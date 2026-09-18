FPL Gameweek 5 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

The 14 remaining pre-match Premier League press conferences take place on Friday – and this is the place to come to get all the major Gameweek 5 team news.

Mikel Arteta, Enzo Maresca, Andoni Iraola and Michael Carrick are among the managers facing the media.

We’ll bring you the key quotes from all of these head coaches in the article below.

These pressers follow on from the six we had on Thursday.

FRIDAY’S KEY GAMEWEEK 5 TEAM NEWS UPDATES

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Friday's FPL Press Conferences! 🚨 ⭕️ 9am – Arteta

🍒 9am – Rose

🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

⬜️ 10am – Arbeloa

🐓 12pm – De Zerbi

🦅 1pm – Sage

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

🚜 1.30pm – O'Neil

⚪️ 1.30pm – Farke

🔴 1.30pm – Iraola

👹 1.30pm – Carrick

🐈‍⬛ 1.30pm – Le Bris

🟣 2pm – Emery

🔵 3.30pm -… pic.twitter.com/7olzIymlfy — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) September 18, 2026

*Bournemouth’s Marco Rose was due at 9am but we’ve not seen anything from him yet

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta gave the impression that Ben White is fit, despite the defender appearing to suffer a groin issue in the win over Sunderland last weekend.

“They are all good, we have another training session this afternoon, so we are really positive about everybody.” – Mikel Arteta when asked if Ben White was fit

However, later in the morning, Thomas Tuchel said that White was unavailable for a call-up to the England squad.

Meanwhile, Arteta seemed to give the green light regarding Piero Hincapie, Cristhian Mosquera (muscle) and Jurrien Timber, who all missed the midweek win over Ipswich Town. Arteta had previously said that Timber’s omission was merely game-time management.

“Yeah, we have another session, they are all willing to be part of it, and we have another session to try to make sure that they are fit.” – Mikel Arteta, when asked if Messrs Hincapie, Mosquera and Timber were included in his original “all good” comment

William Saliba (back) remains out.

There wasn’t a great deal of note in the rest of the presser. Arteta gave praise to Ezri Konsa, while he also discussed Eberechi Eze on the left wing.

“I heard some great things about Ezri before he joined and when you have him daily you just realise the magnitude of the player that we signed, not only the player but the person, the way he presents himself, the way he’s able to connect with people immediately. We talk about Big Gabi, when you see those two in the corridors talking the way they interact with each other, it seems like they’ve been here for a long, long, long time together, which is great because that’s a partnership that in my opinion is extremely important on the field and then his attributes, the quality that he delivers to the team is something that really makes us better.” – Mikel Arteta on Ezri Konsa

“He’s always played there in his career, that’s where all his biggest moments in his career and the highlights of his career have come and I think it’s a place that he feels very, very, very comfortable. As well he can occupy different spaces through them but that’s the space that generally he has created big moments for previous clubs as well to win matches. “In form, in the opponent, in the relationship that we have within that unit, there are a lot of factors [in deciding who starts between Eze and Christos Tzolis on the left].” – Mikel Arteta on Eberechi Eze on the left wing

LIVERPOOL

The Reds have no fresh concerns for the weekend.

That leaves only Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee) and Federico Chiesa (muscle) on the sidelines, then.

Joe Gomez (muscle) came through his first post-injury run-out, 45 minutes in the cup in midweek, unscathed.

“Everyone is ready to go. We are in the same place we were, the three long-term injuries plus Federico. The others, nothing. Okay, we still need to train tomorrow and travel, but everyone is fine.” – Andoni Iraola

MANCHESTER UNITED

Michael Carrick says there’s a “chance” Luke Shaw (unspecified) and Carlos Baleba (ankle) could feature against Fulham on Sunday.

“There is kind of a chance on both of them, really. Not totally 100 per cent yet but there’s half a chance. “It is really short term [with Luke], to be honest, but it’s just working towards the game. So, we’ll see how he is come the weekend.” – Michael Carrick

Amad Diallo (unspecified), Manuel Ugarte (knee), Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Tom Heaton (hamstring) are still out.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Pedro Porro (muscle) and Sandro Tonali (knock) return after missing out on the midweek EFL Cup action.

Mykhailo Mudryk (ankle), Xavi Simons (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) remain sidelined, however.

Destiny Udogie (muscle) made his return on Wednesday night in the cup.

More to follow

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

New boy Femi Azeez (hamstring) hasn’t recovered, so his Brighton debut will have to wait till after the September internationals.

“I think that the best thing for Femi is that he uses this [international break] to get back on his highest physical level and then get used to our style of play. Then, we will try to work with him individually and hopefully integrate him back into the team, then definitely after the international break, he will be on a top level and we can use him in games.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Femi Azeez

Mats Wieffer (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (unspecified), Yankuba Minteh (leg), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring), Stefanos Tzimas (knee) and Zadok Yohanna (unspecified) remain out, too.

Jaouen Hadjam is “able to play” after taking a knock in midweek, while Luka Vuskovic is also fine after suffering merely from cramp in the 3-2 win over Manchester United.

“He’s young, he will recover fast. He definitely will be an option for tomorrow.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Luka Vuskovic

Lewis Dunk was merely rested for that cup tie at Old Trafford and is also available.

Georginio Rutter made his comeback from injury as a substitute in the Carabao Cup third round.

LEEDS UNITED

Harry Wilson (quad) has joined Joe Rodon (hamstring) and forgotten man Mateo Joseph (knee) on the sidelines for this weekend’s game.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Dean Henderson (ankle), Chadi Riad (knee) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (hamstring) remain out for the Eagles.

Axel Disasi starts a three-game ban, too.

Ismaïla Sarr (groin) retuned to the Palace squad in midweek as a substitute. Pierre Sage said he’s “maybe” ready to start but not to last 90 minutes.

SUNDERLAND

Reinildo serves a one-match ban after his dismissal for two bookable offences in Gameweek 4.

“We’ll see. We have different options. It’s one of these options.” – Regis Le Bris on if Dayann Methalie comes in for Reinildo this weekend

Romaine Mundle (knee) and Habib Diarra (hamstring) remain out.

We’ve not heard anything new yet on Omar Alderete, who appered to limp off on Wednesday.

EVERTON

David Moyes expects Harrison Armstrong to be available after the midfielder missed the midweek cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers with a minor issue.

Merlin Rohl remains sidelined with an unspecified injury, however.

Christian Nørgaard (groin) also remains out until after the September break.

FULHAM

Kenny Tete (head) will miss out as he observes the concussion protocol.

Tom Cairney (knee) is also still on the sidelines.

Ryan Sessegnon (groin) could return, however, and will be assessed in training today.

IPSWICH TOWN

Jack Taylor (knee) is the Tractor Boys’ only confirmed absentee this weekend.

Emersonn is fine after coming off with a tight quad last Saturday.