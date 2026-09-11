Pro Pundits - FPL General

FPL General’s Gameweek 4 team reveal + Triple Captain

11 September 2026 83 comments
@FPLGeneral @FPLGeneral
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Our team of contributors are returning as we count down to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 deadline.

This time, we hear from FPL General, who shares his Gameweek 4 team, transfers and chip plan.

General, aka Mark, has three top 500 finishes to his name, as well as a further nine inside the top 50k. He currently sits at 33k in the world.

Gameweek 3 Review

General 4 Gameweek

The Free Hit didn’t exactly go to plan! As is often the case with FPL, doing nothing would’ve yielded better results. I stand by the decision-making process; the outcome just wasn’t great. No major damage was done, at least, as the rank dropped modestly from 16k to 33k.

There were a lot of folk on Triple Captain Erling Haaland (£15.5m) for a 27-pointer, so I’m happy enough to come out of the Gameweek in the top 50k. It could’ve been a whole lot worse! 

It’s been a great start to the season, which has me very excited for the rest of it. The football has been a lot more enjoyable to watch compared to last season, too, and hopefully that continues. 

Gameweek 4 Team

83 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Am I the only one to think Isak is the better captaincy pick this week over Palmer?

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    1. Hosea Matthews
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I think the difference is Palmer is more likely to play 90 and has pens.

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    2. Jstap94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      And clean sheet point and one extra point for goals.

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      1. JerseyD
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        I think Isaak has Pens but the only evidence so far was the Newcastle pen, no manager in his right mind would have put isak under that pressure. I have a feeling he’ll take some

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  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Andoni Iraola on Cody Gakpo:
    "Cody we will see. Today we will try with him and let's see if he's ready for tomorrow or we have to wait until the next one."

    Andoni Iraola on Bradley Barcola:
    "We still need to train this afternoon but Barcola was just cramps. We have to evaluate but there's no injury he should be available if everything goes normal."

    https://x.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/2098367150863921467

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  3. JPSpurs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    On a FH - Odegaard or Szoboslai?

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori, Vuskovic, De Cuyper
    Odegaard, Palmer, Rogers, Tzolis
    Haaland, JP, Isak

    Kinsky, Davies, Thomas, Slater

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    1. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Odegaard, not sure i'd go Tzolis and Odegaard though on FH

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  4. Pringle
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Any news on Ben White? Do you think he will start? Sorry if the news is out there just a very busy day

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    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/09/11/5-under-the-radar-picks-for-gameweek-4-wildcarders#hc_comment_27727213

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      1. Pringle
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Thanks a lot!

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    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Fine but timber lurks

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  5. Jaws
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Would you change Odegaard for Tzolis if it means you can afford Tarkowski in your team then?

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    1. JPSpurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Not if it uses transfers - would only consider on a wildcard but even then, probably not

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    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      No I wouldn't.

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    3. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Nah, I'd prefer Ode and Braithwaite I think

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    4. Kingy109
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Maybe on a free hit or wildcard but I wouldn't use transfers when there a lots of good options in the £5 -6 mil defender bracket

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    5. Raoul Nogues
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I would

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  6. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Hello.
    Thoughts on this for free?
    Bruno and Reed to Mbuemo and Palmer.

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    1. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      That sounds good really. I don't like the number of people taking man u out before the Fulham game next week, but you're keeping a good option in that game by still having Mbeumo

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      1. PogChamp
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Yeah I did the Bruno > Palmer transfer but the FUL(a) game is a concern.

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      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Yes I like the compromise

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    2. Jaws
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Go for it

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  7. DaniCT
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori - Kadoglu - Maguire
    Bruno - Cherki - Gross - Tzolis
    DCL - Haaland - Joao Pedro

    Subs : Kinsky ; Ndiaye - Ballard - Diop.

    2 FT, 0.3 ITB.

    I don't really like my team. Kinda missing out on 2x defence ARS and Chelsea attack. Is this wildcard material?

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    1. Slurpy
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Could do Cherki to Rogers, and Maguire/Diop to Konsa?

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  8. FFLNeanderthal
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Current line up with 3FT and £1.0m ITB

    Raya
    Calafiori Gabriel Shaw
    Bruno Mbuemo Rogers Szob
    DCL Thiago Pedro

    Kinsky, Diop, Hume, LeFee

    I am thinking about dropping Bruno to bring in Palmer for a TC punt. Then I need to think about another defender instead of Shaw.

    Any suggestions on this or other ideas?

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    1. Kingy109
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      If selling Bruno not a thing Le Fee to Slater would let you do Mbeumo to Palmer and you'd be able to upgrade a defender. Hume a bigger issue than Shaw though right, didn't play last game?

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      1. FFLNeanderthal
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Made my punt now, bruno, mbuemo & shaw all gone, mitchell, palmer and Cherki in be it on my head...

