There are 15 Premier League teams in midweek EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League action.

And whenever there are midweek games, we often get accompanying pre-match press conferences.

We’ve already heard from six top-flight managers on Monday – and now, it’s the turn of three others (the bosses of Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester United and Sunderland), who all play on Wednesday.

However, we haven’t seen anything new from the head coaches of Aston Villa, Coventry City or Everton, who are also in action tomorrow night.

But first, an update from the Chelsea training ground…

FRESH INJURY UPDATES ON TUESDAY

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE OTHER CLUBS WHO PLAY ON WEDNESDAY

CHELSEA

Chelsea are one of five Premier League clubs who have the midweek off.

No press conference for them, then, but we do have an injury update of sorts to bring you courtesy of Sky Sports.

Joao Pedro and Reece James were not see in the part of training in which Sky cameras were present.

Neither was Moises Caicedo (calf), who has sat out the last two league matches.

However, Marco Palestra (unspecified) and Jordan Henderson (wrist) were spotted.

#ChelseaFC trio Moises Caicedo, Reece James & Joao Pedro not involved in first part of training today ❌ Marco Palestra and Jordan Henderson training with first team as they close in on club debuts ✅@SkySportsNews had access to first 15 minutes of the session #CFC pic.twitter.com/6HeO7xWGvE — James Savundra (@JamesSavundra) September 15, 2026

The reasons for the absences of Pedro and James are not yet known.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Luke Shaw could return on Wednesday after missing the Manchester derby with a minor issue.

Amad Diallo (unspecified), Manuel Ugarte (knee), Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Tom Heaton (hamstring) remain out, however.

“Amad, not quite close, in terms of days. We’ll see as the week progresses. “Matta [De Ligt] is just working his way back, really. So, because of the timeframe on it, and how it’s been, I don’t want to really put too much of a timeframe on it. “[Luke] could possibly be fit for Brighton but we’ll [see]. It’s not clear cut but it’s a matter of a few days rather than anything else.” – Michael Carrick

Carlos Baleba (ankle) does, too, but he’ll be back in training next week. We could see him in Gameweek 6, then.

“Yeah, he definitely will be, yeah. He’ll be back in and around the group at some point over the next week or so. So, that means, after the internationals, he should be in good shape.” – Michael Carrick on if Carlos Baleba will be back after the September international break

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Fabian Hurzeler repeated his comments from last week in saying that Georginio Rutter (unspecified) is “close”.

Femi Azeez (hamstring) continues to be assessed on a daily basis, meanwhile.

“Like I said last time, I think Rutter can be close. “Femi, we have to go day by day. “We have to see also how training is going today. “The positive is that there are no new injury concerns. So, we have the same squad available, and that’s also a positive.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Mats Wieffer (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (unspecified), Yankuba Minteh (leg), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring), Zadok Yohanna (unspecified) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) remain out.

“He had a small setback in his rehab. Nothing big but it takes a little bit longer than we expected it to take. “I can’t give a clear schedule when he will be back but it goes in the right direction.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Stefanos Tzimas

SUNDERLAND

Reinildo is available for Wednesday’s Europa League clash with AZ Alkmaar as his one-match ban, picked up in Gameweek 4, is only for domestic action.

Romaine Mundle (knee) and Habib Diarra (hamstring) remain out.

Away from injury news, Regis Le Bris was asked about juggling his squad. Premier League meetings with Arsenal and Manchester City book-end the midweek game.

“I think we want to go strong in both competitions and it’s important for our fans and for the club, as well. The depth of the squad is getting better, as well, so we’ll need more than 11 players to be efficient and competitive. “It’s still early in the season, so they are not tired.” – Regis Le Bris

ASTON VILLA

Joao Gomes is back available following his three-game domestic ban.

Brian Madjo (unknown), Leon Goretzka (knee) and Amadou Onana (knee) remain out.

And, in the aftermath of Saturday’s defeat to Nottingham Forest, Pau Torres (hamstring) and Ian Maatsen (ankle) are set to be sidelined for weeks.

Matty Cash has missed the last two games in league and cup with a minor issue.

EVERTON

As mentioned earlier, we have not had any midweek media work from David Moyes.

The Everton boss did, however, confirm straight after Sunday’s stalemate in north London that Merlin Rohl was injured.

“He picked up an injury, he got it in the Man United game.” – David Moyes on Merlin Rohl

Christian Nørgaard (groin) remains out, too.

COVENTRY CITY

Taiwo Awoniyi begins a three-match ban following his sending off on Sunday.

Haji Wright (quad), Luke Woolfenden (knee), Josh Eccles (unspecified) and Kaine Kesler-Hayden (hamstring) remain out, meanwhile.

Frank Onyeka will also be assessed after picking up a hand injury.