FPL notes: De Cuyper + Gross net again, another Everton shut-out

The latest round of Carabao Cup action provided plenty of talking points for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Everton continued their impressive defensive form with another clean sheet, while Brighton and Hove Albion produced a superb comeback to beat Manchester United 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Here, we assess the key FPL takeaways from both ties, including the latest on minutes, goals, assists, DefCons and injuries ahead of Gameweek 5.

RESULTS

Team Opponent Result Goals Assists Leading DefCons Everton Wolves (h) 1-0 win Alcaraz Dibling Garner (11), Dibling (9), O’Brien (8) Manchester United Brighton (h) 2-3 loss Mount, Lacey Tielemans, Rashford Santos (11), Yoro (10), Mazraoui (9), Dalot (7) Brighton Manchester United (a) 3-2 win Kostoulas, Gross, De Cuyper Hadjam, Vuskovic, Kostoulas Struijk (10), Andres (9), Vuskovic (6)

SELECTION/ROTATION

Team No. of starting XI changes made from GW4 Players who kept their places (mins played) Mins for other players Everton 5 Pickford (90), Mykolenko (90), Maitland-Niles (90), Garner (90), Dewsbury-Hall (90), Barry (58) Keane (90), O’Brien (90), Hackney (77), Grealish (77), Dibling (90), Johnson (32), Alcaraz (13), George (13) Manchester United 8 Dalot (90), Tielemans (90), Rashford (80) Darlow (90), Mazraoui (90), Heaven (90), Yoro (90), Santos (66), Mount (73), Lacey (66), Sesko (66), Mainoo (23), Mbeumo (23), Zirkzee (23), Fernandes (17), Cunha (10) Brighton 6 Vuskovic (90), Boscagli (74), Gross (90), Kostoulas (82), Yalcouye (66) Steele (90), Costinha (90), Struijk (90), Hadjam (74), Andres (90), O’Riley (66), De Cuyper (23), Gomez (23), Kadioglu (16), Ayari (16), Rutter (8)

SCOUT NOTES

EVERTON

Everton made five changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Spurs, although Jordan Pickford (£5.5m), Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.5m), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.5m), James Garner (£6.0m), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.5m) and Thierno Barry (£5.6m) all retained their places. Barry played 58 minutes, while the other five completed the match.

(£5.5m), (£4.5m), (£4.5m), (£6.0m), (£6.5m) and (£5.6m) all retained their places. Barry played 58 minutes, while the other five completed the match. Another clean sheet strengthened Everton’s defensive credentials ahead of Gameweek 5. They have now recorded four shutouts in six matches across all competitions, with Wolves generating just 0.11 expected goals (xG). Pickford only had one significant save to make, denying Adam Armstrong after the break.

The lack of depth at full-back remains worth monitoring. Mykolenko and Maitland-Niles both completed another 90 minutes despite the cup rotation elsewhere. An injury to either could leave David Moyes with limited options in those positions.

Everton also dominated at the other end without fully reflecting it on the scoresheet. They accumulated 2.70 xG from 16 attempts and created five big chances, eventually needing a late Carlos Alcaraz (£4.9m) goal to secure the 1-0 victory. The substitute made an immediate impact after replacing Hayden Hackney (£5.5m).

(£4.9m) goal to secure the 1-0 victory. The substitute made an immediate impact after replacing (£5.5m). Tyler Dibling (£5.4m) was arguably the standout. The winger created two big chances and two other opportunities, while also registering an attempt of his own. His excellent work eventually earned an assist for Alcaraz’s winner. Dibling also impressed defensively, making an important recovery challenge when Wolves threatened on the counter.

“He has just been waiting for his opportunity. He has been disappointed to not be in the starting XI, but now took his chance. I am really pleased.” – Alan Irvine on Tyler Dibling

Garner also impressed after retaining his place from Gameweek 4. Operating centrally, he created four chances, including two big chances, and registered a shot on target. His 11 defensive contributions led Everton, although as a midfielder, that wouldn’t have been enough to earn DefCon points in FPL, of course. Dibling followed on nine, while Jake O’Brien (£4.9m) managed eight.

(£4.9m) managed eight. Jack Grealish (£6.5m) received his first Everton start since returning on loan from Manchester City. Despite picking up a booking, he remained involved in the final third, registering two attempts and creating two chances before making way after 77 minutes.

(£6.5m) received his first Everton start since returning on loan from Manchester City. Despite picking up a booking, he remained involved in the final third, registering two attempts and creating two chances before making way after 77 minutes. Dewsbury-Hall had a much quieter evening despite completing the full 90 minutes. He hasn’t scored since Gameweek 1, which may concern FPL managers considering him for the favourable home meeting with Ipswich Town.

