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FPL Gameweek 5 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

18 September 2026 57 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The 14 remaining pre-match Premier League press conferences take place on Friday – and this is the place to come to get all the major Gameweek 5 team news.

Mikel Arteta, Enzo Maresca, Andoni Iraola and Michael Carrick are among the managers facing the media.

We’ll bring you the key quotes from all of these head coaches in the article below.

These pressers follow on from the six we had on Thursday.

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FRIDAY’S KEY GAMEWEEK 5 TEAM NEWS UPDATES

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

*Bournemouth’s Marco Rose was due at 9am but we’ve not seen anything from him yet

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta gave the impression that Ben White is fit, despite the defender appearing to suffer a groin issue in the win over Sunderland last weekend.

“They are all good, we have another training session this afternoon, so we are really positive about everybody.” – Mikel Arteta when asked if Ben White was fit

However, later in the morning, Thomas Tuchel said that White was unavailable for a call-up to the England squad.

Meanwhile, Arteta seemed to give the green light regarding Piero Hincapie, Cristhian Mosquera (muscle) and Jurrien Timber, who all missed the midweek win over Ipswich Town. Arteta had previously said that Timber’s omission was merely game-time management.

“Yeah, we have another session, they are all willing to be part of it, and we have another session to try to make sure that they are fit.” – Mikel Arteta, when asked if Messrs Hincapie, Mosquera and Timber were included in his original “all good” comment

William Saliba (back) remains out.

There wasn’t a great deal of note in the rest of the presser. Arteta gave praise to Ezri Konsa, while he also discussed Eberechi Eze on the left wing.

“I heard some great things about Ezri before he joined and when you have him daily you just realise the magnitude of the player that we signed, not only the player but the person, the way he presents himself, the way he’s able to connect with people immediately. We talk about Big Gabi, when you see those two in the corridors talking the way they interact with each other, it seems like they’ve been here for a long, long, long time together, which is great because that’s a partnership that in my opinion is extremely important on the field and then his attributes, the quality that he delivers to the team is something that really makes us better.” – Mikel Arteta on Ezri Konsa

“He’s always played there in his career, that’s where all his biggest moments in his career and the highlights of his career have come and I think it’s a place that he feels very, very, very comfortable. As well he can occupy different spaces through them but that’s the space that generally he has created big moments for previous clubs as well to win matches.

“In form, in the opponent, in the relationship that we have within that unit, there are a lot of factors [in deciding who starts between Eze and Christos Tzolis on the left].” – Mikel Arteta on Eberechi Eze on the left wing

LIVERPOOL

The Reds have no fresh concerns for the weekend.

That leaves only Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee) and Federico Chiesa (muscle) on the sidelines, then.

Joe Gomez (muscle) came through his first post-injury run-out, 45 minutes in the cup in midweek, unscathed.

“Everyone is ready to go. We are in the same place we were, the three long-term injuries plus Federico. The others, nothing. Okay, we still need to train tomorrow and travel, but everyone is fine.” – Andoni Iraola

MANCHESTER UNITED

Michael Carrick says there’s a “chance” Luke Shaw (unspecified) and Carlos Baleba (ankle) could feature against Fulham on Sunday.

“There is kind of a chance on both of them, really. Not totally 100 per cent yet but there’s half a chance.

“It is really short term [with Luke], to be honest, but it’s just working towards the game. So, we’ll see how he is come the weekend.” – Michael Carrick

Amad Diallo (unspecified), Manuel Ugarte (knee), Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Tom Heaton (hamstring) are still out.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Pedro Porro (muscle) and Sandro Tonali (knock) return after missing out on the midweek EFL Cup action.

Mykhailo Mudryk (ankle), Xavi Simons (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) remain sidelined, however.

Destiny Udogie (muscle) made his return on Wednesday night in the cup.

More to follow

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

New boy Femi Azeez (hamstring) hasn’t recovered, so his Brighton debut will have to wait till after the September internationals.

“I think that the best thing for Femi is that he uses this [international break] to get back on his highest physical level and then get used to our style of play. Then, we will try to work with him individually and hopefully integrate him back into the team, then definitely after the international break, he will be on a top level and we can use him in games.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Femi Azeez

Mats Wieffer (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (unspecified), Yankuba Minteh (leg), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring), Stefanos Tzimas (knee) and Zadok Yohanna (unspecified) remain out, too.

Jaouen Hadjam is “able to play” after taking a knock in midweek, while Luka Vuskovic is also fine after suffering merely from cramp in the 3-2 win over Manchester United.

“He’s young, he will recover fast. He definitely will be an option for tomorrow.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Luka Vuskovic

Lewis Dunk was merely rested for that cup tie at Old Trafford and is also available.

Georginio Rutter made his comeback from injury as a substitute in the Carabao Cup third round.

