Man United v Man City predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Manchester United and Manchester City.
The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 13 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
MAN UNITED
MAN CITY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Man City
|3
|9
|+5
|WWW
|11th
|Man United
|3
|4
|+1
|LWD
Over their first three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):