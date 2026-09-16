Scout Notes

FPL notes: Gakpo impresses, Szoboszlai goal + Porro injury boost

16 September 2026 59 comments
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The latest round of EFL Cup action saw Brentford travel to Reading, while Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur went head-to-head at Anfield.

With Gameweek 5 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) approaching, these matches provided another opportunity to assess minutes, returns and defensive contributions.

Here, we look at the key FPL talking points from both ties.

RESULTS

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssistsLeading DefCons
BrentfordReading (a)2-1 winWilson, CarvalhoOuattara x2Ajer (12), Damsgaard (12), Henry (10)
LiverpoolSpurs (h)3-1 winMac Allister, Gakpo, SzoboszlaiMac Allister, Gakpo, NgumohaNyoni (12), Frimpong (10), Kerkez (10), Gravenberch (10)
SpursLiverpool (a)1-3 lossGallagherFernandesTosin (11), Bergvall (11), Gray (9), Senesi (8)

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamNo. of starting XI changes made from GW4Players who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other players
Brentford8Lewis-Potter (90), Ajer (90), Sangaré (45)Balcombe (90), Diouf (61), Henry (90), Kayode (90), Damsgaard (90), Ouattara (77), Carvalho (77), Wilson (77), Yarmolyuk (45), Schuster (29), Hickey (13), Anthony (13), Thiago (13)
Liverpool10Araujo (90)Mamardashvili (90), Gomez (45), Kerkez (90), Mac Allister (90), Nyoni (62), Gakpo (90), McConnell (62), Ngumoha (72), Koumas (86), Jacquet (45), Gravenberch (28), Szoboszlai (28), Barcola (18), Isak (4)
Spurs8Gray (90), Bentancur (57), Marmoush (90)Dubravka (90), Senesi (90), Tosin (90), Bergvall (90), Tel (85), Gallagher (75), Kudus (75), Fernandes (33), Robertson (33), Savio (15), Maddison (15), Solanke (5)

SCOUT NOTES

BRENTFORD

  • Keith Andrews made eight changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Bournemouth. Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m), Mamadou Sangaré (£5.7m) and Keane Lewis-Potter (£5.5m) were the only players to retain their places. Sangaré only played the first half, while Caoimhín Kelleher (£5.0m), Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m) and Kevin Schade (£6.1m) were among the unused substitutes.
  • Despite the rotation, Brentford carried plenty of attacking threat. They racked up 24 shots and 3.55 expected goals (xG), although Reading caused problems of their own. The League One side registered 17 attempts and 2.33 xG, eventually pulling one back from a corner. Andrews acknowledged that his much-changed team didn’t always look cohesive.

“At times we looked very, very good; at times it looked like a team that hadn’t played together much.” – Keith Andrews
  • Dango Ouattara (£6.3m) produced one of the more eye-catching displays. His first-team place has become less secure recently, but two assists here strengthened his case for more Premier League minutes. He created both goals, while also threatening himself after the break with a shot and two headers. One of the latter forced an excellent save.
  • There was also an encouraging performance from Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.5m) in central midfield. The Dane registered a shot and created four chances, while his 12 defensive contributions would have been enough for DefCon points in FPL. Ajer also reached the required mark with 12, while Rico Henry (£4.4m) recorded 10.
  • Michael Kayode (£4.6m) offered plenty from full-back. He created one big chance and regularly joined the attack, although he wasted a good opportunity of his own from close range. Lewis-Potter, meanwhile, returned to the wing after featuring at full-back against Bournemouth, once again highlighting his versatility.
  • Fábio Carvalho (£5.0m) marked his first competitive appearance in 318 days with a goal. Returning from a long-term ACL injury, he calmly converted Ouattara’s pass shortly before half-time. A Premier League start may still be some way off, but getting 77 minutes under his belt represented another significant step.

