Tottenham v Everton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.
The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 12 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
TOTTENHAM
EVERTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|8th
|Everton
|3
|5
|+2
|WDD
|=17th
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|-5
|LLD
Over their first three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):