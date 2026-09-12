Sunderland v Arsenal team news: No changes from last weekend

Saturday’s Premier League football is not over yet, as we’ve still got one more match to come.

It’s Sunderland v Arsenal, which kicks off at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

The team news is about as straightforward as it comes, with both clubs unchanged from last weekend.

Kai Havertz, Christos Tzolis, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori had dropped to the bench for Wednesday’s win at Napoli but all four are reinstated tonight.

Midweek starters Victor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Mikel Merino and Piero Hincapie are back among the substitutes, then.

Jurrien Timber joins them on the visitors’ bench after recovering from injury.

Cristhian Mosquera hasn’t recovered in time, however.

LINE-UPS

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Danso, Ballard, Reinildo, Meunier, Sadiki, Xhaka, Le Fee, Angulo, Brobbey.

Subs: Ellborg, Methalie, Talbi, Rigg, O’Nien, Alderete, Isidor, Hume, Fofana.

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Gabriel, Konsa, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis, Havertz.

Subs: Kepa, Hincapie, Eze, Timber, Gyokeres, Madueke, Merino, Zubimendi, Guimaraes.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 4 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!