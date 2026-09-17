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FPL Gameweek 5 team news: Thurs’ live injury updates + Pedro latest

17 September 2026 185 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Six Premier League managers will hold their pre-Gameweek 5 press conferences on Thursday – and most eyes and ears will be on Xabi Alonso as we await an update on Joao Pedro (£7.8m).

For the latest on Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) most-owned player, and all of the other key quotes and injury news from the day’s pressers, this is the place to be.

This article will be refreshed throughout the afternoon as the press conferences take place, so keep checking back for regular updates.

KEY GAMEWEEK 5 TEAM NEWS

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

CHELSEA

Xabi Alonso was typically evasive on the team news front, saying that no one is ruled out of the Brentford game on Friday.

He didn’t clarify what Joao Pedro‘s injury is (reports suggest it’s a knee problem), either, and said it was possible that the striker could play tomorrow despite pulling out of the Brazil squad.

“In terms of injuries, and in terms of the squad, we are having the last training session tomorrow, so no one is ruled out for us for Friday. So, I prefer to be cautious and we will wait till tomorrow to take the final decision on every player.” – Xabi Alonso on the Chelsea team news

“No.” – Xabi Alonso, when asked if he could confirm what Joao Pedro’s injury is

“It’s a possibility.” – Xabi Alonso on whether Joao Pedro could play on Friday but still miss out on international duty with Brazil

Elsewhere, Moises Caicedo (calf) is “closer” to a return.

“He is getting closer and tomorrow, we will take a final decision in the team and in the squad that is coming to Brentford.” – Xabi Alonso on Moises Caicedo

Reece James, along with Caicedo and Pedro, missed training on Tuesday, and Alonso was asked about the reason for the defender’s absence.

“No, it was just a decision for Tuesday and we will see his development. Tomorrow, we will decide.” – Xabi Alonso on if there were any concerns about Reece James following his no-show in training in midweek

Marco Palestra (unspecified) and Jordan Henderson (wrist), who both missed the start of 2026/27, trained this week. No prizes for guessing what update Alonso gave us on the pair…

“Tomorrow, final decision. Sorry, I am repeating [myself] but your questions are the same!” – Xabi Alonso on whether Marco Palestra and Jordan Henderson will be able to feature

NEWCASTLE UNITED

There wasn’t much good news from Matthias Jaissle’s presser.

Nico Gonzalez (head), Jacob Ramsey (thigh), Amar Dedic (hamstring) and Anthony Elanga (unknown) all picked up injuries during, or unexpectedly missed, Monday’s defeat at Elland Road.

All four look set to sit out Gameweek 5, along with Joelinton (unspecified), Dan Burn (ankle), Ewen Jaouen (ankle) and Will Osula (foot).

“It was just unlucky. It was not a big hit but the hit was strong enough and precise enough to knock him out. And, like I said also in the post-match press conference, we need to be smart. We have the responsibility then to follow the protocol from the league which I really think is so good, that we are so advanced in that approach. So, he’s missing Saturday’s match but he’s feeling much better. He’s fine. Usually, you know, he could train, he can progress. But again, we take that protocol seriously and therefore he will be out.” – Matthias Jaissle on Nico Gonzalez

“Amar will be also not able to play on Saturday.” – Matthias Jaissle on Amar Dedic

“Still not a real update on Anthony. I have just spoken with him now. I think, in the next 30 minutes, he will have an MRI, so we will get more clarity then. We hope that it is not that serious.” – Matthias Jaissle on Anthony Elanga

“It will be a young midfield. I heard just also from a pundit [asking] why I was playing with such young players – because we have only young players in the squad! JJ [Ramsey] is injured as well.” – Matthias Jaissle

“Unfortunately not! It doesn’t look that good for the Hull match, if I’m frank enough, but we’re still working on it. There are still two days left, and maybe there will be a miracle happening and that one or the other will join the squad. But for now, it doesn’t look that good.” – Matthias Jaissle on if there was any good news on injuries and if any players will return

“I hope so. I really hope so. He’s working so professionally, so hard like the others, too. So, the progress is there. I don’t want to put too much pressure on it, but we are in the timeframe.” – Matthias Jaissle on if Dan Burn can return after the break

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nicolo Savona (knee) and Nikola Milenkovic (hamstring) remain out.

