Man United v Man City predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Manchester United and Manchester City.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 13 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

MAN UNITED

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Man City 3 9 +5 WWW 11th Man United 3 4 +1 LWD

Over their first three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):