Our team of contributors are returning as we count down to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 deadline.

This time, we hear from FPL General, who shares his Gameweek 4 team, transfers and chip plan.

General, aka Mark, has three top 500 finishes to his name, as well as a further nine inside the top 50k. He currently sits at 33k in the world.

Gameweek 3 Review

The Free Hit didn’t exactly go to plan! As is often the case with FPL, doing nothing would’ve yielded better results. I stand by the decision-making process; the outcome just wasn’t great. No major damage was done, at least, as the rank dropped modestly from 16k to 33k.

There were a lot of folk on Triple Captain Erling Haaland (£15.5m) for a 27-pointer, so I’m happy enough to come out of the Gameweek in the top 50k. It could’ve been a whole lot worse!

It’s been a great start to the season, which has me very excited for the rest of it. The football has been a lot more enjoyable to watch compared to last season, too, and hopefully that continues.

Gameweek 4 Team