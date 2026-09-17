FPL Gameweek 5 team news: Thurs’ live injury updates + Pedro latest

Six Premier League managers will hold their pre-Gameweek 5 press conferences on Thursday – and most eyes and ears will be on Xabi Alonso as we await an update on Joao Pedro (£7.8m).

For the latest on Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) most-owned player, and all of the other key quotes and injury news from the day’s pressers, this is the place to be.

This article will be refreshed throughout the afternoon as the press conferences take place, so keep checking back for regular updates.

KEY GAMEWEEK 5 TEAM NEWS

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Thursday’s FPL Press Conferences! 🚨 🩵 8.30am – Lampard

🐯 1pm – Jakirovic

🐝 1.30pm – Andrews

🧿 1.30pm – Alonso

🌳 2pm – Glasner

⚫️ 2.30pm – Jaissle pic.twitter.com/MxZX4zA90r — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) September 17, 2026

CHELSEA

Xabi Alonso was typically evasive on the team news front, saying that no one is ruled out of the Brentford game on Friday.

He didn’t clarify what Joao Pedro‘s injury is (reports suggest it’s a knee problem), either, and said it was possible that the striker could play tomorrow despite pulling out of the Brazil squad.

“In terms of injuries, and in terms of the squad, we are having the last training session tomorrow, so no one is ruled out for us for Friday. So, I prefer to be cautious and we will wait till tomorrow to take the final decision on every player.” – Xabi Alonso on the Chelsea team news

“No.” – Xabi Alonso, when asked if he could confirm what Joao Pedro’s injury is

“It’s a possibility.” – Xabi Alonso on whether Joao Pedro could play on Friday but still miss out on international duty with Brazil

Elsewhere, Moises Caicedo (calf) is “closer” to a return.

“He is getting closer and tomorrow, we will take a final decision in the team and in the squad that is coming to Brentford.” – Xabi Alonso on Moises Caicedo

Reece James, along with Caicedo and Pedro, missed training on Tuesday, and Alonso was asked about the reason for the defender’s absence.

“No, it was just a decision for Tuesday and we will see his development. Tomorrow, we will decide.” – Xabi Alonso on if there were any concerns about Reece James following his no-show in training in midweek

Marco Palestra (unspecified) and Jordan Henderson (wrist), who both missed the start of 2026/27, trained this week. No prizes for guessing what update Alonso gave us on the pair…

“Tomorrow, final decision. Sorry, I am repeating [myself] but your questions are the same!” – Xabi Alonso on whether Marco Palestra and Jordan Henderson will be able to feature

NEWCASTLE UNITED

There wasn’t much good news from Matthias Jaissle’s presser.

Nico Gonzalez (head), Jacob Ramsey (thigh), Amar Dedic (hamstring) and Anthony Elanga (unknown) all picked up injuries during, or unexpectedly missed, Monday’s defeat at Elland Road.

All four look set to sit out Gameweek 5, along with Joelinton (unspecified), Dan Burn (ankle), Ewen Jaouen (ankle) and Will Osula (foot).

“It was just unlucky. It was not a big hit but the hit was strong enough and precise enough to knock him out. And, like I said also in the post-match press conference, we need to be smart. We have the responsibility then to follow the protocol from the league which I really think is so good, that we are so advanced in that approach. So, he’s missing Saturday’s match but he’s feeling much better. He’s fine. Usually, you know, he could train, he can progress. But again, we take that protocol seriously and therefore he will be out.” – Matthias Jaissle on Nico Gonzalez

“Amar will be also not able to play on Saturday.” – Matthias Jaissle on Amar Dedic

“Still not a real update on Anthony. I have just spoken with him now. I think, in the next 30 minutes, he will have an MRI, so we will get more clarity then. We hope that it is not that serious.” – Matthias Jaissle on Anthony Elanga

“It will be a young midfield. I heard just also from a pundit [asking] why I was playing with such young players – because we have only young players in the squad! JJ [Ramsey] is injured as well.” – Matthias Jaissle

“Unfortunately not! It doesn’t look that good for the Hull match, if I’m frank enough, but we’re still working on it. There are still two days left, and maybe there will be a miracle happening and that one or the other will join the squad. But for now, it doesn’t look that good.” – Matthias Jaissle on if there was any good news on injuries and if any players will return

“I hope so. I really hope so. He’s working so professionally, so hard like the others, too. So, the progress is there. I don’t want to put too much pressure on it, but we are in the timeframe.” – Matthias Jaissle on if Dan Burn can return after the break

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nicolo Savona (knee) and Nikola Milenkovic (hamstring) remain out.

Jair Cunha (hamstring) has trained, however, and could feature. He’ll be assessed before Saturday’s game.

“Nikola, not [available]. I think I mentioned it after the [Villa] game, he will miss Coventry as well. “But Jair trained with us today. To be honest, it was a very light session, but he did some top-ups and looks okay. Now, we have to wait for the reactions. Hopefully, if there is no reaction and he can train with us, he’s available. “[Other than] Savona and Milenkovic, all other players will be fit.” – Oliver Glasner

Jair’s possible recovery could mean a headache at centre-half, with Ola Aina and Ousmane Diomande performing well there last Saturday.