“It was just a blessing. It’s been a long, hard few months, but I was happy to be out there.” – Fábio Carvalho
  • Callum Wilson (£5.5m) also pushed his case with the opening goal. The striker finished clinically after only three minutes and played a part in Carvalho’s strike by dummying Ouattara’s pass. However, Igor Thiago (£7.9m) replaced him after 77 minutes and had two opportunities to score himself.

LIVERPOOL

  • Andoni Iraola made a huge 10 changes from the side that faced Fulham, with Ronald Araujo (£5.4m) the only player to retain his place. After operating at full-back in Gameweek 4, Araujo moved into central defence and completed another 90 minutes, underlining both his versatility and importance since arriving in the summer.
  • Despite the rotation, Liverpool produced a good performance. Their intensity and high press caused Spurs problems, while they showed real quality with all three goals. Iraola was particularly pleased with the energy and aggression of his much-changed side.

“All the players have given us intensity, have given us aggressiveness. I think we’ve been good in a lot of parts of the game.” – Andoni Iraola
  • There were still some warning signs defensively. Spurs fashioned several excellent opportunities, particularly during a late spell of pressure. Giorgi Mamardashvili (£4.9m) made big saves from Lucas Bergvall and Omar Marmoush, while Milos Kerkez (£5.4m) produced an important last-ditch challenge to deny the latter. The visitors eventually scored from a corner.
  • There were significant rests elsewhere. Alisson Becker (£5.5m) and Victor Munoz (£6.5m) remained unused on the bench, while several other regulars didn’t feature at all. Alexander Isak (£9.1m) was limited to just four minutes at the end.
  • Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) made the most of his opportunity after failing to start in the league at the weekend. The midfielder produced a superb first-time finish to open the scoring before setting up Cody Gakpo (£7.2m) for Liverpool’s second. Mac Allister later helped create another big opening for Szoboszlai with Liverpool’s press, making this a timely reminder of his qualities as he pushes to regain his league starting spot.
  • Gakpo was another senior player to start and impressed throughout his 90-minute outing. As well as scoring, the Dutchman supplied the pass in the build-up to Mac Allister’s opener. Having recently had fitness issues, completing the match and producing a goal and assist was encouraging.

“Cody gives us not just the goals and the assists, he gives us also some physicality, he gives us calmness on the ball.” – Andoni Iraola
  • Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) only played the final 28 minutes but still made his mark. After scoring from open play against Atlético Madrid, the Hungarian repeated the trick with a spectacular long-range strike in stoppage time. He also missed a big chance, so the goal wasn’t his only opportunity to return. FPL managers will now hope that these midweek contributions start translating more regularly to the Premier League.
  • Rio Ngumoha (£5.8m) also caught the eye, creating Mac Allister’s opener and playing a part in the move for Gakpo’s strike. The youngster lasted 72 minutes before Bradley Barcola (£8.0m) replaced him. Barcola had little impact during his brief appearance.
  • From a DefCon perspective, Trey Nyoni (£4.9m) led Liverpool with 12 defensive contributions. Jeremie Frimpong (£5.4m) and Kerkez both reached 10, as did substitute Ryan Gravenberch (£5.9m). The latter achieved his total despite playing only 28 minutes.
  • There was also some useful fitness news. Joe Gomez (£4.9m) made his first appearance of the season after injury and came off at half-time, but Iraola confirmed that the withdrawal was planned rather than a setback.

“Joe has been doing the recovery process very well… the plan was not a lot more than 45.” – Andoni Iraola
  • Iraola also revealed that the withdrawals of Nyoni, Ngumoha and James McConnell (£4.4m) were largely down to fatigue after their energetic displays. Nyoni was cramping, while the Liverpool boss said Ngumoha “couldn’t have run a lot more”. There was no indication of a fresh injury concern for any of the trio.