Jair Cunha (hamstring) has trained, however, and could feature. He’ll be assessed before Saturday’s game.

“Nikola, not [available]. I think I mentioned it after the [Villa] game, he will miss Coventry as well.

“But Jair trained with us today. To be honest, it was a very light session, but he did some top-ups and looks okay. Now, we have to wait for the reactions. Hopefully, if there is no reaction and he can train with us, he’s available.

“[Other than] Savona and Milenkovic, all other players will be fit.” – Oliver Glasner

Jair’s possible recovery could mean a headache at centre-half, with Ola Aina and Ousmane Diomande performing well there last Saturday.

“I had no concerns at all because I knew Ousmane before and we really analysed everything. You can really be reassured that if we spend so much money, that we know what we’re doing. We just needed a little bit of time, training time. He had a very disrupted summer and then he showed what he can do. He was, I think, very dominant in the duels against Tammy Abraham, who is very experienced, and Nicolas Jackson with his pace. It’s not so easy but he controlled both of them. He was confident in the build-up.

“And Ola is the same. Ola has everything. He’s quick, he understands the game, is technically top. He’s right- and left-footed, and that’s why it was not a big surprise.

“But on the other side, we also could see that both were a little bit struggling physically at the end. I think this is what we still need to improve, and that there are no doubts that they can play even 100 minutes or 105 minutes if it’s necessary.” – Oliver Glasner on having to bring in Ola Aina and Ousmane Diomande at centre-half last weekend

Oliver Glasner was also asked about his wealth of striking options up front, with Liam Delap starting the last two.

“I have no doubts that Chris Wood can score goals. No, not at all. I mentioned it today: I think he has more than 90 goals in the Premier League and with the Championship, he’s close to scoring 200 goals here in England. I don’t know how many players have done that and have shown this. So, I have no doubts that he can score goals, but he’s a different profile.

“Igor Jesus scored a goal now as well. He was rewarded with the Golden Shoe of the Europa League because he can score goals, but he’s, let’s say, more the ‘playing’ striker, dropping into the pocket, and then we had no striker with power and runs in behind. This is what we were looking for and yeah, I think that’s exactly what Liam [Delap] showed.” – Oliver Glasner

BRENTFORD

Nathan Collins (calf), Mathias Jensen (unknown), Kaye Furo (unknown), Sepp van den Berg (groin) and Josh Dasilva (hamstring) are poised to remain out for the Bees.

Antoni Milambo (knee), meanwhile, will feature for the B team over the coming weeks as he builds fitness following a year out.

There are no known new concerns.

“I think it’s more or less the same as the other night, yeah. So, nothing has really changed on that front.” – Keith Andrews on the latest Brentford team news

HULL CITY

Nobel Mendy (concussion) will miss the trip to Newcastle United after sustaining a head injury last weekend.

“He’s in the concussion protocol. So, seven days off, and after this, he will go to the national team. Everything is fine. He’s good. This is the most important [thing], now. He will miss this game.” – Sergej Jakirovic on Nobel Mendy

Jack Butland (shoulder), Ilyas Ansah (back), Hidemasa Morita (adductor) and Charlie Hughes (groin) remain out for the Tigers.

So too do Darko Gyabi (thigh) and Elliot Matazo (knee) but those two, along with Óscar Zambrano, aren’t in the 25-man Premier League squad anyway. 

Matt Targett (ankle) is now a concern, too.

“We have a few more problems in some positions. Targett, two days ago, twisted his ankle. So, he is questionable. We will see tomorrow.

