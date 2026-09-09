Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 4?

Instead of using Gameweek 4 transfers on whoever has just hauled, try buying the next trend. In ‘Goals Imminent’, we look at the underlying statistics to predict which players are about to score.

That way, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can be proactive rather than reactive.

Marc and Joe have a regular Fantasy Football Scout podcast that discusses these underachievers, using the latter’s popular data table.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve had at least seven shots over the first three Gameweeks, but no more than one goal.