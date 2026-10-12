Hincapie, Saliba: Latest FPL team news ahead of Gameweek 7

Nine Premier League teams are in European action this midweek, with two of them, Arsenal and Manchester United, contesting UEFA Champions League ties on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Where could rotation strike in FPL Gameweeks 7-10?

Mikel Arteta and Michael Carrick are the first top-flight bosses in front of the media this week, then, hosting their pre-match pressers on Monday.

Here are the key injury updates from Arteta’s, with Carrick’s to follow later.

ARSENAL

Good news for Riccardo Calafiori owners?

The Italian defender’s positional rival, Piero Hincapie, was one of two Arsenal players injured in the warm-down following Saturday’s 2-1 win over Leeds United.

Martin Zubimendi was the other.

Both players have ankle injuries, with Hincapie’s looking the more serious of the two.

“We had a training session planned after the game for the players that didn’t have enough minutes, to give everybody the recovery day on Sunday, and to get everybody in the right rhythm. In two very unfortunate actions, we lost two players. Yeah, not great. “We need to assess them today. They have further scans to see where they are, and they will have a timeframe how long they’ll be out for. “They’re both going to miss tomorrow’s match, that’s for sure, and today they’re going to have a further scan, and probably tomorrow we’ll know more. Then, let’s see how they’re going to go. Piero’s one looks a little bit more serious, I think, but we’ll have to wait and see.” – Mikel Arteta on Piero Hincapie and Martin Zubimendi

Elsewhere, Ezri Konsa owners will be keen to hear the latest on William Saliba (back), Konsa’s main longer-term challenger for the right-sided centre-half role.

There’s seemingly no imminent return, with the Frenchman “weeks” away.

“Now [he’s been on the grass] over a week, I think. Obviously, we’re managing that load and how many repetitions and sessions in a row he can do. But he’s building now his capacity to good standards, and let’s see in the next few weeks if we can start to introduce him with the team to see where we are to actually make him available for the squad. “I don’t know [if he could be back after the November international break]. We’re still talking about weeks, and when that happens, it’s very different whether he would play just before or after that. It’s a very specific injury and the healing process, I cannot tell you exactly how he’s going to react to [it].” – Mikel Arteta on William Saliba

MANCHESTER UNITED

To come from 6.15pm BST