SPURS

  • Roberto De Zerbi made eight changes from the goalless draw with Everton, with Archie Gray (£4.9m), Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.5m) and Omar Marmoush (£7.0m) retaining their places. Despite the rotation, Spurs fielded plenty of senior players against a Liverpool side containing several youngsters.
  • The 3-1 scoreline doesn’t tell the whole story. Spurs produced 17 attempts and 2.42 expected goals (xG), repeatedly getting into promising positions but failing to take their chances. Liverpool, meanwhile, generated 1.82 xG from 12 shots. De Zerbi felt his side had done enough to get more from the game.

“We played well, we created more chances, we shot more times, we got more corners than Liverpool. We could score more goals.” – Roberto De Zerbi
  • That attacking performance provides some encouragement after a difficult start. Spurs had failed to score against Premier League opposition this season before Conor Gallagher (£5.4m) headed in Mateus Fernandes’ (£5.8m) corner. However, losing to a heavily rotated Liverpool side still leaves question marks ahead of Gameweek 5.
  • Lucas Bergvall (£5.4m) was one of Spurs’ liveliest performers after missing out on a league start against Everton. The midfielder created three chances and registered three attempts, including a big chance that Giorgi Mamardashvili brilliantly saved. His 11 defensive contributions also underlined his work without the ball.
  • Marmoush was similarly threatening. He produced three shots and created three chances, with Mamardashvili denying him what looked like a late equaliser. The forward couldn’t convert his involvement into an attacking return, but his underlying threat was encouraging after retaining his place from Gameweek 4.
  • Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m) made his first start since January but failed to take advantage. He wasted an excellent first-half opportunity and had another effort saved after the break, without making enough of an impact overall. De Zerbi was nevertheless positive about having him available again and highlighted his ability to operate as a number 10.

“Kudus is more great news for us… because he can play also number 10.” – Roberto De Zerbi
  • Gallagher’s goal was Spurs’ only reward, while Fernandes made an immediate impact after replacing Bentancur by supplying the assist from a corner. James Maddison (£6.3m) also looked lively during his 15-minute cameo, registering two efforts on target. De Zerbi described Maddison as a “special player” but stressed that he still needs to reach the required physical condition for Premier League intensity.
  • Elsewhere, Mathys Tel (£5.8m) struggled to make much attacking impact despite starting, while Sávio (£6.5m) couldn’t capitalise on his brief appearance after replacing Kudus. Dominic Solanke (£5.8m) was another late introduction and had little time to influence proceedings.
  • There was a change at left-back after 57 minutes, with Destiny Udogie (£4.4m) making way for Andy Robertson (£4.4m). The latter therefore received just over half an hour ahead of Gameweek 5.
  • DefCon-wise, Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.4m) led the Spurs defenders with 11, while Marcos Senesi (£5.8m) reached eight. Neither managed a clean sheet, but Tosin’s total would have earned DefCon points. Bergvall also impressed in this department but fell one short.
  • Finally, there was positive injury news concerning Pedro Porro (£5.5m). The Spaniard missed both Everton and Liverpool after feeling a minor muscular issue, but De Zerbi confirmed after the cup tie that he will be available for Saturday’s meeting with Aston Villa.
59 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Klopp it
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Hi everyone, so this is my current team I have two free transfers and 0.2 itb would you do anything or roll?

    Kinksy
    Calafiori, konsa, hall
    Saka, Palmer, mbeumo, szoboszlai
    Haaland, Pedro, wissa

    Bench, dubravka, Davis, slater, Mendy

    Open Controls
    1. Cloudvalley
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      roll roll roll, 3 transfers after international break with that team puts you in a good place

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    2. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Obvious roll

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      1. Klopp it
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Thanks people

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  2. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Reece James and Joao Pedro are both expected to be fit for Brentford, despite not being involved in the first part of a training session at Cobham on Tuesday that was open to Sky Sports.

    @standardsport

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      They've done great with Reece James the past few seasons in managing his minutes, keeping him fit. Would be a great OOP pick if they were cleansheet friendlier.

