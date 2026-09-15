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FPL Gameweek 5 Wildcard best team + pros/cons of using

15 September 2026 81 comments
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As the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 deadline approaches, plenty of managers will be considering whether now is the right time to activate their Wildcard.

Indeed, 18% of responders in our weekly chip poll are playing their Wildcard this week.

Fixture swings for Newcastle United, Fulham and Everton create some fresh opportunities, while several popular Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion picks could come under scrutiny.

So, is Gameweek 5 the right time to rebuild? We assess the pros and cons before putting together our latest Wildcard draft.

PROS

Aside from the usual benefits, such as building team value and removing underperforming picks, there are several reasons why Gameweek 5 could provide a good Wildcard window.

GOOD FIXTURES FOR NEWCASTLE, FULHAM + EVERTON

Newcastle head into Gameweek 5 after a heavy defeat, but fixtures can often breed form.

The Magpies now face two promoted sides in their next two matches, immediately bringing the likes of Lewis Hall (£5.2m), Malick Thiaw (£5.0m), Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.2m) into the conversation.

Fulham, meanwhile, face all three promoted sides across their next four Gameweeks, as well as a unconvicing Manchester United backline.

Bernd Leno (£4.5m) could provide a route into the defence between the sticks, while Josh King (£5.5m) has impressed in the number 10 role. Gonzalo Garcia (£6.0m) could provide another option while spearheading the attack.

As for Everton, James Tarkowski (£6.1m) continues to justify his premium price tag season after season.

Further forward, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.5m) has emerged as one of the Toffees’ standout attacking options. Thierno Barry (£5.6m) continues to lead the line and provides another rotation-risk-free route into their favourable fixtures.

All three newly promoted sides are to come in the next six Gameweeks.

REASSESS THE ARSENAL TRIPLE-UP

FPL Gameweek 5 Wildcard

We may not yet know the optimum Arsenal triple-up, but owning three players from arguably the best side in the league remains hugely appealing.

The Wildcard provides an opportunity to reassess exactly where those spots should go.

David Raya (£6.0m), Ezri Konsa (£4.5m) and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) offer different routes into the defence, while Martin Odegaard (£6.7m) and Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) provide attacking options.

Rather than simply sticking with the Arsenal trio you started the season with, a Wildcard allows you to redistribute those valuable spots.

FIX THE MAN CITY PROBLEMS

FPL notes: Haaland's 90 mins, Foden subbed again + time for Guehi

Manchester City’s excellent Gameweek 3 fixture persuaded plenty of managers to load up on their assets.

Some of those picks have quickly developed into problems.

Phil Foden (£7.0m) is suspended for the upcoming round, Rayan Cherki (£7.8m) has had his minutes managed and Nico O’Reilly (£6.4m) may also leave owners questioning whether they want to retain multiple City players.

Wildcarding provides a clean escape route.

Managers can still retain the City assets they trust – like Erling Haaland (£15.5m) – while redistributing money tied up in the more questionable picks.

CHELSEA ATTACKING TRIPLE-UP TOO MUCH?

FPL notes: 264

Chelsea’s excellent start and recent fixtures encouraged plenty of managers to invest heavily in their attack.

Owning Joao Pedro (£7.8m), Cole Palmer (£9.7m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) together may now feel excessive, however.

Pedro’s form makes him extremely difficult to overlook, which could turn the decision into Palmer versus Rogers.

A Wildcard provides the opportunity to reduce the triple-up and spread those funds across teams with stronger immediate fixtures.

You’d still fancy goals across these fixtures, and a double-up shows plenty of faith in that, but is three attackers excessive?

MOVE AWAY FROM (SOME) BRENTFORD, LIVERPOOL AND BRIGHTON ASSETS

Brentford have impressed during the opening weeks, but their medium-term schedule now becomes more challenging – especially so for their defenders:

Managers who invested heavily in the Bees can use the Wildcard to cash in and move towards teams with greater potential over the coming Gameweeks.

That becomes particularly useful for squads carrying several Brentford players rather than just one easy-to-bench asset.

Similarly, Liverpool and Brighton sit towards the bottom of our Fixture Ticker over the next six Gameweeks:

Brighton’s immediate meeting with Arsenal looks particularly difficult, while Liverpool’s schedule also reduces the appeal of loading up on their players.

Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m), in particular, could come under scrutiny for managers looking to free up a midfield position. Even Maxim De Cuyper (£4.8m) may have peaked. It’s Arsenal this week, then Kaoru Mitoma (£5.9m) may return after the international break.

The Wildcard offers an easy route away from both teams without requiring several individual transfers.

