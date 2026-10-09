Scout Squad

The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 6

9 October 2026 92 comments
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After an interminable international break, the Scout Squad returns ahead of Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this article, our in-house team of Marc, Sam, Tom and Neale will discuss who they think the best FPL players are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Scout Squad Gameweek 1 4

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, we have to select cheaper alternatives.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 6

NEALETOMSAMMARC
GKDavid RayaJordan PickfordDavid RayaDavid Raya
Jordan PickfordBart VerbruggenJordan PickfordMatz Sels
Bart VerbruggenMatz SelsBart VerbruggenBernd Leno
DEFGabriel MagalhaesRiccardo CalafioriJames TarkowskiRiccardo Calafiori
Lewis HallJames TarkowskiLewis HallJames Tarkowski
Jarrad BranthwaiteLewis HallLuka VuskovicMaxim De Cuyper
MurilloMaxim De CuyperNeco WilliamsLewis Hall
Leif DavisChris RichardsLeif DavisLeif Davis
MIDMorgan Gibbs-WhiteCole PalmerBukayo SakaBruno Fernandes
Morgan RogersBruno FernandesBruno FernandesBukayo Saka
Bruno FernandesBukayo SakaMarcus TavernierMorgan Gibbs-White
Marcus TavernierHarvey BarnesJosh KingHarvey Barnes
Josh KingJulio EncisoPascal GrossPascal Gross
FWDErling HaalandErling HaalandErling HaalandErling Haaland
Alexander IsakThierno BarryGonzalo GarciaIgor Thiago
Igor ThiagoGonzalo GarciaIgor ThiagoYoane Wissa
Thierno BarryYoane WissaYoane WissaThierno Barry
Yoane WissaNicolas JacksonOmar MarmoushGonzalo Garcia
  • MOST PICKS: Bruno Fernandes, Lewis Hall, Erling Haaland, Yoane Wissa (four), David Raya, Jordan Pickford, Bart Verbruggen, James Tarkowski, Leif Davis, Bukayo Saka, Gonzalo Garcia, Igor Thiago, Thierno Barry (three)

MARC SAID…

FPL Gameweek 6 early Scout Picks: Everton, Fulham + Newcastle

It’s been a lovely three-week break, but perhaps not from an FPL perspective. There are flags everywhere; it’s like being at a semaphore class. One now lingers around Ezri Konsa, so I’ll swerve him and select David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori instead.

Although the undefeated Leeds look impressive, I’ve tripled up on Arsenal by putting faith in Bukayo Saka. Last season, he only once started more than five consecutive league games, but here he is on three goals and the second-most shots on target (nine).

Elsewhere, Newcastle’s performances aren’t convincing, but it feels sensible to use the maximum Magpies allowance because they’re facing Coventry.

Yoane Wissa hasn’t been involved in their last five goals and missed a penalty against Hull, a match where Harvey Barnes assisted twice – one of which set up the brilliant Lewis Hall. A high percentage of Newcastle attacks are left-sided, but this is the final fixture for ages where there’s a bit of clean sheet confidence.

This feels like a good week for cheap forwards, so Thierno Barry and Gonzalo Garcia join Wissa in my selection. The Evertonian keeps missing big chances but is a constant presence within the box, allowing him to deflect James Tarkowski’s shot past the Ipswich goalkeeper in Gameweek 5. Combined with a clean sheet for 14 points, Tarkowski is now FPL’s leading defender – one yet to blank, if we include DefCon as a return.

Garcia is the next striker to go against the Tractor Boys, beginning Fulham’s three in a row versus promoted sides. That’s the basis of his increasing ownership, as the Spaniard’s poor finishing certainly doesn’t appeal. Just one of his latest 11 penalty area shots was on target.

Bernd Leno covers the Fulham backline but, at the same time, this is as a good fixture for Ipswich as it is for their visitors. They’ve netted two or more in 60% of matches, helped by Leif Davis accumulating two goals and two assists.

Goalkeeper number three will take part in Sunday’s Oliver Glasner derby. It’s Matz Sels, a crucial part of the defence that’s conceded the fewest shots (52) and big chances (six) so far. Of course, this has only translated into one clean sheet so far, but one is definitely due.

Nottingham Forest disappointed many in that home Coventry defeat. 920,000 bought Morgan Gibbs-White in time, only to see him not shoot at all. However, I don’t think managers should give up – he’s still their penalty-taking talisman, just like Bruno Fernandes at Man United.

