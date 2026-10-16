Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 7?

16 October 2026 59 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
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With the Gameweek 7 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) approaching, it’s time to have a good think about who to captain.

On paper, it’s a straightforward decision with Manchester City hosting Ipswich Town. Erling Haaland (£15.6m) will doubtless be the default choice for many millions of FPL managers.

Elsewhere, the rest of the league’s top three, Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal, enjoy green fixtures on paper facing Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, respectively. Joao Pedro (£7.8m) et al face a tricky match-up away at Everton.

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Is Haaland the best Man City asset to exploit the favourable fixture? Who is the best non-City alternative to the Norwegian? Should you deploy the Triple Captain chip? That’s what we’re considering in this week’s ‘Captain Sensible’ article.

In this piece, we will analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Saturday’s 11am BST deadline.

Player Stats – Last six Gameweeks

FFScout Tom <p>Deputy General Manager. Forever chasing the top 10K. Chelsea fan.&nbsp;</p> Follow them on Twitter

59 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    55 mins ago

    Bench 2?

    A) MGW (have double Arsenal defence)
    B) Hall
    C) Affengruber
    D) Muharemovic

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    1. Holmes
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      AC

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    2. The Iceman
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      BC

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    3. DRIZ ✅
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      C D

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    4. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      CD

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  2. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    51 mins ago

    How’s everyone on FFPop-Up today?

    No time to comment on fantasy football, too busy playing wack-a-mole on this 1997 MSN throwback site…

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      My pop up is just fine.

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    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      We need Dr Pimple Pop-up to save us!

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    3. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      25 mins ago

      Congrats to whoever decided to make this website completely unuser-friendly.

      I've been a member since the start, not going to renew.

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      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        25 mins ago

        Or user-unfriendly

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  3. The Iceman
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    1FT.

    Szoboszlai > Groß for a long term hold?

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yes

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    2. JoeSoap
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Easy move

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  4. el polako
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    No pressers today?
    Have a rather pressing question about certain Kevin.
    It would be schade to let him go.

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    1. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Fifty Schades of Shoulder Injuries

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  5. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    Hoping Bruno Guimaraes continues his form against Nottingham Forest - currently my differential!

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      Good luck.

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        I thank thee, Ser.

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Are you hoping he starts, first and foremost?

      He may have played himself into the starting 11, but also could be the Champions League pick and quality from the bench.

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        28 mins ago

        I'm hoping so, Bruno Guimaraes is our best midfielder other than Rice!

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          26 mins ago

          Yeah

          He'll break through and when he does Konsa is KO'd out for him in my squad too.

          I think Artera is quite fixed on his starting Premier League team, but he could have played into it?

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          1. TafOnTour1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            You'd think we wouldn't spend £75m+ for a bench player, and Bruno Guimaraes would have had guarantees over this before he signed?!

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  6. Domo
    • 15 Years
    37 mins ago

    Paywall on Captain Sensible - is that new?

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      I think so, they’re trying to ‘funnel’ us into various revenue streams.

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    2. el polako
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      With all the begging to switch off ad blockers this site should be called

      Fantasy Football Scrounge

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    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Haaland, it's a relavation.

      Saka, Maxim De Cuyper and Pedro in the mix.

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  7. SINGH
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    start jacquet or Hull defender?

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    1. JoeSoap
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Tough, whoever normally gets more DC

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    2. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Hull defender. Can't see how Fulham are going to score.

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  8. fpl_tp95
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Bench one of Konsa, King and Murhamovic

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    1. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      King, Fulham are shite mate.

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  9. Emiliano Sala
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Haaland minutes risk this gw?

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    1. Babit1967
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Possibly, but I think you still captain as everyone else will or even tc.

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    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      50/50

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    3. Ignasi M
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      hmmmm good point.

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    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      It's possible but probably not

      He normally starts

      Especially in their so called siege mentality

      They'll start as strong as possible

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  10. jeffa79
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Give me a playing order for the following bench - Fernandez-Pardo, Silva, Bogle (am playing Ajer ahead of both of the latter)

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      SBF

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  11. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    £0.4m, promise I won't spam the pages today.

