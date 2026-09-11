Pro Pundits - Meerkat

5 under-the-radar picks for Gameweek 4 Wildcarders

11 September 2026 326 comments
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As the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 deadline gets nearer, we’ll again be hearing from our team of guest contributors.

Here, FPL Meerkat talks us through five players who Gameweek 4 Wildcarders are currently overlooking.

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1. James Tarkowski (Everton) – £6.0m

Gameweek picks 4

The Everton defender has a hefty price tag of £6.0m, but has a proven consistency over previous seasons and is arguably worth it.

He’s already displayed his usual attacking prowess with a goal against Bournemouth, and is one of the most consistent assets for defensive contributions, with 9, 10 and 12 in the last three Gameweeks.

With games against Ipswich Town and Hull City coming up in Gameweeks 5 and 6, it’s a good time to jump on the reliable Evertonian.

2. Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) – £6.0m

Gameweek picks 4

Despite his data not yet reflecting it, Barnes is an explosive asset who showed what he’s capable of against Bournemouth in Gameweek 3.

Newcastle assets are still relatively low-owned, with Barnes himself sitting at just 2.1%, which is surprising given their strong start and upcoming seven-match run:

Who has the best fixtures from FPL Gameweek 4? 20

The biggest doubt hanging over Barnes going into the season was game-time, but with three 90-minute run-outs so far, he’s looking nailed on Newcastle’s left wing – and hungry for more.

It’s worth repeating Matthias Jaissle’s quote from Thursday’s presser here, as the Newcastle boss talks of taking his time with Barnes’ positional rival, Bazoumana Toure (£5.8m).

“For Bazou, it is really clear, he is a young lad, came as a new signing. He’s doing a great job, you see it, the steps now in training. He is really committed [but] it’s sometimes, in football, a case when other players are performing at a high level, like Harvey [Barnes] at the moment, and you get a little less playing time.

“We said it from the beginning, especially for the young lads and the new signings, that we give them the time.” – Matthias Jaissle

When Barnes is assured of game-time (which wasn’t the case when Anthony Gordon was present), he usually delivers. In the last two seasons, his points-per-start averages have been a very healthy 4.1 and 5.6.

3. Anan Khalaili (Crystal Palace) – £5.0m

5 under-the-radar picks for Gameweek 4 Wildcarders

Daniel Munoz’s (£5.4m) replacement at Crystal Palace, Anan Khalaili, is yet to return this season, but is growing into the role.

Despite a Gameweek 1 benching, he’s surprisingly amassed 33 defensive contributions since, the third-highest total overall among defenders. He even nearly banked DefCon points in a 35-minute cameo on the opening weekend!

He is picking up some promising positions at the other end, too. In the lead-up to Ben Chilwell‘s (£4.5m) winner in Gameweek 3, he had rounded the ‘keeper and was on the cusp of stroking the ball into an empty net, only to lose his footing.

With Ipswich, Leeds and Forest in the next three matches, I anticipate the returns will start to come for Khalaili, who has numerous ways to score points – even if a clean sheet may be the least likely!

4. Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) – £5.9m

It seems questionable to recommend an Aston Villa attacker when they are yet to score a single league goal, but the drought cannot continue for much longer.

Indeed, in midweek, the Villans hit three goals at Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League, with Buendia among the scorers.

With the amount of changes in personnel this summer, it was a given that Villa would struggle initially. But with decent upcoming fixtures, and off the back of Tuesday’s 3-2 win in Belgium, the season can begin in earnest now.

Look at 2025/26: goalless in the first four Gameweeks, then a run of 12 wins in 13 from late-September to Christmas.

It’s still unclear who Aston Villa’s penalty taker is, but Buendia has a high chance of being on them. Of the four members of Unai Emery’s squad who took a spot-kick in 2025/26, the Argentine midfielder is the only one who remains at the club.

Buendia is already on a share of corners, while no Villan has attempted more shots than him (six) in the opening three Gameweeks.