Three successive blanks have led to a bunch of sales, but the Red Devils are about to host Tottenham. Does it get much better than that? Fernandes ranks joint-second for shots (19), alongside his usual elite level of creativity.

Not quite as high as Pascal Gross, admittedly. An architect of 15 chances for teammates, the German is currently FPL’s top scorer thanks to three of his last four appearances ending with at least 13 points. He and Maxim De Cuyper have a tricky trip to Sunderland, but the latter is ‘out-of-position’ and constantly delivering.

It’s like Erling Haaland netting in four straight outings. Man City dominate the off-pitch headlines, and this won’t go away for a long time. But the premium Norwegian remains a top Fantasy pick and should be ready to face Liverpool, despite initial nerves regarding his international removal.

As for fellow forward Igor Thiago, he’s finally off the mark for 2026/27. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Brazilian now went on a streak.

SAM SAID

Brighton + Newcastle players, Saka, Bruno: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 6?

Well, that felt like a long wait! Despite enjoying an impressive set of results for England, I am definitely ready for the Premier League to be back – unlike my FPL team, which I think I am going to rename Flag FC.

Onto the Scout Squad, and there are some really interesting fixtures this weekend and an opportunity to invest in some differentials.

Everton have made a good start to the season, especially defensively, and are one of the teams that have recorded a league-leading three clean sheets. James Tarkowski also leads the way as the leading points-scoring FPL defender in the game and is yet to blank because of his consistency with defensive contributions, clean sheets and attacking threat. I have picked him alongside shot-stopper Jordan Pickford, despite opponents Hull having made a great start to the season.

I have also doubled up on Arsenal, but only with one defender. The Gunners face Leeds this weekend, but the Whites are unbeaten and Arsenal have some fitness worries at the rear. I also have some concerns around rotation, especially with back-to-back Champions League midweeks coming up (Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera are back, while Riccardo Calafiori has been away on international duty and Ezri Konsa has a dead leg), so I have played it safe with just David Raya.

I was very impressed by Bukayo Saka over the international break, so he was my first-choice midfielder. Saka has already scored three league goals this season, which is tied for top amongst the midfielders in the game, and he has had 15 shots on goal. Of these, six have been classified as big chances, which is more than any other midfielder. The winger has also created seven chances for his teammates.

Fulham are an enigma. On paper, they have three fantastic fixtures against three newly promoted sides in the next three weeks. They have also had a difficult start to the season but I have opted to follow some encouraging underlying data and double up on the Cottagers’ attack. Josh King’s stats are particularly impressive. Of the midfielders priced under £6.0m, which is one of the required metrics for our picks, he ranks joint-second for shots (14) and first for shots on target (seven) and penalty box touches (37). Meanwhile, only Erling Haaland and Thierno Barry have had more shots in the opening five Gameweeks than Gonzalo Garcia. He has had 15 goal attempts, of which four have been classified as big chances. He also ranks joint-third for penalty box touches (27).

Like Fulham, I also thought about Newcastle United for a while. On paper, the fixtures are good, but the performances have been a bit of a mixed bag so far. I was impressed by Lewis Hall‘s displays for England over the international break, and the regularity of his attacking returns makes him an attractive option. Five attempts on goal, 21 crosses and five chances created are decent underlying numbers, too. I have paired him with Yoane Wissa up front. I ummed and ahhed between Wissa and Harvey Barnes, but I’ll go with the front man. Wissa has had nine shots in the league this season, of which five have been big chances.

I have also opted for the Brighton triple-up with the Seagulls hugely impressing over the opening five weeks of the season. Pascal Gross‘s expected numbers do suggest that the rate of returns is not sustainable but opponents Sunderland have conceded 10 goals so far this season; only three teams have shipped more. I have also opted for the defensive double-up with Bart Verbruggen and Luka Vuskovic, now that Brian Brobbey is out. Sunderland have also conceded 21 attempts from set pieces and 11 headed chances, which could bode well for Vuskovic.

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the biggest ‘sells’ for managers Wildcarding over the international break but I think he could do well in the fixture against Spurs this weekend, especially with my boys having a number of injury concerns (Pedro Porro, Jan Paul van Hecke and Micky van de Ven).

