Crystal Palace v Ipswich predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town.
The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 12 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
CRYSTAL PALACE
IPSWICH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|=13th
|Crystal Palace
|3
|3
|-4
|LLW
|=13th
|Ipswich
|3
|3
|-4
|WLL
Over their first three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):