TARGET FOREST FOR COVENTRY + NICE BRIGHTON ROTATION

Keeping one Brighton player, say Pascal Gross (£5.6m), may still be a goer.

Nottingham Forest don’t necessarily boast the best long-term schedule, but their immediate match is difficult to ignore – and their fixtures rotate fairly nicely with those of the Seagulls:

Daniel Munoz (£5.4m) and Neco Williams (£5.0m) come into consideration, combining clean-sheet potential with attacking threat. Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.9m) offers penalties and creativity further forward.

CONS

There are, however, good reasons to resist hitting the Wildcard button.

ARE NEWCASTLE AND FULHAM ACTUALLY GOOD ENOUGH?

FPL notes: Iraola on Szoboszlai pen + Wissa back to his best 1

Fixtures may bring form, but they don’t guarantee it.

Newcastle arrive at this favourable run after a poor result and haven’t completely convinced. Loading up on their players because two promoted sides await could therefore backfire.

Fulham present a similar dilemma. Their schedule looks excellent, but their performances haven’t necessarily done enough to demand heavy investment.

A Wildcard should ideally build a squad for several Gameweeks rather than simply chase attractive colours on the Fixture Ticker.

CONSIDER THE GAMEWEEK 5 FREE HIT

FPL Gameweek 5 early Scout Picks: Forest triple-up

Gameweek 5 sees Arsenal away at Premier League top scorers Brighton. Chelsea, meanwhile, are away at a Brentford side that lost only three home games in 2025/26.

If you’d like to hold players from Brighton, Arsenal and Chelsea longer term, but want to tap into more favourable fixtures this weekend, there’s always the Gameweek 5 Free Hit to consider.

Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, Everton and Newcastle United are clubs you might not want to go big on longer term. All of them, however, have favourable home fixtures in Gameweek 5.

Manchester United, too, have Fulham (porous until last Saturday!), before some trickier tests from Gameweeks 6-12. One last dance with Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m)?

WHY NOT WAIT UNTIL THE INTERNATIONAL BREAK?

World Cup Fantasy: Kane haul saves England, two Gordon assists

Perhaps the strongest argument against a Gameweek 5 Wildcard is what comes immediately afterwards.

A three-week international break separates Gameweeks 5 and 6.

That creates plenty of time for injuries, fitness issues and other problems to emerge. Players will also return from international duty with differing workloads.

Waiting one more Gameweek would give managers considerably more information before committing to a squad designed for the medium and long term.

There is an alternative, of course. Managers who Wildcard now can carry free transfers into Gameweek 6 and use them to address any problems that emerge during the break.

But activating now still carries the risk that we’re rebuilding our squads one week too early.

GAMEWEEK 5: WILDCARD DRAFT

Our Arsenal triple-up consists of David Raya, Ezri Konsa and Bukayo Saka, giving us a good balance between defence and attack. Saka has already scored three goals this season, while his penalty-taking duties – especially with Viktor Gyokeres peripheral – add to his appeal.

Tarik Muharemović (£5.0m) – yet to blank – also makes the cut, alongside Malick Thiaw for some Newcastle coverage. Our budget does stretch to Lewis Hall. James Tarkowski is an easy inclusion thanks to his consistency and upcoming fixtures, while John Egan (£4.1m) is our budget pick of choice after showing excellent DefCon reliability.

In midfield, great short-term fixtures and no European football give Morgan Gibbs-White an edge. We’ve opted for Morgan Rogers over Cole Palmer, with the underlying data looking very positive so far and the significant savings helping elsewhere.

An Everton attacking double-up of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Thierno Barry could also work wonders, with two promoted sides up next. They’re both playable in five of the next six Gameweeks; bear in mind that Chelsea haven’t kept a Premier League clean sheet since January! All three Toffees would be benched in Gameweek 8, away at Arsenal.

Josh King has impressed and provides a cheap route into the Fulham attack ahead of their kind schedule, although you could equally just ‘set and forget’ Pascal Gross as the budget midfield option.

Up front, Joao Pedro completes our Chelsea attacking double-up. He has comfortably produced the best FPL output of their main attacking options so far. Erling Haaland also makes the cut and remains our premium forward of choice.

81 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Start Thiaw or Konsa?

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Tough, but assuming you already have an Arsenal defender I’d back the home fixture and go Thiaw

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Your guess is as good as mine

      I think Thiaw is more likely to get more than just CS points so maybe him? Feels like you should be starting both though. Is there an attacker you can bench?

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      1. thetommy14
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Palmer, MGW, KDH, Szobo
        JP, Haaland, Wissa

        Not happening that’s why Thiaw or Konsa

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        1. Mr Turnip 1
          • 1 Year
          47 mins ago

          I’d be tempted to bench Szobo myself…

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    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Konsa, best def and team in the league.