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  3. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Best move for one GW

    A: Brobbey -> DCL
    B: Brobbey -> Barry
    C: De Cuyper -> Gvardiol and play 442

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    1. Cloudvalley
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      A

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    2. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      A

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  4. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Which is better ?

    Elanga > KDH Keep VVD

    A- VVD & KDH

    Elanga & VVD Out

    B- N. Williams & MGW
    In
    For -4

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  5. #1 Arne Engels Fan
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    if Carrick plays Bruno the full 90 again tonight I might lose my mind

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      43 mins ago

      Just insane that he wasn't subbed early in second half last game. Room temp IQ management

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      1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Even crazier considering he looked knackered 2nd half vs Everton in the game prior

        Feel like I've got deja vu and am watching Ole's tenure repeat itself in real time

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      An International break injury be no harm for him. 3 weeks off, avoiding Norway x2, Wales and Denmark.

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  6. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Lammens Dubravka
    Calafiori White Ajer Ballard Van Ewijk
    Bruno Cherki Ndiaye Tzolis Gomez
    Haaland Pedro Wissa

    Would you WC this team? concerns over white fitness, Ballard, Ndiaye, Cherki...

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      You've a good 8+ players that could go, so yes I'd WC.

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      No. You've 11 for GW5. Cherki looks good for now. See how it looks closer to GW6 but I think it's too early for WC.

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  7. TheBear
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Got 2 x FT’s but tempted to WC as this is a bit of a mess:

    Verbruggen Lammens
    Calafiori Shaw De Cuyper Davis Robertson
    M Sangare Roger’s Bruno Szobo Tzolis
    Haaland JP Igor Jesus

    Either that or do 2 x transfers of either Shaw/Robertson out for Konsa, and Sangaré out for Josh King.

    Thoughts?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      I think it's a decent team. I'd probably roll a transfer if I was you.

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Only problems are Shaw and Robbo, but you have good cover for them imo.

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    3. el polako
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      I wouldn’t press WC before this IB, a lot of international football to be played in the 3 weeks of PL break.

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  8. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Good to roll this team?

    Kinsky
    Konsa Cala Hall
    Mbeumo BrunoF Semenyo Sangare
    Haaland DCL Pedro

    Rush Shaw Thomas Slater

    0.0m itb, 1FT

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    1. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      I’d say that’s good to go bud

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      1. RICICLE
        • 4 Years
        33 mins ago

        Almost Semenyo > MGW but not imperative you do that

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 9 Years
          29 mins ago

          Interesting... Haven't watched MGW, is he any good?

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          1. RICICLE
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            I wasn’t his biggest advocate but after watching him more closely he does have a a lot in his locker, always involved in what Forest do

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        2. Bobby Digital
          • 9 Years
          27 mins ago

          I'm not liking NFO fixtures either

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          1. Feanor
            • 17 Years
            7 mins ago

            Really? Only one hard game in the next 5. Two promoted teams.

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            1. Bobby Digital
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Yeah, you're right. Three away fixtures in next five is putting me off a bit.

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  9. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Bench one

    A) Scott (LIV H)
    B) Gross (ARS H)

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      B

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  10. RICICLE
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Little help please gents

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori - Muharemovic - Konsa
    Odegaard - Palmer - Rogers - Szoboslai
    Isak - Pedro - Haaland
    __________________________________
    Bentley: Hall: Thomas: Slater

    2FT’s, 0.1 ITB

    I did plan on rolling, however, for exact funds, I’m tempted to do:

    Slater + Isak > MGW + Barry

    Then bench either Barry or Rogers in a 352

    Just wondered some opinions on this, cheers guys

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      I personally wouldn’t use up 2FT’s to create a benching headache (as tempting as MGW is this week)

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      1. RICICLE
        • 4 Years
        27 mins ago

        Very true, a,though I don’t really mind the bench headache as such, the moves are just so damn alluring given MGW’s decent overall fixtures in 3 of the next 4, Isak I just do not feel comfortable with, this way it a,lowed me to keep Szoboslai, cheers mate I’ll mull it over

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        1. RICICLE
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          although*
          Allowed*
          Can’t spell today ha!

