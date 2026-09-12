Leeds v Newcastle predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Leeds United and Newcastle United.
The match at Elland Road kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 14 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
LEEDS
NEWCASTLE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|=6th
|Newcastle
|3
|5
|+2
|DWD
|9th
|Leeds
|3
|5
|+1
|WDD
Over their first three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):