“Morita is still out. The plan is that he will join us after the first week of the international break.” – Sergej Jakirovic

“It’s a pubic bone. He’s also in protocol. The last time he went to a specialist in Dublin, the prediction was six weeks. He’s already on the grass, easy individual sessions, and I hope in the next two weeks he can join the group training. But, you know, when you join group training, then again he can have problems.

“We will see. We are very cautious with him and unfortunately, he cannot help the team.” – Sergej Jakirovic on Charlie Hughes

“He’s good. He’s also in protocol. The prediction is that, in the beginning of December, he will be back in full training.” – Sergej Jakirovic on Jack Butland

COVENTRY CITY

Aurele Amenda (calf) looks set to miss out, having picked up a muscle injury in the midweek cup tie with Aston Villa.

“He’s got a calf injury and he’ll be scanned over the next 24 hours or so.

“I would expect not available, yeah.” – Frank Lampard on Aurele Amenda

Don’t be surprised to see Stephen Mfuni, who debuted in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, come in for Amenda.

“I thought he was fantastic. He’s a very, very good player. He’s 18 years of age but he’s come in with a real maturity on and off the pitch and it was good to see a player of such ability and composure come in and play the way he played. I thought he was great and it’s just a start.” – Frank Lampard on Stephen Mfuni

Amenda aside, Coventry have no other fresh concerns.

“No. All good.” – Frank Lampard on if Coventry have any other team news

Haji Wright (quad), Luke Woolfenden (knee), Josh Eccles (calf) and Kaine Kesler-Hayden (hamstring) remain out.

“Yes, [Eccles, Woolfenden and Kesler-Hayden should be back after break].

“Haji’s on track, but he’s not obviously ready soon.” – Frank Lampard

Taiwo Awoniyi also serves game two of a three-match domestic ban, following his red card last weekend.

It sounds like Ellis Simms may get the nod over Sidiki Cherif for the vacated striker’s role.

“It’s also minutes and fitness, specifically with Sidi because we weren’t able to obtain huge amounts of his absolute fitness and training [data] over the summer, but we know it wasn’t a pre-season like the rest of the lads have had.

“I think he’s going to be a really good player, but in any position, specifically a number nine, to have that ultimate sharpness is what’s going to be key at this level because you don’t get the extra second.

“I think he’s shown some really good stuff, but we still have to progress him, progress him. So, that’s part of the decision there about how many minutes he can play and how effective he can be right now. But he’s a good player and he’s a good lad. He’s settled in very well, but we’ve got to give him some time, as well.” – Frank Lampard on Sidiki Cherif v Ellis Simms

185 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Wengers Apprentice
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Easy one for any of the pro’s here 😉

    Who’s the better Elenga replacement, DBH or Ødegaard?

    Am thinking Ødegaard had his fill of goals now and is a sub 90mins player…

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    1. FPL Madness
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      I'm personally considering Harvey Barnes.

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      1. Wengers Apprentice
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        For Elanga? Mentally it feels a bit of a sideways move but weirdly I would also consider if I wasn’t replacing a Newcastle forward in a team that’s looked a bit impotent on the attack.

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    2. Gooner Kebab
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      who's your sub? any chance you can roll him?
      Odegaard between the two

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  2. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso on Joao Pedro: "In terms of injuries and in terms of the squad, we are having the last training session tomorrow so no one is ruled out for us for Friday so I prefer to be cautious and we will be waiting until tomorrow to make the final decision on every player."

    On can he confirm the injury: "No"

    On whether he can play against Brentford but not for Brazil in the international break: "It is a possibility."

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    1. Don Be Zeelly
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      I bet he's a good laugh down the pub.

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    2. JBG
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Used way too many words to say absolutely nothing

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  3. Zoostation
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    WC good to go?

    Kinsky (Leno)

    Calafiori Gvardiol Thiaw (Konsa De Cuyper)

    Saka Rogers MGW Schade (Gross)

    Haaland Pedro DCL

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    1. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Good squad. Benching headaches.