LEEDS UNITED

Harry Wilson (quad) has joined Joe Rodon (hamstring) and forgotten man Mateo Joseph (knee) on the sidelines for this weekend’s game.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Dean Henderson (ankle), Chadi Riad (knee) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (hamstring) remain out for the Eagles. 

Axel Disasi starts a three-game ban, too.

Ismaïla Sarr (groin) retuned to the Palace squad in midweek as a substitute. Pierre Sage said he’s “maybe” ready to start but not to last 90 minutes.

SUNDERLAND

Reinildo serves a one-match ban after his dismissal for two bookable offences in Gameweek 4.

“We’ll see. We have different options. It’s one of these options.” – Regis Le Bris on if Dayann Methalie comes in for Reinildo this weekend

Romaine Mundle (knee) and Habib Diarra (hamstring) remain out.

We’ve not heard anything new yet on Omar Alderete, who appered to limp off on Wednesday.

EVERTON

David Moyes expects Harrison Armstrong to be available after the midfielder missed the midweek cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers with a minor issue.

Merlin Rohl remains sidelined with an unspecified injury, however.

Christian Nørgaard (groin) also remains out until after the September break.

FULHAM

Kenny Tete (head) will miss out as he observes the concussion protocol.

Tom Cairney (knee) is also still on the sidelines.

Ryan Sessegnon (groin) could return, however, and will be assessed in training today.

IPSWICH TOWN

Jack Taylor (knee) is the Tractor Boys’ only confirmed absentee this weekend.

Emersonn is fine after coming off with a tight quad last Saturday.

57 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. YupOutaThat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    What 4.0 keeper & 4.5 striker are the least likely to drop in price long-term?

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      £4.5m - the one that gets the most points

      £4.0m - the one lowest owned

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    2. Fiasco da Gama
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      10 gk are 0.0% owned
      Mateo Joseph

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    3. Feanor
      • 17 Years
      5 mins ago

      I got Steele as my 4.0 on WC. Currently +2.2%

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  2. Fiasco da Gama
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Raya
    Konsa/Gabriel/Gvardiol
    Sangare/Stach/Szob/GroB/Palmer
    Haaland/Wissa

    4m/Andersen/Pedro/Dedic

    2ft 0.2m

    Likely 11 once Pedro gets subbed out. I made some errors in defence on my wc team (Andersen/Dedic) which has left my squad quite thin. Still roll into 3ft or....

    A) Andersen to Muharemovic
    B) Dedic to Mykolenko
    C) Both
    D) Pedro to Barry and redistribute £

    Favouring roll to 3ft atm.

    Cheers.

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    1. jonnybhoy
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Roll

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  3. Bobby_Baggio
    • 15 Years
    21 mins ago

    Afternoon all - 0.3m ITB and 2FT. Feel like Wirtz is a must to come out or Gomez

    Raya
    Dias - Calafiori - Konsa
    Bruno - Rogers - Gomez - Wirtz
    Haaland - DCL - Pedro

    (Steele) - Hughes - Shaw - Davis

    A) Shaw + Wirtz > 4m + MGW
    B) Gomez > Janelt or someone else 5.3m below
    C) Save
    D) Anything else

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    1. jonnybhoy
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

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    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C

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    3. Jebiga
      • 14 Years
      just now

      A

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  4. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    6 mins ago
    Start two this week

    A) De Cuyper (ARS H)
    B) Gros (ARS H)
    C) Scott (LIV H)
    D) Egan (NEW A)

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    1. ZimZalabim
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      CD

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    2. Fiasco da Gama
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      C + B/D. Probably B.

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    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B&C

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  5. ZimZalabim
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    with JP out which of the following would you do ?

    A. play De cuyper
    B Gomez to King -4
    C. JP to Gonzalo -4
    D. JP to Wissa -4
    E. Hume to Williams -4

    A,B,E would have JP on the bench.

    WC intact might use in 6 not sure though

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A I reckon. Not worth a hit if you’re WC next week

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  6. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    So what do people here think on Joao Pedro:
    A: it is all a load of BS, he is fine and will play (and Chelsea just convinced him to withdraw from the internationals)
    B: it is real, he won't play this week

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    1. ZimZalabim
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      I dont see how he can play tonight and not go as hes already withdrawn from the squad.Unless he wants to quit International football altogether

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    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Surely B. Alonso just being a pr*ck.

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    3. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Unless his plan is to burn all bridges with Brazil he wont play

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  7. The Mighty Whites
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Start Maguire or Davis?

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Maguire just

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  8. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    WC finalised. One decision left. Help appreciated.

