Who are the best Chelsea players to buy in FPL?

Gameweek 4 looks like a great time to buy Chelsea players, with a mostly favourable run of fixtures up to early December:

With that in mind, we thought we’d take a deep dive into the data in an attempt to find out the best ways to invest in Xabi Alonso’s side.

We’ve also got a fan’s view of Chelsea and their potential in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), thanks to Tom J, a regular at Stamford Bridge.

This article features data and screenshots from our new FPL Toolkit.

THE BEST ATTACK IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE?

Chelsea have made a solid start under Alonso, certainly from an attacking perspective.

They are already the Premier League’s joint-top scorers, despite coming up against Arsenal in Gameweek 3.

Remember, Gameweek 2 opponents Brighton and Hove Albion finished third for goals conceded in 2025/26, too.

The Blues have still scored eight goals in three matches, with some of their attacking play simply excellent to watch.

Above: Teams sorted by goals scored (GF) in 2026/27

In terms of underlying data, they sit fifth for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG), with 5.56. They also place sixth for shots (48), shots in the box (33), shots on target (15) and big chances (10).

In light of the fixtures they have played, it’s a positive outlook.

GOAL THREAT

Above: Chelsea players sorted by shots in 2026/27

As shown by the table above, Cole Palmer (£9.6m) has taken 12 shots this season, the most of any Chelsea player.

Joao Pedro (£7.7m) is second on the list.

He’s recorded two fewer shots than Palmer (10).

However, the Brazilian is shooting from better positions, closer to goal, which is backed up by his higher expected goals (xG) per shot ratio (0.19 compared to Palmer’s 0.09).

Morgan Rogers (£7.6m) meanwhile has attempted nine shots, with 0.13 xG per shot.

Above: Palmer, Joao Pedro and Rogers’ shot maps in 2026/27

Among the defenders, Reece James (£5.4m) leads the way for shots, with five. Three of those attempts came from set-piece situations.

ASSIST POTENTIAL