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    2. Gooner Kebab
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Not a fan of rotating keepers, probably a preference for Wissa over DCL, otherwise gtg.

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  4. Red Nosed Reijnders
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Playing some text based football manager game as a teen, I found groin strain almost impossibly funny whenever it popped up on screen for an injured player. I don't think I could have coped with seeing pubic bone as an issue.

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  5. Ray85
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Is Wirtz and Elanga worth a -4 to MGW and Barnes/King? Means I would have to play De Cuyper if Pedro is out.

    Or Elanga and bench fodder to King and Delap?

    Thanks lads

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  6. Gooner Kebab
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Team gtg?
    0 itb, 3FTs

    Raya
    Calafiori, Konsa, Hall
    Palmer, Rogers, Szobo, Gross
    Haaland, Isak, JP
    (4.0, DeCuyper, Yalchouye, Mendy)

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      That expensive forward line is hampering your team.

      I really don’t like the fact that you’re probably playing both Groß and De Cuyper against Arsenal. This is quite a good point to hop off because their upcoming five fixtures are pretty rubbish apart from Palace. Sunderland away might be ok. I also worry that De Cuyper won’t be first choice for much longer given Mitoma has 3 weeks to get fit over the IB.

      I’d only want to use at most 2FTs because of the IB coming up. That means you would probably need to sell Groß and De Cuyper to avoid the Arsenal game entirely.

      I probably won’t be able to convince you that Pascal Groß’ form is unsustainable and you should sell him, but De Cuyper is probably a better player to start because he has a chance at clean sheets and attacking returns, so I guess it’s a case of finding a way to bench Groß.

      Could you be tempted by Palmer to MGW and Yalcouye to any mid up to 6.1? There are plenty of options. King, Sangaré, Tavernier are all good imo. Then you could bench Groß and De Cuyper, and whoever is on first bench will come on for the likely injured JP. You can decide who you’d rather start

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Isak to a cheaper forward works too, or even Pedro to a cheaper forward if you don’t mind spending another transfer to bring him back in further down the line/doing that on WC, if you don’t want to sell Palmer. You could also sell De Cuyper now if you’d rather have Groß v Arsenal than De Cuyper v Arsenal as Groß is better long term

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  7. Brunsvigeren
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Someone Who wants to share their WC team? For inspiration

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    1. Gooner Kebab
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Plenty templates around, but if you've not hit the button, why not wait to WC next week over IB?

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      1. Brunsvigeren
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Ive just made wrong descisions from start, already 130 points behind in ML, team is, guess I need Haaland. Current team.

        Raya, Verbruggen
        Tarkowski, Dijk, Konsa, Davis, Maguire
        Semenyo, Cherki, Gross, Szobo, Palmer
        Thiago, J.Pedro, Isak

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        1. Gooner Kebab
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Maybe WC is not a bad idea.
          City could turn it on with SUN and Liverpool vs BOU.

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        2. JBG
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          You don't need WC for that, downgrade Isak and upgrade Thiago/JP with FTs to Haaland

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    2. JBG
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Seamen-Manninger
      Bruce-Pallister-Lebouf-Pearce-Todd
      Beckham-Giggs-Zola-Batty-Wise
      Yorke-Cole-Shearer

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  8. theshazly
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Team is:

    Verb ( Dubs )
    Konsa Cala Robertson ( Davis / Thomas )
    Cherki Mbuemo BrunoF Szobo ( Gomez )
    Haaland DCL JP

    1 FT & 0.5 ITB

    what to do ?

    A ) Cherki > MGW
    B ) Mbuemo > MGW
    C ) Something else ?
    D ) Roll

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    1. Klopp it
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      I like Cherki now that foden is suspended, I think he could score big against Sunderland, think he could be trying to make a point, I'd do B, I'm a united fan but there so out off sorts, hard to trust any off them

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Roll or JP to Barry/Delap if on WC6. I wouldn’t be selling either of those mids when there are other problems in your team!

