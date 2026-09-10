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FPL Gameweek 4 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

10 September 2026 214 comments
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There’ll be team news from nine Premier League managers to bring you on Thursday as the pre-match press conferences get underway ahead of Gameweek 4.

We’ll have all the key quotes and injury updates from the day’s pressers in the article below.

KEY GAMEWEEK 4 TEAM NEWS

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Amar Dedic came off with hamstring discomfort in Tuesday’s EFL Cup win over Millwall, with Matthias Jaissle saying at the time that it was “hopefully nothing serious”.

He repeated those sentiments on Thursday.

“I treat these things really confidentially. I hope my staff do, too, that nothing comes out. First of all, it’s about the player and it’s about his health. But what I said already after Millwall, it doesn’t look too serious.” – Matthias Jaissle on Amar Dedic

Tino Livramento, just back from a longer-term injury, replaced Dedic in midweek and got 45 minutes under his belt.

“I am satisfied and happy that he was dealing with the 45 minutes really good, he responded well, so that means our performance department did an excellent job.” – Matthias Jaissle on Tino Livramento

Jaissle gave little away on Joelinton (unspecified), Dan Burn (ankle), Ewen Jaouen (ankle) and Will Osula (foot), meanwhile.

“Step by step, with all of the players. I mentioned that, many times already, I don’t want to go here in details. This is something usually confidential, and our medical department is working day in, day out, to bring them as soon as possible back.” – Matthias Jaissle

As for Matias Fernandez-Pardo, could we see him in the starting XI on Monday?

“He is getting closer [to starting].

“As I said, we need to be smart with his load management. Now, he is getting more and more minutes, he has now almost a full training week to Leeds. That helps him a lot, I think it’s the first time since he arrived. We can make the decision on Sunday, maybe even on Monday.” – Matthias Jaissle on Matias Fernandez-Pardo

Away from all things fitness, Jaissle was asked about the lack of game-time so far for young summer signings Aladji Bamba and Bazoumana Toure.

“For Bazou, it is really clear, he is a young lad, came as a new signing. He’s doing a great job, you see it, the steps now in training. He is really committed [but] it’s sometimes, in football, a case when other players are performing at a high level, like Harvey [Barnes] at the moment, and you get a little less playing time.

“We said it from the beginning, especially for the young lads and the new signings, that we give them the time. It’s the same with AB. We are not pushing them into getting more minutes. It’s the normal progress.” – Matthias Jaissle

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

New boy Femi Azeez (hamstring) and Georginio Rutter (unspecified) could return to the squad this weekend.

“He definitely should be close. He had a small setback, but yeah, he was on the pitch now. So, hopefully, he’s available for the weekend if nothing goes wrong.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Georginio Rutter

“Regarding him, I hope that he will be an option. So, he will definitely train today with the squad and hopefully, everything is fine, and then he, hopefully, is an option for the weekend.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Femi Azeez

Mats Wieffer (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (unspecified), Yankuba Minteh (leg), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) remain on the Brighton injury list.

Mitoma was pictured in training this week but it’s still looking like Gameweek 6 onwards before we see him play.

“I expect him more after the international break.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma

That’s good short-term news for the ‘out of position’ Maxim De Cuyper, then.

“He came as a full-back and overall, I think he will be also a really good full-back. Now, he plays more as a winger but also as a winger, he can help us with his creativity, with his left foot, with his good understanding of the game, with his good understanding also in pressing. So, overall, I’m happy with his performances and hopefully, he can keep going like this.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Maxim De Cuyper

£4.5m midfielder Malick Yalcouye looks set to be heavily involved again on Sunday.

“Malick is a big part because he shows good effort. He has a good understanding of the game. He can press very intensely. He can make a lot of deep runs and he also has a good finish. So, therefore, I have a big belief that he can help us through the season.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Malick Yalcouye

Another young prospect, winger Zadok Yohanna, won’t feature, however.

“He had a small issue. I always say that players need to have time to adapt to the Premier League and he’s an example of this. It’s a different intensity, different demands. So, we have to be very, very careful with him. We will give him time till after the international break to adapt, and then hopefully, after the international break, he can contribute again.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Zadok Yohanna

CRYSTAL PALACE

Ismaïla Sarr (groin), Chadi Riad (knee) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (hamstring) remain out for the Eagles.

