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Joao Pedro, Shaw, Baleba: FPL injury updates ahead of Gameweek 5

15 September 2026 76 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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There are 15 Premier League teams in midweek EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League action.

And whenever there are midweek games, we often get accompanying pre-match press conferences.

We’ve already heard from six top-flight managers on Monday – and now, it’s the turn of three others (the bosses of Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester United and Sunderland), who all play on Wednesday.

However, we haven’t seen anything new from the head coaches of Aston Villa, Coventry City or Everton, who are also in action tomorrow night.

But first, an update from the Chelsea training ground…

FRESH INJURY UPDATES ON TUESDAY

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE OTHER CLUBS WHO PLAY ON WEDNESDAY

CHELSEA

Chelsea are one of five Premier League clubs who have the midweek off.

No press conference for them, then, but we do have an injury update of sorts to bring you courtesy of Sky Sports.

Joao Pedro and Reece James were not see in the part of training in which Sky cameras were present.

Neither was Moises Caicedo (calf), who has sat out the last two league matches.

However, Marco Palestra (unspecified) and Jordan Henderson (wrist) were spotted.

The reasons for the absences of Pedro and James are not yet known.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Luke Shaw could return on Wednesday after missing the Manchester derby with a minor issue.

Amad Diallo (unspecified), Manuel Ugarte (knee), Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Tom Heaton (hamstring) remain out, however.

“Amad, not quite close, in terms of days. We’ll see as the week progresses.

“Matta [De Ligt] is just working his way back, really. So, because of the timeframe on it, and how it’s been, I don’t want to really put too much of a timeframe on it.

“[Luke] could possibly be fit for Brighton but we’ll [see]. It’s not clear cut but it’s a matter of a few days rather than anything else.” – Michael Carrick

Carlos Baleba (ankle) does, too, but he’ll be back in training next week. We could see him in Gameweek 6, then.

“Yeah, he definitely will be, yeah. He’ll be back in and around the group at some point over the next week or so. So, that means, after the internationals, he should be in good shape.” – Michael Carrick on if Carlos Baleba will be back after the September international break

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Fabian Hurzeler repeated his comments from last week in saying that Georginio Rutter (unspecified) is “close”.

Femi Azeez (hamstring) continues to be assessed on a daily basis, meanwhile.

“Like I said last time, I think Rutter can be close.

“Femi, we have to go day by day.

“We have to see also how training is going today.

“The positive is that there are no new injury concerns. So, we have the same squad available, and that’s also a positive.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Mats Wieffer (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (unspecified), Yankuba Minteh (leg), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring), Zadok Yohanna (unspecified) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) remain out.

“He had a small setback in his rehab. Nothing big but it takes a little bit longer than we expected it to take.

“I can’t give a clear schedule when he will be back but it goes in the right direction.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Stefanos Tzimas

SUNDERLAND

Reinildo is available for Wednesday’s Europa League clash with AZ Alkmaar as his one-match ban, picked up in Gameweek 4, is only for domestic action.

Romaine Mundle (knee) and Habib Diarra (hamstring) remain out.

Away from injury news, Regis Le Bris was asked about juggling his squad. Premier League meetings with Arsenal and Manchester City book-end the midweek game.

“I think we want to go strong in both competitions and it’s important for our fans and for the club, as well. The depth of the squad is getting better, as well, so we’ll need more than 11 players to be efficient and competitive.

“It’s still early in the season, so they are not tired.” – Regis Le Bris

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ASTON VILLA

Joao Gomes is back available following his three-game domestic ban.

Brian Madjo (unknown), Leon Goretzka (knee) and Amadou Onana (knee) remain out.

And, in the aftermath of Saturday’s defeat to Nottingham Forest, Pau Torres (hamstring) and Ian Maatsen (ankle) are set to be sidelined for weeks.

Matty Cash has missed the last two games in league and cup with a minor issue.

EVERTON

As mentioned earlier, we have not had any midweek media work from David Moyes.

The Everton boss did, however, confirm straight after Sunday’s stalemate in north London that Merlin Rohl was injured.

“He picked up an injury, he got it in the Man United game.” – David Moyes on Merlin Rohl

Christian Nørgaard (groin) remains out, too.

COVENTRY CITY

Taiwo Awoniyi begins a three-match ban following his sending off on Sunday.

Haji Wright (quad), Luke Woolfenden (knee), Josh Eccles (unspecified) and Kaine Kesler-Hayden (hamstring) remain out, meanwhile.

Frank Onyeka will also be assessed after picking up a hand injury.