5. Gonzalo Garcia (Fulham) – £6.0m

Fulham have looked shaky in defence, but attacking-wise, they’ve been pretty good, scoring two goals against both Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Perhaps it’s slightly too early for the raw Spanish striker, but the Wildcard is a great opportunity to jump on assets before the crowd does.

Gonzalo has taken up the mantle of Fulham’s attacking spearhead since his summer move, and has had more shots on goal (11) than any other FPL forward bar Erling Haaland (£15.5m) in the opening three Gameweeks.

He may even be the Cottagers’ new penalty taker, given his past experience from 12 yards.

The third forward position is highly competitive right now, but Gonzalo could be a smart option to bench for the first couple of weeks after a Gameweek 4 Wildcard before he plays all three promoted teams in a row:

Who has the best fixtures from FPL Gameweek 4? 26
326 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Kodap
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Effectively my WC comes down to a few final choices, which combo of players do people prefer?

    1. Dubravka, Thomas, Mendy, MGW & Isak with 0.1m itb
    or
    2. Verbruggen, Hall, Vuskovic, Szob & Wissa with 1.3m itb

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    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      It boils down to whether you prefer to have most of your budget in your starting 11 with a cheaper bench or a more robust squad that may create benching headaches but is more likely to allow you to roll FTs when dealing with short term issues.

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    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      B

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    3. terranullius
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      2

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  2. OverTinker
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Surely BrunoF injury not a big deal right?

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      He played full 90 yesterday?

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      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Spotted with a wee limp

        https://x.com/TheEyeTest_1/status/2098175367559118925

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Ouch

          I was holding my transfer and listened to the radio at the end of the match, who didn't report it.

          He's pretty resilient.

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    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Was limping leaving stadium, could be touch and go like Gakpo

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        43 mins ago

        Honestly... it's Bruno Fernandes.

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      2. boc610
        • 14 Years
        42 mins ago

        we'll never know, guarantee you carrick will say nothing

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      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        33 mins ago

        He's not got an abductor issue tho

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          Tis in the groinular region, close to the crunkle!

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      4. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        If you think Bruno Fernandes is missing the derby, you're on another planet

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        1. STHH
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          I second this. Really can't see him missing this one!

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        2. Dubem_FC
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Thanks, doctor.

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          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            just now

            You don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows

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  3. Hitthewall
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    On WC. Which option?

    A) Gross (rotating with Barry) + Szobo
    B) Gomez (rotating with Barry) + MGW

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    1. LWB
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      B

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      B because of MGW

      Albeit Villa away might be a tight game, I'd still expect goals there in a Midlands derby.

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    3. aapoman
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Is Gomez nailed? Also considering him so I could squeeze in a 2nd 5.0 defender

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  4. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    If Bruno and Konsa doubtful , I'm into FH or WC territory

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Would leave it to the bench

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    2. boc610
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      how is konsa doubtful?

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      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        52 mins ago

        On previous page on Mosquera : Arteta: "He's progressing very well, let's see if he can get this game or the next one"

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        1. boc610
          • 14 Years
          49 mins ago

          but that was always a risk with konsa, hes not nailed. hes competing with Mosquera who only had a small injury anyway

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          1. Pompel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            7 mins ago

            yeah, we'll just have to wait and see who starts. Will have Ajer from the bench if he doesn't start, so not the worst but likely 4 points lost there

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        2. _Greg
          • 16 Years
          44 mins ago

          Konsa as a footballer is England's starting centre back. He's solid and consistent. Mosquera made a mistake in the champions league final and doesn't get near his national team. Are you not using this kind of framework in your thinking?

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          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Why tf would Arteta care about who is starting for England when picking the Arsenal lineup

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        3. ebb2sparky
          • 15 Years
          just now

          I translate that to "the player might be on the bench this week, if not then maybe next week or maybe after that". Did he not say something similar about Timber last week?

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    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Bruno G?

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      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Speculations on Bruno F above - but not much to go on to be fair. Let's wait for presser

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    4. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Konsa?

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    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      To be clear, doubtful to start due to Mosquera update rather than an injury doubt for Konsa

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    6. NZREDS
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      This. Prob FH

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  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Who would you bench here?

