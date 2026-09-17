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What to do with Joao Pedro in FPL + top 5 replacements

17 September 2026 352 comments
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As the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 deadline gets nearer, we’re hearing from our team of guest contributors.

Here, FPL Meerkat reacts to Joao Pedro’s (£7.8m) injury – and Xabi Alonso’s clear-as-mud update – by looking at some potential replacements, as well as offering some advice to his owners.

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Joao Pedro is the highest-owned player in the game at 74.0% ownership. If you are reading this article and don’t own the Brazilian, you are in a small minority!

However, the past 24 hours have put the cat amongst the Fantasy pigeons, as Pedro pulled out of Brazil’s international squad on Thursday, amid suggestions of a knee injury.

LATEST INJURY UPDATE

Alonso's first Chelsea presser: Palestra, back five, Jackson + more

Needless to say, an international withdrawal before Gameweek 5 surely renders him a doubt for Friday’s clash with Brentford.

Xabi Alonso was little help in his lunchtime presser:

“In terms of injuries, and in terms of the squad, we are having the last training session tomorrow, so no one is ruled out for us for Friday. So, I prefer to be cautious and we will wait till tomorrow to take the final decision on every player.” – Xabi Alonso on the Chelsea team news

“No.” – Xabi Alonso, when asked if he could confirm what Joao Pedro’s injury is

“It’s a possibility.” – Xabi Alonso on whether Joao Pedro could play on Friday but still miss out on international duty with Brazil

While Alonso played a straight bat, reports from ESPN later in the day suggest Pedro has “an edema in the knee” – and will require a convenient-sounding three and a half weeks (which takes us up to the end of the international break) of rest.

WHAT TO DO WITH PEDRO?

If the estimated timeline from ESPN is true, Pedro ought to be back for Gameweek 6. So, then, that’s just a one-Gameweek absence in FPL terms.

He’ll return for this run of matches:

So, a favourable run of games, with little-to-no threat of rotation due to Chelsea’s lack of European involvement, playing in arguably the league’s most potent attack. A lack of penalties is perhaps the only stick to beat him with, but that didn’t stop him plundering 15 goals (and nine assists) from just 31 starts in 2025/26.

And need we remind you of his exploits so far this season:

IF YOU’RE USING FREE TRANSFERS…

If you can bench Pedro for one Gameweek and have a reasonable substitute to field, then there are plenty of reasons to do that.

Someone like John Egan (£4.1m) or Bobby Thomas (£4.0m), for example, could easily bank defensive contributions in Gameweek 5.

Brighton assets are not too appealing this week but Maxim De Cuyper (£4.9m), for instance, is the league’s top defender for xG this season, so he’s not a terrible stand-in. In terms of clean sheet potential, Arsenal are more known for their defensive exploits, too; the Gunners rank a lowly ninth for non-penalty xG in 2026/27.

You may have accrued three free transfers, of course, so you have the option of selling Pedro for one week and buying him back in Gameweek 6. That does mean booking in another free transfer, however, and the international break might kick up further fitness problems in your squad.

IF YOU’RE ON A GAMEWEEK 5 WILDCARD…

If you’re on a Wildcard, you could, of course, go without Pedro for one Gameweek and plan to buy him in Gameweek 6.

But, again, who knows what other injuries will crop up over the break, so parking him on the bench for one Gameweek is maybe the play:

FPL Gameweek 5 Wildcard best team, pros/cons + Pedro inclusion

Above: A possible Gameweek 5 Wildcard team

IF YOU’RE ON A FREE HIT OR ARE WILDCARDING IN GAMEWEEK 6…

Should either of these things apply, then selling Pedro is more palatable.

There’s not that much transfer value to be lost – you’ll probably be selling him for something like £7.6m, and he’ll likely cost little more than that come mid-October – and Gameweek 6 Wildcarders can snap him back up after Friday’s deadline.

Gameweek 5 Free Hitters will get him back in 24 hours anyway!

