Dugout Discussion

Coventry v Brighton team news: Both sides unchanged

13 September 2026 125 comments
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Coventry City take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the first of two Premier League matches to take place this Sunday.

Kick-off at the CBS Arena is at 14:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

The team news is as straightforward as it comes: both sides are unchanged.

Taiwo Awoniyi leads the line again for the hosts, with Ellis Simms absent from the matchday squad.

Just two Coventry players are owned by more than 5% of Fantasy managers: Milan van Ewijk and Bobby Thomas.

They both start, as Frank Lampard continues with last week’s formation shift to a 3-4-3.

As for Brighton, new boy Femi Azeez and Georginio Rutter both miss out, even though Fabian Hurzeler provided encouraging updates in his press conference on Friday.

The most popular picks from Albion, Bart Verbruggen, the ‘out-of-position’ Maxim De Cuyper and Pascal Gross, are all in the starting line-up.

LINE-UPS

Coventry City XI: Rushworth, Amenda, Thomas, Pinnock, van Ewijk, Onyeka, Grimes, Dasilva, Rudoni, Mason-Clark, Awoniyi

Subs: Bentley, Sakamoto, Yirenkyi, Mfuni, Tchaouna, Thomas-Asante, Torp, Hamer, Cherif

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli, Ayari, Gross, Gomez, Yalcouye, De Cuyper, Kostoulas

Subs: Steele, Hadjam, Struijk, Promise, Chema, Osman, Costinha, O’Riley, Osman

LIVE GAMEWEEK 4 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!

125 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Apart from Szobo & Isak, all on FH have returned with Haaland to go

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    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      back-to-back top comments, deserve a free membership for that

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    2. Brazooka
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Me too: Gabby, triple CHE and now triple BRI. Currently on 70 pts + Haaland.

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  2. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Still enough time for de Cuyper hat trick

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  3. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    De Cuyper is no doubt the luckiest player so far this season

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  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Man City team news
    Team to play Man Utd: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guéhi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernández, Foden; Cherki, Semenyo, Haaland

    Subs: Rulli, Ndiaye, Kovačić, Reis, Bouaddi, O'Reilly, Allan, Khusanov, Lewis

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  5. Jay D
    2 mins ago

    Yalcoure benchers unite

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  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Man Utd team news
    Team to play Man City: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Dorgu; Mainoo, Tielemans, Fernandes; Mbuemo, Cunha, Rashford

    Subs: Darlow, Heaven, Mazraoui, Yoro, Santos, Mount, Lacey, Sesko, Zirkzee

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Oh ffs.. Maguire again -_-. And Mainoo with Tielemans ahead :/

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  7. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Just need a Thomas goal now

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  8. Babit1967
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Free hit for next week looks tempting, anyone going for it?

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  9. F4L
    • 11 Years
    just now

    abit annoying red tbh, not too sure about brighton's defence and wanted to see how they handled the second half. oh well

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