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  9. Miguel Sanchez
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Big points this GW if Arsenal can keep another clean sheet and Chelsea keep firing.

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel Calafiori Konsa
    Bruno Mbeumo Palmer(c) Rogers Szoboszlai
    JPedro Wissa

    Kinsky DCL Shaw Dedic

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    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      *TC

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      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Are you concerned that Hull haven’t conceded this season?

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        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Not overly, but they have been better than I expected

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Solid Haalandless team

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    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      It is the classic eggs and baskets dilemma. Bad games for one (or both) Arsenal and Chelsea and with United very uncertain vs City it could be a feast or famine week.

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  10. Kodap
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    How's it looking on a WC, any changes? 0.4m itb

    Verbrug
    Vuskovic - Konsa - Calafiori
    Rogers - Palmer - Odegaard - KDH
    Isak - Haaland - Pedro

    Kinsky - Hall - Mendy - Yalcouye

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    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Yeah I like that, not sure I can see any real improvements

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  11. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    I think I am pulling the trigger on the WC

    Raya, 4m
    Konsa, Tark, Egan, De Cuyper, Dedic*
    Barnes, Odegaard, Palmer, Rogers, King
    Isak, Barry, Haaland

    If Dedic is out, Tark to Myko and get another NEW defender. Rest of defence should rotate nicely around tough fixtures. Barry to play next two with King benched.

    I think 2xCHE mids is better, but Isak worth the money?

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    1. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Looks solid to me, Isak good for next two then reassess. I'm not sure on Dedic, has a knock and Livramento coming back, Maybe Myko and Hall a better option if that works?

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      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Yeah it does - frees up some cash as well - could even then get JP over Barry by downgrading King to a £4.5m mid..... hmmm

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        1. antis0cial
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          I'd get Pedro in if possible, main striker for pretty much the most offensive team in league from what we have seen so far

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    2. Kingy109
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Tark/Dedic to Braithwaite/Thiaw

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    3. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      If be very worried without Cala, but if you don't want to be sweating on team news and Hincapie every week then fair enough.

      I think JP is possibly the best value attacker going. If you don't want triple Chelsea, then I'd take Rogers down for him. If you don't mind triple, you could get him in for Barry with a few smaller downgrades (eg Tark>Braithwaite/Myko, Barnes/King > Slater/Gomez, Dedic > Thomas/Diop) or just swap him for Isak, although I like Isak as a choice.

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      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Thanks - agree with this.

        I think I prefer Isak and Rogers over JP and a Liverpool mid who is likely to be involved in goals 1 week out of every 4, but getting both forwards is something I am looking at...

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  12. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Barnes or Scott on a WC?

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    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      I think Barnes is a no brainer - always gets good returns, more nailed now Gordon has left and good fixtures. BOU haven't got the fixtures in the next few (2 reasonable home games and three tough ones). I also think Tav is the better BOU pick personally.

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    2. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Barnes for me, finally getting game time with Gordon gone and generally delivers. Great run of fixtures to try him out on.

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  13. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Finally went Bruno to Palmer (c).
    GTG or would you start Gomez?

    Verb
    Gvardiol/Calafiori/Ajer
    Palmer(c)/Cherki/Szobo/Tzolis
    Haaland/JPedro/DCL

    Kinsky/Gomez/Diop/Rodon*

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    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Gomez over DCL is a tough one. Probably stick with what you have got as Leeds are at home and DCL can always find a goal. Wouldn't start Gomez over anyone else

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      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Cheers mate!

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    2. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Looks good, I'd start DCL

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      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Thanks!

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  14. Hitthewall
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Rate this WC. Gone a little different with only one Arsenal def.
    Viable to go with only one ARS def to get both Ødegaard and Saka?

    Kinsky - Bentley
    Calafiori - Hall - De Cuyper - Mykolenko - Mendy
    Palmer - Saka - Rogers - Szobo - Ødegaard
    Haaland - Pedro - Walle Egeli

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    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Like it but would prefer double Arsenal defence as a minimum

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    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      If you think Saka is worth it, then crack on. Why Cala over Konsa? Team is well balanced but seems a no brainer to go for the CB who should be nailed for now over the more expensive LB who might get rotated or subbed early.

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  15. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    What would you do with this defence? 1FT 0.6itb

    Cala, Konsa, Van Ewijk, Hume, Dedic*

    a) Hume > Khalaili
    b) Dedic > Hall
    c) Play Van Ewijk
    d) Other suggestions?

