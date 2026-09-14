Fixtures

Which Premier League teams are in midweek action ahead of Gameweek 5?

14 September 2026 7 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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If you’re looking to make an early move in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), be aware that 15 Premier League teams are in action before we get to Gameweek 5 – and that’s not including Leeds United and Newcastle United, who play tonight.

Injuries can and often do crop up whenever there are midweek games, while UEFA Europa League or EFL Cup teamsheets may give us a few clues as to a Premier League manager’s intentions for the weekend.

With that in mind, here’s when the domestic and European fixtures take place this week.

Times are in BST.

TUESDAY 15 SEPTEMBER

FPL notes: Odegaard “great” + Mosquera injury latest 4 Premier League Gameweek 5

  • 19:45 – West Ham United v FULHAM (EFL Cup)
  • 20:00 – IPSWICH TOWN v ARSENAL (EFL Cup)
  • 20:00 – LIVERPOOL v TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (EFL Cup)
  • 20:00 – Reading v BRENTFORD (EFL Cup)

WEDNESDAY 16 SEPTEMBER

Bruno Fernandes

  • 19:45 – EVERTON v Wolverhampton Wanderers (EFL Cup)
  • 20:00 – COVENTRY CITY v ASTON VILLA (EFL Cup)
  • 20:00 – MANCHESTER UNITED v BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION (EFL Cup)
  • 20:00 – SUNDERLAND v AZ Alkmaar (Conference League)

THURSDAY 17 SEPTEMBER

FPL Gameweek 3 early Scout Picks: Piling up on Man City 2

  • 19:30 – MANCHESTER CITY v Norwich City (EFL Cup)
  • 20:00 – CRYSTAL PALACE v Lech Poznan (Conference League)
  • 20:00 – Real Sociedad v BOURNEMOUTH (Conference League)

MIDWEEK OFF

Who were the cheapest starting players in FPL Gameweek 1? 9

  • CHELSEA
  • HULL CITY
  • LEEDS UNITED*
  • NEWCASTLE UNITED*
  • NOTTINGHAM FOREST

*not including the Monday night meeting between the two clubs at Elland Road

TURNAROUND TIMES

Premier League Gameweek 5

Thanks to the wonderful work of Legomane, we can see the turnaround times from these midweek fixtures to Gameweek 5.

This will be the first time we’ve seen Bournemouth and Sunderland in European action in the Premier League era (and indeed ever, in the Cherries’ case), while Crystal Palace also get their Europa League campaign underway.

With Regis Le Bris never having managed in Europe before, and with Palace and Bournemouth under new stewardship, we’re in uncharted territory when it comes to what rotation we can expect between continental and domestic competitions.

The good news regarding Sunderland is that they get to play on Wednesday, rather than Thursday, as the Europa League gets the monopoly on midweek European action this week. The Champions League and Conference League resume after the internationals.

As for the other dozen Premier League sides with matches on Tuesday-Thursday, they contest EFL Cup ties. Most of them, of course, will likely send out heavily rotated teams or even completely second-string XIs.

Any short turnaround times to Gameweek 5 (62.5 hours and 64.5 hours for Aston Villa and Manchester City) might be largely irrelevant, then.

Brentford, Everton, Fulham and Man City face Football League opposition in the cup, while there are four all-Premier-League matches.

Stay tuned for team news today and tomorrow from the pre-match press conferences ahead of these midweek fixtures.

7 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    17 mins ago

    Probably going to do BrunoF to MGW this week. Leaving me 4.2m in the bank.

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    1. Heiro
      • 16 Years
      7 mins ago

      Fulham conceded 6 goals in 2 home games. I will be keeping Bruno.

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  2. Heiro
    • 16 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Looking at Brobbey to Wissa or Barry this week.

    Cant keep watching Brobbey value drop any lower!

    Tempted with Barry as considerably cheaper.

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    1. rickyhesketh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Not fancying Delap?

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    2. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Barry is pure trash, stay away

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      1. Brosstan
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Im an owner and cant wait to plant his arse on the bench forever until i can get rid of him. Gotta play him next week because De Cuyper has Arsenal but hes blanking again for sure

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  3. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Need bruno to do something against fulham or hes making his inclusion in the team very hard to justify

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