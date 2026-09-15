Scout Notes

FPL notes: Triple Newcastle injury blow + £4.5m Bogle leads FPL standings

15 September 2026 103 comments
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Newcastle United’s unbeaten start to the season came to a juddering halt on Monday as Leeds United walloped the Magpies 4-1 at Elland Road.

In doing so, Daniel Farke’s side extended their own undefeated run and climbed to third in the Premier League table.

Here are our Scout Notes from the match.

injury Newcastle

NEWCASTLE INJURY UPDATE

Newcastle’s cause wasn’t helped by three injuries.

Nico Gonzalez (£5.5m) came off early on after taking a blow to the head, while Jacob Ramsey (£4.9m) couldn’t feature after injuring his thigh in the warm-up.

Anthony Elanga (£6.2m), meanwhile, missed out entirely with a potentially significant unspecified injury.

Assuming Gonzalez has to observe the concussion protocol, Newcastle could be without all three midfielders in Gameweek 5.

“With Nico, you know, as a manager and also we as a club, we have the responsibility if he had that knockout feeling, as you all saw… to take him off the pitch. Even though he looked fine, there are also some rules especially for that occasion. Independent of how important he is and how important it is to win a match, we are all human beings as well, and we take that seriously. So, therefore, we took the decision to take him off the pitch.” – Matthias Jaissle on Nico Gonzalez

“With Anthony, it’s obviously struggles with an injury. We need to further now investigate how serious it is but at the moment, it doesn’t look good.” – Matthias Jaissle on Anthony Elanga’s absence

“He felt his thigh in the warm up, so he was not able to play tonight.” – Matthias Jaissle on Jacob Ramsey

“It doesn’t look good at the moment.” – Matthias Jaissle on whether any of his injured players will be back in Gameweek 5

MEN AGAINST BOYS

It was 0-0 when Gonzalez came off. With Ramsey unusable and Joelinton (£5.4m) still out, it was left to the rookie pairing of Lewis Miley (£5.5m) and Sean Steur (£4.9m) – with an average age of 19 – to helm the midfield. With Matias Fernandez-Pardo (£6.0m) looking lost ahead of them on his Premier League debut, this one had a ‘men against boys’ feel. Leeds’ physical approach was just too much for a young, understrength Newcastle side.

“We couldn’t bring the fundamentals in football on the pitch. Duel behavior, the intensity of Leeds – we couldn’t match it.

“We were aware already… that with the young squad, we will have challenges. We will have up and downs. Today it was a big down.” – Matthias Jaissle

It was a perfect storm of events, really, with Leeds’ first three goals owing to inadvertent deflections and fortuitous bobbles.

Make no mistake, though, that the Whites – who created plenty besides – deserved this win. Newcastle’s first shot came in the 43rd minute, and that was their only effort in the box until they were 4-0 down:

injury Newcastle

Yoane Wissa (£6.2m) was probably the pick of the Newcastle attackers, not that that’s high praise. He twice nearly forced James Trafford (£5.0m) into errors, and it was from the striker’s driving run that Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) had Newcastle’s biggest chance of the match.

A 71st-minute missed header was Wissa’s only effort of the game, however.

BOTMAN TURNOVER OVERDRIVE

Above: Premier League teams sorted by expected goals conceded (xGC)

Newcastle now languish in the bottom five for both goals conceded (eight) and xGC (7.55). In truth, and while they’ve been spirited, they’ve not wholly convinced in league or cup since Gameweek 1.

The latest dodgy display from Sven Botman (£5.0m) didn’t help; Dan Burn‘s (£4.9m) return can’t come soon enough.

Still, that’s four pretty tricky fixtures out of the way. You wouldn’t say any of the next six matches square up to the four they’ve just had, so there’s still optimism for FPL managers who went (too) early on the Magpies in Gameweek 3 that they can still get some joy.

With three key midfield injuries, however, there are more reservations about buying many/any Newcastle players anew.

A KNOWN QUANTITY

Enough about Newcastle – let’s cheer Leeds.

The Whites belong to that small group of clubs, along with Everton and Brentford, who are a) playing under the same manager as last season and b) without the distraction of European football. Known quantities, with clear identities, without too much threat of rotation until we get to December. Perfect from a Fantasy perspective.

All three clubs, indeed, are still unbeaten in 2026/27.

