Spot the Differential

FPL Gameweek 6 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

9 October 2026 249 comments
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Names from Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa feature in our differentials column this week.

All three players have a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership of 5% or lower.

JULIO ENCISO

  • FPL ownership: 0.8%
  • Price: £5.5m
  • GW6-10 fixtures: FUL | mci | NFO | hul | BOU

While he has failed to deliver any attacking returns in each of his last three matches, we feel that Julio Enciso (£5.5m) shouldn’t be written off ahead of Saturday’s home encounter with Fulham.

The Paraguayan is only £5.5m in FPL and has an ownership of under 1%.

Although he is yet to score this season, he started the campaign with back-to-back assists against Sunderland and Manchester United.

Enciso has impressively racked up 17 shots over the first five Gameweeks, the joint-fourth most of any FPL midfielder…

With a knack for finding the back of the net from outside the box (11 of his 17 shots have come from distance), Enciso’s ability to create attacks is equally important.

Primarily as a No 10, he’s created six chances for his teammates so far this season.

That could be important, too. Fulham are in the bottom four for key passes conceded from the centre of the pitch in Gameweeks 1-5, with 20.

As for Ipswich Town, they surprisingly rank fourth for open play expected goals (xG), with 7.32.

After they host Fulham, who have conceded more big chances than any other side (20), Gary O’Neil’s men have a pretty decent schedule…

Enciso could warrant consideration as a fourth/fifth midfielder, then.

MURILLO

  • FPL ownership: 2.3%
  • Price: £5.5m
  • GW6-10 fixtures: cry | ARS | ips | bre | MCI

One of the standout defensive contribution (DefCon) performers over the first five Gameweeks, Murillo (£5.5m) could be a decent under-the-radar pick.

The Nottingham Forest centre-back is one of only two FPL defenders to have secured eight DefCon points in 2026/27 so far…

With an average of 10.7 DefCons per 90 minutes, Murillo also carries a bit of goal threat.

He’s had five shots in his last four matches, with four of those attempts from set plays.

Sunday’s opponents, Crystal Palace, have notably conceded 25 attempts from dead-ball situations this season, the fifth-most of any team.

Above: Murillo’s shot map in 2026/27

After five Gameweeks, Nottingham Forest have conceded only 4.77 xG, the second-lowest of any team.

No side in the division can better their tally of only six big chances conceded, either.

Oliver Glasner’s men will subsequently be optimistic about securing away clean sheets at Palace and Ipswich Town over the next three Gameweeks, given that they tend to perform well on the road.

However, Murillo’s ability to rack up DefCons means he could still return points even in the tougher upcoming fixtures against Arsenal, Brentford and Manchester City.

Certainly, without Europe or the EFL Cup, Murillo should be a nice ‘set-and-forget’ option right through until the end of the year.

JOHAN MANZAMBI

FPL notes: Manzambi haul, Porro injury + goals for Spurs 2

  • FPL ownership: 0.5%
  • Price: £5.9m
  • GW6-10 fixtures: BRE | new | MCI | FUL | mun

After an impressive full debut in Aston Villa’s 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur prior to the international break, Johan Manzambi (£5.9m) is a differential name to consider.  

The 20-year-old scored and supplied an assist in Gameweek 5, amassing 13 points.

Dovetailing beautifully with Nicolas Jackson (£6.5m), he racked up four shots and two chances created in north London. It offers an exciting glimpse into what Unai Emery could potentially develop with his new group of players.

Above: Aston Villa’s average position map v Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 5, featuring Manzambi (No 44) and Jackson (No 11)

After the match, Emery added…

“Manzambi played a good match, but he does not understand everything that we want in terms of positioning. His qualities go beyond the tactical idea that I want to achieve with him because he is a fantastic player. Sometimes he must feel free to play and exploit his qualities, but always within our structure.” – Unai Emery on Johan Manzambi

It’s clearly early days for Manzambi. However, he now looks likely to keep his starting berth against Brentford, who have conceded in both of their away matches in 2026/27 so far.

Notably, three of the Villans’ next four matches are on home turf, too.

Manzambi’s arrival at Villa Park was greeted with much anticipation after he produced three goals and two assists in four matches for Switzerland at the World Cup.

With his fitness on the rise and another goal for Murat Yakin’s team against North Macedonia over the international break, he certainly looks like a player who could be worth taking a gamble on if you’re looking for a high-impact differential.

249 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    Start Gvardiol or Konsa who may play 30 mins at the end?

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  2. Fordy40
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Wildcard for me this GW I think

    So far I’m set on;

    Verbruggen Dubravka

    Calafiori De Kuyper Konsa Davis Tarkowski

    Saka Rogers Gross Semenyo King

    Haaland Pedro Barry

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  3. Royal5
    • 15 Years
    57 mins ago

    What the feck is going on with pop up adds on this page all of a sudden? This is horrible

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    1. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      They are extremely tedious

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    2. Evasivo
      • 16 Years
      34 mins ago

      Been like it for ages, sickening

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    3. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      16 mins ago

      Probably one of the best perks of membership is not getting ads!

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  4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    Pick one:

    A) Tav + Kadioglu
    B) Barnes + Affengruber

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      A

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  5. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    53 mins ago

    Start Konsa or DCL?

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    1. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      DCL, I strongly think Leeds will score

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  6. Royal5
    • 15 Years
    52 mins ago

    Get Pedro back for Isak or go for Konstantinopel?

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    1. it lies in the proles
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      constantinopla

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  7. Evasivo
    • 16 Years
    52 mins ago

    Final two WC spots? £15.1ITB

    Verb Tzol
    Cala Tark DeCuyper Hall David
    Saka ……. Rogers Gross Slater
    JPedro ……. Haaland

    Favouring Ode & Wissa tbh

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    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      I would take Schade or Tavenier before Odegaard. Plus you have Saka.

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      1. Evasivo
        • 16 Years
        22 mins ago

        Ars seem to have beat fixtures out the top4-5 hence the triple up.

        Can Shade maintain his form with this run?
        avl
        LIV
        hul
        NFO
        bha

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    2. zdrojo187
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Schade & Wissa

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  8. psl
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Who would you put on the bench;

    Palmer
    Rogers
    Odegaard
    Barnes
    Wissa
    Joao Pedro
    Haaland

    Cannot make up my mind!

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    1. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      That’s toughie, coin flip between Barnes & Wissa

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      1. psl
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Forgot to say, the other is MGW!

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    2. Evasivo
      • 16 Years
      35 mins ago

      Barnes

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    3. zdrojo187
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Barnes/Odegaard

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  9. Nomar
    • 16 Years
    50 mins ago

    Welcome to Championship referees, West Ham.

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  10. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Should have kept Pedro.

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  11. Tinmen
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    Well folks. Anything i should use my transfer on or should I just roll and reascess next week ? 0itb

    Verb
    Cala Konsa Maguire
    Rogers Szobo Mbuemo Le Fee
    Haaland Pedro

    Kinsky Gvardiol Isak Rodon

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    1. Tinmen
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Gross my 5th midfielder

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  12. Danstoke82
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    Is Odegaard to Saka worth a -4? I’ll probably captain Saka also.

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    1. Efe Ambrose
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      No don't think so

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