76 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Lads do we think this is worth a WC this week with only 1FT? would prefer to hold it until GW6 and not sure if this week is a great entry point. open to a hit to bring in like KDH/Garner/Barnes + Schade/MGW for Foden & Le Fee

    Kinsky
    Cala - Maguire - Leif
    Bruno - Cherki - Foden* - Le Fee*
    Haaland - DCL - JP

    Verb - Gomez - White* - Ajer

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    1. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      Why does Le Fee have an asterisk?

      I wouldn't WC that. And I wouldn't take a hit right before a GW 6 WC. Just Foden to another mid for me.

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      1. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        dont want to play him before City honestly. feels like a dead spot ths GW

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    2. ButterB
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Just use FT to get Gibbs white..then WC 6

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      1. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        would have to take a hit to get MGW for Foden

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    3. banskt
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      I would use FT to replace Foden, and then ride out GW5. I wouldn't take a hit, but just choose the best player that the budget allows.

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  2. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Spurs are actually cursed. How did that not go in?!!

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    1. Ignasi M
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      yes. I'm still baffled at how they won the conference league. that was not supposed to happen.

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      1. have you seen cyan
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        it was the europa league..

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        1. Ignasi M
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          ahh that's the one. Thanks

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  3. el polako
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Spurs clearly need reinforcements.
    Anyone knows if City have any more dead wood to offload?

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      I heard they've promised JJ Gabriel first team football so Haaland should be available.

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  4. el polako
    • 9 Years
    57 mins ago

    Refs in this country…
    My god…

    Never a foul let alone yellow card.

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  5. Brunsvigeren
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    Any love for Liam Delap 5.5?

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      50 mins ago

      Semi

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      1. Brunsvigeren
        • 10 Years
        28 mins ago

        1.4 % ownership

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        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          25 mins ago

          My strategy is to have Haaland and a 5.5/6.0 up front so I have the funds pushed to mid and def. Currently have DCL, so he is a consideration if he can get returns and even better if on pens.

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    2. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      41 mins ago

      I thought he was incredible last game. I'm keeping a close eye on him.

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    3. banskt
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      Keeping a close eye. He will be in my team when I WC, but can't bring myself to spend a FT on him.

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      1. Brunsvigeren
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        So I guess, people Are aware of him.
        Looking at him in a WC team, already 100 points behind in ML, time to WC right?

        Current team is this, 1FT,
        Raya, Verbruggen
        Tarkowski, Dijk, Konsa, Davis, Maguire
        Semenyo,Cherki,Gross,Szobo,Palmer
        Isak, Thiago, J.Pedro

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    4. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      He’s in my current WC draft, as I needed the 0.1 from Barry. Not convinced Delap is a great pick but Forest are improving and have the fixtures. Have had DCL but time to jump off soon maybe

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      1. Brunsvigeren
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Hows your WC Looking?

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  6. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    53 mins ago

    Can’t wait for Baleba to be fit and in a Utd shirt.

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  7. Bobadoba
    • 16 Years
    52 mins ago

    Odegaard out for Mbeuemo (already have Saka)?

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      For one gw only?

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    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      27 mins ago

      I wouldn't

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    3. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Hell naw

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  8. tutankamun
    • 17 Years
    43 mins ago

    Any love for Josh King as a 4th/5th midfielder enabler?

    I know Fulham have generally been poor but he looks sharp and a good price. Good fixtures too, including Man Utd.

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      I have him in my draft WC on a rotation but will bench vs Utd

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      1. tutankamun
        • 17 Years
        10 mins ago

        Man U defence not been the greatest. It’s him or Yanelt for me at that price point (I already have Gross)

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        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah, more so due to better fixtures elsewhere. He could do well vs Utd

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    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Quite possibly. I’m on WC and have Gross in that position at the moment but King’s fixtures look good

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    3. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      The midfield slots are crazy competitive, so not sure a player who takes no set-pieces and came off early last game can make the cut.

      He may play three promoted sides, but are they that much worse than Fulham?

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      1. tutankamun
        • 17 Years
        14 mins ago

        As I said, Fulham are poor but he’s looked a bright spark. Played most minutes too.
        It’s a gamble, but for a 5th mid at 5.5 with these fixtures, might be worth it.

        Enables my Cherki to MGW anyway lol.

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        1. Moon Dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          Oh he's looked incredible. King is a talent, and potentially a superstar in the future. The midfield bar is just so high atm is all.

          Go for it if you believe, you'd be in good company, I think Zoph is going there too. I'm happy with Jimmy Garner (0.2%) as my punt.

