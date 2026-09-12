Aston Villa v Nott’m Forest predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 12 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

ASTON VILLA

NOTT’M FOREST

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 16th Nott’m Forest 3 2 -1 LDD =17th Aston Villa 3 1 -5 LLD

Over their first three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):