“It’s the same situation. He’s not with the team for the moment. I thought he could be with us in training on Monday, but it was not the case.

“We expect him next Monday to start training with the first team. We want him on the pitch.” – Pierre Sage on Ismaila Sarr

Long-term absentee Cheick Doucoure, who was on the bench in Gameweek 3 before missing out on the EFL Cup win over Middlesbrough with illness, should be fine.

“Cheick [Doucouré] trained yesterday and this morning. All will be good for him. He was a little ill, but no, he’s fine.” – Pierre Sage

Pierre Sage added that he’d assess his squad for fatigue after Tuesday’s cup tie.

“We’ll see tomorrow because of the fatigue from playing Saturday and Tuesday night, so we have to check tomorrow.

“Today went well, but tomorrow will be better. Until then [tomorrow], we cannot give an accurate list.” – Pierre Sage

Sage had previously said that Eddie Nketiah was anticipated to return to training at the back-end of the week, having been forced off last weekend.

BOURNEMOUTH

Amine Adli (calf), Eli Kroupi (foot), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee) and Julian Araujo (thigh) are on the medium-term injury list, but Bournemouth have no fresh fitness concerns.

Marco Rose said Kroupi should be back in November.

“No more injuries, no issues, so everyone is fit [bar the longer-term issues].

“The plan is that Velkjo is the first one who is coming back. I think he’s just started on the pitch to do some runs and with the ball. The next one could be Amine some days later. We expect Junior back at the beginning of November, maybe. The last one will be Julian, he needs a little bit longer, but the plan is to get him back in November as well.” – Marco Rose

LEEDS UNITED

Joe Rodon, out for 8-10 weeks with the hamstring injury he sustained in Gameweek 2, is Leeds’ only absentee.

Daniel Farke says there are no fresh concerns from Wednesday’s EFL Cup tie with Chelsea.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nicolo Savona (knee) is Forest’s only confirmed absentee.

“Fortunately, it’s just Nicolas. All others could train the entire week so far. So, positive.” – Oliver Glasner

“We’re now, let’s say, on the cautious side after he had a few setbacks or reaction in his knees and we’re really progressing the rehab very slowly.

“So far, everything is on track, but we don’t put pressure on him. It’s really always increasing the intensity of his individual rehab sessions and then having a look at how the knee reacts. So far, it’s all fine.” – Oliver Glasner on Nicolo Savona

Oliver Glasner was then asked about the recent arrivals of Liam Delap and Daniel Munoz, and the competition in the squad.

“Every position is occupied by two players, and then it’s a competition. Then it’s a little bit, maybe, what do we need? Do we need a more attacking wing-back? Do we more need a defending wing-back? Do we need a striker who makes runs in behind? Do we need a striker with big strengths in the box like Chris Wood? Do we like more of a ‘playing’ number nine like Igor [Jesus]? So, we have plenty of options and that’s very positive.” – Oliver Glasner

£4.5m defender Jair Cunha, newly called up by Brazil, looks set to continue over big-money summer signing Ousmane Diomande at centre-half.

“From day number one, [Jair] was listening, he was working really very hard in every training session and asking what he can improve.

“He had amazing performances also against Tottenham, at Liverpool.

“Ousmane Diomande takes a little bit of time. Now, we can see he’s progressing every single training, every week. He also had a very disrupted pre-season.” – Oliver Glasner

SUNDERLAND

Habib Diarra (hamstring) remains out for the Black Cats and has been joined on the sidelines by Romaine Mundle (knee).

“Just Romaine and Habib at the minute. So, Romaine, I told you just after Hull, he got this knee injury. It’s a shame because he worked so hard during the summer, had a good pre-season. He’s talented, a really good winger, so we’ll support him and back him for the next period, and the hope is he will be ready at the end of the year, something like that. And for Habib, we are just in the middle of his recovery period.” – – Regis Le Bris

Regis Le Bris made 11 changes for Tuesday’s cup victory over Hull City, and played a straight bat when asked if any of the reserves could force their way into the team this weekend:

“Yeah, it’s possible. A short answer!” – Regis Le Bris

HULL CITY

Jack Butland (shoulder), Ilyas Ansah (back), Hidemasa Morita (adductor) and Charlie Hughes (groin) remain out for the Tigers.

