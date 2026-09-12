Sunderland v Arsenal predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Sunderland and Arsenal.
The match at Stadium of Light kicks off at 20:00 BST on Saturday 12 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
SUNDERLAND
ARSENAL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Arsenal
|3
|9
|+5
|WWW
|12th
|Sunderland
|3
|4
|0
|LWD
Over their first three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):