I also fancy Marcus Tavernier to do well against a Chelsea defence that has conceded the most goals in the league this season. With Justin Kluivert and Kroupi Junior both injured, Tavernier is also likely to be on penalties should Bournemouth be awarded one.

My remaining forwards are the ever-present Haaland, despite his fatigue, Igor Thiago, who scored his first league goal of the season in Gameweek 5, and Omar Marmoush, because Manchester United are yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

TOM SAID…

FPL notes: De Cuyper + Hinshelwood hauls, Villa injury latest

Everton and Newcastle United are the primary teams in my squad, each supplying three players apiece.

I was very close to including Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in this selection, but in the end, my preference is for an Everton defensive double-up and Thierno Barry.

David Moyes’ men have kept five clean sheets in seven matches across all competitions this season, and travel to a Hull City side who are 18th for minutes per expected goal (xG) on home turf (120.9). Jordan Pickford and James Tarkowski, the top-scoring defender in FPL, subsequently get the nod. As for Barry, he ranks among the top three FPL forwards for shots (17), shots in the box (16), big chances (eight) and xG (3.5).

Lewis Hall, Harvey Barnes and Yoane Wissa make up the Newcastle United triple-up. Coventry City’s concession of a high number of key passes from their right flank leads me to nominate Hall and Barnes, while Wissa could get on the end of one of their deliveries.

Riccardo Calafiori meanwhile is my representative from the Arsenal defence, but I’m not 100% sure about the clean sheet against an unbeaten Leeds United side, so I’m reluctant to double-up. Calafiori offers so much more than shut-out points, of course, having racked up seven shots and four chances created in 2026/27 so far. Further forward, Bukayo Saka is behind only Erling Haaland for expected goal involvement (xGI) in Gameweeks 1-5.

An away fixture against Sunderland, who have scored just one goal on home turf and will be without the injured Brian Brobbey, convinces me to include both Bart Verbruggen and the ‘out-of-position’ Maxim De Cuyper.

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest matches are usually tight affairs. Pierre Sage’s men also produced a much-improved display last time out, showing real signs of defensive improvement. I’ll swerve the attackers from both clubs, then, and tip Chris Richards and Matz Sels instead.

At Portman Road, Julio Enciso has made a decent impression since signing for Ipswich Town. He’s had 17 shots and six chances created in five matches, and I think he could cause a lot of problems for Fulham on Saturday. Gonzalo Garcia’s underlying numbers look promising, too (15 shots and three chances created), and he also has the potential to deliver in this match.

Finally, Johan Manzambi is someone I’ve got my eye on, but for this fixture, I’ve gone with Nicolas Jackson, who outshot every other forward in Gameweek 6. Cole Palmer and Bruno Fernandes complete my offensive list for obvious reasons.

NEALE SAID…

FPL Gameweek 2: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon points

The bookies don’t fancy too many clean sheets this week; the fact that a shut-out-less Manchester United and Chelsea are third and fourth in the odds list says much.

Arsenal and Everton rightly top the pile, although a Gameweek 5 pummelling, some injury/rotation concerns and Leeds’ solid start has probably checked shouts for a Scout Picks double-up on the Gunners. Nevertheless, in a Gameweek short of stand-out shut-out opportunities, I’ve included all of David Raya, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jordan Pickford, with the expectation that two of them get the nod in our final XI. Gabriel, who like Raya is a mostly rotation-risk-free pick in a week in which the likes of Ezri Konsa are uncertainties, is due a haul – and the fact that Leeds have conceded more headed chances than any other side seals the deal for me. As for Branthwaite, I’m playing contrarian slightly, but he actually outdoes James Tarwowksi for DefCons per 90 minutes this season, and has matched his fellow Everton centre-half for shots.

The defence is rounded off by picks who can compensate for clean sheet losses, should they happen. Lewis Hall is arguably the best all-rounder in the game: on set-piece duties, getting forward to have shots and even banking DefCon points in 60% of his outings, which is unheard of for a full-back. Murillo is one of just two defenders above Hall for those; Forest tend to prefer life on the road, too. Leif Davis, meanwhile, is starting to look a bit Alonso-esque, and has racked up more big chances (four) than any other FPL defender. Fulham will see Ipswich as a good fixture – but the opposite is true, too.