So too do Darko Gyabi (thigh) and Elliot Matazo (knee) but those two aren’t in the 25-man Premier League squad anyway. Neither is Óscar Zambrano.

Along with Tim Iroegbunam, Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Paddy McNair weren’t risked for the midweek cup tie at Sunderland but are fine.

“Still, Morita, Charlie Hughes [out], I think that’s it. Cuffy is fine after a scan. Paddy McNair is fine. Some problems after the Sunderland game but nothing special and they will be available for the game.” – Sergej Jakirovic

COVENTRY CITY

Stephen Mfuni is available again, having been ineligible to face his parent club last weekend.

Haji Wright (quad), Luke Woolfenden (knee) and Keane Kesler-Hayden (hamstring) remain out but Coventry have no fresh worries. 

214 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Anything you would change on my FH?

    Verbruggen > Henderson or another 5.0 keeper?

    0.5 ITB

    Verbruggen

    Konsa Virgil De Cuyper

    Palmer Rogers Szobo Odegaard

    Haaland Isak JP

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      No. My only issue is that this is pretty close to a good wildcard, with maybe Virgil and Szobo replaced by Calafiori and Mbeumo

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    2. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Is want more than one Arsenal defender against Sunderland

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    3. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Far too safe and boring for a FH. Live a little

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    4. One for All
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Would go for Gakpo over Szobo on free hit.

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      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Is Gakpo back in training?

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        1. One for All
          • 8 Years
          36 mins ago

          No idea, he has a chance to feature this weekend. Will have to wait for any updates.

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    5. Nomar
      • 16 Years
      36 mins ago

      My only thought is, It’s a weird GW to FH on.

      To me anyway, most of this weeks fixtures are hard to call. Even Chelsea Hull doesn’t look as favourable as it did before the season opener.

      Cov are at home and played much better against City than in the opening 2 games.

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  2. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    (Draft FPL question) would you hold Marmoush or waiver out for Sesko?

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    1. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      I'd hold. He doesn't look good yet, but at least will get reliable starts and good minutes, which you can't say for Sesko

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    2. Nomar
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      If the alternative is getting Sesko then I’d hold.

      But the correct answer really is having neither of them in the first place.

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  3. The Tonberry
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Best 2 players to have on a WC?

    A - Odegaard
    B - Szobo
    C - Barnes

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    1. One for All
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      A, B

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      1. 17th Time Lucky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        A and B

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  4. One for All
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Pick One

    A) Odegaard
    B) Gibbs White

    Thanks

    Thanks

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    1. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      Odegaard, even if the prices were the same

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      1. One for All
        • 8 Years
        34 mins ago

        Tempting lol, just that Forest plays Coventry GW 5.

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        1. 17th Time Lucky
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          30 mins ago

          Yeah, and he could go big. But Ode is a better player in a better team and gives you more cash to improve the rest of the team too

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          1. Nomar
            • 16 Years
            3 mins ago

            I think MGW will vet the long haul will outscore Odegaard and no rotation issues for him either.

            I think Ode tails off and gets rested as Arsenal go deeper into UCL.

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            1. Nomar
              • 16 Years
              2 mins ago

              Over the long haul not will vet the long haul.

              I genuinely feel like autocorrect needs to be abolished.

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  5. aleksios
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Bruno+Sangare to Palmer+Ode for free?

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    1. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      I wouldn't want to lose Bruno before the Fulham game next week. As much as I want Palmer too, I'd probably hold Bruno myself

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    2. The Point About It Is
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      you may want Bruno back for Ful

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      1. Nomar
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Very much this

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  6. Joyce1998
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wc draft?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori, De Cuyper, Konsa
    Palmer, Rogers, Szoboszlai, Odegaard
    Haaland, Isak, Pedro

    Bentley, Muharemovic, Slater, Mendy

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    1. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Very nice

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    2. Babit1967
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Template but should rack up loadsa points.

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    3. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Looks good.

      Tiny point, but with Slater as my 4.5, I'd probably go Thomas as my 4.0 to spread the fixtures of those bench options

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      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        59 mins ago

        Hull City defenders are more likely to get points than Coventry's, so I wouldn't do this...

