FPL

Calvert-Lewin awarded goal – does he get the extra FPL points?

17 September 2026 5 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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After a successful appeal from his club, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) has been awarded Leeds United’s second goal in Monday’s 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

The strike is thus removed from Jayden Bogle‘s (£4.5m) official goals tally, while James Justin (£4.5m) – and not Calvert-Lewin – now gets the assist.

What happened on the night?

The goal was, actually, initially awarded to Calvert-Lewin on the night.

However, mid-game, the Premier League’s Goal Accreditation Panel determined that Calvert-Lewin’s header had then made contact with Bogle en route to the net.

Now, after Leeds’ appeal, the panel have further reviewed the footage – and re-accredited Calvert-Lewin with the goal! That, therefore, takes him up to three goals for 2026/27.

What happens in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

Bad news for Justin and Calvert-Lewin owners, and good news for those with Bogle in their squads.

The accreditation of the goal to Calvert-Lewin comes too late to be reflected in the FPL points.

Fantasy scores were finalised on Tuesday morning, with Gameweek 4 subsequently closing.

GW4 points (finalised)What he should have scored in GW4
Bogle157
Calvert-Lewin1012
Justin25

5 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 14 mins ago

    TLDR: Nope.

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    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 17 Years
      6 hours, 51 mins ago

      Do you have DCL?

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  2. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 28 mins ago

    Sad times

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  3. El Presidente
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    Unfair

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  4. how now brown cow
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Teams get to choose who scored a goal? Interesting.

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