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    3. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Roll

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    4. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      D since you only have 1 FT. good to have multiple given the extent of this IB coming up. Davis is a fine sub for JP if the latter doesn't play.

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  9. Klopp it
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    This is my current squad, GTG?

    Kinksy
    Calafiori, konsa, hall,
    Palmer, saka, MGW (VC), Cherki
    Haaland(C), wissa, Gonzalo

    Bench, dubravka, Davis, slater, Mendy

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  10. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Hi whos the best def under 4.8 just for gw5 please (except konsa & davis)
    A) mykolenko IPS b) aina COV c) other

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I’d take A because I’d be worried about B’s minutes

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Cheers

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      2. Shipstontrev
        • 17 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        A

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        1. Stranger Mings
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Thanks

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    2. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      i'll say C + Elvedi. more likely to get DefCon + has a great matchup at home.

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Cheers yeh leeds look good

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      2. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        This. Good call. Or Bogle. Palace defence is shaky…

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        1. Stranger Mings
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Yeh bogle v attacking

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  11. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Play Davis(eve) or Sangare(CHE)?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Sangare

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Sangare not close

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    3. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Sangare

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  12. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    With Pedro likely out and O'Reilly minutes a doubt, Is a free hit viable with this squad?

    Raya
    Calafiori, Konsa, Hall
    Palmer, Szobozlai, Rogers, Sangare
    Haaland(c), Pedro, Wissa

    Lecomte, Gross, O'Reilly, Egan

    2ft 0.5itb

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I wouldn’t FH because you already have the best captain and most of your team is fine, plus there aren’t loads of one-sided games to target.

      If you’ve used WC already you should probably just do O’Reilly to Gvardiol. Put Konsa first sub and Gvardiol in the XI, and then you have a completely viable 442 if Pedro is out.

      If you would WC next week, you could still do that same plan this week, or you could sell Pedro for Barry and then WC6.

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        I’d only use one transfer so that you still have two for the IB

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    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Why not just do O'Reilly / Sangare to MGW and a cheaper defender?

      With triple Arsenal defence, you might be better off saving FH for later e.g. GW12.

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  13. G Banger
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Best one week punt up to 7mil MID before WC:
    a) KDH
    b) Tavernier
    c) Barnes
    d) Other

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      If this is for Foden then A. If it’s for anyone who isn’t injured/suspended you should roll rather than take a one week punt

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      1. G Banger
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        It is indeed for Foden

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      c

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    3. chilli con kone
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      C has the biggest haul potential and is the most fun

      If probably choose KDH if it were me though

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  14. chilli con kone
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Who should I first sub to come in if no Pedro?

    A) De Cuyper (ARS)
    B) Egan (new)

    The presser is enough for me to not consider selling JP now

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    1. Kroenius
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Egan just cuz of DefCon and a not so great Newcastle over the last few weeks. I think it would be kinda stupid to sell JP unless you're dead set on GW6 WC, which I probably will do, but I'm not a 100 % certain of that right now.

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    2. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I am playing Egan and benching De Cuyper currently, so I'd probably put Egan first.

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  15. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Hold even with the JP news? I can just about field 11!

    0itb, 3FT

    Verbruggen Dubravka
    Konsa Ajer Dedic De Cuyper Egan
    Bruno Palmer Saka Sangare GroB
    Haaland Pedro Egali

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    1. GoonerSteve
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      I would. Decent enough 352 there.

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Sorry ignore that. I misread your front 3. 451 looks ok also but not ideal.

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      I reckon JP will be back GW6 so probably hold. You’re going to have issues in defence before too long mind. You’ll need to drop one of those midfield cash cows as Ajer, Dedic, and De Cuyper could all become minutes risks after IB. Konsa isn’t even necessarily nailed. We’ve not seen him start while Mosquera has been fit yet, though I do expect him to

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        That’s another reason to hold btw because you’ll need four transfers to move on a cash cow, Dedic, Ajer, and De Cuyper…

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  16. NoOneCares
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    KDH or Barnes?

