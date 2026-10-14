FPL Gameweek 7: Which players are predicted to get goals + assists?

Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 7?

We’ve broken down the latest Rate My Team (RMT) projections to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN PROJECTIONS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: Data has been collected from RMT projections and may be updated closer to the deadline

SUMMARY

Erling Haaland (£15.6m) tops the projected attacking returns this week with an impressive 1.15. The Norwegian is the only player to exceed 1.00 in Gameweek 7. He also heads into the clash with Ipswich in excellent form, having scored twice against PSG in the Champions League. Those with the Triple Captain chip remaining may even be considering using it on him this week.

Some way behind him is teammate Rayan Cherki (£7.9m), who ranks comfortably ahead of the chasing pack. The Frenchman has already registered four goals and two assists in the Premier League this season. His minutes remain the biggest concern for FPL managers, though.

Several players sit around the 0.60 mark, including Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m). The Manchester United midfielder faces Leeds away from home, although his recent form has been disappointing. Gonzalo García (£6.1m) is another interesting option. He’s now gone six matches without a goal for Fulham, but a home meeting with Hull offers an opportunity to end that run.

Three popular FPL assets also feature. Chelsea have been excellent from an attacking perspective this season, with Cole Palmer (£9.7m) and João Pedro (£7.8m) both well placed to continue their strong campaigns. Bukayo Saka (£9.6m) matches the latter’s projection of 0.61. The Arsenal midfielder also heads into the weekend having scored and assisted in his latest Champions League appearance.

Those considering selling their Newcastle players may want to think twice. Both Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.3m) feature among the leading projections this week.

Tottenham also have two players on the list. Dominic Solanke (£5.8m) and Sávio (£6.5m) are both projected 0.58 attacking returns ahead of their home clash with Coventry.

Elsewhere, Igor Thiago (£7.3m), Charalampos Kostoulas (£5.7m), Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m) and Pascal Groß (£6.0m) are among the other names worth monitoring.