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  2. H Dog
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Already set on Ajer to Konsa, but now have Elanga to sort out before WC GW6

    A) Garner
    B) Scott/Tavernier
    C) MGW (Szob to Janelt -4)

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Hits the week before wc are unlikely to pay off

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        1. H Dog
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Thanks, yeah probably too risky as need return to just cover making the hit

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    2. HUMAN TRIPOD
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I'd leave Ajer to Konsa for your wildcard.

      And do Elanga to a one-week punt. I'd go Stach over Garner.

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      1. H Dog
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Even if I already have DCL? I’d likely be keeping Garner on the wildcard as well

        If I’m wildcarding I will probably end up accumulating FTs again so why the need to hold Ajer?

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    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      A

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  3. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    I don't get why FFS and CC are pushing 3 up front. The points are in def and midfield, go 2 up front.

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      This

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        54 mins ago

        There’s a Pelham Puppet called Mr Turnip. True story.

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        1. Mr Turnip 1
          • 1 Year
          47 mins ago

          That’s why I’m Mr Turnip 1

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          1. Mr Turnip 1
            • 1 Year
            46 mins ago

            Mr Turnip was taken

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    2. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      More fun way to play the game? Value at 5.5m midfielders and 5m defenders mean you can take a punt on Barry? Slater playing and doing ok means better bench fodder there than at striker?

      I get on a free hit but yeah on wildcard draft I’d be 3-5-2/4-4-2

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      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I understand for a FH. But on WC I don't get it.

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        1. H Dog
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Agree, someone said that Barry would need 15-20 goals just to get near Muharemovic’s likely output due to DEFcons (not even including occasional goals and assists!!)

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          1. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Totally, look at the points so far, they are keeping up with Haaland.

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    3. FOREST FOREVER 2
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      That was my view till yesterday. But then DCL came good. However One of my firiend in his GW 5 W is going JP, Robot and Barry. Plan to BB in GW 7. . After thar he would go 442 or 352. But usually very difficult to find a good 4.5 (or even 5) forward.

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    4. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'm just glad there's no right or wrong way to play this game

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  4. HUMAN TRIPOD
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Any thoughts on transfer? 3FT and £0m in the bank:

    Kinsky, Dubravka
    Calafiori, Konsa, De Cuyper, Muharemovic, Egan
    Saka, Palmer, Rogers, Janelt, Slater
    Haaland, Pedro, Isak

    A) Roll transfer
    B) Isak/Rogers to £4.5m/Bruno
    C) Isak/Rogers/Slater to £4.5m/Mbeumo/MGW
    D) Suggestions!

    Currently alternate between 433 and 343. Cheers!

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Roll this week and reassess over IB.

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I like C. Forwards are trash and you’re picking up two great options in MGW and Mbeumo

      The only problem would be only 1FT for intl break. Does that worry you?

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    3. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Think you’re right that the priority would be Isak, but I’d hold for the Bournemouth fixture then reassess

      Man United’s best fixture is next week, so not enough to waste 2FT to get in and out.

      MGW has good long term value, could do Isak and Janelt to MGW and someone?

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    4. HUMAN TRIPOD
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Cheers, I like C) as well but think rolling makes sense, as you've both said. Ta!

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    5. Assisting the assister
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      Would hold Rogers

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  5. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Anything worth changing in this wc team? 0.8m itb.

    kinsky
    calafiori gvardiol williams
    mgw mbeumo rogers kdh
    haaland pedro dcl

    verbruggen schade konsa davis

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      26 mins ago

      Have you still got BB?

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes, hence gone with a playing bench

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        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 min ago

          I'd be tempted to have Garner over KDH.

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          1. SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Cheers

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    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Dont like Mbeumo, Dewsbury and idea of Schade on bench.

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        23 mins ago

        Alternatives?

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        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          18 mins ago

          Oh, you have BB left. That changes things.

          I think I would have Gross and De Cuyper/Vuskovic with an intention to BB them against Palace in GW7..

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          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            8 mins ago

            What about poor Richards? You cast him off pretty quickly!

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  6. Khalico
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Team gtg? Any changes, have 2FT

    Kinsky
    Branthwaite, Konsa, Muharemovic
    MGW, Saka, Palmer, Rogers
    DCL, Haaland, JP

    Dub, Yalcouye, Egan, Vuskovic

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Gtg

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  7. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    2FT

    Mbeumo -> MGW
    Shaw -> Dedic

    (Zero left in bank)

    Sound ok?

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Your call, I’d keep Mbuemo this week and the real attraction for MGW is I think he can return any week (not just one week)

      Dedic threatened by Livramento and Newcastle’s ability to keep clean sheets. Bogle instead?

