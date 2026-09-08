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Who are the best Chelsea players to buy in FPL?

8 September 2026 156 comments
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Gameweek 4 looks like a great time to buy Chelsea players, with a mostly favourable run of fixtures up to early December:

With that in mind, we thought we’d take a deep dive into the data in an attempt to find out the best ways to invest in Xabi Alonso’s side.

We’ve also got a fan’s view of Chelsea and their potential in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), thanks to Tom J, a regular at Stamford Bridge.

This article features data and screenshots from our new FPL Toolkit.

THE BEST ATTACK IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE?

FPL notes: Pedro “terrific”, Chelsea’s shaky defence + £4.5m midfielder scores

Chelsea have made a solid start under Alonso, certainly from an attacking perspective.

They are already the Premier League’s joint-top scorers, despite coming up against Arsenal in Gameweek 3.

Remember, Gameweek 2 opponents Brighton and Hove Albion finished third for goals conceded in 2025/26, too.  

The Blues have still scored eight goals in three matches, with some of their attacking play simply excellent to watch.

Above: Teams sorted by goals scored (GF) in 2026/27

In terms of underlying data, they sit fifth for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG), with 5.56. They also place sixth for shots (48), shots in the box (33), shots on target (15) and big chances (10).

In light of the fixtures they have played, it’s a positive outlook.

GOAL THREAT

Above: Chelsea players sorted by shots in 2026/27

As shown by the table above, Cole Palmer (£9.6m) has taken 12 shots this season, the most of any Chelsea player.

Joao Pedro (£7.7m) is second on the list.

He’s recorded two fewer shots than Palmer (10).

However, the Brazilian is shooting from better positions, closer to goal, which is backed up by his higher expected goals (xG) per shot ratio (0.19 compared to Palmer’s 0.09).

Morgan Rogers (£7.6m) meanwhile has attempted nine shots, with 0.13 xG per shot.

Above: Palmer, Joao Pedro and Rogers’ shot maps in 2026/27

Among the defenders, Reece James (£5.4m) leads the way for shots, with five. Three of those attempts came from set-piece situations.

ASSIST POTENTIAL

156 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. In Carrick we trust
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Is verbruggan the best set and forget 4.5 goalkeeper to go with? My backup is a 4.0 keeper, it's all I can afford, as IV went with saka over odegaard, strictly for the penaltys

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    1. z13
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Kinsky i feel may be slightly better, after gw1 spurs have looked solid in defence

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    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      9 mins ago

      I prefer Kinsky.

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  2. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Anyone please ?
    1 FT 0.4 itb

    Verbruggen
    Gvardiol Calafiori Maguire
    Bruno Foden Wirtz Gross
    Pedro Haaland DCL

    Kinsky Gomez O'Shea Rodon

    A Foden to Odegaard
    B Rodon to Konsa
    C Bruno Foden to Palmer Saka -4
    D Bruno DCL to Palmer Isak -4
    E FH
    F something else

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    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      D

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Think I replied to this on another page but E for me because you have lots from the Manchester derby, which is bad this week but good going forward, you can target Liverpool heavily without needing to get them long term, and pick up short term punts like Gakpo and De Cuyper who are good for this week but you wouldn’t want long term

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  3. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Mbappe is inevitable

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  4. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Hahhaahaha cucurella getting manhandled

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    1. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Was he the guy trying to rugby tackle his opponent and the guy ran him into the ground and then he got up and started crying to the ref?

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      1. PartyTime
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Lol No but he tried winning a ground duel, got bullied, had to run back to win the ball but he couldn't catch up 😆

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        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Cucurella is quality.

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  5. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    And with that both Mbappe's have scored tonight.

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  6. Deer-in-headlights
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Which pair would you prefer on a GW4 WC?

    1. Bruno + Barry
    2. Mbeumo + Isak

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    1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Bruno + a 4.5 and invest the rest elsewhere

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      This is a great question.

      Probably 1 because the minutes are more secure long term

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  7. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Omg goalie martinez howler at the bernabeu

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  8. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    That was an awful ball handling from the goal keeper.

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  9. space mercenary
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Different positions, but interestingly, both Lewis Cook and Cherki both operating deeper in tonight's games despite the clear quality advantage of their respective teams in.

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      50 mins ago

      Wouldn't say City have a clear quality advantage away to Porto.

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        46 mins ago

        Ridiculous

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    2. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      48 mins ago

      Cheers mate. Been losing sleep all week wondering how deep Lewis Cook would be operating vs Lincoln

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  10. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    54 mins ago

    Semenyo has been so sloppy today.