THE TWO SIDES OF CALVERT-LEWIN, BOGLE HAULS AGAIN

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) is a very known quantity – and often a frustrating one. A chronic xG underachiever, even here, he somehow conspired to miss a close-range chance with the ‘keeper on the deck. A header from eight yards out only went in after a deflection from Jayden Bogle (£4.5m), too.

Still, he was an absolute nightmare for Newcastle’s backline, and he took his goal well (via a lucky bounce).

Speaking of Bogle, he’s now FPL’s top-scoring player (!) thanks to back-to-back double-digit hauls:

He’s had some luck, mind. He’s twice been subbed off before Leeds have lost clean sheets, and he knew little about Monday’s goal, with Calvert-Lewin’s header flying in off his back.

But he was getting forward plenty against Newcastle, going close to scoring with a close-range shot before his inadvertent goal. The wing-back, indeed, has already spoken about Farke’s instruction for him to make back-post runs.

Bogle had more penalty box touches (five) and shots (three) in this match than he’d had in Gameweeks 1-3 combined.

STACH UNLUCKY AS MUHAREMOVIC DELIVERS DEFCONS AGAIN

Goals for Calvert-Lewin and Bogle were sandwiched by a Miley own-goal and Noah Okafor‘s (£5.8m) strike. That was the Swiss winger’s first goal of the season.

Tarik Muharemovic (£5.0m) got in on the act, too, getting forward in open play to assist Calvert-Lewin.

Assists are probably his least likely source of returns, too. He nearly scored again from a set piece, while he bagged DefCon points for the third time in four matches. He was minutes away from a double-digit haul, only for his miskick to present Bazoumana Toure (£5.8m) with a consolation.

Anton Stach (£6.0m) was the bridesmaid here but, like last week, he could easily have scored. This time, a second-half chance hit the side netting. His set pieces caused problems, too.

A minor concern is that he’s been playing a bit further forward in the last two Gameweeks, almost in a front three with Calvert-Lewin and Okafor. Coincidence that he’s not hit the DefCon threshold on either occasion, then?

MATCH SUMMARY

103 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. RICICLE
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Some opinions please gents!

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori - Muharemovic - Konsa
    Odegaard - Palmer - Rogers - Szoboslai
    Isak - Pedro - Haaland
    __________________________________
    Bentley: Hall: Thomas: Slater

    2FT’s, 0.1 ITB

    Planned on rolling but so tempted by the below options:

    A) Rogers + Szoboslai > MGW + KDH
    B) Szoboslai + Hall > KDH + Gvardiol

    Favouring Option A right now

    Any thoughts appreciated cheers guys!

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Roll. A is exciting but could easily backfire.

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      1. RICICLE
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Cheers bud! I have to agree

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        1. SpaceCadet
          • 12 Years
          2 hours ago

          Having said that, I would have probably risked it with A 🙂

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          1. RICICLE
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            It is mightily tempting ain’t it haha!!

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      A doesn’t look too bad but bear in mind there’s an IB coming up. You’d only have 1FT for it. Rogers and Szoboslai probably fine holds, or you could just do Szobo to KDH if you’re itching to get rid of him.

      Brentford’s first choice CB pairing are both injured so selling Rogers probably isn’t super necessary

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      1. RICICLE
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Thanks very much mate! Brentford’s CB pairing injured totally went over my head! Could very well be worth not being hasty here then, and it’s not like BOU aren’t giving up chances either, ahhh logic restored!

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      2. RICICLE
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Suppose the only question left there then is wether to drench Konsa for Hall or just stick with double Arsenal D for this GW

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    3. Prinzhorn
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Love A

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      1. RICICLE
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Cheers mate

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      2. Nomar
        • 16 Years
        2 mins ago

        Why A)?

        Getting rid of Rogers doesn’t seem like a great idea to me.

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    4. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Assume you have just wildcarded into that team? Roll.

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      1. RICICLE
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Indeed yeah WC’d last GW bud, being a tad hasty perhaps

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        1. Christina.
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          I WC'd wk 3 and Im selling Hall this wk

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          1. Captain Vantastic™
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            x

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    5. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Roll. That squad is very good.

      If not then
      Keep rogers over palmer so do palmer or szobo and hall to schade and gvardiol.
      Mgw and KDH is a fad..everton are not scoring enough to merit the investment.