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      2. Feanor
        • 17 Years
        6 mins ago

        I almost did BrunoF and Slater to MGW and Schade last night, but then would have had to bench Gross or Wissa

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Walle-Egeli over Barry and you won't have a benching headache

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      1. RICICLE
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers man! That is actually very true, and would allow some change left over, although can’t help but feel Barry would come in useful, definite food for thought though

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  11. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    37 mins ago

    Would Foden > KDH/Stach be enough for this team for this GW or does it need an early WC instead

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calaflori De Cuyper Ajer Gvardiol Thomas
    Fernandes Foden Mbeumo Szoboszial Slater
    Pedro Haaland DCL

    1 FT 0 ITB

    Any ideas would be appreciated and welcomed

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  12. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Which one to bench among these?

    Mbuemo, Dom, Odegard, Rogers, Palmer, Pedro, Wissa

    Was planning on benching Dom but after that wonderful goal, should I still bench him or Odegard or anyone else?

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    1. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      That’s a tough one, based on form and fragility of the team, I guess Wissa

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    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Szobo I think

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  13. vova
    • 16 Years
    29 mins ago

    Morning guys! Had a strong start to the season, especially last GW after a WC... looking to capitalise.

    Raya
    Calafiori Konsa Van Hecke Thiaw
    Palmer Rogers Szobo
    Haaland JP Isak

    Palmer (gk) Gross Slater Mendy

    2 FT

    A) roll the transfer
    B) Isak > Barry/Delap + Slater > MGW

    so essentially how aggressive shall I be with the NFO/COV fixture?

    thanks!

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      I’d roll that

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    2. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Extremely similar to what I’m considering just above, it’s a tough one, I will if you will lol

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  14. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Reasonably happy with my WC but have benching dilemma just this week. Is bench right or would you play Konsa? If so, over whom?

    Kinsky
    Cala, Muharemovic, Hall
    Saka, Palmer, MGW, KDH, Barnes
    Haaland, JP

    Bench: Konsa, Egan, 4.5m

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    1. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Damn that’s a nice squad, personally I’d bench Hall & play Konsa, I do realise though Hall always has the potential to haul though

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      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        Cheers. Leaning that way. Arsenal defence against a tired Brighton etc…

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        1. RICICLE
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          Yup that’s what I was thinking too

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  15. LC1
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    How's this for a WC team;

    Raya
    Calafiori Gvardiol Munoz Mykolenko
    Saka Rogers MGW Schade
    Haaland J.Pedro

    Dub Tavernier L.Davis 4.5striker

    Thanks!

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Really like it. Looks solid for the long term. Glad I’m not the only one dead ending that 3rd striker spot for now

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      1. LC1
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah lots of value in midfield so want to make the most of it.
        Thanks!

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    2. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      I like it, loving the Munoz punt and good for long term with the likes of Tavernier too

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      1. LC1
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks bud

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    3. Feanor
      • 17 Years
      5 mins ago

      I would rather have no-Euro Palmer than Saka. Saka's weak penalty should have been saved by Roefs. Inches away from a 1 pointer.

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    4. Gooner Kebab
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Any other option besides Leif?

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  16. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    6 mins ago

    TV check

    101.7m with 0.1m in the bank

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      98.1m + 3.1m itb

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  17. Gooner Kebab
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    101.4 - genuinely surprised by this

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  18. AzzaroMax99
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Who to bench (1) out of these:

    A) Wissa
    B) Isak
    C) JoaoPedro
    D) Bruno
    E) Semenyo

    MGW, Odegaard and Palmer are three from 8 but they must start imo.

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