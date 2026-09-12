3pm team news: Pedro, Palmer + Rogers start as expected

With no lunchtime kick-off today, Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with five 3pm BST fixtures:

TEAM NEWS

Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer start as expected for Chelsea but there are two changes from the Gameweek 3 loss to Arsenal.

Maxence Lacroix and Josh Acheampong drop to the bench as Malo Gusto and Levi Colwill take their places.

Hull City’s only alteration sees Matt Crooks replace Lucas Gourna-Douath.

There are three Liverpool tweaks from midweek as Kostas Tsimikas, Ryan Gravenberch and Victor Munoz replace the benched Milos Kerkez, Alexis Mac Allister and Rio Ngumoha.

Cody Gakpo is fit enough to be among the Liverpool substitutes, while Bradley Barcola gets his first Premier League start.

Fulham bring in David Affengruber and Sander Berge for Joachim Andersen and Cesar Palacios.

Nottingham Forest’s two changes are enforced as Nikola Milenkovic and Jair Cunha are unexpectedly absent.

Summer signings Daniel Munoz and Ousmane Diomande both start, which presumably means Ola Aina will drop into the back three.

There’s one Aston Villa change from the midweek UEFA Champions League win over Club Brugge as Ross Barkley comes in for Joao Gomes, who is suspended domestically.

Matty Cash misses out again but Johan Manzambi is among the subs on his return from injury.

Bournemouth are unchanged from Gameweek 3 for their meeting with Brentford, who bring in Jannik Schuster, Aaron Hickey, Yehor Yarmoliuk and Jaidon Anthony for Michael Kayode, Dango Ouattara, Mikel Damsgaard and injured Nathan Collins.

Finally, at Crystal Palace, there are three seemingly enforced changes for the hosts from Gameweek 3 due to the absences of Dean Henderson, Jaydee Canvot and Eddie Nketiah.

Walter Benitez, Honest Ahanor and Jorgen Strand Larsen step up.

Ipswich Town’s sole alteration sees Jack Clarke oust Daizen Maeda.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen, Barkley, Kamara, McGinn, Buendia, Hemmings, Jackson.

Subs: Bizot, Mings, Ruggeri, Garnacho, Abraham, Mbaye, Bogarde, Manzambi, Alysson.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Diomande, Murillo, Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, Williams, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Delap.

Subs: John, Sangare, Hudson-Odoi, Domínguez, Wood, Igor Jesus, Kalimuendo, Yates, Netz.

Bournemouth XI: Petrović, Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert, Adams, Scott, Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier, Evanilson.

Subs: Di Gregorio, Cook, Soler, Brooks, Christie, Gannon-Doak, Diakite, Toth, Rodriguez.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Hickey, Ajer, Schuster, Lewis-Potter, Sangare, Yarmoliuk, Anthony, Janelt, Schade, Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Ouattara, Wilson, Carvalho, Damsgaard, Diouf, Kayode, Nunes.

Chelsea XI: Martinez, Fofana, Colwill, Hato, Neto, James, Lavia, Gusto, Palmer, Rogers, Joao Pedro.

Subs: Penders, Acheampong, Chavarria, Lacroix, Barco, Quenda, Estevao, Gittens, Welbeck.

Hull City XI: Tzolakis, Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Mendy, Giles, Belloumi, Slater, Crooks, Stroud, McBurnie.

Subs: Phillips, Targett, Norton-Cuffy, Herrington, Gourna-Douath, Iroegbunam, Thomas, Vaz, Cho.

Crystal Palace XI: Benítez, Khalaili, Richards, Disasi, Ahanor, Mitchell, Wharton, Timber, Pino, Kamada, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Matthews, Tomiyasu, Mingueza, Doucoure, Lerma, Chilwell, Hughes, Gozo, McNeil.

Ipswich Town XI: Scherpen, O’Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis, Palacios, Lukic, Fatawu, Enciso, Clarke, Emersonn.

Subs: Walton, Kipre, Ouattara, Florentino, Nunez, Philogene, Maeda, Akpom, Flemming.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Munoz, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Endo, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Frimpong, Nyoni, Koumas, Ngumoha.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Charles, King, Bobb, Gonzalo, Iwobi.

Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Andersen, Larsson, Manuel Angel, Smith Rowe, Palacios, Kevin, Muniz.