Chip Strategy

The ultimate FPL chip strategy guide – updated!

22 September 2026 38 comments
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For Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who still have one or more unused chips, we look at the best remaining windows to use the first WildcardBench Boost, Triple Captain and Free Hit.

Of course, a lot of this will be ‘team dependent’. However, we thought we’d provide some general guidance in this piece.

Remember, you must use the first set of chips before the Gameweek 19 deadline, or you will lose them.

WILDCARD

Gameweek 6

This three-week international break could be a good time to Wildcard.

Indeed, in our weekly chip poll, over 56% of responders say they are using the Wildcard in Gameweek 6.

This will allow you to chase price rises and sell any underperforming players before they fall. Reacting to any international break injuries, plus amassed minutes, is another consideration.

Fulham play the promoted teams in succession in Gameweeks 6-8, so it could be the ideal entry point for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side.

Also, the in-form Pascal Gross (£5.8m), whose price will likely rise by £0.3m before the next deadline, has Sunderland and Crystal Palace next, while players from Liverpool and Leeds United could potentially be offloaded, given their respective fixtures.

With plenty of time to tinker and analyse the data from the first five rounds of matches, a Gameweek 6 Wildcard carries appeal.

Gameweek 7

Gameweek 7 is a slightly later window to Wildcard.

It allows you to see one Gameweek after the international break, which could provide extra information.

Another potential plus is that line-ups could be a bit more unpredictable in Gameweek 6, particularly for any late international returnees.

In Gameweek 7, both Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur jump up the ticker, so it could be a decent time to invest in players like Antonio Silva (£5.0m), Marcus Tavernier (£6.1m) and perhaps Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.9m).

Also, Manchester City play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League just three days before they host Ipswich Town in Gameweek 7. A Wildcard here would allow you to react to Enzo Maresca’s European teamsheet.

Of course, if you want to Triple Captain Erling Haaland (£15.6m) against Ipswich (more on that later), you’ll need to activate your Wildcard somewhere else.

Gameweek 11

The second and final international break of the year takes place ahead of Gameweek 11.

This one only lasts for a couple of weeks (thankfully!), but for many of the reasons outlined above, it’s another opportunity to Wildcard, with plenty of time to tinker with your squad.

Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion both have some decent fixture runs to target.

Gameweek 13

With some tricky fixtures out of the way, this could be a nice time to jump on Liverpool players…

Also, it’s directly after Arsenal face Manchester City in Gameweek 12, so there is potential to phase out their players (particularly Arsenal), before Wildcarding them back in.

Looking further ahead…

You could of course save the Wildcard for later, with Gameweek 17 a nice entry point for Chelsea assets.

Gameweek 19 is the final opportunity to use the first Wildcard, however.

BENCH BOOST

 

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  1. Fordy40
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Wildcard for me this GW

    Verbruggen

    Calafiori
    De Kuyper
    Konsa

    Saka
    Palmer
    Gross
    Semenyo
    King

    Haaland
    Pedro

    Dubravka
    Davis
    Thomas
    Brobbey

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    I have 5 FTs and all my chips. This article is a godsend for my FPL team.

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  3. zon
    • 11 Years
    2 hours ago

    Do you think this needs a WC? 1 ft to move O'Reilly

    Verbruggen
    Gab Calafiori O'Reilly Shaw
    Szobo Mbeumo Rogers Groß
    Haaland JP

    Kinsky DCL Diop Slater

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    1. SuperG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Defo not. It’s a very good team and squad.

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      1. zon
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Thanks, that's my first thought as well. Bleeding value makes me question that though

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    2. PogChamp
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I would be boring and sell NOR for De Cuyper.

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  4. Nightf0x
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Verb (kinsky)
    Cala konsa egan neco (ewjik)
    Ode bruno palmer schade (slater)
    Pedro haland (dcl)

    Currently on a -4, g2g (ofc pending any updates in the intl break) or play the WC ?

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    1. PogChamp
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I sold Bruno. That should be an option for anyone considering the WC….I think.

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  5. Gross Misconduct
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Harland TC v Ipswich is my pick. I TC'd him v Ipswich a couple of seasons ago, and he didn't disappoint.

