Crystal Palace v Ipswich predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 12 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

CRYSTAL PALACE

IPSWICH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) =13th Crystal Palace 3 3 -4 LLW =13th Ipswich 3 3 -4 WLL

Over their first three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):