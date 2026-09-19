Spurs v Aston Villa team news: Porro + Manzambi start

Two underachieving sides without a Premier League win between them this season meet in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off in north London.

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa gets underway at 12:30 BST.

Not only have these clubs yet to taste victory in 2026/27, but they’ve also scored just one goal between them.

TEAM NEWS

Pedro Porro returns from injury today, taking the place of Archie Gray at right-back.

That’s the only change that Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi has made from the 0-0 draw with Everton last weekend.

James Maddison and Mohammed Kudus are among the substitutes for the Lilywhites.

Yohan Manzambi gets his first Premier League start for Aston Villa as Unai Emery makes two changes from the Gameweek 4 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Joao Gomes is also back from suspension to start in the engine room.

£4.5m FPL midfielder George Hemmings and Ross Barkley make way.

Matty Cash returned from injury in the EFL Cup in midweek but, like then, he’s only among the substitutes this afternoon.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Porro, van Hecke, van de Ven, Robertson, Tonali, Bentancur, Savio, Fernandes, Marmoush, Solanke.

Subs: Dubravka, Tosin, Senesi, Gallagher, Maddison, Udogie, Gray, Bergvall, Kudus.

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki, Wan-Bissaka, Mings, Lindelof, Ruggeri, Joao Gomes, Kamara, McGinn, Buendia, Manzambi, Jackson.

Subs: Wright, Cash, Harwood-Bellis, Barkley, Garnacho, Abraham, Mbaye, Bogarde, Hemmings.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 5 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!