Barry continues to get into promising positions without making the most of them. He registered two shots on target and missed two big chances, including a close-range header that Joao Virginia superbly tipped over. The underlying opportunities remain encouraging, but the forward again failed to convert them into a goal.

Finally, there was an injury update on Harrison Armstrong (£5.0m), who missed the match after picking up a problem in training. Everton remain hopeful that he will recover in time to face Ipswich.

“He got a little injury in training. We assessed him this morning and he wasn’t ready. We are hopeful he will be ready for the weekend.”

MANCHESTER UNITED

Michael Carrick made eight changes from the side that faced Manchester City, with Diogo Dalot (£4.9m), Youri Tielemans (£5.8m) and Marcus Rashford (£7.0m) the only players to retain their places. Karl Darlow (£4.5m) made his competitive debut, while several regulars started on the bench.

(£4.9m), (£5.8m) and (£7.0m) the only players to retain their places. (£4.5m) made his competitive debut, while several regulars started on the bench. United made the perfect start but allowed the game to completely unravel. They raced into a 2-0 lead inside 10 minutes before eventually losing 3-2. More concerning from an FPL perspective was the underlying data. United generated just 1.31 expected goals (xG) and one big chance, while Brighton produced 2.32 xG.

“We can’t put ourselves in that position after being ahead in the game and have it finish like it did.” – Michael Carrick

The defensive numbers remain a concern ahead of Gameweek 5. United’s only clean sheet across all competitions this season came against Sabah in the Champions League. Admittedly, Carrick fielded a much-changed backline here, but Dalot and the centre-backs struggled as Brighton took control.

Leny Yoro (£4.9m) led United’s defenders for defensive contributions with 10, which would have been enough for DefCon points in FPL. Noussair Mazraoui (£4.4m) finished on nine and Dalot managed seven. Yoro also produced an important late block to prevent Brighton from potentially adding a fourth.

(£4.9m) led United’s defenders for defensive contributions with 10, which would have been enough for DefCon points in FPL. (£4.4m) finished on nine and Dalot managed seven. Yoro also produced an important late block to prevent Brighton from potentially adding a fourth. Tielemans was one of the brighter performers. The Belgian captained the side, supplied the assist for United’s opener and registered four attempts alongside one key pass.

Shea Lacey (£4.9m) took his opportunity on his first senior start. The youngster cut inside before producing an excellent finish after only eight minutes, registering his first senior United goal. Carrick was keen to highlight the significance of the moment despite the eventual result.

“It’s a shame that Shea’s moment, such a great moment for him, his family, his friends and the whole academy, gets a bit lost.” – Michael Carrick

Mason Mount (£5.4m) doubled the advantage just 98 seconds later, converting after Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele denied Rashford. However, Mount struggled to make much of an impact outside of his goal before Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) replaced him after 73 minutes.

(£5.4m) doubled the advantage just 98 seconds later, converting after Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele denied Rashford. However, Mount struggled to make much of an impact outside of his goal before (£12.0m) replaced him after 73 minutes. Rashford was much more involved. He registered three attempts and missed United’s only big chance, with Steele denying him one-on-one late on. Having retained his place from Gameweek 4, Rashford completed 80 minutes before Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) replaced him.

(£7.9m) replaced him. There was little encouragement from Benjamin Šeško (£7.0m). The striker failed to register a single attempt or create a chance during his 66 minutes. He then made way for Joshua Zirkzee (£5.4m).

(£7.0m). The striker failed to register a single attempt or create a chance during his 66 minutes. He then made way for (£5.4m). Carrick turned to several first-team attackers as United chased an equaliser. Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m) and Cunha struggled to influence proceedings, although Fernandes did provide some encouragement. The Portuguese midfielder created a big chance for Rashford during his 17-minute cameo.

(£7.9m) and Cunha struggled to influence proceedings, although Fernandes did provide some encouragement. The Portuguese midfielder created a big chance for Rashford during his 17-minute cameo. Andrey Santos (£4.8m) led United overall with 11 defensive contributions despite playing only 66 minutes. Yoro followed on 10, with Mazraoui on nine.

(£4.8m) led United overall with 11 defensive contributions despite playing only 66 minutes. Yoro followed on 10, with Mazraoui on nine. With Fulham up next, United’s fixture could tempt FPL managers towards the likes of Fernandes, Mbeumo and Cunha. However, this was hardly an encouraging audition. Carrick himself acknowledged that improvements are needed before Sunday’s league fixture.

