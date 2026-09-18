Tattico Fantasy Serie A Gameweek 5: Expert team reveals

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Gameweek 5 of Tattico Fantasy Serie A is here, with managers facing another round of decisions ahead of the deadline.

Our expert managers reveal their latest teams and talk through their plans, including transfers, chip decisions and captaincy.

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This could be a very interesting week. Most of the stronger sides either have excellent fixtures, like Milan, Como and Lazio, or difficult ones, with Inter and Roma facing each other.

I’m not forced into making a transfer, but I’ve decided to jump on the Davide Frattesi bandwagon. His short-term fixtures look excellent, so Tommaso Baldanzi will make way. Genoa haven’t convinced me enough to keep him.

bandwagon. His short-term fixtures look excellent, so will make way. Genoa haven’t convinced me enough to keep him. I’m happier holding El Bilal Touré as a set-and-forget budget option. He looks secure for minutes in Parma’s attack.

as a set-and-forget budget option. He looks secure for minutes in Parma’s attack. Nico Paz gets the captaincy for now. However, I could easily switch the armband to Frattesi before the deadline.

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Gameweek 4 saw me move into the top 150. I have a few issues to address this week, so transfers will be needed. Luckily, I have three available. In goal, I’m choosing between Christos Mandas away to Venezia and Edoardo Corvi at home to Genoa . Parma are the weaker side, but I’m currently starting Corvi. The home fixture appeals, while Genoa’s attack has been inconsistent.

away to Venezia and at home to . Parma are the weaker side, but I’m currently starting Corvi. The home fixture appeals, while Genoa’s attack has been inconsistent. My defence needs some work this week. Federico Dimarco should return to the starting XI, while Gleison Bremer looks fine. My other defenders either have difficult fixtures or carry minutes concerns. I’m hoping Kaiki Bruno gets another start after impressing last time out. Jhon Lucumí is another option, although I’m not confident about his minutes either. With money in the bank, I can afford any defender. I’m currently looking towards Milan, with Strahinja Pavlović probably my preferred option due to his security and goal threat. Hassane Kamara and Jacobo Ramón are also under consideration.

should return to the starting XI, while looks fine. My other defenders either have difficult fixtures or carry minutes concerns. I’m hoping gets another start after impressing last time out. is another option, although I’m not confident about his minutes either. With money in the bank, I can afford any defender. I’m currently looking towards Milan, with probably my preferred option due to his security and goal threat. and are also under consideration. In midfield, Nico Paz and Mattia Zaccagni both look great. Hakan Çalhanoğlu is injured, while El Bilal Touré and Arthur Atta are doubts to start. I’m planning to sell Çalhanoğlu and probably start Touré while benching Atta. Davide Frattesi and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp are my preferred replacements after their strong starts. I’m also considering Nikola Vlašić despite his and Torino’s poor form. He plays 90 minutes, takes penalties and has some decent fixtures coming up.

and both look great. is injured, while and are doubts to start. I’m planning to sell Çalhanoğlu and probably start Touré while benching Atta. and are my preferred replacements after their strong starts. I’m also considering despite his and Torino’s poor form. He plays 90 minutes, takes penalties and has some decent fixtures coming up. Up front, Lautaro Martínez and Donyell Malen face each other, but I’m happy to start both. Moise Kean is currently on my bench but could come into the XI if I become more confident about his minutes. To summarise, I’m likely to sell Çalhanoğlu and Radu Drăgușin. Pavlović and Frattesi are currently the most likely replacements. That would leave me in a 4-4-2, with Paz taking the captaincy. Good luck, everyone!

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My habit of benching points continued last week, with Franco Mastantuono costing me 18 points. Jean Butez is no longer safe from rotation, while Filip Stanković isn’t an ideal backup.

costing me 18 points. is no longer safe from rotation, while isn’t an ideal backup. I also have an injury to deal with in Artem Dovbyk . My plan is to get through this week before playing my Tactical Overhaul chip after the international break. That will allow me to completely reset the squad.

. My plan is to get through this week before playing my Tactical Overhaul chip after the international break. That will allow me to completely reset the squad. Butez remains my starting goalkeeper for now, but I’ll look elsewhere after the break. Stanković continues as my backup. I’m playing three at the back this week. Amir Rrahmani , Gleison Bremer and Gianluca Mancini all start. Radu Drăgușin and Federico Dimarco drop to the bench.

, and all start. and drop to the bench. Nico Paz keeps his place in midfield and also takes the captaincy. Andy Diouf registered another assist last week, so he retains his spot. Mastantuono returns to my starting XI after his 18-point haul from my bench. Alphadjo Cissè and Davide Frattesi complete the midfield.

keeps his place in midfield and also takes the captaincy. registered another assist last week, so he retains his spot. Mastantuono returns to my starting XI after his 18-point haul from my bench. and complete the midfield. There’s no change in attack. Gonçalo Ramos and Donyell Malen lead the line. Dovbyk has picked up an injury and will leave my squad after the international break. Paz gets the armband for Gameweek 5.

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