TOP REPLACEMENTS

So, if you are on a Free Hit, are Wildcarding in Gameweek 6 or are willing to burn a free transfer, here are my top five replacements…

5) Yoane Wissa (£6.2m) – Newcastle United

replacements Pedro

A choice based more on fixtures than form, Wissa had a great performance in Gameweek 2 against Tottenham Hotspur but hasn’t been firing since.

His role in Newcastle’s team is also to be scrutinised, after Newcastle’s big-money signing Mathias Fernandez-Pardo (£6.0m) started up top in Gameweek 4. Wissa played in the #10 position.

Even before that, Joe Willock (£5.0m) had arguably been the Magpies’ most advanced player, with Wissa drifting deep.

Still, Wissa should see consistent game-time in this injury-hit Newcastle team. He averages 88 minutes per start this term, and there’s a decent chance of him being on penalties after the exits of Messrs Gordon, Guimaraes and Woltemade.

He plays both Hull City and Coventry City in the next two Gameweeks, with the ropey defences of Crystal Palace and Fulham to come not long after that. You could argue, indeed, that all six upcoming fixtures are easier than the four the Magpies have just had.

Wissa could make for a nice short-term replacement, then.

4) Kai Havertz (£7.6m) – Arsenal

replacements Pedro

A pick that hasn’t been as considered as he should be, Havertz has started all four of Arsenal’s Premier League games this term. He has clearly cemented himself as the first-choice striker for Mikel Arteta.

The German striker has registered two goals thus far in the league and looks involved with most of Arsenal’s attacks.

Admittedly, his underlying data isn’t great, with 1.23 expected goal involvement (xGI) being the lowest of the five forwards in this piece.

But, as a one-week punt, Havertz has scored in each of his last four starts against Brighton, who surprisingly have the league’s second-worst expected goals conceded (xGC) figure in the last three Gameweeks.

If you’re not already tripled up on the champions, Havertz is a nice price point to move to from Joao Pedro, and someone who doesn’t alter your team structure.

3) Thierno Barry (£5.6m) – Everton

replacements Pedro

A nailed-on striker for a mid-table team, for just £5.6m, and playing two promoted teams in the next two weeks – and someone who may be on penalties.

Barry has the second-highest xG of all strikers in the league, only behind a certain Norwegian.

Five big chances and 13 shots in the box are again tallies only beaten by Erling Haaland (£15.5m).

The data shows that he is consistently being flooded with chances to score, even though he only has one goal to his name so far.

He’s not the most ruthless finisher, admittedly, but we’re not expecting a 20-goal-a-season striker for £5.6m.

You may need to have bench cover for Arsenal (a) in Gameweek 8, but before that, Chelsea are no formidable foes defensively, as we’ve seen this season.

2) Gonzalo Garcia (£6.0m) – Fulham

A choice that I believe is soon to flourish in an attack-minded Alvaro Arbeloa side that is growing in confidence.

Garcia is clearly the first-choice striker for Fulham and has impressed previously in spells at Real Madrid.

He is averaging 0.4 xG per game so far, and this Gameweek is an ideal time to jump on before everyone else does.

Not only does he face the three newly promoted teams from Gameweeks 6-8, but there is also a beleaguered, clean-sheet-less Manchester United to come before then.

Again, there is also a chance that Garcia could be on spot-kicks.

1) Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) – Leeds United

Already with three (yes, three!) goals to his name, Calvert-Lewin seems to be on a mission to challenge the consensus that he is a poor finisher.

The Englishman has become the talisman for a Leeds side who look very tough to stop right now.

Again, there are no European distractions to worry about, either.

Being the designated penalty taker boosts Calvert-Lewin’s appeal even further.

His Gameweek 5 fixture looks to be an amazing one, at home to Crystal Palace. The Eagles are the league’s leakiest defence for goals conceded.

The fixtures beyond that aren’t the best, so he’s probably more of a top pick for Gameweek 5 Free Hitters or dead-enders.

Still, someone like a Fulham or Everton attacker, if you have them, could cover Calvert-Lewin’s trickier match in Gameweek 6 before he returns to starting contention for your FPL team.