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    6. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Roll. That squad is very good.

      If not then
      Keep rogers over palmer so do palmer or szobo and hall to schade and gvardiol.
      Mgw and KDH is a fad..everton are not scoring enough to merit the investment.

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  2. Atimis
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Is MGW the best punt before WC?

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Yes

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    2. Prinzhorn
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Him or Munoz

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  3. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Best move here?

    A) Save FT
    B) Wirtz -> 7.5 (not sure about Barnes)
    C) Tzolis & Isak -> Saka & DCL [-4]
    D) Lammens & Wirtz -> Kinsy & MGW [-4]
    E) Wildcard

    Lammens
    Califiori, Gvardiol, Aina
    Palmer, Wirtz, Tzolis, Gross
    Haaland, Isak, Pedro

    Verbruggen, Konsa, Yalcouye, Hume
    Bank 0.1m, 1FT, BB used

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    1. Prinzhorn
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      WC

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      A

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    3. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      B for sure and D. Wirtz is wieful abysmal..why did you even buy him?

      Saka is s trap, hold isak and tzolis

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      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Had him from the start. Fixtures, no.10, Riola etc. Mistake!

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  4. Prinzhorn
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Pick 2:

    A) Gibbs-White
    B) Dewsbury-Hall

    C) Munoz
    D) Muharemovic

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      AC

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  5. Supersonic_
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Verb
    Konsa Cal Gvardiol
    Palmer Szob MGW Cherki
    Pedro DCL Haaland

    Dub Gomez Ewijk Diop

    GTG?

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    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      The only difference between your starting XI and mine: Verb > Kinsky, Cherki > Mbeumo.

      All good!

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    2. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      Ewijk and diop are terrible especially with konsa's minutes under threat when mosquera returns. Davies and egan much better. Consider konsa to bogle or dedic.
      Make those changes then you are good to go.

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  6. MangoIce
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    wondering if I should transfer DCL to barry as a one week punt? Really tempted by the guaranteed minutes but should I rlly be transfering out DCL vs palace? or should I get kdh for schade (I have the money)? or should I jump off everton and onto leeds

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    1. Rogue Todd
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      DCL is streaky - keep while he's on a hot streak

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      I'd hold

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    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      One week punts rarely work, not least because an injury or sending off next week means you have a fire to put out first.

      Transfers are the main currency in this game.

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  7. mr messi
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Palmer or Saka on WC??

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    1. Lallana's Bananas
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Palmer for me, better ARS picks imo

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      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Agree

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  8. Lallana's Bananas
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    A) Start Gross
    B) Start De Cuyper
    C) -4 to get rid of Hume for a 4.5 defender to start this week

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    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Start Gross

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  9. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    G2G? 3FTs and £0 ITB. Bit of a benching dilemma here but think it has to be Konsa out of other options.

    Kinsky
    Muharemovic Thiaw Calafiori
    Saka Palmer Szob Rogers
    Haaland (C) Pedro Barry

    Dubravka; Konsa, Gross, Egan

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  10. Nightcrawler
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Palmer or Rogers to MGW?

    Not enough funds for Szob to MGW

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    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      None probably

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    2. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Not for me

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    3. Jaws
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      Palmer to MGW

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  11. RalphieFPL
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Play Tzolis this week or transfer Wirtz out to get somebody 7.5 or under in? Had Schade in mind but open to suggestions, thankyou!

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    1. Jaws
      • 12 Years
      59 mins ago

      Wirtz shouldn't be in anyone's team. Get rid asap. Tavernier, MGW, Rogers, Barnes, Gross etc.... plenty of options.

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      1. GCHILD2K16
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        Well said. Get this man a beer or two;-)

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  12. rdpx
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    I think my team needs a WILD CARD.

    Any thoughts on this selection from any of you would be gratefully received!

    Tzolakis, Verbruggen

    Tarkowski, Gvardiol, Calafiori, De Cuyper, Bogle

    Gibbs- White, Odegaard, Schade, Groẞ, Rogers

    Calvert-Lewin, Pedro, Haaland

    Bank:£0.9

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    1. Jaws
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Looks like a wildcarded team to me. Just a few minor issues. Good team overall.

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      1. rdpx
        • 14 Years
        1 hour ago

        Thanks - that is my proposed WC team.

