FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 4?

9 September 2026 21 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Instead of using Gameweek 4 transfers on whoever has just hauled, try buying the next trend. In ‘Goals Imminent’, we look at the underlying statistics to predict which players are about to score.

That way, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can be proactive rather than reactive.

Marc and Joe have a regular Fantasy Football Scout podcast that discusses these underachievers, using the latter’s popular data table.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve had at least seven shots over the first three Gameweeks, but no more than one goal.

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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defensive contributions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

21 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    OA

    A: Semenyo -> Rogers (1.4 itb)
    B: Semenyo + Brobbey -> Isak + Slater -4 (1.3 itb)

    *playing 352 in A. 343 in B.

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

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      1. One for All
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        A

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    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

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    3. El_Matador
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

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  2. One for All
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Wildcard team:

    Verbruggen
    Konsa, Calafiori, Hall, De Cuyper
    Palmer, Gibbs- White, Grob
    Isak, Haaland, Pedro

    Martinez, Barnes, King, Egan

    Hows this wildcard team guys?

    I think i'm ready now, will bb in gw6, still have 0.3 ITB, any other transfer suggestions?

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    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks good, would be tempted to swap one of Verbruggen/de Cuyper though

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  3. hazza44
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which three to play this week?
    A) Hall (lee)
    B) De Cuyper (cov)
    C) Konsa (sun)
    D) Foden (mun)
    E) Sangare (bou)

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    1. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      BCD, I’d take a punt on Foden

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    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      B/C/D

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  4. One for All
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    A, B, C

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    1. One for All
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      To hazza44

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  5. And here we go
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Think I'm settled and locked on this wildcard now, I'm not overly happy with the de cuyper pick, bar the attacking returns he could get this weekend after that I don't trust Brighton defensively, I have two free transfers saved so hoping to move him on shortly,

    Kinksy
    Calafiori, konsa, de cuyper
    Palmer, saka, gross, szoboszlai
    Wissa, haaland, Pedro

    Bench, Forster, kdh, hall, ewijk

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    1. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wissa to 4.5 and Gros to Gomez could upgrade another position;

      KDH to Odegaard or even Gakpo (dbl up)

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  6. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Really torn between Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, and Harvey Barnes just for this GW only. Who's the better option here?!

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    1. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      I was on a similar decision but decided with Gomez @ 5m, out of those I’d go Tavernier

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  7. Rhodes your boat
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    On wc

    A) Verbruggen hall muhamerovic +0.9itb
    B) Kinsky and two of hall/muhamerovic/vuskovic
    C) hornicek muhamerovic vuskovic +0.5itb
    D) Trafford vuskovic Hall +0.4itb

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    1. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      D

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  8. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    1 FT 0.4 itb I will WC GW 6 so can maybe take a few risks

    Verbruggen
    Gvardiol Calafiori Maguire
    Bruno Foden Wirtz Gross
    Pedro Haaland DCL

    Kinsky Gomez O'Shea Rodon

    A Foden to Odegaard
    B Rodon to Konsa
    C Bruno Foden to Palmer Saka -4
    D Bruno DCL to Palmer Isak -4
    E FH
    F something else

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  9. El_Matador
    • 15 Years
    5 mins ago

    Think I'll hold off investing in Newcastle assets despite their favourable fixtures. They were far from convincing last night.

    Probably make Shaw>Konsa my first transfer of the season, unless anything else crops up.

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    1. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      The only asset to keep an eye on is Lewis Hall but not really interested in any attack

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