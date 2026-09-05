UCL Fantasy: Matchday 1 best differentials

The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy season begins on Tuesday – and Matchday 1 gives managers their first opportunity to steal a march on the competition.

Ahead of the opening round, we’re picking out some of the best differentials to consider, with the assistance of our new UCL Fantasy toolkit.

From budget gems to explosive attackers, these lower-owned options could provide an early boost to rank.

JOSHA VAGNOMAN (€4.0m, DEFENDER) – 1% SELECTED

Stuttgart host Viking, a side who have not featured in the Champions League since 1992, in Matchday 1. That should provide the German side with an excellent opportunity to keep a clean sheet.

While many managers opt for Maximilian Mittelstädt (€4.0m) due to his set-piece and penalty-taking duties, Joshua Vagnoman (€4.0m) could fly well under the radar.

Vagnoman has featured both on the wing and at wing-back for Stuttgart, starting their last two league matches. Like Mittelstädt, he offers plenty of attacking potential, although more of his threat comes from open play.

Vagnoman has scored twice and created an assist across his previous two outings.

DESIRE DOUE (€8.5m, MIDFIELDER) – 5% SELECTED

PSG host Slovan Bratislava in the opening round. The last time the visitors featured in the Champions League, they conceded the joint-most goals and shipped more than three per game on average.

Trying to stop PSG from scoring feels like an almost impossible task from a Slovan Bratislava perspective. That could give UCL Fantasy managers huge potential when targeting the French champions’ attack.

As we can see above, PSG top the projections for expected team goals in Matchday 1. One differential route into their attack, and perhaps the safest in terms of game-time, is Desire Doue (€8.5m).

As well as being cheaper than Kvaratskhelia and Dembele, Doue is the only member of the trio to have started all three league matches. That suggests he could be the fittest and most secure option in PSG’s frontline.

SERGINO DEST (€5.0m, DEFENDER) – 2% SELECTED

PSV rank among the top six sides for clean-sheet potential heading into Matchday 1.

The Dutch side have struggled for shutouts in the Champions League historically, but a home meeting with Shakhtar could provide an opportunity to improve that record.

It isn’t just clean-sheet potential that makes Sergino Dest (€5.0m) appealing. The American was a popular asset in World Cup Fantasy during the summer, and his recent attacking output justifies his inclusion here.

In just three league outings, Dest has already produced an impressive two goals and two assists. Those numbers highlight the attacking threat he can offer from full-back.

FLORIAN THAUVIN (€6.5m, MIDFIELDER) – 1% SELECTED

Lens shouldn’t be underestimated heading into the new campaign. The French side battled PSG all the way in last season’s title race, eventually finishing six points short.

With that in mind, their opening fixture against Slavia Praha could offer potential across the board. The Czech side finished the previous League Phase with just three points, conceding 19 goals in the process.

Investing in the Lens attack could therefore be rewarding, with Florian Thauvin (€6.5m) standing out. As well as scoring four penalties in his opening four matches, he has also netted against PSG from open play and registered an assist.

Thauvin also takes corners, providing another route to attacking returns.

DONYELL MALEN (€6.5m, FORWARD) – 6% SELECTED

Roma are arguably the strongest side in Italy currently. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have won back-to-back league matches 4-0, highlighting both their attacking and defensive strength early on.

They carry that form into an away meeting with Fenerbahce, who have not featured in the Champions League since 2008. This could therefore be an excellent opportunity for Roma to get three points on the board.

When comparing the domestic numbers of every player involved in the Champions League, it’s easy to see why Roma have started so strongly.

Donyell Malen (€6.5m) has produced an incredible 3.33 goals per 90 minutes in Serie A. That highlights just how impressive his start to the new campaign has been.