        The risk is usually more about getting two benched defenders from the same promoted team, imo

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    4. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Dubravka over Bentley if you're going with Kinsky

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      1. 17th Time Lucky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Definitely this, I missed that

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  7. GoonerSteve
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    I really want Ødegaard back in my team. Moved him out as part of a WC restructure last week, thinking his form was temporary and I would be pleased if he scored well anyway, as an Arsenal fan.

    It turns out that was rubbish and I was fuming at missing his 10pts. All the signs suggest he is playing with full confidence and getting into the box a lot more, and at the price he seems pretty essential.

    Two options

    A) Go super cheap in defence and bring him in for Sangare. Would mean selling Hall for Thomas and playing one of Thomas, Egan or Diop each week.

    B) Take a hit to lose Cherki, Sangare and Hall/De Cuyper for Konsa, Ødegaard and Szoboslai.

    I should probably roll this week but will be priced out of the De Cuyper switch when Ødegaard rises tonight, and after this week I would probably prefer Hall as 3rd defender over De Cuyper. Great fixtures. Easier to replace with anothwr 5.0 if needed.

    Would you do either option?

    Or should I just roll?

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      You haven't given a reason to sell any of those

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        1 hour ago

        I just want Ødegaard 🙂

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        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          56 mins ago

          That's the regret talking, imo

          Bench the guy you'd have sold this GW. Could make things clearer when the games are done

          I was close to selling Odegaard for GW3. I sold Mbeumo for Cherki instead, and benched Odegaard. Glorious stuff

          Now I'm looking at ways to get Mbeumo back

          Regret can bring more regret 😀

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          1. GoonerSteve
            • 16 Years
            15 mins ago

            Wise words as always, Ze.

            Thanks buddy.

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    2. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      I don't like the city rotation options personally, so I'd just do Cherki>Ode

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        23 mins ago

        Interesting idea. I will mull it over.

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    3. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      I'd just do Cherki to Odegaard.

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  8. Kane Train
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Which 2 would you rather have starting?

    A) DCL & Groß
    B) Szoboszlai & Slater

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    1. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      A

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    2. The Point About It Is
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      C

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      1. Kane Train
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        There’s always one

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        1. The Point About It Is
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Lol - What i mean is, if this is the A/B choice then perhaps look at other options.

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    3. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      The one with Slater. Chelsea away is a plum fixture

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  9. Leo14CFC
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Play Hall or Ajer please

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    1. Kane Train
      • 11 Years
      59 mins ago

      Hall

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    2. The Point About It Is
      • 14 Years
      58 mins ago

      Hall

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      1. Leo14CFC
        • 1 Year
        52 mins ago

        Thanks

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    3. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      Neither have got nice away fixtures, so you're looking at defcon chance vs attaching return chance really. I'd probably edge for Ajer, although that's on gut feel as I've done approximately zero research into how good Bournemouth are at letting opposing CBs get defcon

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      1. Leo14CFC
        • 1 Year
        50 mins ago

        Cheers

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      2. z13
        • 1 Year
        46 mins ago

        Botman 9 and Thiaw 3 - Newcastle, GW3.
        Tarkowski 10 and Branithwaite 12 - Everton GW2, although I think that's more related to everton
        Dias 6 and Khusanov 4 - Man City, GW1

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    4. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Hall. I think both concede and get DCs

      Hall more likely to get an assist too

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      1. Leo14CFC
        • 1 Year
        50 mins ago

        Thanks

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  10. fantasyfog
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    So, already own JP and Palmer
    do I add Rogers for the holy trinitiy
    or get MGW in instead to balance the team more?

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    1. z13
      • 1 Year
      46 mins ago

      Go all in with JP morgan

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  11. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC for BB next GW

    Kinsky Tzol
    Hall Cala konsa de cuy garv
    Ode palm rogers kdh enciso
    Isak wissa JP

    Itb to do isak to haaland

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  12. FPL Sarlacc
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    Hello everyone, been playing for years but first time to come on here with team Qs

    Verbruggen
    Konsa Cala Gvardiol
    Boomo Palmer Schade Tzsolis
    Haaland JP Isak

    Kinky Sangare Thomas Van Ewick

    2FTs. Should I do Sangare to a 4.5m mid so I can upgrade Tzsolis to Rogers? Have exact money and like what it does to the starting team, but would also like to get to the international break with some transfers in hand

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  13. vova
    • 16 Years
    1 min ago

    A) Verb/Van Hecke
    B) Kinsky/Vuskovic

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B

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