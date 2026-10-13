FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 7

FPL Challenge – a different twist on the traditional Fantasy Premier League game – returns for Gameweek 7.

Each week comes with its own rules, which can completely change the players we target every week.

Here, Louis runs through his top tips and best picks for the Gameweek 7 Challenge before revealing his own team.

While the FPL deadline has passed, you can still enter Challenge teams right up until kick-off!

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

With this week’s FPL Challenge awarding double points to players featuring away from home, that’s where our focus will be.

With that in mind, David Raya arguably stands out as the best goalkeeper option this week. Arsenal continue to post excellent underlying defensive numbers and face Nottingham Forest away from home.

Outside of Raya, things become a little less clear in terms of clean-sheet potential. Liverpool also play away from home, facing Brentford. The Reds head into the match having already kept three clean sheets this season.

After keeping three consecutive league shutouts, Hull City’s defensive form has taken a turn for the worse. However, a meeting with a Fulham side who are yet to fully convince could give Konstantinos Tzolakis an opportunity to pick up points.

Other away goalkeepers worth considering include Chelsea’s Emiliano Martínez against Everton, Aston Villa’s Zion Suzuki against Newcastle United and Sunderland’s Robin Roefs.

DEFENDERS

Although away players earn double points in this week’s Challenge, Maxim De Cuyper could easily match or outscore many of them. The Brighton man has been playing out of position on the wing, offering plenty of attacking potential alongside clean-sheet points. With two goals and three assists already, he’s difficult to ignore.

Gabriel Magalhães is another serious contender. Although he is yet to show the fantastic goal threat from set pieces that we’ve seen in previous seasons, a meeting with Nottingham Forest could change that. Arsenal’s excellent defensive numbers also give him huge clean-sheet potential.

A similar argument can be made for Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman has historically offered significant attacking threat from corners and free kicks. Combined with Liverpool’s clean-sheet potential, that makes him a serious consideration this week.

Elsewhere, Coventry City’s Ben Thomas against Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace wing-back Anan Khalaili against Brighton are also appealing options.

MIDFIELDERS

Chelsea have already racked up an impressive 15 league goals this season, highlighting just how dangerous they are going forward. With the Blues playing away from home, penalty taker Cole Palmer and the in-form Morgan Rogers could be excellent options against Everton.

Fresh from a goal and an assist in the Champions League, Bukayo Saka is another player who could benefit from a fantastic away fixture against Nottingham Forest. His underlying attacking numbers have also been excellent in the league, and this could be the week he finally cashes in.

Leeds have been brilliant defensively this season, while Manchester United have been far from consistent. However, if we’re looking for an away midfielder with multiple routes to points, penalty taker Bruno Fernandes deserves serious consideration.

There are still some excellent alternatives playing at home, despite missing out on double points. Manchester City’s Antoine Semenyo, Brighton’s Pascal Groß and Tottenham’s Sávio against Coventry City are all worth considering.

FORWARDS

Picking between Chelsea’s attackers this week is going to be difficult, and João Pedro makes that decision even harder. The Brazilian has been relentless this season and heads into the next match off the back of a brace in the previous round.

Although away players earn double points in this week’s Challenge, it could still be worth considering Erling Haaland. The Norwegian faces newly promoted Ipswich Town next and could easily add to the six goals he’s already scored this season.

Other away forwards worth considering include Aston Villa’s Nicolas Jackson, who faces a shaky Newcastle United defence, and Hull City’s Oli McBurnie, who takes on Fulham.

TEAM REVEAL