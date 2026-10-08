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Isak, Gakpo, Jacquet: Liverpool Gameweek 6 early injury news

8 October 2026 0 comments
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Liverpool lost both Cody Gakpo (ankle) and Alexander Isak (quad) to injury over the break.

Reports in the Netherlands suggest Gakpo could be out for “weeks”, but this was not verified by Andoni Iraola in an interview this week. Could it be on Friday?

Sweden boss Graham Potter called Isak’s issue a “small problem”.

“I think Alex Isak and Cody Gakpo both have had to leave the national teams with injuries. Now it’s a matter of if they are going to recover in time to help us in the next game or not. But right now they are both injured.” – Andoni Iraola to BeIN Sports

Jeremy Jacquet was another casualty, missing France’s game with Belgium on Monday with a slight hamstring strain.

Long-term absentees Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee) and, very likely, Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain out, although the latter is closing in on a return this month.

Federico Chiesa could be back from a muscle issue, meanwhile.

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

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