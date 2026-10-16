Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 7?

With the Gameweek 7 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) approaching, it’s time to have a good think about who to captain.

On paper, it’s a straightforward decision with Manchester City hosting Ipswich Town. Erling Haaland (£15.6m) will doubtless be the default choice for many millions of FPL managers.

Elsewhere, the rest of the league’s top three, Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal, enjoy green fixtures on paper facing Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, respectively. Joao Pedro (£7.8m) et al face a tricky match-up away at Everton.

Is Haaland the best Man City asset to exploit the favourable fixture? Who is the best non-City alternative to the Norwegian? Should you deploy the Triple Captain chip? That’s what we’re considering in this week’s ‘Captain Sensible’ article.

In this piece, we will analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Saturday’s 11am BST deadline.

Player Stats – Last six Gameweeks