go for Janelt or Gomez?

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        1. Mr Turnip 1
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Gomez. Janelt not usually a good FPL option as he rarely offers much goal threat, despite the last two weeks. Gomez much more attacking playing RWfor brighton

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          1. JabbaWookiee
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Agree. Was tempted by Janelt's DC and early goals. Need to learn to trust my gut more

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  6. Nomadic Spurs
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Still time to join Football Fans United - qAVj4w

    https://gaming.uefa.com/en/uclfantasy/leagues/qAVj4w/0046006F006F007400620061006C006C002000460061006E007300200055006E0069007400650064/Travel%20Notes

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      42 mins ago

      Im in 🙂

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  7. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    UCL draft. Thoughts?

    Kobel
    Hakimi Calafiori mittlestadt brown Gerard martin
    Raphina Yamal Vitinha zalazar
    Dembele mbeumo

    Lammens Kane Diaz brown

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    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Nothing glaring

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  8. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Do we think white will continue start for arsenal?

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    1. Jstap94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      He will be second choice when Timber comes back. Just keep playing him until Timber starts one and then get rid

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        This

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  9. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Bruno > Palmer or roll here? 1FT 0.6itb

    Kinsky

    Calafiori, Konsa, Dedic

    Bruno, Szobo, Tzolis, Groß

    Haaland, Isak, JP

    (Rushworth, MvE, Slate, Hume)

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Do you have a WC soon? If you have one planned in 6 I’d hold Bruno for Ful but if not then I don’t love owning Bruno and Haaland so selling Bruno seems like a good idea do you can reinvest elsewhere

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      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        I'll most likely WC in 6 yeah, cheers

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  10. Falafel333
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Best midfielder for 6,5m or less?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Scott, Tav, Schade, Tzolis, Groß, KDH, Barnes

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      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        I'd add Odegaard too the way he's playing atm...

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        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          100% think he’s going to be heavy in the points.

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          1. G-Whizz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Just noticed, he's £6.6m now 🙁

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  11. Jstap94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    No Haaland. Which of the two do you prefer:

    1) Gabriel and Tzolis to Konsa and Palmer
    2) Bruno to Palmer (have Mbeumo)
    3) Mbeumo to Rogers

    I think 1 is the best move but I enjoy having Gabriel as a bit of a differential

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      I’m considering something similar to 1 myself but I don’t think any of the players you’ve listed are really ‘sells’. Can I see your whole team? You probably have a better way to a Rogers

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  12. Alihahaji
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    how to know when expert change their team?
    appreciate your support and help

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      I can post my moves on Twitter if you like?

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Read the articles here, there all sorts of team reveals and updates if that is your thing.

      Scout squad tends to be a close reflection of the weekly free hit thinking across the board.

      Or YouTube will probably have lots of videos, chose the style that fits.

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    3. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      You can subscribe to my new When The Experts Change Their Teams patreon shortly....I'll post the link

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  13. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Munoz(not PL proven, new to league) nailed on RW? Gakpo(PL proven) and Barcola(not PL proven, new to league) sharing LW? Isak plays 3 games a week and Gakpo gets no minutes there?

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    1. boombaba
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Gakpo will play upfront when Isak comes off early.

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Munoz not nailed RW, Gakpo played there GW2. Gakpo will probably get mins in all three forward positions. Barcola could be the same. All of them likely to be on less than 90 per game, particularly with Iraola’s comments about how he prefers it if his players play as intense as possible and then get subbed at 55 mins rather than pacing themselves to see the whole game out… I expect these guys to mostly get 60-70 on average

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  14. Pumpkinhead
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Brentford Fans.

    I own Sangare and obviously disappointed by the early sub. I noticed that there were a few early subs. Can a Brentford fan give me some insight as to why?

    Also OMG SO MANY ADDs. I can barely type this out through all the adds on this site now.

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Email support @support.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      I have similar questions as a Sangaré owner. Is he going to be nailed for 90 going forwards? Last time it seemed to be a problem with his performance not an injury and Brentford apparently improved after he came off… should we be worried?

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      1. Pumpkinhead
        • 11 Years
        just now

        It looks like Brentford made three changes at half and Sangare was one so maybe a formation change? I didn't get a chance to catch the game and I'm trying to decide between playing Cherki away to United or Sangare away to Bournmouth this week.

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    3. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Brave browser what ads???

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      1. Pumpkinhead
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        I have 15 second video ads on the right handside that keep cycling through and a huge ad along the bottom of the page. Been like this all year. Using the same brower as always and this is the only site that it seems to be happening on.

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  15. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    Any love for Kai Havertz around here?! 2 goals in 3, and has started the season absolutely brilliantly so far. Could be a Hell of a differential here?!

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Won’t be nailed when CL starts tho

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      He's in my team, from Gw1.

      Steady with him and hopefully the consistency remains.

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Nice punt that

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    3. Nomadic Spurs
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      In Champions League or Premier?

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  16. sirmorbach
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Hi all! I feel like something has to change here, but I don't know what, and WC seems overkill. What do you think?

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori, White, Ajer / Egan, Van Ewijk
    Bruno Fernandes, Mbeumo, Tzolis, Foden / Groß
    Haaland, João Pedro, DCL

    1 FT.

    A. Roll
    B. WC
    C. White to Konsa, Foden/Tzolis to Rogers (- 4)
    D. Free hit

    P.S. If no change, bench Foden, Groß or Tzolis?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bench Gross

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