Maxim De Cuyper would have taken the budget defender slot had he not risen in price, so Bart Verbruggen makes up the goalkeeping numbers instead as the token sub-£5.0m pick. Sunderland will be a tough test, but the Mackems will be devoid of hat-trick hero Brian Brobbey.

It’s in midfield where the main selection headaches were this week. Bukayo Saka, Pascal Gross, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Harvey Barnes are all excellent picks, but umpteen options had to be whittled down to five. The defences of Leeds, Sunderland and maybe even a backs-to-the-wall Hull City are competent bunches, but I still wouldn’t be surprised if any of the names I’ve overlooked make me eat my words.

Morgan Gibbs-White instead leads the charge, with Forest seemingly far happier on the road than trying to break down defences at home. Palace have the worst xGC figure in the league and, at home, I think they’ll try and have a good go at Forest. We saw huge chasms open up when they went toe-to-toe with Man City on their own soil, for instance.

Bournemouth and Chelsea are shut-out-less, so I’m hoping for an open encounter at the Bridge. Marcus Tavernier will be on most set plays (especially with Alex Scott now out) and should, in the short term, also have penalties, with Justin Kluivert and Eli Kroupi also sidelined. Morgan Rogers, as the only unflagged member of Chelsea’s three attacking musketeers, accompanies him.

Another side without a shut-out to their name are Ipswich, and though I’ve nominated Davis for his attacking threat, I’d still fancy an improving Fulham to get plenty of chances in Suffolk. Josh King has been a revelation this season and gets into some excellent positions, as 11 shots in the box and two goals attests.

I’m keeping faith with Bruno Fernandes. He’s been jettisoned by the masses, and understandably given the expense required, but Spurs at home, particularly if the Lilywhites are down a few defenders (stay tuned for Roberto De Zerbi’s presser), could be just the tonic he needs. It’s not like his underlying numbers are that bad, either: he had three shots (one a ‘big chance’) and created four chances against Fulham last time out.

Up top, Erling Haaland has a clean bill of health, and I’ve included Alexander Isak, too, on the condition that Andoni Iraola passes him fit later. City’s defence holds little fear for me, having given up a hatful of chances, xG and goals to Brobbey last time out.

A rested Igor Thiago, who ended the drought in Gameweek 5, meanwhile gets to face an Aston Villa side ranked 19th for xGC.

The remaining two forwards are filler, really, and could easily have been Gonzalo Garcia and Charalampos Kostoulas. I have my reservations about a deeper Yoane Wissa but, as I mentioned in the Scout Notes, he was just a better ball away from two tap-ins in Gameweek 5, and I think he may remain on penalties, despite the miss against Hull. Thierno Barry won’t find it easy against a stubborn Hull backline, either, but he has had an Opta-defined ‘big chance’ in every single Gameweek this season, so there are worse budget-friendly options out there, as profligate as he can be.

92 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    I'm currently captaining MGW, for Forest on the road.

    Would you relinquish to BrunoF?

    Cheers and here's to the goals flowing this weekend...

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    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Still have FH.

      I have Pedro, Isak, Palmer and Konsa

      Bench is not good

      Activate FH?

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    2. joeynse99
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      I like it, I’ve got him as vice not brave enough to captain him. Currently on Saka

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Saka is a good shout

        I wish I'd avoided going for Palmer, i was in two minds and could have got Saka

        I guess Bruno needs to perform before he's on the chopping block

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        1. joeynse99
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Cheers pal hopefully the lunchtime kick off curse doesn’t happen.

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          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            It wasn't a thing last season, plenty of goals in that slot.

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  2. Atimis
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Can't decide on my WC attack, core should be: Saka/Rogers/Gross/JPedro/Haaland, so I have 19.9ITB for 3 spots. Which strategy would you go for?

    1. MGW/Mbeumo + mid up to 7.5 (could be Cherki as well) + 4.5 fwd bench fodder - no rotation

    2. MGW/Mbeumo + King + DCL/Evanilson/Barry/Kostoulas

    3. MGW/Mbeumo + Barnes/Schade/Tavernier + Barry/Kostoulas

    Could also consider dropping Gross and changing it more...

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      There's merit in all 3

      Have you used BB?

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      1. Atimis
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Yep, tempted to stick with Cherki.

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    2. joeynse99
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      I like option 3

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      1. Atimis
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Just a bit of benching headache, like you would like to play Kostoulas this week but not ideal to bench Barnes or Schade...

