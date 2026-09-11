FPL Gameweek 4 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

The 11 remaining pre-match Premier League press conferences take place on Friday – and this is the place to come to get all the major Gameweek 4 team news.

Mikel Arteta, Enzo Maresca, Xabi Alonso and Michael Carrick are among the managers facing the media.

We’ll bring you the key quotes from all of these head coaches in the article below.

These pressers follow on from the nine we had on Thursday.

FRIDAY’S KEY GAMEWEEK 4 TEAM NEWS UPDATES

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Friday's FPL Press Conferences! 🚨 ⭕️ 9am – Arteta

⬜️ 10am – Arbeloa

🔵 10.30am – Maresca

🔴 12pm – Iraola

🐝 1.30pm – Andrews

🧿 1.30pm – Alonso

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

🚜 1.30pm – O'Neil

👹 1.30pm – Carrick

🐓 1.30pm – De Zerbi

🟣 2pm – Emery pic.twitter.com/fQJoadkGpQ — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) September 11, 2026

ARSENAL

Despite appearing to limp down the tunnel after full-time on Wednesday, Ben White is “fine” for Arsenal’s clash with Sunderland this weekend.

“He’s fine.” – Mikel Arteta on Ben White

The Gunners have emerged from their clash with Napoli unscathed, indeed.

“No, no, all good.” – Mikel Arteta on if there were any new concerns from midweek

As for existing issues, William Saliba (back) remains out, but it sounds like Cristhian Mosquera (muscle) isn’t too far away.

“He is doing really well. Let’s see if he can get this game or the next one. He will be around that time, I think.” – Mikel Arteta on Cristhian Mosquera

And Jurrien Timber (groin) is already back in training, with a return to action seemingly imminent for him, too.

“Let’s see, we have another training session. He has been doing really well. He has been training with us now for a few days, and he looks in a good shape.” – Mikel Arteta on when we can expect to see Jurrien Timber get minutes

Given his two right-backs’ injury records, Arteta was then asked about the challenges of trying to keep Timber and Ben White both fit at the same time, in order to manage minutes more.

“Yeah, that was one of the challenges last year, especially when we had two or three injuries within the same line, sometimes in the same position as well. So, hopefully, this season, we’ll have a bit more luck and we can manage that better. If we manage that better, probably the likelihood of them getting injuries is going to be lower. “With Jurrien, the last three seasons as well, we had the ACL. It was a long-term injury that has consequences afterwards. Then Ben was out and you start to load a player. For five weeks in our schedule, he needs to play 15 games in that period. The probability of something happening, it is bigger. And yeah, the full-back position nowadays does have some huge physical demands.” – Mikel Arteta on keeping his right-backs fit

There was praise for Ezri Konsa, meanwhile, after a solid start to his Gunners career.

“After talking to a lot of people who have worked with him, whether staff members or players, I already had a sense from the way everybody was talking about him that he is a person who is great at gathering people together. He has a real personality and a lot of leadership skills. You saw the first day he trained, the way he was talking and the way he was presenting himself. It was very impressive, and so far, he’s done a really good job. “Obviously, we had Wilo out and Jurrien out for long periods, and then we had the issue with Mosquera, so we were really, really thin at the back. We needed to put a good player in that position, especially with the expectations that we have and the amount of minutes that they are going to have to try to play. We’ve done it and so far it’s working well.” – Mikel Arteta on Ezri Konsa

MANCHESTER CITY

There’s good news for Nico O’Reilly owners, as the defender-cum-midfielder has recovered from the back niggle that forced him out of the starting line-up against Coventry City.

Jeremy Doku (calf) is closing in on a return, too, but Sunday’s game likely comes too soon.

“Nico is 100% available. Jeremy, I think he needs some more days.” – Enzo Maresca

It’s the Manchester derby this weekend, and Enzo Maresca was asked about whether an occasion like this means more to Phil Foden, who has a good record in this fixture.

“Yeah, probably, yes. He’s from the academy, probably the feeling for him is different compared to the rest of the players. It’s something normal. So, probably can be the reason why for him, it’s a different game.” – Enzo Maresca on whether Phil Foden raises his game for the Manchester derby

It’s all about the game, not the occasion, for Maresca, though.

“The main focus for the players has to be, you know, the game, the game plan, how we can win, how we can press, how we can be better. This is the most important thing for the players.” – Enzo Maresca

There was more praise for Enzo Fernandez, meanwhile, and discussion about his role.

“He’s improving a lot. Probably in the last two years with us, he became more of an attacking midfielder. In the past, he was a little bit more deep. I think he’s unbelievable around the box, in terms of goals, in terms of assists, and also in terms of leadership, I think he’s growing a lot.” – Enzo Maresca on Enzo Fernandez’s development over the last few years

FULHAM

It’s rinse and repeat team news for the Cottagers: Tom Cairney (knee) is the only absentee.

The long-serving midfielder remains out until after the September international break.