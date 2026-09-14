Porro, Gomez, Tonali + more: FPL injury updates ahead of Gameweek 5

There’ll be 15 Premier League teams in EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League action over the next three days.

We’re expecting most of these top-flight clubs to rotate after Gameweek 4, but the midweek cup ties, and the press conferences that fall on either side of these games, could tell us a bit more on the team news front.

We start with the six clubs that are in action on Tuesday.

KEY INJURY UPDATES

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta held his EFL Cup presser in the aftermath of Saturday’s win over Sunderland.

Those quotes will be released from embargo at 10.30pm BST on Monday evening.

We’ll update this article then with any relevant quotes.

LIVERPOOL

Joe Gomez (muscle) may return to action on Tuesday night.

“He is training with the team. I think he’s going to be available for tomorrow and now it’s a matter of deciding how much he can play and what is the best thing to do.” – Andoni Iraola on Joe Gomez

Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee) and Federico Chiesa (muscle) remain out.

“I think [Bradley] is not close to training with the team. He’s training alone but he has started touching the ball. Definitely I want him as quick as possible ready but it’s a long-term injury. “I think Leoni is a little bit ahead of him and still it’s going to take some time for Conor, yes.” – Andoni Iraola

Andoni Iraola confirmed that Giorgi Mamardashvili will start, and promised other changes.

“I think it [the workload] has to affect [Tuesday’s selection], definitely, because it’s the third game. It’s the worst scenario – it’s game, two days, game, two days, game. In terms of the schedule, we haven’t been lucky because it’s true that after this one we have a little bit more [time] before we play Bournemouth. Also we had a little bit more [time] between Ipswich and Atletico Madrid, and you notice if it’s four or five days in comparison to two, three days. It’s a massive difference but it is what it is. “I think after the international break also we have this period, I think, we are playing in nine, 10 days, four games or something like this. So, we have to get used to this. “You can decide and put the same players [in] every game. The problem is there is going to be a moment where they are going to be very tired and there is more risk of injury. But that’s why we cannot say it doesn’t work for anyone. “There are players who play every three days, they have no issues, they are very robust, they can accept it, their performances don’t change too much. And there are other players where the risk is bigger, the performances are different. And also we are in a process where I have to learn who is ready to play three or four games in a row every two or three days and who needs a rest so the performance level doesn’t get affected. I think I have it in my mind quite clear with some of them but with others it’s new.” – Andoni Iraola

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Mykhailo Mudryk (ankle), Xavi Simons (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) remain out.

Pedro Porro (muscle) hasn’t recovered after missing out in Gameweek 4, meanwhile.

And now Sandro Tonali (knock) has joined the injury list ahead of the midweek EFL Cup action.

Destiny Udogie (muscle) is available, however.

“Kulusevski not available, Pedro still not available, Udogie yes. No Sandro Tonali, he felt a knock.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Although Richarlison is eligible to play in the Carabao Cup (he’s not named in Spurs’ 25-man Premier League squad), he won’t be involved in Tuesday’s cup tie with Liverpool.

BRENTFORD

Kaye Furo has joined the injury list ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Reading.

“The only one to touch on is Kaye Furo, who has picked up an injury in the last few days in training. Unfortunately for him, he’s had to have an operation [on Monday] morning. The timing of an injury is obviously never good for a player, but I felt he was just coming into a really good place with his game. “I’m not sure how long he’s going to be out for but we’ll obviously look after him and get him back to a good place.” – Keith Andrews on Kaye Furo

Nathan Collins (calf), Mathias Jensen (unspecified), Sepp van den Berg (groin) and Josh Dasilva (hamstring) remain out, while long-term absentee Antoni Milambo (knee) will get game-time with the B team in the coming weeks as he builds match fitness.

FULHAM

Ryan Sessegnon (groin) has joined Tom Cairney (knee) on the injury list ahead of Tuesday’s clash with West Ham United.

“We had a small problem with Sess last week. So, we were not sure if he was ready for Saturday’s game, but we made some scans and and we didn’t take any risk with him. So, he won’t be able for tomorrow’s game also, and we will see if he can be able for Man United again, but we don’t know yet. “It’s a small, small problem in the groin. So, he will be some days [out] but we don’t yet if for Man United he will be ready. If not, after the international break, for sure.” – Alvaro Arbeloa

We can expect rotation from the Fulham boss.

“We want to win the game tomorrow and I think we will need fresh legs, fresh heads, and there will be opportunities for some players that deserve the opportunity. They can show me their talent and they can show what they can do on the pitch.” – Alvaro Arbeloa

IPSWICH TOWN

Jack Taylor (knee) remains out, while Gary O’Neil said after the win at Crystal Palace that he wouldn’t risk Emersonn (quad) in midweek. The striker is not seriously injured, however, and should return for Gameweek 5.

We can expect plenty of changes from O’Neil against the Gunners.