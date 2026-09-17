What to do with Joao Pedro in FPL + top 5 replacements

As the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 deadline gets nearer, we’re hearing from our team of guest contributors.

Here, FPL Meerkat reacts to Joao Pedro’s (£7.8m) injury – and Xabi Alonso’s clear-as-mud update – by looking at some potential replacements, as well as offering some advice to his owners.

Joao Pedro is the highest-owned player in the game at 74.0% ownership. If you are reading this article and don’t own the Brazilian, you are in a small minority!

However, the past 24 hours have put the cat amongst the Fantasy pigeons, as Pedro pulled out of Brazil’s international squad on Thursday, amid suggestions of a knee injury.

LATEST INJURY UPDATE

Needless to say, an international withdrawal before Gameweek 5 surely renders him a doubt for Friday’s clash with Brentford.

Xabi Alonso was little help in his lunchtime presser:

“In terms of injuries, and in terms of the squad, we are having the last training session tomorrow, so no one is ruled out for us for Friday. So, I prefer to be cautious and we will wait till tomorrow to take the final decision on every player.” – Xabi Alonso on the Chelsea team news

“No.” – Xabi Alonso, when asked if he could confirm what Joao Pedro’s injury is

“It’s a possibility.” – Xabi Alonso on whether Joao Pedro could play on Friday but still miss out on international duty with Brazil

While Alonso played a straight bat, reports from ESPN later in the day suggest Pedro has “an edema in the knee” – and will require a convenient-sounding three and a half weeks (which takes us up to the end of the international break) of rest.

🚨 João Pedro has edema in his knee, caused by a sprain of the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments. He will be out for 3.5 weeks. (@ESPNBrasil) https://t.co/FTpxg8iYSh — Pys (@CFCPys) September 17, 2026

WHAT TO DO WITH PEDRO?

If the estimated timeline from ESPN is true, Pedro ought to be back for Gameweek 6. So, then, that’s just a one-Gameweek absence in FPL terms.

He’ll return for this run of matches:

So, a favourable run of games, with little-to-no threat of rotation due to Chelsea’s lack of European involvement, playing in arguably the league’s most potent attack. A lack of penalties is perhaps the only stick to beat him with, but that didn’t stop him plundering 15 goals (and nine assists) from just 31 starts in 2025/26.

And need we remind you of his exploits so far this season:

IF YOU’RE USING FREE TRANSFERS…

If you can bench Pedro for one Gameweek and have a reasonable substitute to field, then there are plenty of reasons to do that.

Someone like John Egan (£4.1m) or Bobby Thomas (£4.0m), for example, could easily bank defensive contributions in Gameweek 5.

Brighton assets are not too appealing this week but Maxim De Cuyper (£4.9m), for instance, is the league’s top defender for xG this season, so he’s not a terrible stand-in. In terms of clean sheet potential, Arsenal are more known for their defensive exploits, too; the Gunners rank a lowly ninth for non-penalty xG in 2026/27.

You may have accrued three free transfers, of course, so you have the option of selling Pedro for one week and buying him back in Gameweek 6. That does mean booking in another free transfer, however, and the international break might kick up further fitness problems in your squad.

IF YOU’RE ON A GAMEWEEK 5 WILDCARD…

If you’re on a Wildcard, you could, of course, go without Pedro for one Gameweek and plan to buy him in Gameweek 6.

But, again, who knows what other injuries will crop up over the break, so parking him on the bench for one Gameweek is maybe the play:

Above: A possible Gameweek 5 Wildcard team

IF YOU’RE ON A FREE HIT OR ARE WILDCARDING IN GAMEWEEK 6…

Should either of these things apply, then selling Pedro is more palatable.

There’s not that much transfer value to be lost – you’ll probably be selling him for something like £7.6m, and he’ll likely cost little more than that come mid-October – and Gameweek 6 Wildcarders can snap him back up after Friday’s deadline.

Gameweek 5 Free Hitters will get him back in 24 hours anyway!