“We’ve got to get back to winning football matches. It doesn’t feel good at the moment… we’ve got to do a lot of things better.” – Michael Carrick

BRIGHTON

Fabian Hurzeler made six changes from the side that thrashed Coventry City 5-0, although Luka Vuskovic (£5.0m), Olivier Boscagli (£4.5m), Pascal Gross (£5.7m), Charalampos Kostoulas (£5.5m) and Malick Yalcouye (£4.5m) kept their places. Despite falling 2-0 down inside 10 minutes, Brighton recovered superbly to win 3-2.

(£5.0m), (£4.5m), (£5.7m), (£5.5m) and (£4.5m) kept their places. Despite falling 2-0 down inside 10 minutes, Brighton recovered superbly to win 3-2. The attacking numbers backed up the comeback. Albion generated 2.32 expected goals (xG) and conceded only one big chance. They have now scored 20 times across all competitions this season, continuing the impressive attacking form that saw them put five past Coventry at the weekend.

“When you come to places like here and you’re 2-0 down you need one thing and that’s belief. Belief in your teammates, belief in your own quality, belief in how we want to play football.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Hurzeler felt Brighton deserved the victory after overcoming a nervous opening. The Seagulls gradually took control and created enough opportunities to score more than three.

“We conceded two easy goals, but we stuck to our plan and that was a positive thing… We won in a deserved way.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Vuskovic continues to strengthen his FPL credentials. There had been some uncertainty over his minutes earlier in the campaign, but he has now retained his place even during a cup tie in which Hurzeler made six changes. The defender also supplied an assist, giving him a second attacking return of the season after scoring against Leeds United.

DefCon has provided another route to points for Vuskovic in the league, although he only registered six defensive contributions here. Instead, Pascal Struijk (£4.9m) led Brighton’s defenders with 10, which would have reached the FPL threshold. Yalcouye recorded nine, but as a midfielder, would have fallen short.

(£4.9m) led Brighton’s defenders with 10, which would have reached the FPL threshold. Yalcouye recorded nine, but as a midfielder, would have fallen short. Gross continues to underline his importance to Brighton. There were questions over how his minutes would be managed at the beginning of the campaign, but he has started every match so far. Another 90-minute outing here should further ease those concerns. More importantly for FPL managers, Gross again showed that set pieces aren’t his only route to attacking returns. He scored from open play to make it 2-2, calmly finishing from the edge of the area. This followed his huge 17-point haul in Gameweek 4, when he produced two assists and converted a penalty. His underlying numbers at Old Trafford were excellent, too. Gross registered three attempts and created five chances, including two big chances. His combination of creativity, goal threat and secure minutes continues to make the £5.7m midfielder an interesting option.

Kostoulas was another standout performer. The £5.5m forward scored Brighton’s first before helping to create the winner. He finished with four attempts and two chances created. It was also his third goal of the season, already surpassing his total from the entire 2025/26 campaign.

Kostoulas’ positional rival, Georginio Rutter (£5.4m), meanwhile, was restricted to an eight-minute appearance from the bench on his return from injury.

(£5.4m), meanwhile, was restricted to an eight-minute appearance from the bench on his return from injury. Maxim De Cuyper (£4.9m) needed only a few minutes to make his mark. Introduced after 66 minutes, he completed Brighton’s comeback after Kostoulas’ ball deflected into his path. De Cuyper continues to offer significant attacking upside. Although listed as a defender in FPL, he has regularly operated much further forward on the wing. His winner at Old Trafford provided another reminder of that threat. The Belgian has already climbed in price after an excellent start to the season and continues to justify his popularity.

(£4.9m) needed only a few minutes to make his mark. Introduced after 66 minutes, he completed Brighton’s comeback after Kostoulas’ ball deflected into his path. De Cuyper continues to offer significant attacking upside. Although listed as a defender in FPL, he has regularly operated much further forward on the wing. His winner at Old Trafford provided another reminder of that threat. The Belgian has already climbed in price after an excellent start to the season and continues to justify his popularity. Diego Gomez (£5.0m) threatened after coming on and forced Karl Darlow into a good late save.

(£5.0m) threatened after coming on and forced Karl Darlow into a good late save. Brighton did still show some vulnerability at the back, with Jason Steele (£4.0m) making several important interventions, but this was a heavily rotated defence.

(£4.0m) making several important interventions, but this was a heavily rotated defence. Hurzeler was keen not to get carried away by Brighton’s prolific start, but the combination of 20 goals across all competitions and another 2.32 xG here is difficult for FPL managers to ignore.

“I wouldn’t say we’re goalscoring kings, but what we have is the belief… Besides that, you also need character and the players showed real character.” – Fabian Hurzeler