    Pickford
    Calafiori Gvardiol Mitchell
    BrunoF Palmer Mbeumo Semenyo
    Havertz João Pedro Barry

    Steele Ndiaye Mukiele Aina

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Bench probably correct imo

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  6. Mr Turnip 1
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Got Palmer in for Semenyo last night with 2FTs to catch the price rise. Don’t know why, I wasn’t going to be priced out. Already wondering if Thiago and Semenyo to Rogers and Isak was better… have to wait and see until tomorrow now

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      I did Semenyo and Thiago to Bruno Fernandes and Juan Riquelme Angulo before they both dropped to 8.4 and 7.9 respectively. Hoping Angulo is the best 4.5m striker!

      Isak...is definitely an option despite the pen situation. Problem is after this week the fixtures do get worse.

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        True but I’m wc6 so only this week and next matter

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        1. _Greg
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Why not just WC now what's the difference to between now and 6, you won't want anyone different.

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          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Wait and get more info on regular starter/not, how new players fit in etc

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  7. Gunner77-
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    A) Bruno to Palmer
    B) Mbeumo to Rogers

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Both for a hit

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    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Toss up, would need both ideally

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  8. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    What is all the rumour mongering going on seriously, are you trying to hurt your rivals or something forcing them to make bad decisions?

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      If Konsa rumours are true, i will have to take a hit

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      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        rumours haha

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      2. OptimusBlack
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        What rumors?

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      3. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        No Bench?

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    2. Gunner77-
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      What rumors?

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        The ones forming here!

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    3. AAAFootball
      • 1 Year
      56 mins ago

      Lads everyone buy these three must haves:

      Bizot- started gw1, looking to build on his debut

      Barco- some say he takes corners, free kicks, and pens at centre foward, only 4.5 a great shout.

      Gnonto- why gnot?

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        1 min ago

        :mrgreen:

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    4. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      55 mins ago

      I guess I stand guilty as charged, but I'd say it's just speculations to initiate a discussions rather than unfounded rumours. After all, Arteta clearly quoted as on Mosqueara as "let's see if he can get the next game"

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Yes but you're reading it literally.

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  9. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Who is out of ur team if u want Rogers?
    A- Charki
    B- Semenyo

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Both

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      1. OptimusBlack
        • 13 Years
        12 mins ago

        Choose just one plz
        I feel Semenyo has some minutes more than Charki

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        1. _Greg
          • 16 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yeah keep Semenyo, waaaay more nailed for mins

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    2. Gunner77-
      • 13 Years
      58 mins ago

      Semen

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      1. Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        47 mins ago

        Sock

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      2. AAAFootball
        • 1 Year
        45 mins ago

        Appropriate username I guess 🙂

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        1. Deulofail
          • 10 Years
          44 mins ago

          The number goes up every hour

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  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Oh some on guys

    This is the most minor of post game stiffness

    https://x.com/TheEyeTest_1/status/2098175367559118925

    Should be fine by Sunday afternoon but shows you the peril of Thursday - Sunday turnaround time

    Why was the Champions League played on a Thursday, TV £££?

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Bruno has a great injury record

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Exactly he will just put his foot on a cushion and it will magically heal.

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  11. MetallicaJack93
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    On fh -

    A. Triple arse def
    B. Double arse def + ode
    C. Double arse def + vvd

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    1. Gunner77-
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      B

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    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      56 mins ago

      Triple defence

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    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      48 mins ago

      b

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    4. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      On a free hit I would be targeting upside. Could you do double Arsenal attack? Odegaard, Saka and Konsa would be where I'd go. The reasoning is similar to last week when I TCd Haaland (albeit not to great success). Using a chip to get ahead of everyone else, rather than static. Saka is not highly owned, so has a great upside.

      I don't think Sunderland are likely to cause heaps of DC for the Arsenal defenders, so your most likely result is a clean sheet. If they don't concede:

      2x MID and 1x DEF = 6 CS points.
      1x MID and 2x DEF = 9 CS points.