    Any final changes for the wildcard squad?

    BB11 all being well.

    Verbruggen, Kinsky
    Calafiori, Konsa, De Cuyper, Bogle, Thomas
    Saka, Rogers, Groß, Mbeumo, Belloumi
    João Pedro, Haaland, Jackson

    .
    .
    Thanks for any feedback, I need to recover from a rather middling few weeks which has seen my team dip drastically.

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    1. JoeSoap
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Looks ok. Palmer v Saka is hard to call. Chelsea just look like they will score more goals at the minute

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    2. Ignasi M
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yeah, Saka has underwhelmed in the premier league for two seasons. He produces more output in the champions league but that's only because it's more open and the teams are not so familiar with his style (drop shoulder, shoot with left foot on corner of box)

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        I just prefer Saka rather than putting all my eggs into the Chelsea attacking basket

        Palmer ain't scoring loads either

        Can easily switch it out if I've made an obvious mistake in that spot.

        MGW will come good soon, too.

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  12. JoeSoap
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Which of the following would you do this week? Have four FTs

    A. Mitchell>Van Hecke/De Cupher (can only do along with B)
    B. Szob>Tavenier
    C. Wissa>DCL
    D. MGW>Cherki

    Verbruggen
    Konsa, Calafiori, Hall
    Palmer, Rogers, Gross, MGW
    Halland, Pedro, Wissa
    Hornicek, Szob, Egan, Mitchell

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  13. Djerbil
    • 15 Years
    16 mins ago

    It will be helpful to have a pinned article everyday which becomes the main community chat.

    Otherwise critical post like the pressers does not have any community visibility

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  14. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    15 mins ago

    A) Worth getting Cherki or Semenyo for Mbeumo?
    B) Other move
    C) Save

    Raya
    Calafiori Muha De Cuyper
    Mbeumo Rogers King Saka Gross
    Haaland JP

    Forster, Hall Davis Valle-Egeli

    1.1 mill. in the bank

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      C

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    2. Snoopydog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Same midfield as you and same dilemma. Will wait for the presser and will be a toss-up between Cherki and Boomo. Cherki for suspense, possible excitement and upside. Boomo because he can score goals, will get 90mins and should have had more than he has... but it's Leeds etc. Don't think Cherki will get 90 mins (max 60 probably) but might be enough. Will probably flip a coin.

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  15. fakelund
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Tempted to start Bobby Thomas (TOT a) over Konsa (NFO a) this week... Have Calafiori and Saka.

    Yes or no?

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    1. sahara07
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Maybe I'm playing Cov keeper ahead of Fulham keeper

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Nope imo, Konsa has biggest CS chance and some DC potential.

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  16. FantasyFooty01
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Kinsky

    Calafiori, Van Hecke, Konea, Muñoz

    Cherki, Palmer, Rogers, King

    Haaland (TC), García, DCL

    Bench:
    Bentley, Tavernier, Muharemovic, Muñoz

    1 FT 1.5 ITB
    Should I make any changes?

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    1. FantasyFooty01
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Wrong posting above
      Kinsky

      Calafiori, Van Hecke, Konea,

      Cherki, Palmer, Rogers, King

      Haaland (TC), García, DCL

      Bench:
      Bentley, Tavernier, Muharemovic, Muñoz

      1 FT 1.5 ITB
      Should I make any changes?

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  17. simong1
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    A or B? Already have Raya and Calafiori

    A) Ajer > De Cuyper
    B) Konsa > De Cuyper

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  18. fakelund
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hornicek (AVL h) > Donnarumma (IPS h) for a -4?

    (Already did Wissa & Bruno > DCL & Saka)

    Yes or no?

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Y, he was horrible. Should lose his place if Pope is fit.

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  19. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Szoboszlai out?

    Who to get in? Have Bruno, Cherki, Gross & Slater.

    Have 8.8m to spend - Rogers? Who else?

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Rogers is the main target

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Saka perhaps good also

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          But expensive

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