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    1. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      He's the same every game. Can't go past his man, clumsy with the ball, poor touch, gives the ball away. He's terrible. I find it weird how he seems to start every game.

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  11. DeSelby
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    That was absolutely diabolical by Semenyo. I could have done better than that. Brutal.

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Marseca said your phone was on airplane mode......

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  12. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    52 mins ago

    Enzo not in the City squad today?

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      He's on the pitch

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      1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
        • 2 Years
        33 mins ago

        lol

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      2. Feanor
        • 17 Years
        21 mins ago

        D'oh, I thought that said Kovacic

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    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      He plays with Bouaddi.

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  13. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    50 mins ago

    Gvardiol YC

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  14. DeSelby
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    That's a red card.

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    1. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Guehi nasty elbow.

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      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Nowhere near a red...

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    2. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      It did look like he led with his elbow. But I dunno the rules well enough.

      Nasty collision. I hope they take him off. He doesn't look right.

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      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Players always looking to bend the rules and know what rules refs are more vigilant on.

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  15. GreennRed
    • 14 Years
    42 mins ago

    Red stripes on Real's jersey and shorts look gammy.

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Worse than the white stripes on Man Utd shirts?

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      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        25 mins ago

        Looks clear money grab to snare parents into buying the red stripes jersey and shorts.

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        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Adidas should be banned from making football shirts lol

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          1. GreennRed
            • 14 Years
            12 mins ago

            Makes for a better Vinted market.

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    2. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      ...doesn't look red to me

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  16. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    40 mins ago

    Love those lower league team names in playing first FA cup leg -

    Wingate&Finchley , sounds like an academic bookstore
    Needham Market - grocery store ?
    Fakenham Town - "fake it 'till you make it"
    and finally
    Hashtag United 😆

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  17. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    36 mins ago

    Anyone know why Egan came on for Mendy?

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  18. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    34 mins ago

    Semenyo is absolutely hopeless.

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Is he?

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  19. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Livramento getting minutes

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    1. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Middlesbrough are real poo

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    2. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Dedic is just not worth the risk.

      Livra might even take a few minutes from Hall...

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  20. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    23 mins ago

    I have no Chelsea in the team currently. Got 3ft, is it worth using them to get Rogers ?

    Maguire, DCL, Anderson to Konsa, Barry, Rogers

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      3 is too much to get Rogers in.Who are your other mids?

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      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        14 mins ago

        Bruno, Sangare, Gross and Szoboszlai

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        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          6 mins ago

          Have you 0.6m to get Rogers for Szob? Not convinced by Sangare or Szob at the moment. Both for Rogers and Gomez?

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    2. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Keep DCL

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  21. F4L
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    oh man haaland is getting so many chances this season. feels like almost everything ends with him

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      They don't really have much else

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Also one of the greatest finishers ever, so why not utilise him as much as possible.

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    2. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Perfect header.

      That was Enzo with the assist right?

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      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        just now

        yeah enzo

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  22. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Gvardiol replaced at 48 mins

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    1. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      Was on a YC

      Risk of Red with his side being attacked

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      1. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Yeah, still not great though.

        He was in the first giraffe of my WC, but gonna avoid him for sure. Got a feeling he gets rotated with O'Reilly when he's back.

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    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      That’s not very pillar of him

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  23. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    Cherki has been insane in this game

    Foden has also been good

    Think both start the Manchester derby now

    No FH for me. Triple City good vs United.

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      1 shot on target
      1 chance created
      1 big chance missed

      “Insane”

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        They are playing against Mourinhos Porto tbf, Jorge Costa and Carvalho at the back are no joke.

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          I get that but I feel like everything here is either “insane” or “garbage” - he’s had a decent half but it was hardly 86 Maradona

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        2. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          8 mins ago

          Mourinho's team are home to Inter.

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          1. JBG
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            Looks like you got the joke

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      2. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        Watch him play and keep the stats to yourself

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    2. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cherki just subbed after losing the ball 3 times.

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        All insane touches though

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  24. GreennRed
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    Troy's first Champions Leagye goal 🙂

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Deeney?

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  25. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    4 mins ago

    Dedic off after 45' for Livra
    Wissa off after 66' for MFP

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  26. FC Hakkebøf
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Used my 3 FT to do Mbeumo, Maguire and Lammens to Palmer, Konsa and Kinsky after the Liverpool game as I would have been priced out otherwise. I have O’Reilly in my team who did not play and Foden who is a rotation risk. Even more so now that Cherki and Semenyo for hooked off early.

    I got Bobby Thomas and Davis on the Bench.

    My plan is to wc in gw5 or gw6 and bb in gw7.

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    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Forgot the question: Should I FH?

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  27. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    trent is wasted at madrid

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