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  6. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    On wc a) tavenier b)arnes. Cheers

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  7. PogChamp
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Any predictions on Pedro’s GW6 price? I might get twitchy if he gets close to a 0.2 drop.

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    1. Gross Misconduct
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I don't think he'll drop again in the next 2 weeks. It'll depend on what's said in the GW6 presser.

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      1. PogChamp
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Ok nice. I can definitely absorb one price drop, two maybe not. I’ll listen out for any hints and the presser.

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  8. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Sorry, bottomed out on last article...

    Play one bench one - Manzambi at home against Brentford, or Groß away to Sunderland.

    Also, Muharemović or Vušković for the £5.0m defender slot?!

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    1. PogChamp
      • 15 Years
      51 mins ago

      Gros and Muharemović. Gros’s form is hard to ignore.

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        Thanks mate, are we thinking Sunderland away is a better fixture than Brentford at home?!

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    2. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      Defo gross

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        Thanks mate, are we thinking Sunderland away is a better fixture than Brentford at home?!

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  9. Hughes Your Daddy
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Currently on wild card, have Kinsky/Dub and have 1.2m to spare at the moment. Cant decide who to go for. I see Tzolakis is set to rise tonight and has fairly good fixtures for fair few weeks. What keepers people going for on WC? (already have 3 Arsenal and City so rules out their keepers)

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    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Verb & leno

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    2. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 15 Years
      50 mins ago

      I’ve ditched the Verb/Kinsky pairing and bought Raya and Forster in before the Raya price rise (also on WC). Unsure whether I will stick with it though as Verb has been a decent pick so far. Also tempted to bring Saka in.

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    3. Gross Misconduct
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Verb & Tzolakis, rotating.

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  10. Hughes Your Daddy
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Cheers guys. Some good ideas. I also decided I will def go for 2 x playing Keepers for this WC as I still have bench boost to play

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  11. DagheMunegu
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    On WC 9.6M for my fifth mid

    Who would you go for

    Have Gross Saka Tavernier Barnes

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  12. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    56 mins ago

    Does this team need a WC

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calaflori Gvardiol De Cuyper Ajer Thomas
    Fernandes Szoboszial Mbeumo KDH Slater
    Pedro Haaland DCL

    1FT 0.5 ITB

    Any ideas would be appreciated

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    1. Snoopydog
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Midfield revamp? Man U and Szobz being the weaker links.

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      1. Blueface
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        This. Needs 3-4 transfers to be a sound squad, not worth wasting a WC.

        I'd move Bruno out first as that'll free up plenty of cash for the next moves.

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  13. Supersonic_
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    WC

    Verb
    Cal De Cuyper Hall
    Rogers Gros Barnes Tav Bruno
    Gonzalo

    Leno Konsa Gvardiol DCL

    Decent? And do I bench boost in 7?

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    1. Supersonic_
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Haaland**

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  14. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    BREAKING

    Semenyo injured

    https://x.com/BenDinnery/status/2102471617930461434

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    1. Gross Misconduct
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      So begins the WC rip-up. Hopefully just an international injury...

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    2. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      and actual injury or just another of those million injuries that conveniently come up before international break?

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    3. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Literal fake news.

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  15. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    42 mins ago

    Anyone here going for Bernd Leno with those 3 fixtures upcoming?!

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    1. Hughes Your Daddy
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Considering it. I just got Tzolakis in before the expected price rise tonight, and just trying to decide Leno or Verb at the moment as the other. You right that Leno does have relatively good fixtures coming up.

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  16. Snoopydog
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Idiot question: if you buy a player in gameweek with FT before playing wildcard, and the price of that player then rises, then you play wildcard, do you keep the price gain (selling price will stay the same, but you don't have to re-buy at the higher price) as well as get the free transfer back? Sorry for asking.

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    1. Snoopydog
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      (to be clear, intention would be to keep the player, not sell then buy again)

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    2. Gross Misconduct
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      WC counts as 1 FT, so you don't get it back as such, but you do keep the price gain.

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      1. Snoopydog
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        Got it. Thanks.

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