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    1. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      KDH for this week, Barnes for the next 5 weeks.

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  17. GoonerSteve
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Considering De Cuyper to Neco Williams, because Brighton fixtures arent great. Am I being silly?

    Current team:

    Verbruggen Steele
    Calafiori Konsa De Cuyper Egan Diop
    Bruno Palmer Ødegaard Szoboszlai Slater
    Haaland JP Wissa

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      You’re not being silly. De Cuyper isn’t even nailed when Mitoma is back, and he certainly won’t be playing LW anymore! Arsenal is a good hopping off point

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Yes thats my thinking also. Plus it frees up a Brighton slot (I have Verbruggen and Steele also) for Gross as a 5th midfielder, if I want to switch to 352.

        Is Neco the right replacement? Good fixture this week and has shown good attacking potential. I have exactly 5.0 to make the swap with.

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        1. GoonerSteve
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Sorry forgot I'd shared the team already!

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    2. Vincetac84
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I was thinking excatly the same… very much twisted between Muharemovic and N Williams

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        I really like Muha but you’ll want to make sure you can rotate him for tricky fixtures coming up. Ipswich actually rotate really well with Leeds, but they don’t have the best of defences. Leif Davis/Muharemovic rotation might be viable? Or possibly O’Shea. Diop doesn’t look like getting any DefCons

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      2. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        I feel like Neco is due a haul.

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  18. Hibbopotamus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Who should be first bench if Pedro is out as expected?

    A. Vuskovic (ARS)
    B. Slater (new)
    C. Thomas (nfo)

    I have Saka + MGW, so I'm currently leaning B and just hoping he hits DefCon. But Vuskovic is probably more likely to get there in a tougher matchup + he's at home.

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Has Slater ever hit DefCon?

      It’s between C and A for me. I’d actually go C, Brighton have been defensively quite poor despite their scoring spree, and Coventry have had to play much tougher teams so far which I think is masking the fact that they’re better than they’ve looked

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      1. Hibbopotamus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        he's gotten 11 and 10 in Hull's two away games, so technically no, but it's not like he can't.

        that said i see your logic and Thomas is also probably a safe bet for DC. feels wrong doing it after bringing in MGW this week, but might be the play. cheers.

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        1. Mr Turnip 1
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          I’m one for playing highest average points even if it limits maximum points, even at this stage of the season. I avoid it if possible but it does produce the highest score on average, which feels like the best you can try for tbh

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  19. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Chelsea/Pedro have clearly informed Brazil that hes injured. To give Brazil that information and then play him anyway seems unlikely.

    Its one thing to come with a weak injury excuse to get out of international duty, quite another to lie and openly show the entire world that you dont give a f about the national team.

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Yh I agree. I think this is just Alonso being Alonso, no way do I expect Pedro to play

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  20. Kno
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Wirtz is leaving my team and getting added to the never again list. Any better suggestions then odegaard? 7.5 to play with

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Wirtz is a good 7.5

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      I feel your pain. Inexplicably I decided to start with him again this season after starting with him last year and, surprise surprise he is once again scoring me no points and losing me team value.

      Odegaard, maybe Szoboslai, or go all the way to cheap and use the money for something else. Feels like there’s so much value in midfield this year. King, Sangaré, Tavernier all good buys

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  21. Ronnies
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    As it stands De Cuyper or Slater are my two options if J. Pedro is out. My 3rd bench is Mendy who is also ruled out dueto concussion.

    Would you;
    A) Play De Cuyper
    B) Play Slater
    C) Sell Mendy to Justin or Aina

    Cheers.

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I’d sell De Cuyper to Neco Williams I think

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  22. Flynny
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Looking for a 7m or below foden replacement one week punt ahead of gw6 wildcard

    Is the answer kdh v Ipswich?

    Thanks

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Yes

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      1. Flynny
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Cheers

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  23. MShalkz
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Need a replacement for Disasi for 4.9m or under for the medium-long term.