        What are the minor issues do you think?

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        1. Jaws
          • 12 Years
          31 mins ago

          I believe De Cuyper is on borrowed time after the IB. Minutes will be limited once Mitoma is back. Not a fan of Bogle, some fluke points imo. Also Tavernier over Schade for me, BOU has a great upcoming schedule very soon.

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          1. rdpx
            • 14 Years
            3 mins ago

            That's great thank you

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    2. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      What a team. Take a bow, son;-) That defence is immense..are you planning on playing 5 3 2 or 3 5 2? Even 442 or 352 leaves too much money on the bench each week.

      Issues: no city midfielders?? No liverpool (szobo or isak)??

      If MGW and odegard performs v flop as expected aka inconsistent GA 3-4 games then that is actually an excellent team.

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      1. rdpx
        • 14 Years
        43 mins ago

        Lol. I wasn't thinking that far ahead just trying to jump on all the bandwagons at the same time!!

        As for MCI mids they have so many is hard to know if they even gonna play..

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        1. GCHILD2K16
          • 10 Years
          30 mins ago

          Well you succeeded. A++ re bandwagon players.
          What formation are you going for?
          Given your previous team..i can't knock this wc at all bar need a liv mid or isak
          MC mid are pretty set (doku and semenyo on the wings, cherki > foden in the 10, ndiaye subbing on for all 3 when needed.

          Lock in: def, mid: schade rogers gross, fwd: haaland and pedro, tzolakis
          Everyone else you could play with. Keep cherki no odegard do raya for verb

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          1. rdpx
            • 14 Years
            7 mins ago

            Thanks this is great

            Maybe I keep Isak instead if CulvertLewin and figure out the extra cash somewhere?

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            1. rdpx
              • 14 Years
              7 mins ago

              I think I want to get rid of Cherki though though I can't tell you the reason!

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  13. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Is that the wildcard team or your current team? Have you played any other chips?

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    1. rdpx
      • 14 Years
      1 hour ago

      Assuming you were replying that's my proposed WC.

      No chips used yet.

      Current team is in terrible state...

      Kinsky
      Dubravka

      Konsa
      N. Williams
      Calafiori
      OʻShea
      Shaw

      Cherki
      Elanga
      B.Fernandes
      Groẞ
      Ndiaye

      Calvert-Lewin
      Isak
      Haaland
      Bank: £0.2m

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      1. bobicek92
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        47 mins ago

        depends how many transfers you have. You need to get rid only of Shaw, Elanga and Ndiaye, possibly Bruno to boost the midfield

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        1. rdpx
          • 14 Years
          22 mins ago

          Yeah that's the worry

          1ft and I already did -4 last week ugh

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          1. Rogue Todd
            • 11 Years
            15 mins ago

            WC time!

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            1. rdpx
              • 14 Years
              just now

              Yes exactly I am trying to get opinions on the following draft!!

              Tzolakis, Verbruggen

              Tarkowski, Gvardiol, Calafiori, De Cuyper, Bogle

              Gibbs- White, Odegaard, Schade, Groẞ, Rogers

              Calvert-Lewin, Pedro, Haaland

              Bank:£0.9

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      2. Bobby Digital
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        I'd probably WC that team. Midfield especially a mess.

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        1. rdpx
          • 14 Years
          35 mins ago

          Yeah thanks Bobby

          The proposed WC team is in the post above!!

          Tzolakis, Verbruggen

          Tarkowski, Gvardiol, Calafiori, De Cuyper, Bogle

          Gibbs- White, Odegaard, Schade, Groẞ, Rogers

          Calvert-Lewin, Pedro, Haaland

          Bank:£0.9

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          1. Bobby Digital
            • 9 Years
            21 mins ago

            Very balanced. A bit too much money on the bench for me, unless you're planning a BB soon.

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  14. Khalico
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Which one the better option?

    1. Trafford + Thiaw
    2. Verb/Kinsky + Branthwaite

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    1. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      2

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  15. Christina.
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    2 FT used.

    Raya
    Calafiori Mykolenko Muharemovic
    Saka Palmer KDH MGW
    JP Wissa Haaland

    We move.

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    1. JELLYFISH
      • 14 Years
      42 mins ago

      Not too shabby at all!. I'm looking at bringing in Mykolenko with a FT

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    2. Captain Vantastic™
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      ID?

