Saudi Fantasy: Round 9 team reveals

Saudi Fantasy returns, with the next round getting underway on today.

With the deadline fast approaching and unexpected match postponements, we’ve asked several of our Fantasy experts to reveal their latest teams and explain the thinking behind their selections.

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Round 8 ended on 92 points, bringing a small green arrow and keeping me inside the top 10k.

With several fixtures postponed, I’m left with only around six available starters. As a result, I’ve decided to activate the Loan Ranger chip for Round 9. The plan is to navigate this tricky round without sacrificing my long-term picks. It also allows me to preserve my free transfers for the weeks ahead.

Up front, Alexandre Lacazette , Darwin Núñez and Moussa Dembélé lead the line.

, and lead the line. My midfield consists of Álvaro Medrán , Saïd Benrahma , Milot Rashica , Julián Quiñones and Iker Kortajarena .

, , , and . In defence, I’ve selected Mohammed Abu Al Shamat , Mansour Camara , Malang Sarr , Pedro Rebocho and Omar Colley . Marek Rodák takes his place in goal.

, , , and . takes his place in goal. That’s my current Loan Ranger setup, although team news could still force some late changes before the deadline.

If captaincy is available with the chip, Julián Quiñones is my preferred option.

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SPL Fantasy has thrown us a curveball by not announcing any additional transfers or chips to help deal with the multiple postponements.

I have two free transfers available and plan to stick with my original move of Ângelo Gabriel to Tijjani Reijnders .

to . I’ll most likely roll my other transfer, as there aren’t any other players I’m particularly keen on bringing in. I’d rather hold on to my current options for the rounds ahead.

Captaincy is pretty straightforward this week, with Julián Quiñones getting the armband.

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With the postponed fixtures causing problems this round, I’ll have to rely on Sibyani and Ali Al Hassan in my starting XI.

and in my starting XI. I’m also planning to take a four-point hit to bring in Mateo Retegui and Adel Boulbina.

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I’m planning to activate my Loan Ranger chip this round.

The best teams to target, in my opinion, are Al Qadsiah, Al Faisaly, Al Hazem and Al Diriyah. Saïd Benrahma and Moussa Dembélé are also firmly on my radar.

and are also firmly on my radar. For anyone using free transfers instead, I think Al Diriyah players offer the best options. Al Faisaly defenders could also be worth considering.

Captaincy is currently between Julián Quiñones and Mateo Retegui.

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