    Eyeing up Van Hecke or Mykolenko. Anyone else I should be considering? (Already have Konsa and De Cuyper)

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      44 mins ago

      Bogle of Leeds

      I quite like the Van Hecke shout tho

      Not sure on Mykolenko outside of the short term

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    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      Sounds like Dedic is out for a while longer, could go Livramento. Van Hecke is a good pick too.

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  24. gers23
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    JP to DCL this week? Planning on wildcarding next week.

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Yep

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      1. gers23
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks mate

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  25. GoonerSteve
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Who is the best defender 5.0 or below? Not including Konsa.

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      40 mins ago

      In a rotation with your current defenders (who?) or to play every week?

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      1. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        37 mins ago

        Play every week ideally. I have Egan and Diop as 4th and 5th defenders.

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        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          35 mins ago

          Agree with the vegetable below.

          Egan rotates nicely with Brighton mind so Vuskovic is probably the best bet.

          I have shout Livramento above as a short term punt. Got an assist on his brief cameo vs Leeds and has dropped to 4.9.

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          1. GoonerSteve
            • 16 Years
            16 mins ago

            I have De Cuyper currently. Could just keep him but tempted by Neco W.

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      Long term Muharemovic

      Short term Neco Williams

      Matlock Thiaw an honourable mention for short term

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        24 mins ago

        *Malick

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      2. GoonerSteve
        • 16 Years
        20 mins ago

        Thanks buddy. I think I might pull thw trigger on De Cuyper to Neco Williams.

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  26. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Thoughts on this draft folks? It is back heavy. 2.5m itb for DCL to Pedro gw6

    Kinsky
    Gabriel, Calafiori, Gvardiol, Munoz
    MGW, Rogers, Barnes
    Haaland c, DCL, Delap

    Leno, Konsa, King, Gross

    Very solid XI right through and after gw10 with no further transfers (Pedro in gw6 excluded), injuries permitting.

    Thank you

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      It’s a little off the wall but I do really kinda like it.

      I can’t decide whether Gabriel is a good use of an Arsenal slot. He’s fantastic value compared to a midfielder, but there’s just so many good options from Arsenal. It probably depends on whether you think he’s a better captain option than, say, Saka. I think that’s a reasonable question to ask. He’s been in my team since GW1 fwiw.

      I don’t know about rotating keepers unless you have BB left, if you do then fair enough. I don’t know about Leno though, Fulham have much to prove defensively I feel.

      Barnes could be great but I don’t know how good Newcastle are. I’d look at a Sangare or a Tavernier if Sangaré is too boring for you.

      I think big at the back has legs so it’s fun to see a draft with it. Good luck!

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        20 mins ago

        He has been in my team since gw1 also. I dropped him in my early drafts to afford Saka/Palmer but I don’t want to treble on Chelsea attack and I fear rotation for Saka.

        Agree re keepers, it was either Raya or rotation and I think I prefer the rotation in defence that I have with Konsa sitting on occasion.

        Barnes can be anyone up to 6.8 but also fits the rotation nicely. The PC from Jaissle above doesn’t make for great reading however.

        Appreciate the feedback, thanks a mil

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        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          18 mins ago

          I don’t particularly mind Bournemouth and Brentford fixtures from an attacking sense. The Barnes vs Schade, Scott/Tavernier, KDH/Garner is difficult.

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  27. Mighty Duck
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    The last "we-will-take-a-decision" ended up for me with a Gakpo 1-point cameo blocking the Gross 17-pointer. So I think this time the Brazilian's going straight to the third bench spot. The only question is whether to play Gross\Cuyp vs ARS or a 4.0 def vs an easier opponent.

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      I’d be selling one of Groß/Cuyp personally. Their fixtures are about to turn awful and Cuyp’s minutes could get dodgy soon.

      Then again if you only have 1FT rn and you won’t WC over the IB then maybe playing the 4.0 is better.

      I prefer Cuyp to Groß this week because of the chance of CS and attacking returns

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