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      1. Christina.
        • 16 Years
        16 mins ago

        007

        OR 1.12m

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        1. Captain Vantastic™
          • 14 Years
          8 mins ago

          Nice. ID 678858 for me.

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  16. Hitthewall
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Thoughts about Rogers -> MGW?

    Already got Pedro and Palmer

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    1. Rogue Todd
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'd keep Rogers with his form and fixtures

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  17. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    With all these injuries, is it still worth getting wissa on WC ?

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    1. JELLYFISH
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      Not sure I would on WC, I'm looking to ship him GW6 (on WC)

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cheers

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  18. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    Would you roll or wildcard this lot?

    I'm inclined to wait until Gw7, despite taking a relative battering rank-wise last time out.

    .
    Pickford
    Calafiori Gvardiol Aina
    BrunoF Palmer Mbeumo Semenyo
    Havertz João Pedro Barry

    Steele Ndiaye Mukiele Mitchell

    Just 1 FT, £0.1m.

    I'd like MGW in this week at least.

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    1. JELLYFISH
      • 14 Years
      29 mins ago

      Not for me, personally I'd hold as I cant see there's not a lot needs doing there. Maybe Semenyo > MGW?

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        I'm a little torn tho

        Trading off the Man City fixtures, v the other options of Mbeumo, Palmer or Bruno.

        I'm inclined to keep the first two.

        Does Bruno deserve chopping already?

        It's the money move to free up the Haaland spot next time.

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        1. GCHILD2K16
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          If you are going to get haaland then bruno f to mgw this week is the play.

          I would brjng in haaland this week then wc 7 as planned

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        2. JELLYFISH
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bruno is a dilemma that I am still trying to work through as I approach GW6 WC. You just know its only a matter of time before they click and he starts hauling, and at that value he's not easy to transfer back in without a major squad overhaul.

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  19. Over Midwicket
    • 14 Years
    57 mins ago

    Hall to Gvadiol for free?

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    1. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Do it already

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    2. Rudi Van Disarzio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yes

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  20. Rudi Van Disarzio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Would you do Cherki to Rogers, have exact money before Rogers rises tonight

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    1. Assisting the assister
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yes

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    2. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Not if you already have palmer. If so, keep cherki and do palmer to rogers

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      1. Rudi Van Disarzio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        I dont have Palmer and yes Rogers not rising I didn't refresh the site plus I am 0.1 short anyway can't add up either

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    3. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Is he likely to rise?

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    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Rogers not changing.

      4 v likely to rise tonight, including Morgan Gibbs-White.

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  21. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    3FT here.

    Doing ok, but my trigger finger getting itchy!

    Verbruggen Lecomte
    Konsa Dedic De Cuyper Egan Ajer
    Bruno Saka Palmer GroB Sangare
    Haaland Pedro Egali

    Considering one of these combinations:

    A) Palmer and Dedic out, Rogers and Calafiori in
    B) Palmer and Saka and Dedic out, Rogers, MGW, Calafiori in (£2.2m itb)
    C) FH this week and play the Coventry, Sunderland, Ipswich fixtures
    D) Hold - international break, more info etc

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Probably D

      I see the attraction of B, but Saka is an easy enough hold.

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    2. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      A for sure plus sangare to schade is you have enough money.

      Next week consider saka and egali to ?? and Isak

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  22. Larp
    34 mins ago

    is pascal and rogers worth getting for gw5? i might also do isak to joao pedro

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    1. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      15 mins ago

      defn
      they will score 8 & 17 pts each

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  23. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    On Wildcard, which do you prefer?

    A) Saka, Rogers, yalcoure, Barry
    B) Odegaard, Palmer, KDH, Walle-egeli

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    1. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

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  24. Meta12345
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    would you buy scott or tavernier?
    scott decent defcon numbers plus the occasional goal, kinda like an ampadu
    tavernier scored only 7 goals last season, 2 from penalty spot. poor numbers.is he ahead of kluivert for penalties?

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  25. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Will de Cuyper still be nailed by the time they play Sunderland? Don't know whether to keep or sell on WC and playing bb gw6. Cheers

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    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Go somewhere else 😉

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  26. PGR
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is Ben White a definite sell?
    Would you prioritise selling White or Tzolis this week?

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