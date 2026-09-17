Milenkovic + Jair Cunha: Nott’m Forest injury latest for FPL Gameweek 5

Oliver Glasner revealed in Thursday’s press conference that Nicolo Savona (knee) and Nikola Milenkovic (hamstring) remain out for Nottingham Forest.
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Jair Cunha (hamstring) has trained, however, and could feature. He’ll be assessed before Saturday’s game.
“Nikola, not [available]. I think I mentioned it after the [Villa] game, he will miss Coventry as well.
“But Jair trained with us today. To be honest, it was a very light session, but he did some top-ups and looks okay. Now, we have to wait for the reactions. Hopefully, if there is no reaction and he can train with us, he’s available.
“[Other than] Savona and Milenkovic, all other players will be fit.” – Oliver Glasner