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        1. joeynse99
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Yeah deffo bench headache. I think Tav and Shade are must starts

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  3. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Any news on Pedro, Isak, Palmer and Konsa?

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Upcoming

      Most press conferences at 1.30pm

      There's a live article as usual

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      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Thanks

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  4. tim
    • 17 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Verb
    Cala Tark Konsa
    Saka Gross Rogers Schade MGW
    Haaland Barry

    Kinsky DeCuyper Thomas JP

    GTG?

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    1. The Reptile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I would play MDC ahead of Konsa

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      1. tim
        • 17 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Cheers, was thinking about that!

        Otherwise solid?

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        1. The Reptile
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Yes good team

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          1. tim
            • 17 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Thanks mate, gl!

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  5. MetallicaJack93
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Who to bench?

    A. Barry
    B. Tav

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    1. joeynse99
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      A

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  6. JBG
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Start 1:

    A) Gvardiol (Liv A)
    B) Giles (Eve H)
    C) Diop (Ful H)

    I have attacking players vs B and C

    Bottomed last article so sorry for double post.

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  7. Botman and Robben
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Anyone planning to captain Wissa?

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    1. Holmes
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Certainly not

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    2. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      12 people per Captain poll - but not many votes overall for anyone. Normally it's in the thousands for the top vote but it's only 280 for Saka

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    3. The Reptile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      No way

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  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Any Villa insights?

    Why is Brian Madjo still red flagged? I thought that he was involved in a friendly last week.

    I suppose the Villa fixtures are enough reason to wait and see anyhow.

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    1. Holmes
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      wont be a starter anyway

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Surely he comes through at some point this season

        But, yeah, I forgot about Jackson

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  9. dshv
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Name a 4.5 defender for BB7?

    (currently have Hall Gvardiol Calafiori Afferbruger)

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    1. Holmes
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Affengruber

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      1. Holmes
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Boscagli

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        1. Holmes
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          or even Egan

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  10. Fuddled FC
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    I was doing Szob > Schade but seems the popular opinion on here is Barnes instead?

    a) Szob > Schade
    b) Szob > Barnes
    c) Szob & Konsa > Schade/Barnes & Hall (-4) (If Konsa looks like he's out)

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    1. Fuddled FC
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      I should caveat c) by saying Gvardiol would come in for Konsa (if out)

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  11. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Best £8m forward who isn't

    Barry, Pedro or Havertz?

    Doesn't seem a good week to go for DCL, does Havertz have any chance of playing?

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    1. Holmes
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Emersonn should tick along

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    2. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Gonzalo.

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    3. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Evanilson, plays against Chelsea defence.

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  12. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Hoping Pedro or Palmer are ruled out to solve my benching headache, don't want them to have a 5 minute cameo

    Verbruggen
    Cala, Hall, DeCuyper
    Tav, Palmer, Rogers, Ode, King
    Gonzalo, Haaland, PEdro

    Kinsky, Konsa, Gvardiol and who?

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    1. Fuddled FC
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      how much money itb?

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      1. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        That doesn't matter for choosing who to bench

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        1. Fuddled FC
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          ah, I misunderstood the question, might as well start Pedro as he's probably completely out or starts.
          So Gonzalo or Tav on the bench for me

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Pedro won't play

      Palmer will probably start

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  13. Hog Roast Junkie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    A) Cherki
    Or
    B) Tavernier

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    1. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Tav

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  14. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    B

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  15. onceuponatyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours ago

    Dabbling with non-totally-template WCs.

    Any thoughts?

    Verbruggen
    Calafori / De Cuyper / Hall
    Saka / Fernandes / Rogers / Gross / King
    Haaland / JP

    (Lecomte / Davis / Maitland-Niles / Walle Egeli)

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  16. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Gakpo to Schade or Tavernier?

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    1. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      No love for Josh King?