TOP REPLACEMENTS

So, if you are on a Free Hit, are Wildcarding in Gameweek 6 or are willing to burn a free transfer, here are my top five replacements…

5) Yoane Wissa (£6.2m) – Newcastle United

A choice based more on fixtures than form, Wissa had a great performance in Gameweek 2 against Tottenham Hotspur but hasn’t been firing since.

His role in Newcastle’s team is also to be scrutinised, after Newcastle’s big-money signing Mathias Fernandez-Pardo (£6.0m) started up top in Gameweek 4. Wissa played in the #10 position.

Even before that, Joe Willock (£5.0m) had arguably been the Magpies’ most advanced player, with Wissa drifting deep.

Still, Wissa should see consistent game-time in this injury-hit Newcastle team. He averages 88 minutes per start this term, and there’s a decent chance of him being on penalties after the exits of Messrs Gordon, Guimaraes and Woltemade.

He plays both Hull City and Coventry City in the next two Gameweeks, with the ropey defences of Crystal Palace and Fulham to come not long after that. You could argue, indeed, that all six upcoming fixtures are easier than the four the Magpies have just had.

Wissa could make for a nice short-term replacement, then.

4) Kai Havertz (£7.6m) – Arsenal

A pick that hasn’t been as considered as he should be, Havertz has started all four of Arsenal’s Premier League games this term. He has clearly cemented himself as the first-choice striker for Mikel Arteta.

The German striker has registered two goals thus far in the league and looks involved with most of Arsenal’s attacks.

Admittedly, his underlying data isn’t great, with 1.23 expected goal involvement (xGI) being the lowest of the five forwards in this piece.

But, as a one-week punt, Havertz has scored in each of his last four starts against Brighton, who surprisingly have the league’s second-worst expected goals conceded (xGC) figure in the last three Gameweeks.

If you’re not already tripled up on the champions, Havertz is a nice price point to move to from Joao Pedro, and someone who doesn’t alter your team structure.

3) Thierno Barry (£5.6m) – Everton

A nailed-on striker for a mid-table team, for just £5.6m, and playing two promoted teams in the next two weeks – and someone who may be on penalties.

Barry has the second-highest xG of all strikers in the league, only behind a certain Norwegian.

Five big chances and 13 shots in the box are again tallies only beaten by Erling Haaland (£15.5m).

The data shows that he is consistently being flooded with chances to score, even though he only has one goal to his name so far.

He’s not the most ruthless finisher, admittedly, but we’re not expecting a 20-goal-a-season striker for £5.6m.

You may need to have bench cover for Arsenal (a) in Gameweek 8, but before that, Chelsea are no formidable foes defensively, as we’ve seen this season.

2) Gonzalo Garcia (£6.0m) – Fulham

A choice that I believe is soon to flourish in an attack-minded Alvaro Arbeloa side that is growing in confidence.

Garcia is clearly the first-choice striker for Fulham and has impressed previously in spells at Real Madrid.

He is averaging 0.4 xG per game so far, and this Gameweek is an ideal time to jump on before everyone else does.

Not only does he face the three newly promoted teams from Gameweeks 6-8, but there is also a beleaguered, clean-sheet-less Manchester United to come before then.

Again, there is also a chance that Garcia could be on spot-kicks.

1) Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) – Leeds United

Already with three (yes, three!) goals to his name, Calvert-Lewin seems to be on a mission to challenge the consensus that he is a poor finisher.

The Englishman has become the talisman for a Leeds side who look very tough to stop right now.

Again, there are no European distractions to worry about, either.

Being the designated penalty taker boosts Calvert-Lewin’s appeal even further.

His Gameweek 5 fixture looks to be an amazing one, at home to Crystal Palace. The Eagles are the league’s leakiest defence for goals conceded.

The fixtures beyond that aren’t the best, so he’s probably more of a top pick for Gameweek 5 Free Hitters or dead-enders.

Still, someone like a Fulham or Everton attacker, if you have them, could cover Calvert-Lewin’s trickier match in Gameweek 6 before he returns to starting contention for your FPL team.