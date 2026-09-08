UCL Fantasy: Matchday 1 best captains

UCL Fantasy is back, and captaincy could play a huge role in getting off to a strong start in Matchday 1.

With the opening round spread across three days, managers have up to three opportunities to land a successful captain. If our first pick disappoints, we can switch the armband to another player who has yet to play.

With that in mind, we pick out the best captain for each day of Matchday 1, while also highlighting some alternative options for managers looking to go against the standout picks.

TUESDAY 8TH SEPTEMBER

There is no clear standout captaincy option on Tuesday, but several players could be worthy of the armband.

Perhaps the most appealing comes from Borussia Dortmund, who host Villarreal. The Spanish side have conceded at least twice in three of their opening four league matches.

That brings Serhou Guirassy (€8.5m) into the captaincy conversation. Dortmund have already scored 11 goals this season, while Guirassy has found the net in each of his previous two matches.

Another option is Erling Haaland (€11.0m). Manchester City face a potentially tricky away match against Porto, but the Norwegian has started the season well by his standards. Haaland has scored three goals in three matches and also takes penalties.

Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m) is another player projected to perform well in Matchday 1. Real Madrid host Inter, who have been one of Europe’s strongest defensive sides in recent years. However, the Italians conceded twice in their latest home win over Napoli, offering some encouragement for Mbappe backers.

WEDNESDAY 9TH SEPTEMBER

Wednesday provides several fantastic captaincy options, with a number of players capable of producing explosive hauls.

We have to start with back-to-back European champions PSG, who host Slovan Bratislava. The visitors conceded more than three goals per game on average during their previous Champions League campaign, so backing a PSG attacker could be key.

Last season’s highest-scoring UCL Fantasy player, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€10.0m), could be the standout option. The Georgian produced 16 goal contributions in 16 matches during the previous campaign.

There are more question marks over Ousmane Dembele after he failed to start PSG’s previous league match. With potential concerns over his fitness, avoiding him for the armband could be wise.

Barcelona’s home meeting with Feyenoord also provides an excellent captaincy opportunity. The Spanish giants rank among the top two sides for projected goals in Matchday 1.

Arguably their most appealing Fantasy asset is Raphinha (€9.5m). The Brazilian has scored five goals in his opening three league matches, while his penalty and set-piece duties further boost his potential. He also ranks above every other midfielder in the game for xG (expected goals per 90) domestically thus far.

Stuttgart shouldn’t be ignored either. The German side have scored four goals in two of their opening three league matches, and a home meeting with Viking could offer another big score.

Those chasing a higher ceiling could even opt for Maximilian Mittelstädt (€4.5m). The full-back takes a share of Stuttgart’s set pieces, including penalties, while also offering clean-sheet potential. Those multiple routes to points make him an intriguing differential captain.

Galatasaray’s defensive form has also been concerning. Despite their strong overall start, they have conceded twice in three of their league matches.

Sporting have already shown they can compete strongly in the Champions League, making Luis Suarez (€7.0m) another alternative. The penalty-taker leads their attack and heads into Matchday 1 with four goals and one assist from his last three league outings.

THURSDAY 9TH SEPTEMBER

Thursday looks particularly tricky. If you reach the final day still needing to switch the captaincy, deciding between several strong options could be difficult.

Manchester United host Champions League newcomers Sabah. The English side could punish their opponents, and our projections back them to perform well.

Bruno Fernandes (€9.0m) is projected to score more points than any other midfielder in Matchday 1. The Portuguese international also recently produced three goals and one assist in a single league match, highlighting his explosive potential.

Manchester United haven’t started the season perfectly, though. Their inconsistency could push UCL Fantasy managers towards a more reliable attack in Bayern Munich.

Bayern have consistently been one of the strongest teams for goals in recent seasons. This week, they host Bodo/Glimt.

Harry Kane (€11.0m) is difficult to look past when targeting the German giants. The England international produced over 50 attacking returns last season, making him a reliable captaincy option.

Alternatively, those looking for a high-upside midfielder could turn to Michael Olise (€9.0m). His attacking output last season established him as one of the most productive wingers around.

Outside of those three, several other options could appeal. One of them is Donyell Malen (€6.5m), who has scored five goals in his opening three Serie A matches for Roma. They travel to face Fenerbahce in Matchday 1.