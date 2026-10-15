FPL notes: Barcola hat-trick, Cherki subbed + Jackson “fantastic”

There were goals in Europe on Wednesday night as Manchester City, Liverpool and Aston Villa all emerged with credit from their Champions League matches.

Liverpool and Aston Villa hit six goals each, with Bradley Barcola (£8.0m) grabbing a hat-trick, and Nicolas Jackson (£6.6m) and Ross Barkley (£5.0m) both bagging braces in one-sided victories.

Erling Haaland (£15.6m) also scored twice, but he might have scored double that as City rallied from 3-0 down before losing 4-2 against Paris Saint-Germain.

We’ll bring you up to speed with all you need to know from a Fantasy perspective, from minutes played and injuries to any wider talking points.

GOALS/ASSISTS

Result Goals Assists Man City 2-4 PSG Haaland x2 Ndiaye, Bouaddi LASK 3-6 Liverpool Araujo, Barcola x3, Frimpong, Koumas Tsimikas x2, Koumas, Wirtz, Frimpong x2 Aston Villa 6-0 Fenerbahce Manzambi, Jackson x2, Barkley x2, Abraham McGinn, Kamara, Barkley, Manzambi, Mbaye, Alysson

SELECTION/ROTATION

Team No. of starting XI changes made from GW6 Players who kept their places (mins played) Mins for other players Man City 3 Donnarumma (90), Guehi (90), Dias (45), Enzo (90), Anderson (90), Semenyo (90), Cherki (45), Haaland (90) Khusanov (90), Gvardiol (90), Doku (45), Bouaddi (45), Nunes (45), Ndiaye (45), O’Reilly (5) Liverpool 4 Alisson (90), Jacquet (64), Araujo (62), Gravenberch (90), Barcola (73), Wirtz (90), Koumas (90) Tsimikas (90), Frimpong (90), Nyoni (85), Ngumoha (85), van Dijk (28), Gomez (28), Munoz (17), Chambers (5), Mac Allister (5) Aston Villa 4 Suzuki (90), Cash (90), Lindelof (90), Kamara (73), McGinn (90), Manzambi (73), Jackson (79) Pau (90), Wan-Bissaka (90), Barkley (83), Mbaye (79), Alysson (17), Gomes (17), Garnacho (11), Abraham (11), Goretzka (7)

MAN CITY

Man City were torn to shreds by an imperious PSG side in the first half before rallying after the break. Enzo Maresca made three changes to the side that beat Liverpool in Gameweek 6, but deserves credit for the three half-time alterations that almost changed the tide of the match as City attempted an unlikely fightback.

Rayan Cherki (£7.9m) and Jeremy Doku (£7.4m) were superb in the 3-0 victory over Liverpool on Sunday, with both weighing in with goals. However, they were hooked at half-time as City were overrun in midfield. In came Ayyoub Bouaddi (£5.5m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£5.8m), and both made a difference, each providing an assist for Haaland’s two goals.

(£7.9m) and (£7.4m) were superb in the 3-0 victory over Liverpool on Sunday, with both weighing in with goals. However, they were hooked at half-time as City were overrun in midfield. In came (£5.5m) and (£5.8m), and both made a difference, each providing an assist for Haaland’s two goals. Bouaddi was superb and restored balance to City’s midfield alongside Elliot Anderson (£6.3m), winning possession and somehow finding time on the ball where in the first half there had been none. PSG were now forced back, and City were able to push forward through Ndiaye, Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m) and Enzo Fernandez (£6.9m).

(£6.3m), winning possession and somehow finding time on the ball where in the first half there had been none. PSG were now forced back, and City were able to push forward through Ndiaye, (£8.3m) and (£6.9m). The hosts were outshot 10 to six in the first half but after the break had 21 goal attempts to the visitors’ five. As well as his two well-taken goals, Haaland missed three big chances, hitting the bar, seeing a header cleared off the line and being denied by a superb save from Matvey Safonov, while Enzo hit the post and Semenyo and Josko Gvardiol (£5.8m) each missed big chances.

Above: Man City players sorted by shots v PSG

Enzo is looking like an increasingly interesting FPL asset. As well as his missed effort, he led the way with six chances created, three more than Anderson and Semenyo.

Gvardiol also set up two goalscoring chances to confirm his reputation as a defender with attacking output. He has already delivered four assists in the Premier League this season.

Elsewhere, there were mixed fortunes for Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m), who was done at his near post by Désiré Doué’s snapshot from 20 yards for the opener and beaten from range by Vitinha and Maghnes Akliouche. He appeared to have denied the latter but was slow to react to the ball that spun unkindly after his initial save and could only palm it into the net. Donnarumma did save a late Ferran Torres penalty, but the spot-kick was poorly struck.

(£5.5m), who was done at his near post by Désiré Doué’s snapshot from 20 yards for the opener and beaten from range by Vitinha and Maghnes Akliouche. He appeared to have denied the latter but was slow to react to the ball that spun unkindly after his initial save and could only palm it into the net. Donnarumma did save a late Ferran Torres penalty, but the spot-kick was poorly struck. City clearly looked defensively suspect in this match, but PSG will make most teams look ordinary at the back. It is worth noting, however, that Ruben Dias (£5.5m) was taken off at half-time and replaced by Matheus Nunes (£5.9m).

(£5.5m) was taken off at half-time and replaced by (£5.9m). Attention now turns to Saturday’s home encounter with Ipswich Town…

“It’s a chance for us [to bounce back]. Its’ going to be a tough game because they have all week to recover their energy and prepare the game. We need to manage some players but again we need to continue our run and try to win on Saturday.” – Enzo Maresca

LIVERPOOL

Andoni Iraola made four changes to the side that lost 3-0 at Anfield on Sunday, bringing in Kostas Tsimikas (£4.9m), Jeremie Frimpong (£5.3m), Trey Nyoni (£4.8m) and Rio Ngumoha (£5.7m) for Milos Kerkez (£5.3m), Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m), Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) and Victor Munoz (£6.5m). Liverpool subsequently ran riot in Austria.