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      1. The Reptile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Possibly but I am feeling it for Schade ATM he looks very sharp and involved

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    2. Super Squirrel
      • 16 Years
      1 hour ago

      Tav

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  17. FantasyFooty01
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Kinsky

    Calafiori, Van Hecke, Konea, Muñoz

    Gibbs-White, Palmer (C), Rogers (V), King

    Haaland, García

    Bench:
    Bentley, Tavernier, Muharemovic, DCL

    1 FT 1.3 ITB
    Should I make any changes?

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    1. The Reptile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Possibly Kinsky > but generally looks gtg

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  18. Athletico Underachieving
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Who start:

    A) Konsa and Isak
    B) Gvardiol and King

    Appreciate auto subs might mean the decision is made for me…

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    1. Athletico Underachieving
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Who TO start dammit

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      1. JELLYFISH
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Lol

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    2. Super Squirrel
      • 16 Years
      1 hour ago

      C) King and isak? otherwise A, would hurt a lot more if Isak got a haul on your bench

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  19. Malkmus
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Best Def for Gw7 onwards:

    A - Tarko
    B - Gvardiol

    Ta

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      A

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      1. Malkmus
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Cheers

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    2. Super Squirrel
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

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  20. Zebscity
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    on WC:

    Raya
    Tarkowski - Vuskovic - Calafiori
    Saka - Schade - GroB - X
    Haaland - JP - Kostoulas

    Duvbravka - Barnes - Muharemovic - Egan

    Rogers or MGW for X? Looking to hold this team for the long term

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    1. Eastman
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Rogers out of those. I’m fitting Mbuemo on my WC

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    2. Zebscity
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      and who to captain for GW6?

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Saka

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    3. onceuponatyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Any point in spending £6m on Barnes if you aren't going to play him against Coventry?
      Maybe upgrade elsewhere and save some cash on him?

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      1. Zebscity
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        will put Barnes in as I don't want to take the risk on JP for good order

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        1. onceuponatyne
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Actually, it's fair that he's a good JP replacement.
          I can see JP either being fine and playing loads, or not playing at all.

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          1. Zebscity
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            same same, playing it safe this week and then reassessing after. Thanks help mate, good luck this GW

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  21. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Possibly Kinsky > but generally looks gtg

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  22. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    A - Gakpo to Schade free or
    B - Gakpo to Saka -4

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    1. Super Squirrel
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      a

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  23. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    If you are not WCing who would you sell first

    Pedro
    Szoboszial

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calaflori Gvardiol De Cuyper Ajer Thomas
    Fernandes Szoboszial Mbeumo KDH Slater
    Pedro Haaland DCL

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    1FT 0.5 ITB WC

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      Pedro confirmed out for more than one week? If not, Szobo by a mile

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  24. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    DCL or Konsa 1st on bench?
    They face each other at the Emirates.
    Thanks

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  25. El_Matador
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Kinsky Leno

    Konsa Calafiori Mitchell Davis Thomas
    Palmer Fernandes Gross Odegaard King
    Barry Haaland Pedro

    Worth BB?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Y, but only if JP is fit

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Oh you have Konsa as well, no then.

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    2. Cloudvalley
      4 mins ago

      No, Konsa and JP likely not playing.

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  26. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    With Sesko confirmed out, will Mbeumo play up front and a good captain option?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Amad supposedly not 100% yet, so might still be Cunha -_-

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        But still going Mbuemo C personally, other option is the Cheats or Gabriel/Calafiori

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    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Hopefully!! He’s been my captain for the last week

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  27. Super Squirrel
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Draft league, Start one:

    A) Mcburnie
    B) Barcola
    C) Xhaka

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    1. More Tragic
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      b

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    2. JBG
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Damn.. that is hard choice and not because of good options.

      Barcola I guess

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      1. Super Squirrel
        • 16 Years
        5 mins ago

        tell me about it! 8 man league leaves slim pickins.

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  28. JELLYFISH
    • 14 Years
    59 mins ago

    WC nearly there and happy across all positions except my remaining midfield slot. Currently on Schade, Mbuemo and MGW are tempting me (have exact funds to upgrade to either).

    a) Schade - he's looked great so far but feels like chasing points
    b) Mbuemo - With Bruno out of reach and providing Sesko is out he looks to carry the best upside
    c) MGW - exact funds to bring him in but Palace at home is never easy and they've got dificult fixtures, so not sold.

    Which one?

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  29. JBG
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    https://x.com/kierangill_DM/status/2108541364120277261

    Alonso on Joao Pedro, Palmer, James: "They have been able to train. Some earlier than others. Marco Palestra as well. Now they have trained well."

    Way to say absolutely nothing Alonso, can't Chelsea just bring up an actual rock to do these press conference? Will be as useful.

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  30. trinzoo
    • 12 Years
    47 mins ago

    Isak / Odegaard > Wissa / Saka for free?

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