    Kinsky, Dubravka
    Cala, Konsa, Hall, Muharemovic, Egan
    Saka, Palmer, MGW, KDH, Tav
    Haaland, Wissa, 4.5m
    £1.5m ITB

    A) Keep money in bank for JP
    B) Upgrade KDH to Rogers

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    1. Radulfo28773
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Keep money for JP, KDH has a good fixture this week

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    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      A £7.5m(ish) striker for a good attack who is nailed (when fit) and unlikely to be rotated is not to be sniffed at. Worst case the huge EO will kill you when he performs. Has to be A but I would even be tempted to save the transfer and WC him in now and bench him this weekend.

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  9. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Szobo to MGW with ft?

    Or play FH if Pedro out?

    Kinsky
    Calaf, Konsa, Hall,
    Bruno, Rogers, Szobo, Ode
    C Haaland, #Pedro, DCL

    Dubs, Davis, Jacquet, Slater,

    1.0

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      I like the transfer

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    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'd be all over Szobo to MGW if I could afford it

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    3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      szob has 2 goals in 3 games

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      1. Brosstan
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        In irrelevant farmers league games

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  10. Rhodes your boat
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thoughts on semenyo Mitchell to mgw Munoz for free (wc next week, have ndiaye and haaland)

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    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Good moves for a punt. Although there is value in carrying transfers through the WC

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    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      I’d do that

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  11. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    I WC into a decent BB team for GW5 and was all set until the JP injury threw that up in the air. If I drop him this week i'd almost certainly use a second transfer to get him back.

    In isolation:

    a. JP -> DCL and BB knowing i'd likely use another transfer to get JP back in GW6
    b. Bench JP and play Barry. Hold the chip for another week but have 3FT for the international break.

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I’d have more confidence in DCL than Barry.

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      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        I've got Barry as my 8th attacker. He's the BB punt.

        I think DCL outscores him, but is it enough when it effectively costs 4 (or 8) points effectively in moving JP out and back?

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        1. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I make you right. Not worth the effective 4 points. If Barry is going to do anything, it’ll be in next few games.

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  12. Heiro
    • 16 Years
    10 mins ago

    Really struggling to decide between Barry and Delay for this gameweek. Sticking MGW in but both Coventry and Ipswich like to let a lot of goals in 🙂

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    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I think Forest score more goals against Coventry than Everton do against Ipswich. I've gone with MGW & Delap.

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  13. Rabb05
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Comments/ecommended improvements welcome on this WC. Plan to bb gw 6

    Leno, Verb
    Cali, Konsa, Munoz, Vuskovic, Davis
    Palmer, Saka, MGW, Tavernier, Gross
    Haaland, Barry, Gonzalo

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Looks pretty good for GW6 BB.
      Good luck

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    2. FOREST FOREVER 2
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I think BB immedaitely after IB is a bit risky. Can see a few cases fo reuced minutes.

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      1. FOREST FOREVER 2
        • 1 Year
        just now

        *reduced

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  14. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Very tempted to do elanga to schade for -4
    I think its gonna be like a 4-2 game

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  15. Emiliano Sala
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Barnes or MGW on wc?

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    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I was firmly team Barnes last week. Feeling sheepish on NEwcastle now but its done.

      The price difference means this isn't a fair comparison. What are you doing with the extra £2m if you get Barnes?

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      1. Emiliano Sala
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Nothing
        Save
        May use to upgrade delap to pedro later

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  16. MGD
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Get rid of O’Reilly at this point or keep? Would be a great OOP player if he gets minutes…

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      just now

      He wont get minutes in midfield though

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      1. Brosstan
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Unlikely to get minutes at all except as a sub

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  17. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Pick one for this week.

    A) Hall (HUL H)
    B) N Williams (COV H)
    C) Branthwaite (IPS H)

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    1. Silecro
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Must be B. Coventry are absolutely toothless in attack (and defence, for that matter)

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      1. FPL Sanky
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah that's what I am thinking as well but I also have a feeling Hall would be a good option as well this week....Hull usually concede a lot through crosses which is where Hall would be handy

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    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Tough
      Hull could expose newcastle
      Awoyini out means the team will be back to their standard attack from last season and will click again
      Ipswich scored in all games this season

      I'd go with A for attacking threat

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  18. Silecro
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Have Shaw and White, which one has better chance of starting this week?

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    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      shaw

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    2. FPL Sanky
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Out of the two... Shaw....but realistically don't think any of them start

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  19. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 15 Years
    1 min ago

    Best pick for a week punt

    A Munoz
    B Konsa
    C Mykalenko

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  20. _Ninja_
    • 16 Years
    1 min ago

    Thoughts on this WC? Will downgrade a chelsea mid to Tav / Schade later and to get Pedro back

    Kinski
    Calafori Munoz Muharemovic
    Palmer Saka MGW Rogers
    Haaland Delap Barry

    Dubravka Gross Konsa Davies

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