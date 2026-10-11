UCL Fantasy Matchday 2: Best Wildcard Team

With Matchday 2 approaching, UCL Fantasy managers may be considering whether now is the right time to activate their Wildcard chip.

Whether it’s to deal with injuries, move away from underperforming players or target favourable fixtures over the coming rounds, the Wildcard offers an opportunity to reshape your squad.

Here, we put together our best Wildcard team for Matchday 2, focusing on players who could deliver both immediate returns and long-term value.

Remember, managers still putting the finishing touches to their squads can also get plenty of help with our UCL Fantasy Toolkit.

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker, Rate My UCL Team feature and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 2 squads.

BEST WILDCARD TEAM

SUMMARY

Finding two affordable goalkeepers who rotate well isn’t easy, but Robin Risser (€4.5m) and Mile Svilar (€4.5m) offer exactly that. The pair rotate perfectly between Tuesday and Wednesday from Matchday 2 to Matchday 7.

Defence is where most of the money has been saved. Stuttgart’s Maximilian Mittelstädt (€4.5m) stands out with his set-piece and penalty duties, while Dean Huijsen (€4.5m) provides a cheap route into Real Madrid’s defence.

Sergi Altimira, Jacobo Ramón and Justin Gadaou (all €4.0m) complete the backline. All three help free up funds for the more expensive attackers.

In midfield, Lamine Yamal (€10.0m) and Michael Olise (€9.0m) are fairly obvious picks given their form and fixtures. Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai (€7.0m) also looks difficult to ignore, with penalties, set-pieces and a favourable run of opponents offering multiple routes to points.

Como’s talisman Nico Paz (€7.0m) has already managed three goals and one assist this season. Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne (€7.0m) scored a brace in his latest outing and appears to be on penalty duty. Napoli also have a decent run of fixtures for the Belgian to thrive.

Up front, Harry Kane (€11.0m) is another obvious inclusion, especially with Bayern Munich’s attacking potential. Kylian Mbappé (€11.0m) also makes the cut, with Real Madrid’s upcoming fixture swing looking particularly appealing.

Finally, Deniz Undav (€7.0m) completes the frontline. Stuttgart face Slovan Bratislava and Galatasaray in their next two matches, giving the German an excellent opportunity to take advantage of two struggling defences.