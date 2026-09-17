Calvert-Lewin awarded goal – does he get the extra FPL points?

After a successful appeal from his club, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) has been awarded Leeds United’s second goal in Monday’s 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

The strike is thus removed from Jayden Bogle‘s (£4.5m) official goals tally, while James Justin (£4.5m) – and not Calvert-Lewin – now gets the assist.

The second goal of Leeds’ 4-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League has been accredited to Dominic Calvert-Lewin after an appeal by the club. 👉 https://t.co/X5brZpmDUC pic.twitter.com/l5JUtGy6D7 — Premier League (@premierleague) September 16, 2026

What happened on the night?

The goal was, actually, initially awarded to Calvert-Lewin on the night.

However, mid-game, the Premier League’s Goal Accreditation Panel determined that Calvert-Lewin’s header had then made contact with Bogle en route to the net.

Now, after Leeds’ appeal, the panel have further reviewed the footage – and re-accredited Calvert-Lewin with the goal! That, therefore, takes him up to three goals for 2026/27.

What happens in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

Bad news for Justin and Calvert-Lewin owners, and good news for those with Bogle in their squads.

The accreditation of the goal to Calvert-Lewin comes too late to be reflected in the FPL points.

Fantasy scores were finalised on Tuesday morning, with Gameweek 4 subsequently closing.