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    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      B if there is word Dedic is out for a while. Otherwise C - FT is worth it and Cov could rack up some DC against Brighton

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    2. Kingy109
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Counter argument - Hume is a problem anyway and having a better 4th defender adds robustness. I might not be leaning into the Palace defence too hard but upgrading him with someone who is good in the longer term isn't a bad transfer

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  16. antis0cial
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Decided to WC4 BB5, how does this look? 0.4itb (so could switch to Gakpo if any leaks). Any suggestions? the 5.0 def could be any

    Kinsky
    Calafiori Konsa Jacquet
    Palmer Rogers Odegaard Szoboszlai Barnes
    Haaland Pedro

    Trafford Hall Barry Mykolenko

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    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Don't see the appeal of Jacquet - Liverpool's fixtures are a bit mixed. But otherwise I like it.

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      1. antis0cial
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Thanks that's the slot i'm unsure of, just a cheap way into Pool defence. I like Muharemovic, but not sure I want double Leeds def many games. Other options Neco Williams, Khalaili, De Cuyper (but has Arsenal on my BB week)

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    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Really solid and well set up for BB5. Got many transfers to be able to spread funds post BB?

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      1. antis0cial
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Thanks, no saved transfers, used my first 2 last week (terribly). Will look to save for a couple of weeks then slowly move funds back into starting 11.

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  17. Malkmus
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Afternoon all. Hold FT ? Or FH to get some Liverpool in for Fulham which could be a thumping.

    Verb (Steele)
    Cala- Hall - De Cuyper
    Palmer (c) - Bruno - Cherki- Sangare
    Haaland - JP - Wissa

    Subs - Thomas, Ajayi, Slater

    Ta

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    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Do we think Liverpool thump Fulham? Maybe but I don't think it's worth a FH.

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      1. Malkmus
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        I think they do. Fulham are probably the worst team in the prem right now

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  18. The 12th Man
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    I’ve finally landed on this … WC

    Suzuki
    Calafiori,Konsa,Muharemovic
    Palmer,Rogers,Ødegaard,KDH,Szoboszlai
    Haaland,J.Pedro

    4.0m,Hall,Gonzalo Garcia,Mendy 3FTs 0.7m itb

    Money in the bank for options. Maybe Rogers > Mbuemo in 5 or KDH > Enzo in 7.

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    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Looks good. No Brighton defence in mine was bugging me so gone for verb/kinsky rotation

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      1. The 12th Man
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Yeh I don’t want the headache of a rotation but don’t trust either Verbruggen or Kinsky on their own.
        So gone a little different with Suzuki set and forget. He’s looked good.

        I could do Hall > Thiaw to afford Mendy > DeCuyper but that doesn’t leave me anything in the bank for flexibility.

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        1. Rhodes your boat
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Yeah I completely agree I don’t usually like GK rotations but couldn’t settle on a GK and 3rd/4th defender combo I liked. Wouldn’t bother upgrading mendy

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  19. Rhodes your boat
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Think I’ve finally settled on a wc. 0.4itb. Any final thoughts

    Verbruggen
    Cala hall konsa
    Palmer Mbeumo Odegaard Barnes
    Haaland Isak j.pedro

    Kinsky muharemovic hemmings mendy

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    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      I like it. That front three looks good and little sacrifice elsewhere to get them

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    2. antis0cial
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Looks really solid, any temptation to go all in on Chelsea this week with Rogers over Mbeumo then maybe swap next week? Is Hemmings place safe?

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      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 10 Years
        54 mins ago

        Thanks. Yeah think I’ll be hiding behind the sofa with Rogers tomorrow. Think he’s a great pick in his own right but can’t bring myself to do triple attack

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  20. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Anything you would change on this FH?

    Henderson

    Porro Virgil Gabriel Calafiori

    Saka Palmer Rogers Barcola

    Pedro Isak

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  21. Gunner77-
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Verb
    Cala Gvardiol Diop (Maguire, ONien)
    Sbozo Bruno Mbeumo Tzolis (Slater)
    JP Haaland Barry

    1FT,0.3 ITB
    A) Bruno to Palmer
    B) Mbeumo to Rogers

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  22. Hxnsey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Worth going Bruno F to palmer with wildcard gw6?

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  23. ZeBestee
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Chances of Gakpo starting?

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    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Will be assessed before the game but good chance we get a leak if you can hold out til deadline

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      1. ZeBestee
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Cheers

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  24. Stejervo
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    On a WC, odegaard or Barnes?

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    1. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I've gone Ode

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    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      I like both, but has to be Ode of the two

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  25. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Raya, Palmer
    Calafiori, Konsa, Gvardiol, Hall, De Cuyper,
    Cherki, Szob, Palmer, Gross, M Sangare,
    Haaland, Wissa, J Ped

    A) Cherki to Rogers
    B) M Sangare, Gvardiol to Rogers, 4.0/4.4m Def??

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    1. ZeBestee
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I will keep Cherki, he will start against Utd and have a high chance of returning. Second option with Thomas from Coventry as I believe they are better than all promoted teams even taking into consideration their 3 losses.

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