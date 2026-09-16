Joao Pedro out of Brazil squad with reported injury

Joao Pedro (£7.8m) has pulled out of the Brazil squad for the upcoming September internationals, casting doubt over his involvement for Gameweek 5.

The Brazilian Football Federation say that the striker is “injured”.

The Chelsea striker, owned by 75% of Fantasy Premier League managers, had not been seen by Sky Sports cameras in training earlier this week.

Despite some media reports suggesting he was “expected to be fit”, this latest development surely renders him a major concern for Friday’s clash with Brentford.

ARE THERE ANY MORE DETAILS ON THE INJURY?

Brazilian outlet Globo say that Pedro “hurt his knee [on Saturday] in a fall after a challenge for the ball in the air, remained on the field, and even scored a goal, but continued to experience pain and later underwent medical examinations.”

Pedro did appear to be struggling at one point but completed the game:

I knew that Joao Pedro likely had a knock picked up in the Hull match to do with his knee.



He had to come off briefly and was feeling it out too, no he drops out the Brazil team too.



Chelsea have another key man injured. pic.twitter.com/QU9SkSMFoI — JnR (@CFCJnR) September 16, 2026

WHEN WILL WE HEAR MORE FROM XABI ALONSO?

Alonso is due to speak to the media on Thursday at 1.30pm BST.