          Got to have fun with this game, or there's no point 🙂

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          1. tutankamun
            • 17 Years
            5 mins ago

            Got to have fun with 5th mids for sure! lol

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  9. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    On wildcard, wondering what the optimal Arsenal triple is:

    A) Raya, Calafiori, Konsa
    B) Saka, Calafiori, Konsa

    What do you reckon? Clearly the two options cause changes in different positions

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    1. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Definitely B for me, but even with Ode instead of Saka, but I’m biased as that’s what I went for

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      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Nice one thanks!

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    2. tutankamun
      • 17 Years
      26 mins ago

      A triple up defensively is too hot for me. But I think there are better options in midfield than Saka.

      When is Saliba back? Could affect Konsa.

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      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks It does feel like playing with fire! Don’t love the Arsenal attack but he’s so important to it. So many options, though, you’re right.

        Don’t know how long Saliba is out but he’s not training yet is he?

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    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      I’ve gone B on WC.

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      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers!

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  10. lekalatch
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    What transfer to make? Only 1FT
    A) White —> Konsa
    B) Wirtz/Tzolis —> MGW

    (If I do B I will play Jacquet instead of White.
    If I do A I Will have to play either Wirtz or Tzolis)

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    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      B. Wirtz one of the reasons I’m wildcarding

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      1. DeSelby
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        I thought I disliked Wirtz last season but it's gone to a whole new level this season. Eff that guy.

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        1. DeSelby
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          Also, I'm a sucker.

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          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Same!

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  11. Football is home
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Great clearance by Madueke

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  12. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    Gakpo looks like he's levelled up this season.

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  13. el polako
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    3 goals for Arsenal and nothing from
    Gyokeres.
    Looks like Havertz is a safe pick.

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Gyokeres truly a terrible player.

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      1. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        I have no idea why they chose Gyokores over Sesko...

        I assume they had their pick, they are the bigger fish.

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        1. Brosstan
          • 12 Years
          14 mins ago

          Gyokeres is deluded and genuinely put himself in the same league as Kane and Lewandowski after one season of scoring goals against part time fishermen in the portuguese league. Arsenal must have believed his delusions.

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  14. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    Think I'll definitely consider Havertz in the coming weeks, does feel hard to see Gyokeres getting into the first XI, complete passenger from what I've seen of this game, barely touched the fall so far

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Touched his hair more times than the ball.

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  15. RICICLE
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Szoboslai on

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  16. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Hall Munoz or Muharemovic for this week and next?

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Munoz, Muha, Hall in that order.

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      1. Brosstan
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Would have said Hall if not for Newcastle injuries. Their midfield options are gash so I doubt they wll even be able to control the midfield against Hull and Coventry.

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    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Munoz if only for short term.

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  17. Khalico
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Was contemplating Gakpo to MGW before the price raise but not too sure now

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  18. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    10 mins ago

    Hall

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Khalaili

      Are we naming quality players in horrible defences?

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  19. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Rogers to MGW or roll ?

    3FTs & 0.6itb

    Kinsky
    Calafiori Konsa Muharemovic
    Saka Palmer Rogers Szobozlai
    Haaland Pedro Barry

    (Dubravka Gross J.Cunha Egan)

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  20. RICICLE
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Gallagher goal for Spurs

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  21. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    9 mins ago

    Do we reckon Dedic (hooked early last night) starts this week or Liveramento time?

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Dedic was always losing his spot to Livramento soon

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    2. tutankamun
      • 17 Years
      4 mins ago

      Dedic in the water

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  22. Ribus
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    A) Tzolis -> MGW
    B) Szobo -> MGW
    C) roll

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    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      B then A. but the transfer could still punish you.

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  23. Nightf0x
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Kinsky (verb)
    Cala konsa ewjik (shaw hume)
    Foden schade bruno palmer (slater)
    Haland dcl pedro

    which ?

    A) WC
    B) foden to ode, start ewjik/shaw(if fit)
    C) foden hume/shaw -4 to ode/barnes/taverner/KDH aina/dedic

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  24. Andolini
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Sell Palmer for MGW?
    Have Rogers and Pedro,
    Would prefer selling szoboslai but short with cash and don’t want to take a hit for it.

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    1. Not again Shirley
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      50:50.

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      1. Andolini
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Help me out here! Gives me funds to upgrades also..

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  25. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Szobo to MGW for free a nobrainer…?

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    1. Andolini
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Palmer to MGW..

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  26. JayJay96
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Doing wildcard and have two final dilemmas help?!

    Garner or KDH
    Mbuemo or Scott

    Thank you!

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