“I had no concerns at all because I knew Ousmane before and we really analysed everything. You can really be reassured that if we spend so much money, that we know what we’re doing. We just needed a little bit of time, training time. He had a very disrupted summer and then he showed what he can do. He was, I think, very dominant in the duels against Tammy Abraham, who is very experienced, and Nicolas Jackson with his pace. It’s not so easy but he controlled both of them. He was confident in the build-up. “And Ola is the same. Ola has everything. He’s quick, he understands the game, is technically top. He’s right- and left-footed, and that’s why it was not a big surprise. “But on the other side, we also could see that both were a little bit struggling physically at the end. I think this is what we still need to improve, and that there are no doubts that they can play even 100 minutes or 105 minutes if it’s necessary.” – Oliver Glasner on having to bring in Ola Aina and Ousmane Diomande at centre-half last weekend

Oliver Glasner was also asked about his wealth of striking options up front, with Liam Delap starting the last two.

“I have no doubts that Chris Wood can score goals. No, not at all. I mentioned it today: I think he has more than 90 goals in the Premier League and with the Championship, he’s close to scoring 200 goals here in England. I don’t know how many players have done that and have shown this. So, I have no doubts that he can score goals, but he’s a different profile. “Igor Jesus scored a goal now as well. He was rewarded with the Golden Shoe of the Europa League because he can score goals, but he’s, let’s say, more the ‘playing’ striker, dropping into the pocket, and then we had no striker with power and runs in behind. This is what we were looking for and yeah, I think that’s exactly what Liam [Delap] showed.” – Oliver Glasner

BRENTFORD

Nathan Collins (calf), Mathias Jensen (unknown), Kaye Furo (unknown), Sepp van den Berg (groin) and Josh Dasilva (hamstring) are poised to remain out for the Bees.

Antoni Milambo (knee), meanwhile, will feature for the B team over the coming weeks as he builds fitness following a year out.

There are no known new concerns.

“I think it’s more or less the same as the other night, yeah. So, nothing has really changed on that front.” – Keith Andrews on the latest Brentford team news

HULL CITY

Nobel Mendy (concussion) will miss the trip to Newcastle United after sustaining a head injury last weekend.

“He’s in the concussion protocol. So, seven days off, and after this, he will go to the national team. Everything is fine. He’s good. This is the most important [thing], now. He will miss this game.” – Sergej Jakirovic on Nobel Mendy

Jack Butland (shoulder), Ilyas Ansah (back), Hidemasa Morita (adductor) and Charlie Hughes (groin) remain out for the Tigers.

So too do Darko Gyabi (thigh) and Elliot Matazo (knee) but those two, along with Óscar Zambrano, aren’t in the 25-man Premier League squad anyway.

Matt Targett (ankle) is now a concern, too.

“We have a few more problems in some positions. Targett, two days ago, twisted his ankle. So, he is questionable. We will see tomorrow. “Morita is still out. The plan is that he will join us after the first week of the international break.” – Sergej Jakirovic

“It’s a pubic bone. He’s also in protocol. The last time he went to a specialist in Dublin, the prediction was six weeks. He’s already on the grass, easy individual sessions, and I hope in the next two weeks he can join the group training. But, you know, when you join group training, then again he can have problems. “We will see. We are very cautious with him and unfortunately, he cannot help the team.” – Sergej Jakirovic on Charlie Hughes

“He’s good. He’s also in protocol. The prediction is that, in the beginning of December, he will be back in full training.” – Sergej Jakirovic on Jack Butland

COVENTRY CITY

Aurele Amenda (calf) looks set to miss out, having picked up a muscle injury in the midweek cup tie with Aston Villa.

“He’s got a calf injury and he’ll be scanned over the next 24 hours or so. “I would expect not available, yeah.” – Frank Lampard on Aurele Amenda

Don’t be surprised to see Stephen Mfuni, who debuted in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, come in for Amenda.

“I thought he was fantastic. He’s a very, very good player. He’s 18 years of age but he’s come in with a real maturity on and off the pitch and it was good to see a player of such ability and composure come in and play the way he played. I thought he was great and it’s just a start.” – Frank Lampard on Stephen Mfuni

Amenda aside, Coventry have no other fresh concerns.

“No. All good.” – Frank Lampard on if Coventry have any other team news

Haji Wright (quad), Luke Woolfenden (knee), Josh Eccles (calf) and Kaine Kesler-Hayden (hamstring) remain out.

“Yes, [Eccles, Woolfenden and Kesler-Hayden should be back after break]. “Haji’s on track, but he’s not obviously ready soon.” – Frank Lampard

Taiwo Awoniyi also serves game two of a three-match domestic ban, following his red card last weekend.

It sounds like Ellis Simms may get the nod over Sidiki Cherif for the vacated striker’s role.