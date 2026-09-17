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Milenkovic + Jair Cunha: Nott’m Forest injury latest for FPL Gameweek 5

17 September 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Oliver Glasner revealed in Thursday’s press conference that Nicolo Savona (knee) and Nikola Milenkovic (hamstring) remain out for Nottingham Forest.

Jair Cunha (hamstring) has trained, however, and could feature. He’ll be assessed before Saturday’s game.

“Nikola, not [available]. I think I mentioned it after the [Villa] game, he will miss Coventry as well.

“But Jair trained with us today. To be honest, it was a very light session, but he did some top-ups and looks okay. Now, we have to wait for the reactions. Hopefully, if there is no reaction and he can train with us, he’s available.

“[Other than] Savona and Milenkovic, all other players will be fit.” – Oliver Glasner

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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