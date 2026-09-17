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Collins + van den Berg: Brentford injury latest for FPL Gameweek 5

17 September 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Speaking at Thursday’s press conference, Brentford boss Ketih Andrews said he has no new injury concerns.

Nathan Collins (calf), Mathias Jensen (unknown), Kaye Furo (unknown), Sepp van den Berg (groin) and Josh Dasilva (hamstring) are poised to remain out for the Bees.

“I think it’s more or less the same as the other night, yeah. So, nothing has really changed on that front.” – Keith Andrews on the latest Brentford team news

Meanwhile, Antoni Milambo (knee) will feature for their B team over the coming weeks. He’s trying to build fitness following a year out.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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