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      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Thanks - it’s just looking at NFO and NEW fixtures this week and then for the next few weeks. Seems a decent time to hop on - despite last night for NEW

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        1. H Dog
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          I agree Newcastle attack yes good time, but their defence was not good statistically even before last night

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  8. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW4 Prov Results (830 teams)

    Safety score = 62
    Top score = Aidos Plaidos with 118

    49 teams to be removed; 781 teams through to GW5.

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Entry to reopen Thursday

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    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 17 Years
      19 mins ago

      3m8787 is the code.

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Still waiting to swoop!

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  9. Assisting the assister
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Wissa >DCL or hold because of the fixtures?

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      DCL likely score more this week, over next 5 weeks I think Wissa will

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  10. H Dog
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Start Kinsky or Lammens?

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      14 mins ago

      Kinsky

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    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Kinky

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  11. kanuforpresident
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    1 FT

    A. Szob -> Schade
    B. Cherki -> MGW

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

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    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

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  12. One More Hit
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Are any ghost teams still tracking OK at the moment? I'm already 50 points behind in my MLs, mainly due to lack of Chelsea

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  13. Dokdok666
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    53 mins ago

    I just started paying again for membership after not doing so for a few(?) years.
    I just want to chime in with; whoever thought it was a good idea to abandon the scheme of "HOME" and "away" fixtures for "HOME (H)" and "AWAY(A) should be dragged outside and put out of the misery that they consider their life.

    It is seriously making me reconsider paying for membership because, it makes reading fixtures so much harder.

    That is all

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    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      28 mins ago

      I'm not a massive fan either but you can change it manually, which is what I do.

      Just go to the Fixture Ticker page, hit settings, then select text (rather than badges) for team display.

      Then in the 'away shown as' box, click 'Lowercase'.

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      1. Dokdok666
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        25 mins ago

        I mean in articles. Thanks though

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        1. avfc82
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          19 mins ago

          Ah gotcha, noted.

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        2. mad_beer ✅
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Wait! You read the articles?

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  14. Atimis
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    Tzolis to MGW, keep FT or hit WC? Else?

    Verb/Kinsky
    Gvardiol/Calafiori/Ajer/Rodon/Diop
    Palmer/Cherki/Szobo/Tzolis/Gomez
    Haaland/JPedro/DCL

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      MGW

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      1. Atimis
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

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  15. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    45 mins ago

    I have White and no other Arsenal DEF. I will WC next GW during the international break.

    With no money ITB, do I play it boring and do White to Konsa or get Williams for one week?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      Have fun with Williams

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    2. JELLYFISH
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'm doing the same and considering similar moves (but for Luke Shaw) but playing the waiting game and monitoring price rises before making my decision

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  16. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    A or B here?! Currently on A, but extremely tempted by B.

    A) Palmer and Ødegaard

    B) Saka and Morgan Gibbs-White.

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

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  17. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    White not likely to get 60 mins, right?

    Sell him for Komsa or Gvardiol?

    Considering WC in IB break.

    Only 1 ft and 0.5 in the bank

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori White Thomas
    Bruno Mbeumo Tzolis Rogers
    Haaland DCL Pedro

    Kinsky Slater Egan van Erwijk

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    1. Atimis
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I would go Gvardiol

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  18. Karan_G14
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Start?

    A) Muharemovic (CRY)
    B) Hall (HUL)

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

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  19. Koflok
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    One week punt pre WC?
    A) Foden > KDH
    B) Foden > Stach
    C) Foden Wirtz > MGW KDH (-4)
    D) Foden Wirtz > MGW Stach (-4)
    E) play van Ewjik (nfo)

    Thanks

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  20. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Gross on pace for 50 goal involvements and some people claim they havent been lucky with his hauls lol

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  21. Tsparkes10
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    To FH or not? Very tempted…

    Lammens
    DeCy Cali Muham
    Rogers Palmer Schade Mbeumo
    Havertz Haaland Pedro

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    1. bobson5
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Probably give it one more week and then you'll need to get rid of Muharemovic so wildcard and probably a couple of others so just wildcard then

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  22. DagheMunegu
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Only next GW, who score more ? I will WC GW 6.

    A Gross
    B KDH -4
    C Anderson -4
    D Enzo -4
    E Barnes -4

    Who score more ?

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    1. bobson5
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably Gross. Quite rare that anyone -4 is worth it unless they're a big hitter or captaining

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  23. bobson5
    • 15 Years
    3 mins ago

    Planning to.wildcard next week - is it worth a 1 week punt on Cherki --> MGW or just bank the transfer?

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