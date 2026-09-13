Coventry v Brighton team news: Both sides unchanged

Coventry City take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the first of two Premier League matches to take place this Sunday.

Kick-off at the CBS Arena is at 14:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

The team news is as straightforward as it comes: both sides are unchanged.

Taiwo Awoniyi leads the line again for the hosts, with Ellis Simms absent from the matchday squad.

Just two Coventry players are owned by more than 5% of Fantasy managers: Milan van Ewijk and Bobby Thomas.

They both start, as Frank Lampard continues with last week’s formation shift to a 3-4-3.

As for Brighton, new boy Femi Azeez and Georginio Rutter both miss out, even though Fabian Hurzeler provided encouraging updates in his press conference on Friday.

The most popular picks from Albion, Bart Verbruggen, the ‘out-of-position’ Maxim De Cuyper and Pascal Gross, are all in the starting line-up.

LINE-UPS

Coventry City XI: Rushworth, Amenda, Thomas, Pinnock, van Ewijk, Onyeka, Grimes, Dasilva, Rudoni, Mason-Clark, Awoniyi

Subs: Bentley, Sakamoto, Yirenkyi, Mfuni, Tchaouna, Thomas-Asante, Torp, Hamer, Cherif

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli, Ayari, Gross, Gomez, Yalcouye, De Cuyper, Kostoulas

Subs: Steele, Hadjam, Struijk, Promise, Chema, Osman, Costinha, O’Riley, Osman

LIVE GAMEWEEK 4 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!