      Saka needs one goal involvement to match that difference, and if he doesn't you only lose 3 points anyway. If he does well, you could gain 8-10 points on everyone else.

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    5. Positive vibes
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

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  12. tim
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Bruno to Palmer for free or WC time?

    Verb
    White Cala Dedic/Oshea
    Bruno Mbeumo Foden Szobo
    JP Haaland DCL

    Cheers!

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    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      Delay WC

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    2. Gunner77-
      • 13 Years
      59 mins ago

      I'd get rid of Foden as well

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      1. tim
        • 17 Years
        3 mins ago

        -4 for Rogers? Might do that

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    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      50 mins ago

      Keep Bruno and do Foden to Rogers

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      1. tim
        • 17 Years
        7 mins ago

        No moolah for that 🙁

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    4. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Since Carrick took over, Bruno has only blanked once at home. I honestly wouldn't bet against him returning this weekend. More likely to pick up DCs, on free kicks and penalties, and these matches tend to be higher scoring affairs. Looking at your team, I would do Foden to Gakpo (if fit) or Odergaard.

      Or if you want Chelsea attack, Rogers could equal Palmer's points this weekend and you could get to him from Mbeumo.

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  13. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Assuming all starting, which order would you play these?

    Ajer
    Egan
    Dedic

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    1. Big Hands Barry
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Dedic
      Ajer
      Egan

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  14. LangerznMash
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    444k have transferred out Bruno so far. Seems very short-sighted when Man Utd play Fulham (19th) and Spurs (18th) after the City match.

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    1. AAAFootball
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I bet half of them only bought him by selling Palmer before arsenal

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  15. Kodap
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Okay, finally pretty much done/happy.. any changes? 0.6m in the bank

    Raya
    Hall - Calafiori - Gvardiol
    Szob - Rogers - Palmer - Odegaard
    Wissa - Haaland - Joao Pedro

    Dubrav - Muharemovic - Yalcouye - Mendy

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  16. Deulofail
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Is it just me or does Rogers feel injured?

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      47 mins ago

      What injury are you feeling?

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      1. Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        46 mins ago

        Sort of, groin region

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        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          45 mins ago

          You better take care of that

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          1. Deulofail
            • 10 Years
            43 mins ago

            I don’t have the number of nurse rogers

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            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              4 mins ago

              #17

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        2. AAAFootball
          • 1 Year
          44 mins ago

          Is that why you needed the sock?

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          1. Deulofail
            • 10 Years
            42 mins ago

            I was a bit ambitious with the Christmas stockings

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            1. AAAFootball
              • 1 Year
              37 mins ago

              Maybe try a fire hose next time?

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              1. Deulofail
                • 10 Years
                35 mins ago

                Kinky

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                1. AAAFootball
                  • 1 Year
                  6 mins ago

                  Kinsky? Did he need it after that 17th minute sub vs atleti?...

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  17. KeanosMagic
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    With no Liverpool, 2 Chelsea (Palmer + Pedro), and 3 Brighton (Verbruggen, De C, GroB), would you use a FH?

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    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      No

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    2. Big Hands Barry
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      Nope

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  18. Slurpy
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Anyone on Haaland (c)? Hehe

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    1. Big Hands Barry
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Big differential vs Chelsea picks, and could easy grab a brace!

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    2. AAAFootball
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      110%, united are one team that won't play haramball and with the defence as bad as it is i can only see it backfiring.

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    3. Slurpy
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Good lads!

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  19. Big Hands Barry
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    For this week, which do you think scores higher?

    A) Raya (sun) + Gross (cov)

    B) Verbruggen (cov) + Gakpo (FUL)

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  20. Dhiggins100
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    WC team , G2G?

    Kinsy dub

    Konsa cala vusckovic hall egan

    Bruno palmer odegaard gross slater

    Haaland JP Wissa

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    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looks good. Very solid team.

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  21. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    35 mins ago

    G2G here?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori Konsa De Cuyper
    Palmer Szoboszlai Gakpo Tzolis
    Haaland Pedro Wissa

    Matthews Cherki Hall Gvardiol

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