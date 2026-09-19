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Spurs v Aston Villa team news: Porro + Manzambi start

19 September 2026 327 comments
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Two underachieving sides without a Premier League win between them this season meet in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off in north London.

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa gets underway at 12:30 BST.

Not only have these clubs yet to taste victory in 2026/27, but they’ve also scored just one goal between them.

TEAM NEWS

Pedro Porro returns from injury today, taking the place of Archie Gray at right-back.

That’s the only change that Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi has made from the 0-0 draw with Everton last weekend.

James Maddison and Mohammed Kudus are among the substitutes for the Lilywhites.

Yohan Manzambi gets his first Premier League start for Aston Villa as Unai Emery makes two changes from the Gameweek 4 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Joao Gomes is also back from suspension to start in the engine room.

£4.5m FPL midfielder George Hemmings and Ross Barkley make way.

Matty Cash returned from injury in the EFL Cup in midweek but, like then, he’s only among the substitutes this afternoon.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Porro, van Hecke, van de Ven, Robertson, Tonali, Bentancur, Savio, Fernandes, Marmoush, Solanke.

Subs: Dubravka, Tosin, Senesi, Gallagher, Maddison, Udogie, Gray, Bergvall, Kudus.

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki, Wan-Bissaka, Mings, Lindelof, Ruggeri, Joao Gomes, Kamara, McGinn, Buendia, Manzambi, Jackson.

Subs: Wright, Cash, Harwood-Bellis, Barkley, Garnacho, Abraham, Mbaye, Bogarde, Hemmings.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 5 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

Spurs v Aston Villa team news: Porro + Manzambi start

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!

327 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Warbling Wendy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Zion is better than Martinez

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    1. Hughes Your Daddy
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Yep, never rated Martinez

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    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Except on crosses. He looks dodgy on crosses

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    3. Nico.
      • 13 Years
      3 hours ago

      Well, he kinda also costed 4x the price 😆

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  2. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Chances of Kinsky getting dropped?

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Why?

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      1. Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        3 hours ago

        Is having a horrendous game

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    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Made some good saves and couldn’t do a whole lot about 2 of the 3 goals

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    3. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Haha, I forgot that I had to start him again 😆

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  3. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Spurs are just a really nice football club.

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  4. Lingardium Leviosa.
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Not a Buendia for Spurs...

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  5. JohnnyCroat
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    The Livescore commentary noted that Spurs had also started well against Everton, and we all know how that turned out...

    Guess employing the Champ Man model for recruitment doesn't work in RL

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  6. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Shameful fans

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  7. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    They did a goal thing!!!

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Gallagher G Kudus A

      Kudus done very well there

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  8. el polako
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    They scored !!!

    OMG!!

    They scored !!!

    Europe is waiting.

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  9. Lingardium Leviosa.
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    An own goal?

    A new level of Spursy unlocked

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  10. Absolutely Muñozed
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Roberto De Spursy

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  11. Zalk
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    OG?

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  12. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Points predictions?

    A. Saka
    B. Kdh
    C. Wissa

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      2
      13
      8

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    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      22
      12
      53

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        No way KDH is getting 12

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        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          Sorry, 15

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  13. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Van Hecke scared to make a tackle on a YC. He's not getting that last defcon 😆

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  14. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    BREAKING NEWS:
    Spurs has socred a league goal !!!!

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    1. The Reptile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Will there be an open top bus?

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        They are saving that for the day Kulusevski returns from injury.

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        1. The Reptile
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Oh yeh I forgot all about him

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  15. el polako
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Highest scoring team so far - guy triple captained Schuster…
    Who are these people?

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Schuster

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    2. FOREST FOREVER 2
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Is the overall highest scorer or just for this GW?

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        So far this GW.

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        1. FOREST FOREVER 2
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          There are lots of money leagues with fairly high stakes. Prize only for weekly champs. so lots of maverick moves.

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          1. el polako
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            Yeah but triple captain Schuster?

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            1. el polako
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 49 mins ago

              Guys like 0.2% owned.

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    3. The Reptile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      I know - it must be drugs..

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    4. Thicksolidtight
      • 4 Years
      3 hours ago

      They walk among us but they are not human, not in the way most would understand that term anyway.

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    5. Desert Phoenix
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      I looked at his previous GW scores…think he was on 371 pts.. so not a 1 week wonder

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  16. MetallicaJack93
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    WC first draft thoughts

    Raya Kinsky
    Cala Gvar Munoz Egan Davies
    Saka MGW Rogers Gross King
    Haaland Wissa Delap

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    1. Tigers Time
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Too much money on GK's
      Don't like Egan & Davies (you need Konsa)
      Would have Odegard instead of Saka - like the King pick
      Pedro instead of Delap

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  17. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    6 players in the Brighton-Arsenal game, 4 of them defenders.

    It'll be 1-1 with no involvement from any of my players

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    1. Thicksolidtight
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      I see you've played this game before

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  18. JBG
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Kinsky more like Uselessky

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Spursky

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  19. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    OMG YESSSS

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Van Hecke G

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      1. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Kudus A

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      2. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Robertson A btw

        Brain glitched

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    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      jam 😛

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      1. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        I've been jammy all season. Very lucky.

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  20. F4L
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    van hecke 🙂

    finally they found him, was free at the back stick as a man over all game!

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      *is it greedy to think if he made that tackle on jackson first half instead of a yellow he would've got 3 more points as well 😉

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  21. Nightcrawler
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    such a silly silly free kick to give away from villa

    Van Hecke owners very lucky. knew he'd score from the number of free kicks villa were giving away

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  22. Esraj
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    What the van hecke!

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  23. Esraj
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    De Zerbi straight down the tunnel.

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      They weren’t bad today to be fair. Were waaay better than Villa first half and still went in down at HT

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  24. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Ugh, checked Spurs next fixture and it’s Utd at Old Trafford. Of course they will get their first win next gameweek

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      You just know ir

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        100%

        Might get Kudus!

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  25. F4L
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    maybe abit biased as big fan of palhinha, but why didnt spurs not make that permanent? thought he played a really key role for them back end of last season. and given the amount they've spent anyways whats another like 15-20mil , even if theres no sell on value in a few years time

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      *why did

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  26. JBG
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Brighton - Arsenal 1-2 Ayari G and Gabriel x2

    Everton - Ipswich 2-1 Barry x2

    Newcastle - Hull 1-1 nothing from Wissa or Hall

    My wishlist for 16:00 kickoff

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      15*

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    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      I’ll allow it for the Gabriel goals

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  27. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    58 mins ago

    Not getting Saka

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