(£4.9m), (£5.3m), (£4.8m) and (£5.7m) for (£5.3m), (£6.5m), (£5.4m) and (£6.5m). Liverpool subsequently ran riot in Austria. The much-maligned Frimpong weighed in with two assists and a goal, Tsimikas also produced a pair of assists including a pinpoint corner for Ronald Araujo ’s (£5.4m) headed opener, while Florian Wirtz (£7.3m) demonstrated the quality he has struggled to replicate in the Premier League in this 6-3 win with some wonderful passing, three created chances and a team-leading six goal attempts.

’s (£5.4m) headed opener, while (£7.3m) demonstrated the quality he has struggled to replicate in the Premier League in this 6-3 win with some wonderful passing, three created chances and a team-leading six goal attempts. The star of the show, however, was undoubtedly Barcola, who netted a hat-trick with strikes of the highest order. The Frenchman put Liverpool two-up with a low strike across goal, finished off Wirtz’s clever pass for the Reds’ third and despatched Frimpong’s centre to make it 5-1 midway through the second half. He also went close with a lob, one of five shots, which suggests he may have played himself into form ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brentford.

“I’m really happy for Bradley because you were asking me yesterday about him not making the numbers, also Florian [Wirtz]. I think both of them today played really, really well. I think they made a difference. Bradley apart from the hat-trick, I think he was a threat always – one-v-one, threatening in behind. Also Flo helped us a lot to control the game, finding the pockets. I’m happy for both of them.” – Andoni Iraola on Barcola and Wirtz

In the continued absence of Alexander Isak (£9.0m), Cody Gakpo (£7.1m) and Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.9m), academy graduate Lewis Koumas (£5.0m) was given another start up front, and like Sunday, played well. He was in the right place at the right time to score Liverpool’s sixth goal, had another effort disallowed and assisted Barcola’s opening strike.

“For the two [Nyoni and Koumas] I think it’s the first start in the Champions League. They are first-team players for us. They are first-team players because we trust them and we think they can give us the level to help during the season. I’m very happy for their performances. Even Koumas because he has scored two disallowed goals before and you were thinking after the hard work he has put [in], the good game and probably he doesn’t score. But I was really pleased for him to score a goal and celebrate with the supporters, enjoy a little bit your first Champions League goal. I’m happy for all of them, yes.” – Andoni Iraola on Nyoni and Koumas

Considering the ease of the opposition, Ngumoha’s contribution to the attacking output was disappointing. He managed to create only one chance and have one shot.

Also disappointing was Liverpool’s defensive collapse. They were 3-0 up when the supposedly more trusted pairing of Van Dijk and Joe Gomez (£4.9m) came on, but they contrived to ship a slew of sloppy goals. After collapsing against City on Sunday, Iraola will hope that conceding three second-half goals is not going to become an unhappy habit.

ASTON VILLA

Just like last season, Aston Villa have got off to a slow start in 2026/27, but a convincing second successive Champions League victory suggests things are coming together for Unai Emery’s side. Aston Villa scored six unanswered goals against a disappointing Fenerbahce outfit, with two goals apiece from Jackson and Barkley bookended by Johan Manzambi ’s (£5.9m) opener and Tammy Abraham ’s (£5.5m) late strike.

’s (£5.9m) opener and ’s (£5.5m) late strike. Emery made four changes with Pau Torres (£4.4m), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.5m), Ibrahim Mbaye (£6.0m) and Barkley coming in for Tyrone Mings (£4.5m), the hamstrung Matteo Ruggeri (£4.5m), Joao Gomes (£5.5m) and Emiliano Buendia (£5.9m).

(£4.4m), (£4.5m), (£6.0m) and Barkley coming in for (£4.5m), the hamstrung (£4.5m), (£5.5m) and (£5.9m). Villa were ruthless at the business end of the pitch and indebted to some excellent goalkeeping from Zion Suzuki (£5.0m), who made two crucial early interventions when the game was still in the balance.

(£5.0m), who made two crucial early interventions when the game was still in the balance. At the other end, Jackson demonstrated why Emery was so keen to reunite with the forward who excelled under him at Villarreal. The Senegal international scored from five shots on the night and became the first player to score in as many as four of his first five Champions League starts since Sebastien Haller in December 2021 (all five). He now has five goals in eight appearances in all competitions for Villa, which suggests FPL managers should take note of his form and his price, with the only caveat being that he is not on penalties.

Above: Aston Villa players sorted by shots v Fenerbahce

Barkley, who scored Villa’s spot-kick against Fenerbahce with Buendia off the pitch, also impressed on the night, creating three chances, including an assist, before he was replaced by Leon Goretzka (£5.9m) after picking up an injury.

(£5.9m) after picking up an injury. Jackson had already scored twice when Villa were awarded the penalty, and clearly wanted to take it.

“We have our plan with the penalty shooter, and today the responsibility to shoot was for Ross Barkley. We have to be so demanding as well there, because here we had some moments as well during the four years I am here. Sometimes we were missing some very important penalties, and now Ross Barkley has a high average scoring penalties. “We have this analysis, and today was clear. But of course, Jackson he is doing a fantastic job, fantastic task. He’s scoring, he’s working defensively, fantastic as well, helping the team. This is very important and maybe in the future he can shoot as well when we can, making sure his penalty shot could be in cases like that good opportunity to score for him.” – Unai Emery