Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 7?

In the Suspension Tightrope, we keep an eye on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are racking up the yellow cards and nearing a one-match ban.

The cut-off dates and thresholds for suspensions are also discussed in this piece.

Finally, we round up the individuals already suspended and who will be returning from a ban in Gameweek 7.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m) has made more defensive contributions than any other midfielder this season – but all that tackling has come at the cost of four bookings. One more and the Brentford man, the second-top-scoring FPL midfielder under £6.0m, gets a ban.

Hull City’s Oli McBurnie (£5.5m) and Matt Crooks (£4.4m) also collected their fourth cautions of 2026/27 in Gameweek 6. Crooks is the cheapest starting midfielder in FPL at present.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are seven others on three bookings. These players have to avoid two cautions in their next 13 top-flight fixtures in order to swerve a ban.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) is by far the most popular pick from this group. He sits in over 20% of squads.

Matty Cash (£4.4m) and Ola Aina (£4.4m) joined this list at the weekend, as did the fairly well-owned Igor Thiago (£7.8m) and Marcus Tavernier (£6.1m).

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

Ryan Gravenberch (£5.8m) and Pascal Struijk (£4.9m) will have to sit out Gameweek 7, although they’ll only miss one fixture. Gravenberch got his marching orders for two bookings at the weekend, while Struijk denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Axel Disasi (£4.4m) serves the final match of a three-game suspension, meanwhile.

Beginning a three-match ban is Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.5m), sent off for violent conduct on Saturday night.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 7

Abdul Fatawu (£5.4m), Phil Foden (£6.8m) and Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.4m) are all back from suspension in Gameweek 7.