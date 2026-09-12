Leeds v Newcastle predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Leeds United and Newcastle United.

The match at Elland Road kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 14 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

LEEDS

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) =6th Newcastle 3 5 +2 DWD 9th Leeds 3 5 +1 WDD

Over their first three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):