Bournemouth v Brentford predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Bournemouth and Brentford.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 12 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
BOURNEMOUTH
BRENTFORD
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Brentford
|3
|5
|+3
|WDD
|15th
|Bournemouth
|3
|2
|-1
|LDD
Over their first three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):