352 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BR510
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Konsa Hall De Cuyper
    Bruno Palmer Odegaard Sangare
    Haaland Wissa
    Lecomte Egan Pedro Yalcouye

    1. Bruno Yalcouye to MGW and any other mid
    2. De Cuyper to Muharemovic
    3. Other?
    4. Roll

    2FT 0.4 ITB

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      4

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  2. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Easy roll here? 1ft & 0itb

    Kinsky
    Cala VvD Konsa
    Szoboszlai Bruno Palmer Gross Sangare
    Haaland DCL

    Dubs Vuskovic Thomas Walle Egeli

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    1. jbenny1107
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Szoboszlai has to go.

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  3. jbenny1107
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Have White and Timber for FPL draft. Would you dump White for Munoz for NF?

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Yes

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  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Think I may FH this week, very first draft:

    Pickford
    Gvardiol Munoz Williams
    Saka Palmer MGW Cherki Barnes
    Haaland Barry
    4.0 Davis Giles 4.5

    Thoughts?

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    1. Camzy
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I'd only FH if your team for the week after is great.

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      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Yeah, I feel pretty decent about my 6 team:

        Verbruggen (sun)
        Cala + Konsa (lee) Maguire (TOT)
        Palmer + Rogers (BOU), Mbeumo (TOT), Gomez (sun)
        Haaland (liv), Barry (hul), JPedro (BOU)*

        Davis (FUL) can be off bench for JP if he is still out

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  5. Camzy
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Am I insane for selling Pedro on WC?

    Seriously considering it. Needed 1.1m to get my ideal team. And Pedro > DCL is that money.

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    1. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I don't think it's insane. I'm likely doing the same. See below.

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    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I'd defo consider on WC
      He'll price drop
      Feels a good chance he'll miss GW6 if he's touch and go since they haven't got much backup depth if he gets re-injured
      GW7 is probably the one game that then feels toughest EVE (A)
      And then I'd probably want back by GW8 as run for the next 6 feels pretty good to me

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      1. DeSelby
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Yeah, even if Pedro is only "injured" for this week he might not be ready to start when the league starts up again. And you can always get him back at some point.

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    3. Zilla
      • 8 Years
      just now

      No, on WC and sold him, it just makes sense. Just have a plan to get him back when needed.

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  6. DeSelby
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    I think I'll drop Pedro from my WC just for kicks and to do something different.

    Leno Kinsky
    Calafiori, Konsa, Munoz, Davis, any 4.5-5.0
    Saka, Palmer, MGW, Rogers, Slater
    Barry, DCL, Haaland

    Do I want Saka on my WC?

    If not Saka then who? (considering Odegaard or Schade)
    The extra money would just be to upgrade the defence and I don't know I want to upgrade it. I've ruled out having Raya and a 4.0 keeper because my ML rival has Raya (and Califiori and Konsa) and I want to do something different.
    Then again, having Saka always makes me nervous. The way he always limps around, one of these times he's really going to be hurt.

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    1. Camzy
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Looks pretty decent.

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      1. DeSelby
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        I showed you mine. You show me yours! It's only fair.

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  7. Camzy
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    WC draft. Can't decide on the forward.

    Kinsky 4.0
    Calafiori Konsa Munoz Muharemovic Thomas
    Saka Palmer Gibbs-White Mbeumo Gross
    Haaland Wissa 4.5

    I'm thinking it's probably Wissa or DCL for longer term outlook.

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    1. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks good. I passed on Gross from the start worrying about Europe and his age and now figure I missed the boat on him. He'll probably continue to destroy me.

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  8. FantasyClub
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Who goes first on bench to replace JPedro if ruled out?
    A) Isak
    B) Calafiori

    Currently benching both my Arsenal assets ( Cala & Konsa)

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    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      You must have some squad depth to be benching either of those!

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      1. FantasyClub
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        No Haaland

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        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Aha. I think if you have Isak you probably play him. Not sure on this game, but 2 extra days rest surely helps a bit.

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