Suspensions

Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 7?

12 October 2026 17 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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In the Suspension Tightrope, we keep an eye on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are racking up the yellow cards and nearing a one-match ban.

The cut-off dates and thresholds for suspensions are also discussed in this piece.

Finally, we round up the individuals already suspended and who will be returning from a ban in Gameweek 7.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

Gameweek 6 ban in

The table above is taken from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

ban in Gameweek 7

Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m) has made more defensive contributions than any other midfielder this season – but all that tackling has come at the cost of four bookings. One more and the Brentford man, the second-top-scoring FPL midfielder under £6.0m, gets a ban.

Hull City’s Oli McBurnie (£5.5m) and Matt Crooks (£4.4m) also collected their fourth cautions of 2026/27 in Gameweek 6. Crooks is the cheapest starting midfielder in FPL at present.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

ban in Gameweek 7

There are seven others on three bookings. These players have to avoid two cautions in their next 13 top-flight fixtures in order to swerve a ban.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) is by far the most popular pick from this group. He sits in over 20% of squads.

Matty Cash (£4.4m) and Ola Aina (£4.4m) joined this list at the weekend, as did the fairly well-owned Igor Thiago (£7.8m) and Marcus Tavernier (£6.1m).

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

Ryan Gravenberch (£5.8m) and Pascal Struijk (£4.9m) will have to sit out Gameweek 7, although they’ll only miss one fixture. Gravenberch got his marching orders for two bookings at the weekend, while Struijk denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Axel Disasi (£4.4m) serves the final match of a three-game suspension, meanwhile.

Beginning a three-match ban is Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.5m), sent off for violent conduct on Saturday night.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 7

FPL notes: £4.0m O'Nien, Enciso injury XX

Abdul Fatawu (£5.4m), Phil Foden (£6.8m) and Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.4m) are all back from suspension in Gameweek 7.

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17 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    3 yellow cards for Igor Thiago. What a disaster he's been.

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      My differential since GW1.
      What a differential he turned out to be.

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      1. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        3 mins ago

        Unlucky, i almost went there myself.

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    2. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      I've never owned him even last season I missed out on all his returns. He punished my rank but I knew he ain't a world class striker. He flopped at the WC & now lol. Chamakh might actually be better.

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    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Higher xPnts than João Pedro too!
      https://www.fpl-data.co.uk/statistics

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  2. el polako
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Season over.

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    1. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Still enough time to join fantasy eredivisie.

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        As long as there is no De Cuyper there.

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  3. Old Wulfrunian
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Hall,Hornicek,Barnes against Coventry on Monday night,last game.2 points total.

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Elite 😉

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  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    First stab at Free Hit folks!!

    Raya
    Gabriel Vuskovic De Cuyper
    Saka Savio Cherki Doku Gross
    Haaland JP
    Sub- 4-0 Mendy Thomas 4.5

    Any thoughts welcomed!!

    Cheers everyone!!

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  5. BrockLanders
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    Schade & N.Jackson to Joao Pedro & Belloumi for free?

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  6. Skout
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Roll or any suggestions? 4 FTs, 2.7itb

    Verb
    Cala Konsa DeCuyper
    Palmer Rogers Ode Cherki Gross
    Haaland JPedro

    Bentley Wissa Ajayi Egan

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  7. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    What to do with MGw?

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    1. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Keep, he’s not an essential sell, should have hauled against Palace, and we all know what happens, he gets something against Arsenal I reckon.

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks

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  8. BR510
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    What to do with 2FT and 0.3 itb?

    Leno Lecomte
    De Cuyper Hall Calafiori Konsa Egan
    Bruno Palmer Odegaard Yalcouye Gross
    Haaland Pedro Wissa

    1. Wissa --> DCL/Jackson/Gonzalo/Barry
    2. Wissa/Yalcouye --> Walle Egeli, Tavernier/Schade
    3. Other?

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